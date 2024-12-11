ADVERTISEMENT

Memes tap into the web’s collective consciousness and have been referred to as digital folklore or "Netlore." Add cats to the equation and you end up with one of the internet’s most compelling combinations - the mighty cat meme.

While it's impossible to know the exact number of cat memes online, their sheer volume is staggering, and classics like Grumpy Cat, Nyan Cat, I Can Has Cheezburger? and Keyboard Cat have become cultural phenomena. Dive into our 38 purrfect picks from ofcoursecats, an IG page with 175K followers that posts cat memes daily.

More info: Instagram