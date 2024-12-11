ADVERTISEMENT

Memes tap into the web’s collective consciousness and have been referred to as digital folklore or "Netlore." Add cats to the equation and you end up with one of the internet’s most compelling combinations - the mighty cat meme.

While it's impossible to know the exact number of cat memes online, their sheer volume is staggering, and classics like Grumpy Cat, Nyan Cat, I Can Has Cheezburger? and Keyboard Cat have become cultural phenomena. Dive into our 38 purrfect picks from ofcoursecats, an IG page with 175K followers that posts cat memes daily.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny cat meme showing a determined cat stomping across the floor.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Funny cat meme with a cat lounging on a couch, captioned "are you ok?" "no but I'm funny".

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Cat inside a computer case with a funny caption.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

From their tongue bleps to their toe beans, cats have dominated the internet pretty much since its rise to prominence in the '90s. Online communities like r/cats and r/MEOW_IRL have hundreds of thousands of loyal followers, and you need look no further than the Instagram hashtag #catsofinstagram to see that netizens can’t get enough of posting their feline friends being cool, crazy, or in cute-overload mode.
#4

Funny cat meme with wide eyes and caption about social skills.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Funny cat meme with kitten biting a cable, captioned “mmm mmm electric milk.”

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
neilhenderson avatar
Glix Drap
Glix Drap
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a rabbit that used to chew cables, especially Ethernet ones.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Funny cat meme with a cat's head inside a Kirby plush, creating a humorous scene.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Cats seem to be made for the spotlight and the internet has proved to be the perfect stage for their appearances and antics. Celebrity cats like Lil Bub, Maru, and Monty are perfect examples of cats going viral and coining it with their own lines of merchandise. There’s even a NY Cat Film Festival dedicated to displaying the best cat content of the year while supporting cat charities wherever they tour.
#7

Cat meme featuring a cat sitting on a teacher's desk in a classroom setting for humorous effect.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Raccoon humorously holding a cat, captioned "I'm taking the cat, don't try to stop me."

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny cat meme with a cat reaching up, humorously captioned about short people.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

A 2015 survey found that cats drove about 15% of all internet traffic. To put that into perspective, of about 4.66 billion people frequently using the web back then, 699 million were, at some point, searching for cats or cat-related topics every month. That’s a fair chunk of feline fans with a penchant for their purring pets.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Cute kitten meme with a playful caption.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

A funny cat meme showing a cat sitting, with text about it stealing your wallet.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funny cat meme with a wide-eyed kitten staring intensely on a carpet.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Cats are even creating their own videos now. The New York Times reports, “The rise of wearable camera technology, though more often used by surfers or snowboarders than pets, has led to another niche style of cat content.” High-resolution collar cameras allow cats to broadcast their adventures, like Mr. Kitters and his friends, who boast over 1 million followers on Instagram.
#13

Cute kitten with wide eyes, captioned with a funny quote about washing clothes.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny cat meme with a wide-eyed kitten and text: "The demons, they are getting louder."

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

A sleepy kitten in a blue container, with text overlay "tired. sleepy even." - funny cat meme.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Funny cat meme with a cat lying on a bed in a padded room, text reads "I AM NORMAL".

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

In 2010, it was estimated that there were about 1.3 billion cat pictures on the internet. Last year, that number was expected to be more than 6.5 billion. Over 2 million cat videos were posted on YouTube in 2014 alone, which accounted for more than 26 billion views. Eight years later, the number of cat videos on the channel has exploded to tens of millions and shows no signs of slowing down.
#17

Funny cat meme with a tabby lying on a rainbow light beam on the floor.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny cat meme with a cat's face replacing Leonardo da Vinci's in a classic portrait.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Funny cat meme with a cat wearing a Spider-Man mask, labeled "Ohio Spider-Man."

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny meme of a cat's face in the sky with text: "Sometimes I think but then I forget."

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda

Have you ever made a meme with your cat? If you haven’t yet, there’s still time. Who knows, your kitty might be the next big internet sensation. Let us know what you thought of this collection of cat memes and don’t forget to upvote and comment on your favorites!
#21

Funny cat meme with a hand reaching towards an annoyed cat, text reads, "Please do not the cat. Me when I the cat."

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Funny cat meme with night vision filter and text: "Is it ok w/ y'all if I turn my swag on?"

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny cat meme with text "I saw that, saw what you deleted," featuring a wide-eyed cat.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny cat meme with text: "You know I'm something of a scientist myself."

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Cute kitten meme with funny caption about going to jail, lying on fluffy white blanket.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

Cute fluffy kitten with big eyes, perfect for funny cat memes.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Wet cat looking silly with text "good morning sweetie pie", a perfect example of funny cat memes.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

A cat with a cup, realizing it's all got, funny cat meme.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Cute kitten on floor with sad text, funny cat meme.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Wet black cat looking surprised under a table, captioned with "Day 1 of no attention," featuring a funny cat meme.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Cartoon couple in bed watching TV, featuring a funny black cat meme.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny cat meme with text "I may be stupid" over a sunset background.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Cute kitten meme standing by the toilet, funny cat moment.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Cute kitten with phone captioned "Go cry to your mama," a funny cat meme.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Sad kitten meme looking overwhelmed on a pink cushion.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny cat meme with a fluffy, muscular cat and the text "Who put protein powder in my cat's food?"

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Cat meme funny image with a cat sitting in a car driver's seat, captioned "ok i pull up."

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny cat meme with a kitten screaming "AHHHHHH" while another looks confused.

ofcoursecats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!