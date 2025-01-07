ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa , a German native now residing in Michigan, continues to share her view of wildlife that comes to feed in her backyard. Most of the visitors are a wide variety of local birds, but sometimes, other small animals also appear in her camera view.

It's been 8 years since Lisa started sharing birds posing in front of the feeder, so she definitely has some regulars by now. Though, as the creator shared herself, "there's always something new to discover."

So, without further ado, we invite you to take a look at the recent guests Lisa has welcomed.

