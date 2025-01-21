ADVERTISEMENT

Design is all about striking a balance between practicality and aesthetics. And that's even more true for public spaces: functionality might trump the visuals of a space. Sadly, not every designer sticks to these core principles, hence why we sometimes get questionable but hilarious fails.

This time, we've put together a list of the most disappointing design decisions in public places that might have many of you asking: "Who came up with this?" Bathrooms with no doors, non-functioning recycling trashcans, seats with a blocked view, and other absurd fails await you down below!

#1

Every Waste Can In This Entire Major City's Hospital Is A Lie

A hand stuck in an unfortunate public interior design of a circular waste and recycle bin lid.

thefreakychild Report

    #2

    Waiting Room At Pediatric Clinic Has Toys Secured Behind Plexiglass For Display Only - No Actual Toys For The Kids To Play With

    A child in an orange shirt stands before unfortunate public interior designs with awkward wall shadowboxes.

    choirdudematt Report

    #3

    My School Tried To Make The Staircase To The Cafeteria Accessible To Wheelchair Users

    "Unfortunate public interior design with a sloped walkway beside stairs."

    Tuomas_Kiituri Report

    #4

    This Clubs Toilets Have No Doors

    Unfortunate public interior design in a restroom with awkwardly placed toilets, visible urinals, and graffiti-covered walls.

    Kakazam Report

    #5

    Men's Room Door At A Local Hospital. I Had To Turn Sideways To Get In, I Am Not A Large Man

    Men's restroom door awkwardly placed with minimal space, depicting unfortunate public interior design.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    The Nonsensical Placement Of These Lights In This Classroom

    Ceiling with numerous lights, exemplifying unfortunate public interior designs, in a dimly lit room.

    Fiftydollarvolvo Report

    #7

    This Is The Inside Of The Bathroom Door At A Bar In NYC. After Some Cocktails, It Is Impossible To Pick The Right One On The First Try

    Door covered in numerous gold doorknobs, exemplifying unfortunate public interior design choices.

    jwstoner86 Report

    #8

    I Saw This At My School

    Stairs leading to gymnasium doors marked for disabled access, illustrating unfortunate public interior designs.

    Frezzi54 Report

    #9

    Dublin Airport Didn't Think This Through

    Trolleys misaligned with wall barrier causing damage, illustrating unfortunate interior designs.

    TheBampollo Report

    #10

    ‘My Job Is To Build Walls Not Move Screens’

    Misplaced TVs in a bowling alley displaying a score screen, showcasing unfortunate interior design choices.

    Sobek188 Report

    #11

    This Bathroom Floor

    Unfortunate public interior design with stained yellow floor and a gray trash bin in the corner.

    joopy_boi Report

    #12

    There Is A Door In The Ceiling Of Our School. No One Knows Where It Goes (Including Teachers And Janitors), No One Has Ever Used It. It Mysteriously Opened A Few Days Ago, And No One Knows How. You Can’t See Anything In It, It’s Just Darkness. No One Has An Explanation. Our School Is 98 Years Old

    Ceiling with an unexpected open hatch, illustrating unfortunate interior design choices in a public space.

    House_turtles Report

    #13

    Useless Access Ramp In A Dubai Shopping Mall

    Unfortunate public interior design showing a ramp and stairs leading to a seating area in a mall.

    Viper-S15 Report

    #14

    This Ceiling Fan In My Classroom

    Ceiling fan awkwardly placed on top of a mounted projector, showcasing unfortunate interior design.

    ErrorACOGNotFound Report

    #15

    This Title In The Bathroom At A Restaurant

    Unfortunate interior design with a textured floor resembling messy paint spills near cabinet in a public space.

    tacosaretheanswer Report

    #16

    This Stunning Mural Painted In My School Was Covered Up By Lockers Recently

    Crow mural seemingly emerging from the top of mismatched yellow and gray lockers represents unfortunate interior design.

    nottheeskimo Report

    #17

    Found This At My College

    Unfortunate interior design with a blue door partially blocked by a radiator in a hallway.

    Bossome5916 Report

    #18

    Imagine Spending $300 For NFL Tickets, Just To Sit Behind A Pillar

    Stadium seating obstructed by a large structural column, showcasing unfortunate interior design.

    PapaAleks Report

    #19

    You Could Have At Least Put The Bowl Under The Faucet

    Unfortunate interior design with misaligned faucet pouring water onto the bathroom floor.

    george76904 Report

    #20

    My Grocery Store Removed The “Minute Clinic” And Replaced It With Video Slot Machines

    Slot machines unexpectedly placed in a grocery store aisle, showing unfortunate public interior designs.

    CheeseheadDave Report

    #21

    View From The Last Row Of My Local Theater

    View of an unfortunate public interior design in a movie theater with obstructed screen visibility.

    bootyhadme4 Report

    #22

    A Blank Wall Would Have Been Just Fine

    Unfortunate public interior design: large kitchen-themed artwork in a restroom above a toilet paper dispenser.

    PassageEastern Report

    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are they trying to be "artsy"? Cuz all I see are sideways apples and floating cheeses.....

    #23

    “Shall We Cut The Wall Or Remove The Fan?” “No”

    Ventilator obstructs emergency exit sign in public interior design fail.

    godzillasfinger Report

    #24

    Remodeled Bathroom At Work. I Guess There Wasn't A Better Place To Put The Full Size Mirror

    Unfortunate public interior design with a bathroom mirror reflecting a person on the toilet.

    Cool_Atmosphere_9038 Report

    emmalineskacel avatar
    Emmaline Skacel
    Emmaline Skacel
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, I always luv to watch myself take a giant sh**. don't u?

    #25

    It Took Me Five Minutes To Figure Out How To Activate The Water (You Had To Spin The Golden Tip)

    A narrow bathroom sink with a high curved faucet, showcasing unfortunate interior design.

    reddit.com Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would make me incredibly furious but I admire your dedication to hand washing, most people would've given up .-. I've been in restrooms where all you have to do is put your hand under a sensor to turn on the water and seen women still walk out without washing 💀

    #26

    But Why Tho

    Row of red lockers with one mismatched white door, showcasing unfortunate interior design.

    purplepitperson Report

    maxrose avatar
    maxsunity‍
    maxsunity‍
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm what could we fit in that? (yes I notice the square lockers on top BUT WHAT THE F**K DO WE PUT IN THE RECTANGLE ONE)

    #27

    This Sink Drips Water Like Rain, It Is All One Pipe With Holes So If One Person Uses It Wastes Enough Water For 5 People And Doesn’t Even Provide A Steady Stream

    Unfortunate public interior design with a sink causing water to splash onto the floor due to poor faucet placement.

    Toxic_Don Report

    #28

    The Way These Pictures Are Hung In The Hallway At Work

    Three mismatched cloud paintings on a wall highlight unfortunate public interior designs.

    NotKay Report

    #29

    This Angled Mirror Is A Pain To Use

    Mirror shows a handwashing sign that's hard to see, illustrating unfortunate public interior designs.

    Jango2727 Report

    #30

    This Clock In My School's Gym

    Wall clock partially obstructed by glass, showcasing unfortunate public interior design.

    ItsYay , ItsYay Report

    #31

    No Need To Measure ... This Also Isn't A Installation Problem It Appears Multiple Times Throughout The University

    Metallic box labeled "Design School" showcasing unfortunate interior design.

    izzybee799 Report

    #32

    How Do You Even Do That

    Crowded store interior showing unfortunate public interior design with misplaced wheelchair ramp.

    epic-guy214 Report

    #33

    You Need To Lay Down To Get Into The Door

    Unfortunate interior design showing a door behind clothing rack, making access challenging.

    REEEEEEE1666 Report

    #34

    This Snow White Sign At The Local Supermarket

    Snow White cutout in a store, surrounded by bags of potatoes and carrots, illustrating unfortunate public interior designs.

    Embarrassed_View_887 Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a warning, eat potatoes and carrots instead of apples!

    #35

    This Random Toilet In The Hall

    Public restroom with open stalls and poor design choices, showcasing unfortunate interior layouts.

    SassyDisappointment Report

    #36

    "Microwave Ovens" Sign At My Local Electronics Store

    Microwave and oven display with misspelled labels, illustrating unfortunate public interior design.

    timejumper13 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 We got to install microwave ovens - custom kitchen deliveries - we got to move these refrigerators - we got to move these colour TVs 🎶

    #37

    Accessibility Ramp At The Resort I’m Staying At In Mexico

    Uneven staircase with railings in an unusual public interior design.

    There are a bunch of other awful ramps around the premises, but this is definitely the worst one.

    Boring_Customer4982 Report

    kinsey avatar
    BeepBoop is Lonely (she/they)
    BeepBoop is Lonely (she/they)
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    weeee! (this would actually be really scary I've experienced something like this while on a knee scooter- do not recommend 😭)

    #38

    Saw This At A School

    Radiator awkwardly built into a wall corner, showcasing unfortunate public interior designs.

    Klaudiusz23 Report

    #39

    Braille Script Instead Of Being Embossed, Is Just Printed In Vande Bharat

    Unfortunate interior design with mixed-up seat numbering in a public transport setting.

    Serving no purpose at all. What kind of people are taking decisions for Indian Railways?

    lemniscaterr Report

    #40

    When Booking My Ticket, I Was Told I Might Have A Slightly Restricted View. ‘Slightly’ Is A Bit Of An Understatement

    A theater view obstructed by a large pillar, highlighting unfortunate public interior designs.

    broccoliboi989 Report

    #41

    My School Doesn't Have Stall Doors

    Public restroom with poor interior design: urinals and toilets lack privacy due to open partitions and awkward layout.

    Gazers22 Report

    #42

    I’ve Been Sitting In The Waiting Room Of This Doctors Office For Over An Hour And This Painting Is Really Making Me Mad

    Gray waiting room chairs and dog art highlight unfortunate interior design choices.

    dylanisA1 Report

    #43

    The Lights At My Dentist

    Fluorescent lights on a bright green wall with misaligned decor, showcasing unfortunate public interior designs.

    Zombexx_ Report

    emmalineskacel avatar
    Emmaline Skacel
    Emmaline Skacel
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what the hell kind of office they have?! green walls and florescent pinky white lights??

    #44

    A Pole Blocks This Aisle's Path, Meaning You Have To Go The Other Way Around Or Just Don't Even Bother

    Store aisle with a column blocking the path, illustrating unfortunate interior design.

    BruhMomentum510 Report

    emmalineskacel avatar
    Emmaline Skacel
    Emmaline Skacel
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that is what its like in my towns big lots... and the isles r already miniscule...

    #45

    Those Are Stairs

    Stairs with black and white mosaic design creating a confusing pattern in public interior design.

    mbok_jamu Report

    #46

    Msp Airport

    Display screens awkwardly placed behind a support beam, showcasing unfortunate public interior design.

    Blackout711 Report

    #47

    My Hotel's "Pool Area"

    Pool table awkwardly placed in a public space, highlighting unfortunate interior design choices.

    Johnoplata Report

    sp_8 avatar
    S P
    S P
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brilliant! No need to change the signs! 😆

    #48

    In A Conference Room At My Work. Yes, The Whiteboard Extends Fully Behind The Beam

    Unfortunate interior design with whiteboards on separate walls divided by a pillar, highlighting layout issues.

    totalbangover Report

    #49

    This Is Apparently A Clean Wash Basin

    Marble sink with unfortunate public interior design choice, featuring brown swirl patterns resembling dirt stains.

    Won_dream Report

    #50

    Location Of A Bench At My School

    Chair obstructed by wall cabinet in a public space, highlighting unfortunate interior design choices.

    Eyal-M Report

    #51

    This Signage At My Local Cafe

    Sign reading "WAS HROOMS" in a public interior, highlighting unfortunate design.

    Least-Coconut-3004 Report

    #52

    This Door At My Dentist's Office

    Close-up of a door with misaligned handles, showcasing unfortunate public interior design.

    Michael_The_Great Report

    #53

    Not Sure If It Counts, But This Restaurant Put Rocks In Their Sink For -=*aesthetic*=-

    Stainless steel sink filled with white rocks, showcasing unfortunate interior design choices in a public space.

    WolfieVonD Report

    sharonlafantastica avatar
    Weasel Wise
    Weasel Wise
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think they're taking a page outta Charlie Kelley's handbook.

    #54

    Useful Braille Text

    Scale model in a glass display, featuring public interior design, with an informational plaque in front.

    context: This small representation of the Basilica of Santa Maria Assunta in Aquileia, Italy was created by the Francesco Cavazza Institute for the Blind, its purpose (I presume) was to help blind people understand the shape of the historic church (obviously without success)

    Mat_serpe06 Report

    #55

    Ceilings In My Highschool Be Like :

    Awkward interior design with a protruding ceiling block nearly touching a fluorescent light fixture.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    This Chair Is 211 And Not 404

    Unfortunate interior design featuring misaligned theater seats with red upholstery and black armrests.

    Aero2627 Report

    sp_8 avatar
    S P
    S P
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, when they 404 wasn't found, they used 211 instead

    #57

    Yes Boss, I Put The Seats In The Correct Order

    Unfortunate interior design with cinema seats numbered inconsistently, showing 13, 21, and 11 in a row.

    taglia01allinot Report

    #58

    One Way To Hide The Tp

    Restroom with unfortunate interior design, door obstructed by toilet and handrail, highlighting design flaw.

    Noticed this bit the ATL airport

    RickBlane42 Report

    #59

    The Way My Work Hung This Smoke Detector? In The Toilets

    Ceiling with unfortunate interior design showing awkwardly installed smoke detector with metal straps.

    ActiveAfter3127 Report

    #60

    Cameras In Locker Room

    Unfortunate public interior design featuring awkward duct placement above lockers with security cameras on the ceiling.

    Milky-Chance Report

    #61

    A Pillar In The Middle Of A Stairway

    Staircase with a white pillar awkwardly placed in the middle, showcasing unfortunate interior design choices.

    kermass Report

    #62

    If Only There Was A Way To Number Apartments So You Can Tell What Floor They Are On

    Elevator panel displaying confusing floor numbers, highlighting unfortunate interior designs.

    deep_fried_guineapig Report

    #63

    Installed Those Elevator Buttons, Boss

    Elevator button panel with random floor numbers displaying unfortunate public interior design.

    compuryan Report

    #64

    Odd Doorway Left After Office Reconfigurations [glass Wall Removed, Custom Ceiling Not Restored]

    Unfortunate public interior design showing a door with a misaligned ceiling panel above it.

    Nyx710 Report

    #65

    Both Of These Overlapping Tvs Have The Volume On In The Hospital Waiting Room

    Unfortunate public interior design with mismatched screens and blue chairs in a waiting area.

    Cotton-Collar Report

    #66

    They Way They Laid The Carpet In Our Hotel

    Confusing black and white carpet pattern in a hallway, showcasing unfortunate interior design.

    Aaaaaaarrrrrggggghh Report

    #67

    The Alignment Of The Panels In This Elevator

    Unfortunate public interior design with awkwardly placed metal trim over wood panels, creating an uneven appearance.

    Inamanlyfashion Report

    #68

    One Of The Classrooms At My University

    Unfortunate public interior design with an obstructed classroom chalkboard and seating.

    MrSilbarita Report

    #69

    There Are Several Of These At My School And I Am Unlucky Enough To Be Right In The Corner

    Unfortunate interior design with lockers positioned at a right angle, creating an inaccessible corner.

    klaus2506 Report

    #70

    Just Nothing Centered Anywhere

    A lavish chandelier awkwardly positioned off-center from the ceiling medallion, showcasing unfortunate public interior design.

    brunooouuu Report

    #71

    Auditorium Desks At The Top Row Are Very Practial

    A person in a hoodie gives a thumbs up in a poorly designed lecture hall with obstructed desks.

    Elias_Jen Report

    #72

    Carpet Design At My School That Looks Like Moss!

    Unfortunate public interior design with mismatched carpet tiles and white shelving unit.

    Accidentally_Lee Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought it looked like urine, so looking like moss would be an improvement.

    #73

    Just Typical Classroom

    Uneven radiator placement in a corner, highlighting unfortunate public interior designs.

    popcio2015 Report

    #74

    In A Chinese Restaurant

    Orange room with poorly placed column blocking access to a cupboard, showcasing unfortunate interior design.

    POOTISSWAG Report

    #75

    Our Gym Has Been Promising Us A New Gym With A Running Track. After An 8 Month Delay, We Finally Got The “Track.”

    Gym with unfortunate public interior design; narrow walkway between exercise machines and a wall.

    2013nattychampa Report

    #76

    The Wallpaper In The Women's Restroom At The Hotel I'm Staying At

    Floral wallpaper featuring red flowers and security cameras, showcasing unfortunate public interior design.

    hybridginger Report

    #77

    This Department Stores Accessible Lift Is Up A Set Of Stairs

    Stairs leading to a wall labeled "Lift" in a clothing store, showcasing unfortunate interior design.

    kiddsky Report

    #78

    These Stairs At An Art Museum Are Horrible. I Have Difficulties In Depth Perception Even If My Eye Sight Is Perfect And I Had To Keep My Hands On The Ramp At All Time. Not The Museum's Fault

    Staircase with irregular striped steps, an example of unfortunate public interior design.

    oiseaufeux Report

    #79

    United Terminal, O'hare Airport, Chicago

    Unfortunate public interior design with misaligned ceiling light and tiles, creating a noticeable visual flaw.

    Dupree878 Report

    #80

    The Floor In My Hallway

    Black and white tiled floor in a narrow hallway, showcasing unfortunate interior design choices.

    oscaristoowilde Report

    #81

    At Glance, The Sign In This Conference Room Looks Like It’s Encouraging Bad Behavior

    A badly placed inspirational poster in an office setting, highlighting unfortunate public interior designs.

    JusticeTaco Report

    #82

    "That's What's Missing - A Ceiling Mirror! Why Hasn't Anyone Thought Of This Before?"

    Unfortunate public interior design showing restroom with mirrors on the ceiling reflecting toilets and urinals.

    TheNMP Report

    #83

    I've Had To Stare At It For A Four Hour Layover. Its Just Off Center

    Unfortunate interior design with Southwest Airlines logo on a blue background.

    yourinnernarcoleptic Report

    #84

    Spent A Little Too Long After A Sleepy Drive Trying To Find The Snacks Section

    Snack section mistakenly labeled as books, illustrating unfortunate public interior design.

    Permanent_Kat Report

    #85

    Wallpaper In Our School Is In German, We Neither Are In Germany Or Learning German

    Periodic table poster slightly misaligned on wall, illustrating unfortunate public interior design choices.

    trimedozine Report

    #86

    All Public Restrooms In America Seem To Be Like This - Why Bother Having A Door If It Doesn’t Cover You?

    Public restroom stall with large gap in door, showcasing unfortunate design.

    This isn’t the worst I’ve seen/used. I’m just tired of it and mildly infuriated.

    thinkIgotitbutIdont Report

    #87

    Questionable Outlet Placement

    Misplaced handrail on a stairway with decorative lights, showcasing unfortunate public interior design.

    Ampppz Report

    #88

    I Mean If You Insist

    Confusing notice at a food counter instructs to touch the glass, showcasing unfortunate public interior designs.

    Brightwing9 Report

    #89

    Instead Of Pressing The Button, People Pressed The Instructions

    Elevator button misaligned under sign, an example of unfortunate interior design.

    Firebones676 Report

    #90

    The Doors Open The Other Way Around

    Warning signs on the floor in front of unclear glass doors represent unfortunate public interior designs.

    tschaki__ Report

    #91

    Construction Going On At My Office. As Far As I Can Tell They Installed A New Lightswitch But Just Slapped The Old Plate Over It

    Unfortunate public interior design with a misaligned light switch plate revealing wall gap.

    Beaster_Bunny_ Report

    #92

    Whoever Designed These 45° Angle Things For Gwr Trains Is Evil. Where Am I Supposed To Put My Foot?!

    Metal grate misplaced under a public bench, showcasing unfortunate interior design.

    cosyrelaxedsetting Report

    #93

    My Hospital Got New Floors Installed

    Unfortunate interior design featuring mismatched flooring patterns in a hallway with beige walls and a safety handrail.

    tobmom Report

    #94

    Big Steps In A Toilet Cubicle In A Mall. Safe To Say I Fell As I Was Walking To The Door After Turning To Flush

    Unfortunate interior design with a door opening to stairs, highlighting awkward public architecture choices.

    noodle-girl Report

    #95

    A Useful Staircase At The Mall

    Stairway leading to a wall in a public space, showcasing unfortunate interior design.

    raucouscaucus7756 Report

    emmalineskacel avatar
    Emmaline Skacel
    Emmaline Skacel
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    u go up there to contemplate why u bought all the c**p u just did.

    #96

    I Love Being Forced To Watch Ads Before Being Able To See What Drinks A Store Has…

    Unfortunate public interior design with mismatched drink labels on refrigerator doors.

    Zebrakiller Report

