100 Design Fails In Public Places So Bad, They Make People Wonder How They Were Approved (New Pics)
Design is all about striking a balance between practicality and aesthetics. And that's even more true for public spaces: functionality might trump the visuals of a space. Sadly, not every designer sticks to these core principles, hence why we sometimes get questionable but hilarious fails.
This time, we've put together a list of the most disappointing design decisions in public places that might have many of you asking: "Who came up with this?" Bathrooms with no doors, non-functioning recycling trashcans, seats with a blocked view, and other absurd fails await you down below!
Every Waste Can In This Entire Major City's Hospital Is A Lie
Waiting Room At Pediatric Clinic Has Toys Secured Behind Plexiglass For Display Only - No Actual Toys For The Kids To Play With
My School Tried To Make The Staircase To The Cafeteria Accessible To Wheelchair Users
This Clubs Toilets Have No Doors
Men's Room Door At A Local Hospital. I Had To Turn Sideways To Get In, I Am Not A Large Man
The Nonsensical Placement Of These Lights In This Classroom
This Is The Inside Of The Bathroom Door At A Bar In NYC. After Some Cocktails, It Is Impossible To Pick The Right One On The First Try
I Saw This At My School
Dublin Airport Didn't Think This Through
‘My Job Is To Build Walls Not Move Screens’
This Bathroom Floor
There Is A Door In The Ceiling Of Our School. No One Knows Where It Goes (Including Teachers And Janitors), No One Has Ever Used It. It Mysteriously Opened A Few Days Ago, And No One Knows How. You Can’t See Anything In It, It’s Just Darkness. No One Has An Explanation. Our School Is 98 Years Old
Useless Access Ramp In A Dubai Shopping Mall
This Ceiling Fan In My Classroom
This Title In The Bathroom At A Restaurant
This Stunning Mural Painted In My School Was Covered Up By Lockers Recently
Found This At My College
Imagine Spending $300 For NFL Tickets, Just To Sit Behind A Pillar
You Could Have At Least Put The Bowl Under The Faucet
Either sick faucet, or functioning basin. Not both. Not. Both.
My Grocery Store Removed The “Minute Clinic” And Replaced It With Video Slot Machines
View From The Last Row Of My Local Theater
A Blank Wall Would Have Been Just Fine
Are they trying to be "artsy"? Cuz all I see are sideways apples and floating cheeses.....
“Shall We Cut The Wall Or Remove The Fan?” “No”
Remodeled Bathroom At Work. I Guess There Wasn't A Better Place To Put The Full Size Mirror
I mean, I always luv to watch myself take a giant sh**. don't u?
It Took Me Five Minutes To Figure Out How To Activate The Water (You Had To Spin The Golden Tip)
That would make me incredibly furious but I admire your dedication to hand washing, most people would've given up .-. I've been in restrooms where all you have to do is put your hand under a sensor to turn on the water and seen women still walk out without washing 💀
But Why Tho
Hmm what could we fit in that? (yes I notice the square lockers on top BUT WHAT THE F**K DO WE PUT IN THE RECTANGLE ONE)
This Sink Drips Water Like Rain, It Is All One Pipe With Holes So If One Person Uses It Wastes Enough Water For 5 People And Doesn’t Even Provide A Steady Stream
The Way These Pictures Are Hung In The Hallway At Work
This Angled Mirror Is A Pain To Use
This Clock In My School's Gym
No Need To Measure ... This Also Isn't A Installation Problem It Appears Multiple Times Throughout The University
How Do You Even Do That
You Need To Lay Down To Get Into The Door
This Snow White Sign At The Local Supermarket
It's a warning, eat potatoes and carrots instead of apples!
This Random Toilet In The Hall
"Microwave Ovens" Sign At My Local Electronics Store
🎶 We got to install microwave ovens - custom kitchen deliveries - we got to move these refrigerators - we got to move these colour TVs 🎶
Accessibility Ramp At The Resort I’m Staying At In Mexico
There are a bunch of other awful ramps around the premises, but this is definitely the worst one.
weeee! (this would actually be really scary I've experienced something like this while on a knee scooter- do not recommend 😭)
Saw This At A School
Braille Script Instead Of Being Embossed, Is Just Printed In Vande Bharat
Serving no purpose at all. What kind of people are taking decisions for Indian Railways?
When Booking My Ticket, I Was Told I Might Have A Slightly Restricted View. ‘Slightly’ Is A Bit Of An Understatement
My School Doesn't Have Stall Doors
I’ve Been Sitting In The Waiting Room Of This Doctors Office For Over An Hour And This Painting Is Really Making Me Mad
The Lights At My Dentist
what the hell kind of office they have?! green walls and florescent pinky white lights??
A Pole Blocks This Aisle's Path, Meaning You Have To Go The Other Way Around Or Just Don't Even Bother
that is what its like in my towns big lots... and the isles r already miniscule...
Those Are Stairs
Msp Airport
My Hotel's "Pool Area"
In A Conference Room At My Work. Yes, The Whiteboard Extends Fully Behind The Beam
This Is Apparently A Clean Wash Basin
Location Of A Bench At My School
This Signage At My Local Cafe
This Door At My Dentist's Office
Not Sure If It Counts, But This Restaurant Put Rocks In Their Sink For -=*aesthetic*=-
I think they're taking a page outta Charlie Kelley's handbook.
Useful Braille Text
context: This small representation of the Basilica of Santa Maria Assunta in Aquileia, Italy was created by the Francesco Cavazza Institute for the Blind, its purpose (I presume) was to help blind people understand the shape of the historic church (obviously without success)
Ceilings In My Highschool Be Like :
This Chair Is 211 And Not 404
Yes Boss, I Put The Seats In The Correct Order
One Way To Hide The Tp
Noticed this bit the ATL airport
The Way My Work Hung This Smoke Detector? In The Toilets
Cameras In Locker Room
A Pillar In The Middle Of A Stairway
If Only There Was A Way To Number Apartments So You Can Tell What Floor They Are On
Installed Those Elevator Buttons, Boss
Odd Doorway Left After Office Reconfigurations [glass Wall Removed, Custom Ceiling Not Restored]
Both Of These Overlapping Tvs Have The Volume On In The Hospital Waiting Room
They Way They Laid The Carpet In Our Hotel
The Alignment Of The Panels In This Elevator
One Of The Classrooms At My University
There Are Several Of These At My School And I Am Unlucky Enough To Be Right In The Corner
Just Nothing Centered Anywhere
Auditorium Desks At The Top Row Are Very Practial
Carpet Design At My School That Looks Like Moss!
I thought it looked like urine, so looking like moss would be an improvement.
Just Typical Classroom
In A Chinese Restaurant
Our Gym Has Been Promising Us A New Gym With A Running Track. After An 8 Month Delay, We Finally Got The “Track.”
The Wallpaper In The Women's Restroom At The Hotel I'm Staying At
This Department Stores Accessible Lift Is Up A Set Of Stairs
These Stairs At An Art Museum Are Horrible. I Have Difficulties In Depth Perception Even If My Eye Sight Is Perfect And I Had To Keep My Hands On The Ramp At All Time. Not The Museum's Fault
United Terminal, O'hare Airport, Chicago
The Floor In My Hallway
At Glance, The Sign In This Conference Room Looks Like It’s Encouraging Bad Behavior
"That's What's Missing - A Ceiling Mirror! Why Hasn't Anyone Thought Of This Before?"
I've Had To Stare At It For A Four Hour Layover. Its Just Off Center
Spent A Little Too Long After A Sleepy Drive Trying To Find The Snacks Section
Wallpaper In Our School Is In German, We Neither Are In Germany Or Learning German
All Public Restrooms In America Seem To Be Like This - Why Bother Having A Door If It Doesn’t Cover You?
This isn’t the worst I’ve seen/used. I’m just tired of it and mildly infuriated.
Questionable Outlet Placement
I Mean If You Insist
Instead Of Pressing The Button, People Pressed The Instructions
The Doors Open The Other Way Around
Construction Going On At My Office. As Far As I Can Tell They Installed A New Lightswitch But Just Slapped The Old Plate Over It
Whoever Designed These 45° Angle Things For Gwr Trains Is Evil. Where Am I Supposed To Put My Foot?!
My Hospital Got New Floors Installed
Big Steps In A Toilet Cubicle In A Mall. Safe To Say I Fell As I Was Walking To The Door After Turning To Flush
A Useful Staircase At The Mall
u go up there to contemplate why u bought all the c**p u just did.