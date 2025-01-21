This time, we've put together a list of the most disappointing design decisions in public places that might have many of you asking: "Who came up with this?" Bathrooms with no doors, non-functioning recycling trashcans, seats with a blocked view, and other absurd fails await you down below!

Design is all about striking a balance between practicality and aesthetics. And that's even more true for public spaces: functionality might trump the visuals of a space. Sadly, not every designer sticks to these core principles, hence why we sometimes get questionable but hilarious fails.

#1 Every Waste Can In This Entire Major City's Hospital Is A Lie Share icon

#2 Waiting Room At Pediatric Clinic Has Toys Secured Behind Plexiglass For Display Only - No Actual Toys For The Kids To Play With Share icon

#3 My School Tried To Make The Staircase To The Cafeteria Accessible To Wheelchair Users Share icon

#4 This Clubs Toilets Have No Doors Share icon

#5 Men's Room Door At A Local Hospital. I Had To Turn Sideways To Get In, I Am Not A Large Man Share icon

#6 The Nonsensical Placement Of These Lights In This Classroom Share icon

#7 This Is The Inside Of The Bathroom Door At A Bar In NYC. After Some Cocktails, It Is Impossible To Pick The Right One On The First Try Share icon

#8 I Saw This At My School Share icon

#9 Dublin Airport Didn't Think This Through Share icon

#10 ‘My Job Is To Build Walls Not Move Screens’ Share icon

#11 This Bathroom Floor Share icon

#12 There Is A Door In The Ceiling Of Our School. No One Knows Where It Goes (Including Teachers And Janitors), No One Has Ever Used It. It Mysteriously Opened A Few Days Ago, And No One Knows How. You Can’t See Anything In It, It’s Just Darkness. No One Has An Explanation. Our School Is 98 Years Old Share icon

#13 Useless Access Ramp In A Dubai Shopping Mall Share icon

#14 This Ceiling Fan In My Classroom Share icon

#15 This Title In The Bathroom At A Restaurant Share icon

#16 This Stunning Mural Painted In My School Was Covered Up By Lockers Recently Share icon

#17 Found This At My College Share icon

#18 Imagine Spending $300 For NFL Tickets, Just To Sit Behind A Pillar Share icon

#19 You Could Have At Least Put The Bowl Under The Faucet Share icon

#20 My Grocery Store Removed The “Minute Clinic” And Replaced It With Video Slot Machines Share icon

#21 View From The Last Row Of My Local Theater Share icon

#22 A Blank Wall Would Have Been Just Fine Share icon

#23 “Shall We Cut The Wall Or Remove The Fan?” “No” Share icon

#24 Remodeled Bathroom At Work. I Guess There Wasn't A Better Place To Put The Full Size Mirror Share icon

#25 It Took Me Five Minutes To Figure Out How To Activate The Water (You Had To Spin The Golden Tip) Share icon

#26 But Why Tho Share icon

#27 This Sink Drips Water Like Rain, It Is All One Pipe With Holes So If One Person Uses It Wastes Enough Water For 5 People And Doesn’t Even Provide A Steady Stream Share icon

#28 The Way These Pictures Are Hung In The Hallway At Work Share icon

#29 This Angled Mirror Is A Pain To Use Share icon

#30 This Clock In My School's Gym Share icon

#31 No Need To Measure ... This Also Isn't A Installation Problem It Appears Multiple Times Throughout The University Share icon

#32 How Do You Even Do That Share icon

#33 You Need To Lay Down To Get Into The Door Share icon

#34 This Snow White Sign At The Local Supermarket Share icon

#35 This Random Toilet In The Hall Share icon

#36 "Microwave Ovens" Sign At My Local Electronics Store Share icon

#37 Accessibility Ramp At The Resort I’m Staying At In Mexico Share icon There are a bunch of other awful ramps around the premises, but this is definitely the worst one.



#38 Saw This At A School Share icon

#39 Braille Script Instead Of Being Embossed, Is Just Printed In Vande Bharat Share icon Serving no purpose at all. What kind of people are taking decisions for Indian Railways?

#40 When Booking My Ticket, I Was Told I Might Have A Slightly Restricted View. ‘Slightly’ Is A Bit Of An Understatement Share icon

#41 My School Doesn't Have Stall Doors Share icon

#42 I’ve Been Sitting In The Waiting Room Of This Doctors Office For Over An Hour And This Painting Is Really Making Me Mad Share icon

#43 The Lights At My Dentist Share icon

#44 A Pole Blocks This Aisle's Path, Meaning You Have To Go The Other Way Around Or Just Don't Even Bother Share icon

#45 Those Are Stairs Share icon

#46 Msp Airport Share icon

#47 My Hotel's "Pool Area" Share icon

#48 In A Conference Room At My Work. Yes, The Whiteboard Extends Fully Behind The Beam Share icon

#49 This Is Apparently A Clean Wash Basin Share icon

#50 Location Of A Bench At My School Share icon

#51 This Signage At My Local Cafe Share icon

#52 This Door At My Dentist's Office Share icon

#53 Not Sure If It Counts, But This Restaurant Put Rocks In Their Sink For -=*aesthetic*=- Share icon

#54 Useful Braille Text Share icon context: This small representation of the Basilica of Santa Maria Assunta in Aquileia, Italy was created by the Francesco Cavazza Institute for the Blind, its purpose (I presume) was to help blind people understand the shape of the historic church (obviously without success)



#55 Ceilings In My Highschool Be Like : Share icon

#56 This Chair Is 211 And Not 404 Share icon

#57 Yes Boss, I Put The Seats In The Correct Order Share icon

#58 One Way To Hide The Tp Share icon Noticed this bit the ATL airport



#59 The Way My Work Hung This Smoke Detector? In The Toilets Share icon

#60 Cameras In Locker Room Share icon

#61 A Pillar In The Middle Of A Stairway Share icon

#62 If Only There Was A Way To Number Apartments So You Can Tell What Floor They Are On Share icon

#63 Installed Those Elevator Buttons, Boss Share icon

#64 Odd Doorway Left After Office Reconfigurations [glass Wall Removed, Custom Ceiling Not Restored] Share icon

#65 Both Of These Overlapping Tvs Have The Volume On In The Hospital Waiting Room Share icon

#66 They Way They Laid The Carpet In Our Hotel Share icon

#67 The Alignment Of The Panels In This Elevator Share icon

#68 One Of The Classrooms At My University Share icon

#69 There Are Several Of These At My School And I Am Unlucky Enough To Be Right In The Corner Share icon

#70 Just Nothing Centered Anywhere Share icon

#71 Auditorium Desks At The Top Row Are Very Practial Share icon

#72 Carpet Design At My School That Looks Like Moss! Share icon

#73 Just Typical Classroom Share icon

#74 In A Chinese Restaurant Share icon

#75 Our Gym Has Been Promising Us A New Gym With A Running Track. After An 8 Month Delay, We Finally Got The “Track.” Share icon

#76 The Wallpaper In The Women's Restroom At The Hotel I'm Staying At Share icon

#77 This Department Stores Accessible Lift Is Up A Set Of Stairs Share icon

#78 These Stairs At An Art Museum Are Horrible. I Have Difficulties In Depth Perception Even If My Eye Sight Is Perfect And I Had To Keep My Hands On The Ramp At All Time. Not The Museum's Fault Share icon

#79 United Terminal, O'hare Airport, Chicago Share icon

#80 The Floor In My Hallway Share icon

#81 At Glance, The Sign In This Conference Room Looks Like It’s Encouraging Bad Behavior Share icon

#82 "That's What's Missing - A Ceiling Mirror! Why Hasn't Anyone Thought Of This Before?" Share icon

#83 I've Had To Stare At It For A Four Hour Layover. Its Just Off Center Share icon

#84 Spent A Little Too Long After A Sleepy Drive Trying To Find The Snacks Section Share icon

#85 Wallpaper In Our School Is In German, We Neither Are In Germany Or Learning German Share icon

#86 All Public Restrooms In America Seem To Be Like This - Why Bother Having A Door If It Doesn’t Cover You? Share icon This isn’t the worst I’ve seen/used. I’m just tired of it and mildly infuriated.



#87 Questionable Outlet Placement Share icon

#88 I Mean If You Insist Share icon

#89 Instead Of Pressing The Button, People Pressed The Instructions Share icon

#90 The Doors Open The Other Way Around Share icon

#91 Construction Going On At My Office. As Far As I Can Tell They Installed A New Lightswitch But Just Slapped The Old Plate Over It Share icon

#92 Whoever Designed These 45° Angle Things For Gwr Trains Is Evil. Where Am I Supposed To Put My Foot?! Share icon

#93 My Hospital Got New Floors Installed Share icon

#94 Big Steps In A Toilet Cubicle In A Mall. Safe To Say I Fell As I Was Walking To The Door After Turning To Flush Share icon

#95 A Useful Staircase At The Mall Share icon

