Good design is aesthetic and pleasing. But truly great design is deeply empathetic—it always puts the user first. And nothing could be more important than empathetic designs when it comes to public places. They’re meant to be for the public’s benefit after all!

However, the world is full to the brim with examples of poor design. From truly awful restrooms that anyone would think twice about using to unfriendly restaurant seating, disruptive decor, and stairwells that go nowhere. Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the worst public place design decisions to prove to you that everyone deserves better. Scroll down for the crème de la crème of bad interiors and upvote the pics you loved to hate.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Picture In The Hotel Lobby Looks Like Pubes

This Picture In The Hotel Lobby Looks Like Pubes

Big_Boss_1000 Report

24points
POST
Angi
Angi
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where did they get my picture

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Waiting To Engage In A Dining Experience At My Favorite Taco Establishment

Waiting To Engage In A Dining Experience At My Favorite Taco Establishment

twitchPr0saic Report

24points
POST
Mike Hunt
Mike Hunt
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Taking a blind date a bit too literally

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

The Seats Doesn't Match With The Desks In The Lecture Hall I Take My Exams In. This Is The One Of The Engineering Buildings

The Seats Doesn't Match With The Desks In The Lecture Hall I Take My Exams In. This Is The One Of The Engineering Buildings

elilefay Report

21points
POST
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As awful as this is, that s post made me snort. 😂

0
0points
reply

Dr. Steve Soifer, program manager for the American Restroom Association, was kind enough to share his thoughts on public bathroom design with us. 

According to Soifer, privacy is the key factor when it comes to restroom use. "People want privacy, in general, for their business," he stressed the fact. And so, this is the factor to keep front-of-mind in terms of design.

Unfortunately, privacy is often a forgotten concern. "In the U.S., so many public bathrooms aren't designed for that—if you can find one!" the ARA program manager noted that there's a noticeable lack of public restrooms. Especially quality ones.
#4

This Door Handle

This Door Handle

Xacto01 Report

21points
POST
Rob
Rob
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, this one has to be deliberate.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

This Disastrous Thing In A German Restaurant

This Disastrous Thing In A German Restaurant

EasyChoiceYT Report

20points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To cater for the gentlemen with diphallia. (Don't Google it )

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Imagine Walking Out Of That Cabin, And There's A Guy Doing His Business Right In Front Of You, Blocking Your Way. So You Have To Wait There Until He Is Done, And You Can Pass

Imagine Walking Out Of That Cabin, And There's A Guy Doing His Business Right In Front Of You, Blocking Your Way. So You Have To Wait There Until He Is Done, And You Can Pass

Edin_Bar Report

20points
POST
Johnnee
Johnnee
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doubt the door will even open

1
1point
reply
View more comments

We were interested to learn about the main factors that would drive someone away from using a public restroom. "Well, of course, a shy bladder, or medical concerns like emptying a colonoscopy bag," Dr. Soifer told Bored Panda.

It's situations like these that make privacy so paramount in the first place. A poorly-designed bathroom that makes someone feel like they're being watched by others won't instill much confidence.

According to Dr. Soifer, the main issue for the American Restroom Association is SOAG—single-ccoupancy, all-gender toilets. These offer more privacy, and people tend to prefer them, especially if they have thicker doors and partitions that extend further down to the floor.

Meanwhile, larger SOAGs can help accommodate individuals with disabilities. And, of course, if these facilities are cleaned well and regularly, they'll only be more appealing to the public. 
#7

The Lighting At This Bar

The Lighting At This Bar

pantsinsummer Report

20points
POST
North
North
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oof...a little higher and you got your own idea bulb!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Best Item To Hang Above Your Head At Dinner? Ah Yes, A Chandelier Of Knives

Best Item To Hang Above Your Head At Dinner? Ah Yes, A Chandelier Of Knives

WhoopieKush Report

20points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Designed by Torquemada. Enjoy!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

This Mirrored Ceiling In Our Bathroom At Work

This Mirrored Ceiling In Our Bathroom At Work

Twin_Circle_ Report

20points
POST
JoinMeZoe
JoinMeZoe
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I C U P, the joke in real life.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Arch Daily notes that the best public places will be easily accessible, create a good first impression, and will make people feel comfortable.

It’s one thing to have a poorly designed interior at home—if you love it, you love it, no matter what your guests might think. It’s another thing entirely when those same bad design decisions make their way out into the public sphere. 

In public, you have to be far more acutely aware of common denominators and what most people would agree that comfortable design looks like. You can’t go about designing everything based on deeply subjective factors: you have the so-called common good to look out for.
#10

Toilet Door In A Pub, London

Toilet Door In A Pub, London

Znt Report

19points
POST
#11

You Have To Go Up The Stairs, And Then Down The Stairs To Get To The Door

You Have To Go Up The Stairs, And Then Down The Stairs To Get To The Door

ScorpionPC Report

19points
POST
North
North
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta get those steps in.

0
0points
reply
#12

This Pillar

This Pillar

UnjustAction Report

19points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's more of a seat problem than a pillar problem.

4
4points
reply
View more comments

You can’t, for instance, design public places as though you yourself were the only person using them. You have to keep in mind that people come in all shapes and sizes. So you have to be equally aware of how certain decisions, decorations, and interior quirks will affect someone who’s taller or shorter, bigger or smaller than you. 

Not only that, you have to ensure that these spaces are accessible to everyone. If everything’s extremely cramped, someone who’s using a wheelchair may have difficulty navigating the area. The more accessible these spaces are to people regardless of their physical abilities, the more universal they truly are.

Moreover, public places should also be designed with comfort and safety in mind. You want people to be able to relax, instead of constantly being on edge. That might mean investing in good lighting and security, as well as ergonomic furniture design. Not only that, you could also focus on environment-friendly, sustainable materials that are both pleasant to look at and touch.
#13

It's Not Even Angled Or Anything To Guide The Drainage. It Just Dribbles Onto The Floor

It's Not Even Angled Or Anything To Guide The Drainage. It Just Dribbles Onto The Floor

Warshok Report

19points
POST
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did somebody forgot to put sink in the plan?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

The Stairs To Nowhere

The Stairs To Nowhere

mmjj2007 Report

18points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We're on a stairs to nowhere... Come on, it's time!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

Hotel In Iceland. It's Supposed To Tell You Which Rooms Are On Which Floor

Hotel In Iceland. It's Supposed To Tell You Which Rooms Are On Which Floor

pewpewpewpee Report

18points
POST

Meanwhile, everyone would appreciate it if the environment they’re in isn’t too hot or too cold. If the public is shivering from the cold, groggy from the heat, or wondering why the place smells so bad, they’re going to have a bad time. Thinking about these kinds of details sets the best designers apart from the rest.
#16

The Positioning Of The Mirror And Urinals In Our Office Building. This Is The Main Hallway

The Positioning Of The Mirror And Urinals In Our Office Building. This Is The Main Hallway

Kawawaymog Report

18points
POST
#17

This Socket In The Train

This Socket In The Train

neliro Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#18

This Ticket Gate At My School

This Ticket Gate At My School

Sofia1682 Report

17points
POST
JoinMeZoe
JoinMeZoe
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes,if this were a rule abiding world, it would work.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Well-designed interiors aren’t just about aesthetics, after all, even though creating a pleasant first impression is important. There has to be a balance between beauty and functionality. If your public library looks Instagram-worthy, for instance, then congratulations. However, if there isn’t enough space for folks to actually sit down and read, the library fails in its duty to the public.
#19

The Main Hallway's Roof In Our School Is Made Out Of Plexi-Glass So It's Like We Are In A Sauna. We Can't Stay In Classrooms During Breaks, So We Have To Burn Here

The Main Hallway's Roof In Our School Is Made Out Of Plexi-Glass So It's Like We Are In A Sauna. We Can't Stay In Classrooms During Breaks, So We Have To Burn Here

RoulZin Report

17points
POST
North
North
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's cooking kids?

0
0points
reply
#20

A Table For Two, Please

A Table For Two, Please

_hugs_not_drugs Report

17points
POST
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My inner 13 year old really wants to have lunch there.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#21

My Friend's New Locker Has A Huge Pipe Running Through It

My Friend's New Locker Has A Huge Pipe Running Through It

Time2DoStuffCiaran Report

17points
POST
Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
42 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Previously, Bored Panda spoke about good design with an urban planning expert from Sweden. “Most of the time, the elements of the built environment should be in harmony amidst each other and with the surroundings. However, sometimes, something bolder and out-of-the-box might form an engaging contrast,” she shared that built environments have to engage the public and stimulate people’s minds and senses.
#22

This Busy Ice Cream Shop In Seattle Put Their Menu On A Mirror So It's Impossible To Read

This Busy Ice Cream Shop In Seattle Put Their Menu On A Mirror So It's Impossible To Read

cwithersk12s Report

15points
POST
North
North
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So basically everyone orders fruity Mexico

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

Just Put It In Front Of The Entrance, No One Will Notice

Just Put It In Front Of The Entrance, No One Will Notice

rWolfcat Report

15points
POST
North
North
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's one way to be entertained by people walking and looking at their phones.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

These Stairs In A College I Visited Had People Confused

These Stairs In A College I Visited Had People Confused

N0t-a-Weeab00 Report

15points
POST
View more comments

“There are circumstances where the architecture should create a sense of calmness and safety, yet there are instances in which it is not bad if the architecture provokes us and makes us think, ‘Why don't I like the look of this building?’” the urban planning expert noted that when it comes to private property, there’s far more flexibility for creativity.
#25

These Coffin-Shaped Door Windows In This Hospital

These Coffin-Shaped Door Windows In This Hospital

ToBeFrozen Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#26

This Horrific SpongeBob Stained Glass Panel At The Dentist

This Horrific SpongeBob Stained Glass Panel At The Dentist

brinzzar Report

15points
POST
JoinMeZoe
JoinMeZoe
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brush your teeth or you'll look like SpongeBob!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

These Red Lights Leaking Into The Screen

These Red Lights Leaking Into The Screen

AMVRocks Report

15points
POST

“Quirky architecture comes from our innate desire to demonstrate our uniqueness. However, not everyone who has the means has an average taste for aesthetics. Yet, as long as it is for the people who inhabit or use their private space, I mean why not?”
#28

Hair-Themed Handrails

Hair-Themed Handrails

TimelessGlassGallery Report

15points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Has my wife had a shower there?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

All Toilets Must Be Centered In The Middle Of The Classroom So Kids Eating Their Snacks Three Feet Away Can Bare Witness To Their Classmates Defecating

All Toilets Must Be Centered In The Middle Of The Classroom So Kids Eating Their Snacks Three Feet Away Can Bare Witness To Their Classmates Defecating

JKastnerPhoto Report

15points
POST
North
North
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's wrong on many levels.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

Stranger Was Looking At Me On The Toilet For A Few Seconds. Why Are Bathroom Doors Like This?

Stranger Was Looking At Me On The Toilet For A Few Seconds. Why Are Bathroom Doors Like This?

New_Gaming_Chair Report

15points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's an american problem...?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

However, at the same time, the expert noted that some believe that even private property has to be fully in harmony with the public spaces surrounding it.

“But, I think that we should not cross that thin line where architecture becomes reserved for only the wealthy and for those with ‘good taste’ (whoever decides that). I’m only talking about private property here, though. When it comes to public space, there should be a consensus between the public and the professional about the design,” she told Bored Panda.

For some more public place design fails, check out our earlier piece right over here.

#31

Almost Half As Good

Almost Half As Good

meco64 Report

14points
POST
#32

This Wrestling Painting At A High School

This Wrestling Painting At A High School

reddit.com Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#33

This Privacy Door In A Public Bathroom. Private See Door?

This Privacy Door In A Public Bathroom. Private See Door?

hollowjsc Report

14points
POST
#34

This Bathroom Mirror Completely Blocks Your Face While Standing In Front Of It

This Bathroom Mirror Completely Blocks Your Face While Standing In Front Of It

Kekballz Report

14points
POST
North
North
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bathroom censorship

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

Offices Were Recently Remodeled, And Here's How Our Window Looks Like Now

Offices Were Recently Remodeled, And Here's How Our Window Looks Like Now

Ashleyrah Report

14points
POST
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They've prepped the place for a siege, that's a good arrow-slit right there

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

This Escalator Fails To Go All The Way

This Escalator Fails To Go All The Way

taipeicity Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#37

The Bathroom Mirror In The Gym

The Bathroom Mirror In The Gym

PostMacone Report

14points
POST
#38

Entertaining TV Placement

Entertaining TV Placement

Medic_2-4 Report

14points
POST
#39

What A Great Table

What A Great Table

dankun-donuts Report

14points
POST
North
North
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thay was an enormous tree ..how sad.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#40

Semi-Transparent Bathroom Stall Doors

Semi-Transparent Bathroom Stall Doors

-Firgun- Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#41

It's Like You Didn't Even Try To Measure

It's Like You Didn't Even Try To Measure

DoubtfulExaminer Report

14points
POST
#42

These Taco Bell Self-Serve Kiosks

These Taco Bell Self-Serve Kiosks

artsyfartsy-fosho Report

14points
POST
#43

I Love Not Being Able To See The Person I'm Eating Dinner With

I Love Not Being Able To See The Person I'm Eating Dinner With

zachwilly Report

14points
POST
Stefan
Stefan
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect for a blind date.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

They Couldn't Put It In Between The Mirrors?

They Couldn't Put It In Between The Mirrors?

BingoBoy6 Report

14points
POST
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like malicious compliance. "Install it 1 foot from the right side divider." "But that will put it..." "JUST DO AS YOU'RE TOLD!"

0
0points
reply
#45

My School Bought Modern Stuff. The Projector Was Placed Under The Screen

My School Bought Modern Stuff. The Projector Was Placed Under The Screen

batata_flita Report

14points
POST
aashi chaudhari
aashi chaudhari
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When a not smart school buys a smart board

0
0points
reply
#46

When Hotel Makes Snapchat Filters A Reality

When Hotel Makes Snapchat Filters A Reality

NobodyEpic Report

14points
POST
#47

An Extreme Entrance To School Gym

An Extreme Entrance To School Gym

Angelic_Phoenix Report

14points
POST
#48

This Clock. Can You Tell Me What Time It Is?

This Clock. Can You Tell Me What Time It Is?

felix1904 Report

14points
POST
Angi
Angi
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

About quarter to 1

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#49

There's Not Enough Room For The Cart To Get By

There's Not Enough Room For The Cart To Get By

therightcoaster Report

14points
POST
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Rrrramming speeeed!!"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

This TV In Front Of The Evacuation Plan

This TV In Front Of The Evacuation Plan

TDR-Java Report

14points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"You're all doomed anyway, so why bother checking escape plans?"

0
0points
reply
#51

Structural Post In Front Of Urinal

Structural Post In Front Of Urinal

Maelwick90 Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#52

Whoever Sits In These Seats Is Gonna Have A Hell Of A View

Whoever Sits In These Seats Is Gonna Have A Hell Of A View

StarkillerGoose Report

14points
POST
#53

How This Even Happened?

How This Even Happened?

CaptK4 Report

14points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wall was built later, after the sign had been placed.

0
0points
reply
#54

This Bathroom Has An Artificial Rock Outcropping Where They Stash The Plunger

This Bathroom Has An Artificial Rock Outcropping Where They Stash The Plunger

poopypause Report

14points
POST
#55

The Seat Reclines, Which Is Great. But This Fence Blocks The View Of The Screen, Which Is Not Great

The Seat Reclines, Which Is Great. But This Fence Blocks The View Of The Screen, Which Is Not Great

bigwilly311 Report

14points
POST
#56

My Seat In The Movie Theater

My Seat In The Movie Theater

theevilpolkaman Report

14points
POST
#57

The Elevator Safety Placard In This Hotel

The Elevator Safety Placard In This Hotel

LegalHelpNeeded3 Report

14points
POST
#58

Interior Design Of This Bus

Interior Design Of This Bus

Ehansaja Report

14points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member