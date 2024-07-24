ADVERTISEMENT

The secret of a great public space lies in its design. For people to visit and make use of these places many times over, they have to be functional, accessible, easy to use, match the needs of the community, and evolve with it as it changes. After all, most things are created to be utilized, not just to be seen.

However, not all designs can check these boxes. “What happens when they fail to do so?” you may ask. Well, they are shared online for netizens to judge. We at Bored Panda have collected some of the worst cases in the list below. We hope that these photos serve as a public service announcement that we deserve better!

#1

The Students In My Course Complained About Not Having Enough Privacy, And University Decided To Install Glass Doors To Solve The Issue

Ysisbr Report

#2

This Is The View Of The Stage At The Concert I'm At

thatcancerfurry Report

#3

The Fitting Room Door At The Thrift Store

SeventhMind7 Report

#4

World's Most Practical Design

IndyNightSky Report

#5

This Pattern On The Hospital's Floor

Cartapouille Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
41 minutes ago

And if someone really did bleed on the floor and needed urgent assistance you wouldn't notice

#6

They Put Circus Mirrors In My Local Gym

Guwoq Report

#7

My School's Locker Can't Even Fit My Backpack Because Of Those Shelves

zucclivan Report

#8

This Escalator Requires That You Still Use The Stairs

Justhereforbiz Report

Emily Peoples
Emily Peoples
Emily Peoples
Community Member
24 minutes ago

They're really not gonna do all the hard work for ya, are they

#9

My View At A Movie Theater Last Night

NeighborhoodLow8413 Report

#10

Oddly Placed Phone In A Waiting Room

Noemo19 Report

#11

The Lights In This Hallway

ntheg111 Report

#12

These Stairs

adynako Report

AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
37 minutes ago

My eyes are going sideways trying to see where the stairs under the stairs are .

#13

My School Installed A New Beamer. I Nominate Them For "The Best Engineering 2017"

Triomat Report

#14

Perfectly Thought Classroom

Brunorto Report

#15

They Replaced Half The Mirrors In My Local Shopping Mall's Bathroom With Advertising Boards

BradleyZ17 Report

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
12 minutes ago

What hell do we live in. I fear we will soon have to watch ads to get in our bed, use the toilets, and open the fridge

#16

This Weird Door At The Top Of The Stairs In A Hotel

AlephMartian Report

Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited)

??? This one is literally just wasted material. Unless…

#17

Public Restroom Stalls With... Viewing Windows? Why?

TheOneTheUno Report

#18

Leg Space In A Cricket Stadium

stuckintrraffic , stuckintrraffic Report

#19

The Staircase At My Hotel Room Just Drops Off

Opposite_Strategy_43 Report

Green Tree
Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I actually stayed at a place that had stairs like this, they were a little scary. But my place was a 500 year old Tower House in ireland. Is this a similiarly old building?

#20

Who Wouldn’t Want A Ceiling That Looks Like It’s Covered With Hair?

im-jared-im-19 Report

#21

Kids' Area In A Hospital's Lobby. N Is For... Nugget?

SleezeDemon Report

#22

This Aquatic-Themed Hospital Couch Weirdly Has An Underwater Giraffe On It

CoopDaWoop Report

#23

These Chairs At A Bowling Hall I Went To

universal_cheesecake Report

#24

Wheelchair Accessible Washrooms Are Located On The Second Floor. Just A Quick Trip Up The Escalator

_timewasted Report

Beth Wheeler
Beth Wheeler
Beth Wheeler
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Ummmm they better have their lawyers on standby for this one.

#25

Thank You America For Your Awesome Bathroom Privacy

Elden_Sage Report

AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
34 minutes ago

He would still be able to see over the top of the handicapped stall door.

#26

My View At The Kings Theater, Portsmouth, UK

Crankyjak98 Report

#27

There Are Three Steps Down At The Entrance To This Lobby

HothHanSolo Report

#28

At Least It's Padded

cheekymrs Report

#29

I Found This Gem At A Hotel In Wisconsin

drkstrracingjr Report

#30

My Sister And I Went To Use The Bathroom At My Other Sister's Softball Game And We Saw This

BreeMore Report

Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
40 minutes ago

When I sleep and I need to pee, my brain invents something like this to make me refrain from peeing in bed...

#31

Installed Those Elevator Buttons, Boss

compuryan Report

AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
25 minutes ago

I don't see buttons for floors 1-4. I think that padded wall I see in the reflection is so you can bang your head.

#32

Elevator At The Department Of Architecture

Falco2000_ Report

#33

These Cinema Cup Holders Have No Bottoms, So They Only Fit Super-Large Drink Cups

Shakes-Fear Report

PFD
PFD
PFD
Community Member
12 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#34

My Friend Saw This At The Cinema

carrotlovernomnomnom Report

#35

My Classroom Has These Floor Outlets. It's Basically The Toe Stubber 5000

Dillon-Croco Report

#36

Which Floor Am I On?

SherbetIndividual128 Report

#37

This Was The "Sink" In A Restaurant

This Was The "Sink" In A Restaurant

Nope, this isn’t a minimalist, avant-garde design. The water just spills off the edges onto the floor, which is why the mop is right there. There isn’t even a drain pipe below this counter.

CoolBDPhenom03 Report

#38

My New Classroom's Light Switch Is Positioned Here For Some Weird Reason, Not Very Vertically-Challenged-People-Friendly

AlloyComics Report

#39

Maybe With My Head Between My Knees I Would Fit

taioneshu Report

#40

"Mind The Step"

tyw7 Report

#41

Cyber-Greco-Roman Architecture

Bmchris44 Report

#42

Meanwhile In Supermarket

iGniSsak Report

#43

Stairs In The Basement Of A Princeton University Dorm

magnoliaadelle Report

#44

Arbitrary Stairs In The Middle Of A Hallway

Barbary_Corsairs_ Report

#45

This Hallway Is Lined With 12 Framed Copies Of The Same Picture

itsSlon Report

#46

Gambling In Istanbul Subway To Your Destination

godzilla87206 Report

#47

This Skinny Door At Taco Bell

Zay116 Report

#48

The Wall Art In This Bathroom Is... Suboptimal

DaBittna Report

#49

Lets Hope There Won't Be Fire

robric1985 Report

#50

Campaign In Munich For The Euro Championship

Sinnes-loeschen Report

#51

Shoutout To This Bar In Rural Alberta, Where The Women's Bathroom Is Right Beside The Piano Stage, No Door. If You Go To The Toilet, Everyone In The Bar Is Going To Hear It

eggnog_alcoholic Report

#52

The Only Unlocked Bathroom At My School

SuccessfulNarwhal576 Report

#53

This Pull Door At Panda Express

inquisitivewinston Report

#54

Almost Every Woman’s Restroom In Older Buildings Is Like This. Designers Failed To Realize Women Grow Taller Than 5’5

OG_Olivianne Report

#55

New Acoustic Foam Just Put Up On My School's Walls

Trk-Z4cst3r Report

#56

"Every You Give Zoom More Idea". What Does That Even Mean?

mirest Report

#57

My Classroom's Random Column

omrih664 Report

PattyK
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Probably the one pillar that supports the weight of the entire building (sarcasm) …

#58

Steps That Are Too Long For One Step, But Too Short For Two

enzodr Report

#59

How Close This Toilet Is To The Stall Door. Had A Good Laugh At How My Feet Poke Out Underneath

CanadasNeighbor Report

#60

The Text Doesn’t Line Up With The Lights

radiusmcfly Report

#61

Nice Idea Badly Executed

judd_in_the_barn Report

#62

One-Way Window Tint At School, So We Can't See People, But They Can See Us

himurakenshin87 Report

#63

My Doctor's Office Has Three Identical Paintings In The Lobby

dr_henry_jones Report

#64

This Door In My School

larsjeyt Report

#65

Elevator Button With No Elevator

dougmd1974 Report

#66

These Stairs Lead To Nowhere

thenamesis2001 Report

#67

Safety First

Individualofnouse Report

#68

A Spot For Kids To Be Measured, On A Sloped Ramp. Lotteria Restaurant In Korea

Grubula Report

#69

The New Cinema In My City Has Stairs Exactly In The Middle Of The Screen, Forcing Everyone To Sit To The Side

hitmarker Report

#70

Placing The Emergency Door Button Next To The Children's Play Area

CRIMSONSNOW2019 Report

January Tempis
January Tempis
January Tempis
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Bonus for making it pretty and brightly colored so that every child will need to push it.

#71

Stunningly Bad Sink At My New Office. Water Runs Off Your Hands, Collects On The Ledge, And Spills Onto The Floor

crazy_pilot742 Report

#72

The "Emergency" Pull Rope In My Local Hospital's Disabled Toilet

tucrates Report

#73

This "Ergonomic" Catastrophy. Workplace Outside Of The Library In The New University Building In Frankfurt. 33 Cm Bench-Table Distance, Not Movable, Hard Metal Edges, Painful To Use

Laktosefreier Report

#74

When This Door Opens, It Hits The Pillar. I’m Guessing The Poster Was Put There To Cover It, But The Door’s Gone Through It Too

RepetitiveTorpedoUse Report

#75

High School Bathrooms Are Already Wild Enough

willyone225 Report

#76

The Person Who Decided To Put A Glass Door Opposite The Toilet In The Restaurant, I Have A Couple Of Questions For You

ValuevaAnastasi Report

#77

Spotted At An Airport In Angola. I Guess This Guy Just Checked All The Boxes So They Used Him 5 Times

feelingsupersonic , feelingsupersonic Report

#78

Demons At My Local Dentist

EpicAblaze Report

#79

Sliding Door Prevents Use Of Outlets

QuarioQuario54321 Report

#80

The Elevator At My Workplace Is Rather Confusing

The-Anniy Report

#81

This Door

ZeroDamnChill Report

#82

This Seat On The Bus

No-Wasabi862 Report

#83

You Had One Job (Singapore Version)

SpongeBobBobPants Report

#84

This Odd Handrail Blocking Half Of The Staircase At The San Jose Convention Center

DonkeyHoney Report

#85

This Lobby’s "Modern" Clear Footstool Contains An Old Rustic Footstool

arthurdentxxxxii Report

#86

My School Added A New Vending Machine To The Science Building’s Lobby. Better For Them To Eat Junk Food Than Have Free Water

Bean_Boozled Report

#87

These Stairs Are At 45° Angle, So You're Guaranteed To Trip On Them. The Handrail Also Has Razor-Sharp Plates Attached To The Wall

BeneficialNatural610 Report

#88

This Screen At My School

DepressionHitsMeHard Report

#89

Odd Doorway Left After The Office Reconfigurations. The Glass Wall Was Removed, And Custom Ceiling Not Restored

Nyx710 Report

#90

This Disabled Parking Spot Has No Ramp

Llodsliat Report

#91

This Airport Bathroom's Arrow Is Almost Invisible, So People Walk Into Exiting People

Cherimoose Report

#92

Bad Door Placement

0w3n-v2 Report

#93

What Happened Here?

MCDaolinHD Report

#94

This Floor Looks Like It Has Grass Cutting All Over It

sniffmyear Report

#95

The Way These Canvases Were Hung Up In The Bathroom Of My Local Sushi Restaurant

stephanonymous Report

#96

"Please Go Sideways"

dooti8472 Report

#97

You Can't Open That Door

Canard-jaune Report

#98

Can't Open The Window In The Gym Changing Room. There Is Even A Lower Setting Where They Could Have Screwed It In

Baloo_2 Report

#99

I Hated Every Second Of This Bus Trip

what_the_heck____ Report

#100

Sat Down At Our Gate At The Airport Next To An Outlet. It Turns Out It's A Sticker

YouGotMyCheezWhiz Report

#101

You Had One Job

llbrewer Report

#102

Waiting For My Pap Smear

Yes, that is a normal window located by the entrance of the hospital, low enough for average-height people to see in. I had already undressed and sat down when I realized the blinds were open. I was too nervous to get back up. I watched people go by, and once the doctor came in, I asked if she could close them.

harriethabs Report

#103

When You Look Up At The Ceiling In Your Hospital Bed And See This

tangierine Report

#104

When Booking My Ticket, I Was Told I Might Have A Slightly Restricted View. "Slightly" Is A Bit Of An Understatement

broccoliboi989 Report

#105

This Railing At A Hotel I Stayed At

