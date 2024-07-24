114 Of The Stupidest Design Decisions People Have Encountered In Public Places (New Pics)
The secret of a great public space lies in its design. For people to visit and make use of these places many times over, they have to be functional, accessible, easy to use, match the needs of the community, and evolve with it as it changes. After all, most things are created to be utilized, not just to be seen.
However, not all designs can check these boxes. “What happens when they fail to do so?” you may ask. Well, they are shared online for netizens to judge. We at Bored Panda have collected some of the worst cases in the list below. We hope that these photos serve as a public service announcement that we deserve better!
The Students In My Course Complained About Not Having Enough Privacy, And University Decided To Install Glass Doors To Solve The Issue
This Is The View Of The Stage At The Concert I'm At
The Fitting Room Door At The Thrift Store
World's Most Practical Design
This Pattern On The Hospital's Floor
And if someone really did bleed on the floor and needed urgent assistance you wouldn't notice
They Put Circus Mirrors In My Local Gym
My School's Locker Can't Even Fit My Backpack Because Of Those Shelves
Made back in the days before kids used backpacks at school.
This Escalator Requires That You Still Use The Stairs
They're really not gonna do all the hard work for ya, are they
My View At A Movie Theater Last Night
Oddly Placed Phone In A Waiting Room
The Lights In This Hallway
The electrician was trippin' balls when installing them.
These Stairs
My eyes are going sideways trying to see where the stairs under the stairs are .
My School Installed A New Beamer. I Nominate Them For "The Best Engineering 2017"
Perfectly Thought Classroom
They Replaced Half The Mirrors In My Local Shopping Mall's Bathroom With Advertising Boards
What hell do we live in. I fear we will soon have to watch ads to get in our bed, use the toilets, and open the fridge
This Weird Door At The Top Of The Stairs In A Hotel
??? This one is literally just wasted material. Unless…
Public Restroom Stalls With... Viewing Windows? Why?
Hi Dave, not seen you in a while, what brings you here?
Leg Space In A Cricket Stadium
The Staircase At My Hotel Room Just Drops Off
I actually stayed at a place that had stairs like this, they were a little scary. But my place was a 500 year old Tower House in ireland. Is this a similiarly old building?
Who Wouldn’t Want A Ceiling That Looks Like It’s Covered With Hair?
Kids' Area In A Hospital's Lobby. N Is For... Nugget?
This Aquatic-Themed Hospital Couch Weirdly Has An Underwater Giraffe On It
These Chairs At A Bowling Hall I Went To
Wheelchair Accessible Washrooms Are Located On The Second Floor. Just A Quick Trip Up The Escalator
Ummmm they better have their lawyers on standby for this one.
Thank You America For Your Awesome Bathroom Privacy
He would still be able to see over the top of the handicapped stall door.
My View At The Kings Theater, Portsmouth, UK
There Are Three Steps Down At The Entrance To This Lobby
At Least It's Padded
I Found This Gem At A Hotel In Wisconsin
My Sister And I Went To Use The Bathroom At My Other Sister's Softball Game And We Saw This
When I sleep and I need to pee, my brain invents something like this to make me refrain from peeing in bed...
Installed Those Elevator Buttons, Boss
I don't see buttons for floors 1-4. I think that padded wall I see in the reflection is so you can bang your head.
Elevator At The Department Of Architecture
These Cinema Cup Holders Have No Bottoms, So They Only Fit Super-Large Drink Cups
My Friend Saw This At The Cinema
My Classroom Has These Floor Outlets. It's Basically The Toe Stubber 5000
Which Floor Am I On?
This Was The "Sink" In A Restaurant
Nope, this isn’t a minimalist, avant-garde design. The water just spills off the edges onto the floor, which is why the mop is right there. There isn’t even a drain pipe below this counter.
My New Classroom's Light Switch Is Positioned Here For Some Weird Reason, Not Very Vertically-Challenged-People-Friendly
Maybe With My Head Between My Knees I Would Fit
"Mind The Step"
Cyber-Greco-Roman Architecture
Meanwhile In Supermarket
Stairs In The Basement Of A Princeton University Dorm
Arbitrary Stairs In The Middle Of A Hallway
Must be something underneath the stairs they had to build around.
This Hallway Is Lined With 12 Framed Copies Of The Same Picture
Gambling In Istanbul Subway To Your Destination
This Skinny Door At Taco Bell
The Wall Art In This Bathroom Is... Suboptimal
Lets Hope There Won't Be Fire
Campaign In Munich For The Euro Championship
Shoutout To This Bar In Rural Alberta, Where The Women's Bathroom Is Right Beside The Piano Stage, No Door. If You Go To The Toilet, Everyone In The Bar Is Going To Hear It
The Only Unlocked Bathroom At My School
This Pull Door At Panda Express
Almost Every Woman’s Restroom In Older Buildings Is Like This. Designers Failed To Realize Women Grow Taller Than 5’5
New Acoustic Foam Just Put Up On My School's Walls
"Every You Give Zoom More Idea". What Does That Even Mean?
My Classroom's Random Column
Steps That Are Too Long For One Step, But Too Short For Two
How Close This Toilet Is To The Stall Door. Had A Good Laugh At How My Feet Poke Out Underneath
The Text Doesn’t Line Up With The Lights
Nice Idea Badly Executed
One-Way Window Tint At School, So We Can't See People, But They Can See Us
My Doctor's Office Has Three Identical Paintings In The Lobby
This Door In My School
Elevator Button With No Elevator
These Stairs Lead To Nowhere
Safety First
A Spot For Kids To Be Measured, On A Sloped Ramp. Lotteria Restaurant In Korea
The New Cinema In My City Has Stairs Exactly In The Middle Of The Screen, Forcing Everyone To Sit To The Side
Placing The Emergency Door Button Next To The Children's Play Area
Bonus for making it pretty and brightly colored so that every child will need to push it.
Stunningly Bad Sink At My New Office. Water Runs Off Your Hands, Collects On The Ledge, And Spills Onto The Floor
The "Emergency" Pull Rope In My Local Hospital's Disabled Toilet
This "Ergonomic" Catastrophy. Workplace Outside Of The Library In The New University Building In Frankfurt. 33 Cm Bench-Table Distance, Not Movable, Hard Metal Edges, Painful To Use
When This Door Opens, It Hits The Pillar. I’m Guessing The Poster Was Put There To Cover It, But The Door’s Gone Through It Too
High School Bathrooms Are Already Wild Enough
The Person Who Decided To Put A Glass Door Opposite The Toilet In The Restaurant, I Have A Couple Of Questions For You
Spotted At An Airport In Angola. I Guess This Guy Just Checked All The Boxes So They Used Him 5 Times
Demons At My Local Dentist
Sliding Door Prevents Use Of Outlets
The Elevator At My Workplace Is Rather Confusing
This Door
This Seat On The Bus
You Had One Job (Singapore Version)
This Odd Handrail Blocking Half Of The Staircase At The San Jose Convention Center
This Lobby’s "Modern" Clear Footstool Contains An Old Rustic Footstool
My School Added A New Vending Machine To The Science Building’s Lobby. Better For Them To Eat Junk Food Than Have Free Water
These Stairs Are At 45° Angle, So You're Guaranteed To Trip On Them. The Handrail Also Has Razor-Sharp Plates Attached To The Wall
This Screen At My School
Odd Doorway Left After The Office Reconfigurations. The Glass Wall Was Removed, And Custom Ceiling Not Restored
This Disabled Parking Spot Has No Ramp
This Airport Bathroom's Arrow Is Almost Invisible, So People Walk Into Exiting People
Bad Door Placement
What Happened Here?
This Floor Looks Like It Has Grass Cutting All Over It
The Way These Canvases Were Hung Up In The Bathroom Of My Local Sushi Restaurant
"Please Go Sideways"
You Can't Open That Door
Can't Open The Window In The Gym Changing Room. There Is Even A Lower Setting Where They Could Have Screwed It In
I Hated Every Second Of This Bus Trip
Sat Down At Our Gate At The Airport Next To An Outlet. It Turns Out It's A Sticker
You Had One Job
Waiting For My Pap Smear
Yes, that is a normal window located by the entrance of the hospital, low enough for average-height people to see in. I had already undressed and sat down when I realized the blinds were open. I was too nervous to get back up. I watched people go by, and once the doctor came in, I asked if she could close them.