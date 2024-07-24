The secret of a great public space lies in its design . For people to visit and make use of these places many times over, they have to be functional, accessible, easy to use, match the needs of the community, and evolve with it as it changes. After all, most things are created to be utilized, not just to be seen. However, not all designs can check these boxes. “What happens when they fail to do so?” you may ask. Well, they are shared online for netizens to judge. We at Bored Panda have collected some of the worst cases in the list below. We hope that these photos serve as a public service announcement that we deserve better!

#1 The Students In My Course Complained About Not Having Enough Privacy, And University Decided To Install Glass Doors To Solve The Issue Share icon

#2 This Is The View Of The Stage At The Concert I'm At Share icon

#3 The Fitting Room Door At The Thrift Store Share icon

#4 World's Most Practical Design Share icon

#5 This Pattern On The Hospital's Floor Share icon

#6 They Put Circus Mirrors In My Local Gym Share icon

#7 My School's Locker Can't Even Fit My Backpack Because Of Those Shelves Share icon

#8 This Escalator Requires That You Still Use The Stairs Share icon

#9 My View At A Movie Theater Last Night Share icon

#10 Oddly Placed Phone In A Waiting Room Share icon

#11 The Lights In This Hallway Share icon

#12 These Stairs Share icon

#13 My School Installed A New Beamer. I Nominate Them For "The Best Engineering 2017" Share icon

#14 Perfectly Thought Classroom Share icon

#15 They Replaced Half The Mirrors In My Local Shopping Mall's Bathroom With Advertising Boards Share icon

#16 This Weird Door At The Top Of The Stairs In A Hotel Share icon

#17 Public Restroom Stalls With... Viewing Windows? Why? Share icon

#18 Leg Space In A Cricket Stadium Share icon

#19 The Staircase At My Hotel Room Just Drops Off Share icon

#20 Who Wouldn’t Want A Ceiling That Looks Like It’s Covered With Hair? Share icon

#21 Kids' Area In A Hospital's Lobby. N Is For... Nugget? Share icon

#22 This Aquatic-Themed Hospital Couch Weirdly Has An Underwater Giraffe On It Share icon

#23 These Chairs At A Bowling Hall I Went To Share icon

#24 Wheelchair Accessible Washrooms Are Located On The Second Floor. Just A Quick Trip Up The Escalator Share icon

#25 Thank You America For Your Awesome Bathroom Privacy Share icon

#26 My View At The Kings Theater, Portsmouth, UK Share icon

#27 There Are Three Steps Down At The Entrance To This Lobby Share icon

#28 At Least It's Padded Share icon

#29 I Found This Gem At A Hotel In Wisconsin Share icon

#30 My Sister And I Went To Use The Bathroom At My Other Sister's Softball Game And We Saw This Share icon

#31 Installed Those Elevator Buttons, Boss Share icon

#32 Elevator At The Department Of Architecture Share icon

#33 These Cinema Cup Holders Have No Bottoms, So They Only Fit Super-Large Drink Cups Share icon

#34 My Friend Saw This At The Cinema Share icon

#35 My Classroom Has These Floor Outlets. It's Basically The Toe Stubber 5000 Share icon

#36 Which Floor Am I On? Share icon

#37 This Was The "Sink" In A Restaurant Share icon Nope, this isn’t a minimalist, avant-garde design. The water just spills off the edges onto the floor, which is why the mop is right there. There isn’t even a drain pipe below this counter.



#38 My New Classroom's Light Switch Is Positioned Here For Some Weird Reason, Not Very Vertically-Challenged-People-Friendly Share icon

#39 Maybe With My Head Between My Knees I Would Fit Share icon

#40 "Mind The Step" Share icon

#41 Cyber-Greco-Roman Architecture Share icon

#42 Meanwhile In Supermarket Share icon

#43 Stairs In The Basement Of A Princeton University Dorm Share icon

#44 Arbitrary Stairs In The Middle Of A Hallway Share icon

#45 This Hallway Is Lined With 12 Framed Copies Of The Same Picture Share icon

#46 Gambling In Istanbul Subway To Your Destination Share icon

#47 This Skinny Door At Taco Bell Share icon

#48 The Wall Art In This Bathroom Is... Suboptimal Share icon

#49 Lets Hope There Won't Be Fire Share icon

#50 Campaign In Munich For The Euro Championship Share icon

#51 Shoutout To This Bar In Rural Alberta, Where The Women's Bathroom Is Right Beside The Piano Stage, No Door. If You Go To The Toilet, Everyone In The Bar Is Going To Hear It Share icon

#52 The Only Unlocked Bathroom At My School Share icon

#53 This Pull Door At Panda Express Share icon

#54 Almost Every Woman’s Restroom In Older Buildings Is Like This. Designers Failed To Realize Women Grow Taller Than 5’5 Share icon

#55 New Acoustic Foam Just Put Up On My School's Walls Share icon

#56 "Every You Give Zoom More Idea". What Does That Even Mean? Share icon

#57 My Classroom's Random Column Share icon

#58 Steps That Are Too Long For One Step, But Too Short For Two Share icon

#59 How Close This Toilet Is To The Stall Door. Had A Good Laugh At How My Feet Poke Out Underneath Share icon

#60 The Text Doesn’t Line Up With The Lights Share icon

#61 Nice Idea Badly Executed Share icon

#62 One-Way Window Tint At School, So We Can't See People, But They Can See Us Share icon

#63 My Doctor's Office Has Three Identical Paintings In The Lobby Share icon

#64 This Door In My School Share icon

#65 Elevator Button With No Elevator Share icon

#66 These Stairs Lead To Nowhere Share icon

#67 Safety First Share icon

#68 A Spot For Kids To Be Measured, On A Sloped Ramp. Lotteria Restaurant In Korea Share icon

#69 The New Cinema In My City Has Stairs Exactly In The Middle Of The Screen, Forcing Everyone To Sit To The Side Share icon

#70 Placing The Emergency Door Button Next To The Children's Play Area Share icon

#71 Stunningly Bad Sink At My New Office. Water Runs Off Your Hands, Collects On The Ledge, And Spills Onto The Floor Share icon

#72 The "Emergency" Pull Rope In My Local Hospital's Disabled Toilet Share icon

#73 This "Ergonomic" Catastrophy. Workplace Outside Of The Library In The New University Building In Frankfurt. 33 Cm Bench-Table Distance, Not Movable, Hard Metal Edges, Painful To Use Share icon

#74 When This Door Opens, It Hits The Pillar. I’m Guessing The Poster Was Put There To Cover It, But The Door’s Gone Through It Too Share icon

#75 High School Bathrooms Are Already Wild Enough Share icon

#76 The Person Who Decided To Put A Glass Door Opposite The Toilet In The Restaurant, I Have A Couple Of Questions For You Share icon

#77 Spotted At An Airport In Angola. I Guess This Guy Just Checked All The Boxes So They Used Him 5 Times Share icon

#78 Demons At My Local Dentist Share icon

#79 Sliding Door Prevents Use Of Outlets Share icon

#80 The Elevator At My Workplace Is Rather Confusing Share icon

#81 This Door Share icon

#82 This Seat On The Bus Share icon

#83 You Had One Job (Singapore Version) Share icon

#84 This Odd Handrail Blocking Half Of The Staircase At The San Jose Convention Center Share icon

#85 This Lobby’s "Modern" Clear Footstool Contains An Old Rustic Footstool Share icon

#86 My School Added A New Vending Machine To The Science Building’s Lobby. Better For Them To Eat Junk Food Than Have Free Water Share icon

#87 These Stairs Are At 45° Angle, So You're Guaranteed To Trip On Them. The Handrail Also Has Razor-Sharp Plates Attached To The Wall Share icon

#88 This Screen At My School Share icon

#89 Odd Doorway Left After The Office Reconfigurations. The Glass Wall Was Removed, And Custom Ceiling Not Restored Share icon

#90 This Disabled Parking Spot Has No Ramp Share icon

#91 This Airport Bathroom's Arrow Is Almost Invisible, So People Walk Into Exiting People Share icon

#92 Bad Door Placement Share icon

#93 What Happened Here? Share icon

#94 This Floor Looks Like It Has Grass Cutting All Over It Share icon

#95 The Way These Canvases Were Hung Up In The Bathroom Of My Local Sushi Restaurant Share icon

#96 "Please Go Sideways" Share icon

#97 You Can't Open That Door Share icon

#98 Can't Open The Window In The Gym Changing Room. There Is Even A Lower Setting Where They Could Have Screwed It In Share icon

#99 I Hated Every Second Of This Bus Trip Share icon

#100 Sat Down At Our Gate At The Airport Next To An Outlet. It Turns Out It's A Sticker Share icon

#101 You Had One Job Share icon

#102 Waiting For My Pap Smear Share icon Yes, that is a normal window located by the entrance of the hospital, low enough for average-height people to see in. I had already undressed and sat down when I realized the blinds were open. I was too nervous to get back up. I watched people go by, and once the doctor came in, I asked if she could close them.



#103 When You Look Up At The Ceiling In Your Hospital Bed And See This Share icon

#104 When Booking My Ticket, I Was Told I Might Have A Slightly Restricted View. "Slightly" Is A Bit Of An Understatement Share icon