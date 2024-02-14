Sometimes, this aversion has to do with the design of our homes, rooms, and furniture. The Facebook group dedicates its content to exactly that. It’s the ‘Things designed by people who don’t have to clean them’ group, and its title perfectly captures what it’s about.

Very few of us probably actually enjoy cleaning. I, personally, enjoy having my home clean, but I find forcing myself to actually clean difficult. Interestingly, most Americans feel the same way. One poll of 2,000 people found that 51% view cleaning as incredibly stressful, especially around the holiday season. Almost half of the respondents said they would rather endure an hour-long awkward conversation.

#1 This Sink At My Parents' House Drives Me Nuts Share icon

#2 I Like It But I Don't Like That I Like It Share icon

#3 This Is The Worst Thing I've Ever Seen. I'd Die In That Place W Rhinitis, Sinusitis, Bronchitis, Asthma. And I'll Never Get Over The Fact Ppl Have Carpet In Their Bathroom. The Worst! 😰 Share icon

#4 Hotel Sink In South Africa (Friends Photo) Share icon

#5 Chanel Sunglasses With White Fabric Around The Temples. Because Nobody Wears Make Up When Wearing These Share icon

#6 It’s Kinda Creepy Cool In A Wednesday Adams Sort Of Way Share icon

#7 King Bed Frame, Nightstand And Lowboy Dresser Set! Share icon

#8 I Saw This And Thought About This Group. A Toilet In A Restaurant In Jelenia Góra, Poland Share icon

#9 Spotted At A Local Bar Share icon

#10 A Bathroom Sink Made Of Carved Limestone Share icon

#11 I Was At The Airport In Kona Yesterday And Ran To The Bathroom And Saw This Monstrosity. Carpet. On The Walls. I’m The Bathroom. In A Tropical Climate. Is It Bad I Kinda Want To Take Samples And Test The Bacterial Load? Share icon

#12 Thought Of You Guys Immediately 💕 Share icon

#13 This Toothbrush Holder...with No Drain Holes. Imagine The Slime 🤮 Share icon

#14 This Rope Accent By The Starbucks Bathroom Is So Dusty Share icon

#15 I Paint Apartments Part-Time... They're Usually Kinda Yucky But I Had Never Seen This Useless Gap Behind A Stovetop Before 😭 Share icon

#16 An Indoor Playground, With Wood Chips. Adjacent A Food Court Share icon

#17 They Are Glued Down…. 😅 Share icon

#18 Imagine All The Dust Particles Etc In All Those Crevices Share icon

#19 I Tried This New Restaurant Today And Instantly Noticed Their Chandeliers That Look Impossible To Clean 😬 Share icon

#21 Good Grief, Where Do I Start And Where Do I Finish? In Casualty Probably Share icon

#23 It Looks Cool, But… Not The Most Sanitary Share icon

#24 [tw: Possible Trypophobia] Found In A High Traffic Corridor Of A Hotel. It's Fuzzballs As A Feature Wall Share icon

#25 I Took Those Pics. I Currently Live In A House Where This Abomination Is (And It's Short Term So It's Not Like I Can Just Throw It Away). The Tiny Cup At The Bottom Is Removable, But The Main Structure Is Not Share icon

#26 Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster, Spotted In Restaurant At The Geyser Centre In Iceland, Not Even A Great Design Imo Share icon

#27 I'll Never Understand Why Some Faucets Are Designed Like This... 😬🤢 Eta: This Is Not In My House. This Is A Pet-Sitting Client Of Mine's House And Their Place Is Very Nice. Just, Not The Cleanest In.... Some Areas 🙃 Share icon

#28 A Shower In A House I Rented On Vacation Share icon

#29 This Sink In A Mall In Dublin By The Immigration Museum Share icon

#30 That Tiny Gap Between The Faucet And The Sink In My Office's Bathroom. 🤢 Share icon

#31 This Hanging Light In My Doctor's Waiting Room Share icon

#32 Fwiw, This Thing Was Probably Not Even Clean When They Installed It In The First Place Share icon

#33 Found In The Wild Share icon

#34 The Corners Of This Basket My Fiancé Had, Took It Out Of Storage And I’m Trying To Clean It Up But These Damn Corners,,,, Just Why??! Share icon

#35 Remnants From Around The Time The Super Nintendo Made Its Debut At My Grandpa’s House Share icon

#36 Why Does It Look Like It Feels Like A Bar Of Soap? Share icon

#37 Shower Floor Of A Shower In A Hotel Room 🤮 Share icon

#38 The Other Day I Found This Mirror In Marketplace Share icon

#39 Italian Restaurant Has Roof Like This All Over The Restaurant, Gives Slightly Drop Spider Fears Xd Share icon

#40 This Restaurant Floor Share icon

#41 Aria Resort, Las Vegas. Fabric Wrapped Panels Leading To The Restrooms, And Split Faced Stone Wall In Restroom Share icon

#42 Monument With Plastic Bowls That Were Fully Intended To Fill With Slimy, Green Water. In Rome Share icon

#43 Feel Useless, But Thats For Bad Recoil Share icon

#44 This Bathroom Soap Dispenser 😭😭 Share icon

#45 From My Buy Nothing Group. The Family Is Lovely And Very Clean, But The Potential 'Ick' Factor Is Huge! Especially Second Hand! Share icon

#46 A Cup From Spirit Halloween… Share icon

#47 This Astroturf Door Entry/Walls At The New Popstroke In Town Share icon

#48 Want To Throw Up Straight Away So Gross Share icon

#49 These Wine Glasses I Found In A Shop In Taiwan. Imagine Having Red Wine Dry In It And Having To Get It Off Share icon

#50 Cat Hair In The Sky Share icon

#51 The Vent Under My Sink … Absolutely No Way To Take Off Unless I Remove The Trim Share icon

#52 Finally Have Something To Post 😂🤣😅 Share icon

#53 A Close Up Of This Tubs Texture🙁 Found In A House On The Property I Work For🥴 Share icon