Very few of us probably actually enjoy cleaning. I, personally, enjoy having my home clean, but I find forcing myself to actually clean difficult. Interestingly, most Americans feel the same way. One poll of 2,000 people found that 51% view cleaning as incredibly stressful, especially around the holiday season. Almost half of the respondents said they would rather endure an hour-long awkward conversation.

Sometimes, this aversion has to do with the design of our homes, rooms, and furniture. The Facebook group dedicates its content to exactly that. It’s the ‘Things designed by people who don’t have to clean them’ group, and its title perfectly captures what it’s about.

#1

This Sink At My Parents' House Drives Me Nuts

This Sink At My Parents' House Drives Me Nuts

Julianne Jordan Report

daniellekeogh avatar
Dani
Dani
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sealant at the base is also anxiety inducing.

#2

I Like It But I Don't Like That I Like It

I Like It But I Don't Like That I Like It

Lucas Trevino Report

#3

This Is The Worst Thing I've Ever Seen. I'd Die In That Place W Rhinitis, Sinusitis, Bronchitis, Asthma. And I'll Never Get Over The Fact Ppl Have Carpet In Their Bathroom. The Worst! 😰

This Is The Worst Thing I've Ever Seen. I'd Die In That Place W Rhinitis, Sinusitis, Bronchitis, Asthma. And I'll Never Get Over The Fact Ppl Have Carpet In Their Bathroom. The Worst! 😰

Renato Viveiros Report

#4

Hotel Sink In South Africa (Friends Photo)

Hotel Sink In South Africa (Friends Photo)

Jane Dunkley Report

#5

Chanel Sunglasses With White Fabric Around The Temples. Because Nobody Wears Make Up When Wearing These

Chanel Sunglasses With White Fabric Around The Temples. Because Nobody Wears Make Up When Wearing These

Britta Britta Report

#6

It’s Kinda Creepy Cool In A Wednesday Adams Sort Of Way

It’s Kinda Creepy Cool In A Wednesday Adams Sort Of Way

Narelle Dawson-Humphreys Report

#7

King Bed Frame, Nightstand And Lowboy Dresser Set!

King Bed Frame, Nightstand And Lowboy Dresser Set!

Forever Yesterday Exchange Report

#8

I Saw This And Thought About This Group. A Toilet In A Restaurant In Jelenia Góra, Poland

I Saw This And Thought About This Group. A Toilet In A Restaurant In Jelenia Góra, Poland

Marta Ratajszczak-Forbes Report

#9

Spotted At A Local Bar

Spotted At A Local Bar

Evelynn Devin Report

#10

A Bathroom Sink Made Of Carved Limestone

A Bathroom Sink Made Of Carved Limestone

Jen Lijó Report

#11

I Was At The Airport In Kona Yesterday And Ran To The Bathroom And Saw This Monstrosity. Carpet. On The Walls. I’m The Bathroom. In A Tropical Climate. Is It Bad I Kinda Want To Take Samples And Test The Bacterial Load?

I Was At The Airport In Kona Yesterday And Ran To The Bathroom And Saw This Monstrosity. Carpet. On The Walls. I’m The Bathroom. In A Tropical Climate. Is It Bad I Kinda Want To Take Samples And Test The Bacterial Load?

Tamisha Lee Report

#12

Thought Of You Guys Immediately 💕

Thought Of You Guys Immediately 💕

Elizabeth Fay Jenne Report

#13

This Toothbrush Holder...with No Drain Holes. Imagine The Slime 🤮

This Toothbrush Holder...with No Drain Holes. Imagine The Slime 🤮

Annis Ferrey Report

#14

This Rope Accent By The Starbucks Bathroom Is So Dusty

This Rope Accent By The Starbucks Bathroom Is So Dusty

Andrew SausBaus Maass Report

#15

I Paint Apartments Part-Time... They're Usually Kinda Yucky But I Had Never Seen This Useless Gap Behind A Stovetop Before 😭

I Paint Apartments Part-Time... They're Usually Kinda Yucky But I Had Never Seen This Useless Gap Behind A Stovetop Before 😭

Leann Elizabeth Banks Report

#16

An Indoor Playground, With Wood Chips. Adjacent A Food Court

An Indoor Playground, With Wood Chips. Adjacent A Food Court

Arlo Marzipan Report

#17

They Are Glued Down…. 😅

They Are Glued Down…. 😅

Bonnie Tobin Report

livivandervliet avatar
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mind went to dead ants, then raisins, then back to some kinda bug…

#18

Imagine All The Dust Particles Etc In All Those Crevices

Imagine All The Dust Particles Etc In All Those Crevices

Aaron Drawbridge Report

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honey that's the least of your worries when it comes to germs and your phone (your phone holds more bacteria than a toilet).

#19

I Tried This New Restaurant Today And Instantly Noticed Their Chandeliers That Look Impossible To Clean 😬

I Tried This New Restaurant Today And Instantly Noticed Their Chandeliers That Look Impossible To Clean 😬

Juliana Cortina Report

#20

Danielle Hartshorn Report

#21

Good Grief, Where Do I Start And Where Do I Finish? In Casualty Probably

Good Grief, Where Do I Start And Where Do I Finish? In Casualty Probably

Lois Artpeach Report

nikistavrou avatar
8Yorkies-and-33cats
8Yorkies-and-33cats
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The longer you look at it the stranger it gets. Is that a fireplace? Next to the... is that a microwave or a tv?

#22

Micah Vono Report

#23

It Looks Cool, But… Not The Most Sanitary

It Looks Cool, But… Not The Most Sanitary

Alexandria Tristram Report

bogdanchelariu avatar
Bogdan Chelariu
Bogdan Chelariu
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It kinda looks cool, and I don't really think it should be that hard to clean! A good brush and 10 minutes would take care of it!

#24

[tw: Possible Trypophobia] Found In A High Traffic Corridor Of A Hotel. It's Fuzzballs As A Feature Wall

[tw: Possible Trypophobia] Found In A High Traffic Corridor Of A Hotel. It's Fuzzballs As A Feature Wall

Natsu Clare Report

#25

I Took Those Pics. I Currently Live In A House Where This Abomination Is (And It's Short Term So It's Not Like I Can Just Throw It Away). The Tiny Cup At The Bottom Is Removable, But The Main Structure Is Not

I Took Those Pics. I Currently Live In A House Where This Abomination Is (And It's Short Term So It's Not Like I Can Just Throw It Away). The Tiny Cup At The Bottom Is Removable, But The Main Structure Is Not

Eli San Report

sarahschmidt436 avatar
Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You could replace the brush, get a second toilet brush and just use that.

#26

Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster, Spotted In Restaurant At The Geyser Centre In Iceland, Not Even A Great Design Imo

Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster, Spotted In Restaurant At The Geyser Centre In Iceland, Not Even A Great Design Imo

Red Hannon Report

#27

I'll Never Understand Why Some Faucets Are Designed Like This... 😬🤢 Eta: This Is Not In My House. This Is A Pet-Sitting Client Of Mine's House And Their Place Is Very Nice. Just, Not The Cleanest In.... Some Areas 🙃

I'll Never Understand Why Some Faucets Are Designed Like This... 😬🤢 Eta: This Is Not In My House. This Is A Pet-Sitting Client Of Mine's House And Their Place Is Very Nice. Just, Not The Cleanest In.... Some Areas 🙃

Soren Otto Report

#28

A Shower In A House I Rented On Vacation

A Shower In A House I Rented On Vacation

Narys anonimas Report

dolly_ofthecowboy avatar
Dolly_of TheCowboy
Dolly_of TheCowboy
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That whole thing looks like a nightmare of crevices and niches that will never properly clean

#29

This Sink In A Mall In Dublin By The Immigration Museum

This Sink In A Mall In Dublin By The Immigration Museum

Alyssa Abrash Report

#30

That Tiny Gap Between The Faucet And The Sink In My Office's Bathroom. 🤢

That Tiny Gap Between The Faucet And The Sink In My Office's Bathroom. 🤢

Sascha Wiebenson Report

#31

This Hanging Light In My Doctor's Waiting Room

This Hanging Light In My Doctor's Waiting Room

Andrea Frayser Report

dolly_ofthecowboy avatar
Dolly_of TheCowboy
Dolly_of TheCowboy
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like used Comfeel (hydrocolloid) dressings...mmmmm pass the MRSA

#32

Fwiw, This Thing Was Probably Not Even Clean When They Installed It In The First Place

Fwiw, This Thing Was Probably Not Even Clean When They Installed It In The First Place

Carol L Johnson Report

diddylavanza avatar
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a waste. I for one would have kept this old radio for decorating my lounge. And tried to make it work, of course. :-)

#33

Found In The Wild

Found In The Wild

Marlene Aureum Report

#34

The Corners Of This Basket My Fiancé Had, Took It Out Of Storage And I’m Trying To Clean It Up But These Damn Corners,,,, Just Why??!

The Corners Of This Basket My Fiancé Had, Took It Out Of Storage And I’m Trying To Clean It Up But These Damn Corners,,,, Just Why??!

Claire Alexis Report

#35

Remnants From Around The Time The Super Nintendo Made Its Debut At My Grandpa’s House

Remnants From Around The Time The Super Nintendo Made Its Debut At My Grandpa’s House

Keif Fitz Report

#36

Why Does It Look Like It Feels Like A Bar Of Soap?

Why Does It Look Like It Feels Like A Bar Of Soap?

Sarah Rose Report

livivandervliet avatar
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I quite like this one actually, although it would be annoying to clean

#37

Shower Floor Of A Shower In A Hotel Room 🤮

Shower Floor Of A Shower In A Hotel Room 🤮

Narys anonimas Report

ladyakiraa82 avatar
Crystal Kelley
Crystal Kelley
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The entire shower looks disgusting! I'm showering with all my clothes and shoes on!

#38

The Other Day I Found This Mirror In Marketplace

The Other Day I Found This Mirror In Marketplace

Narys anonimas Report

#39

Italian Restaurant Has Roof Like This All Over The Restaurant, Gives Slightly Drop Spider Fears Xd

Italian Restaurant Has Roof Like This All Over The Restaurant, Gives Slightly Drop Spider Fears Xd

Kayleigh Brown Report

espresso-overload avatar
SuperChicken
SuperChicken
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even then, just think of the dust from that ceiling that's falling on you, and your food. Sorry, my OCD is kicking-in.

#40

This Restaurant Floor

This Restaurant Floor

Amelia Carlson Report

#41

Aria Resort, Las Vegas. Fabric Wrapped Panels Leading To The Restrooms, And Split Faced Stone Wall In Restroom

Aria Resort, Las Vegas. Fabric Wrapped Panels Leading To The Restrooms, And Split Faced Stone Wall In Restroom

Dave Hartman Report

#42

Monument With Plastic Bowls That Were Fully Intended To Fill With Slimy, Green Water. In Rome

Monument With Plastic Bowls That Were Fully Intended To Fill With Slimy, Green Water. In Rome

George Muammar Report

#43

Feel Useless, But Thats For Bad Recoil

Feel Useless, But Thats For Bad Recoil

Nicolas Ramos Report

merlestechow avatar
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do men like to feel watched by women while peeing?

#44

This Bathroom Soap Dispenser 😭😭

This Bathroom Soap Dispenser 😭😭

Zeke Shomler Report

#45

From My Buy Nothing Group. The Family Is Lovely And Very Clean, But The Potential 'Ick' Factor Is Huge! Especially Second Hand!

From My Buy Nothing Group. The Family Is Lovely And Very Clean, But The Potential 'Ick' Factor Is Huge! Especially Second Hand!

Larissa Gerow Report

#46

A Cup From Spirit Halloween…

A Cup From Spirit Halloween…

Debbie Alexander Report

#47

This Astroturf Door Entry/Walls At The New Popstroke In Town

This Astroturf Door Entry/Walls At The New Popstroke In Town

Kristie Elise Hatcher Report

#48

Want To Throw Up Straight Away So Gross

Want To Throw Up Straight Away So Gross

Barbara Reed Martin Report

#49

These Wine Glasses I Found In A Shop In Taiwan. Imagine Having Red Wine Dry In It And Having To Get It Off

These Wine Glasses I Found In A Shop In Taiwan. Imagine Having Red Wine Dry In It And Having To Get It Off

Gabrielle Laurier Report

#50

Cat Hair In The Sky

Cat Hair In The Sky

Harriet Amelia Report

#51

The Vent Under My Sink … Absolutely No Way To Take Off Unless I Remove The Trim

The Vent Under My Sink … Absolutely No Way To Take Off Unless I Remove The Trim

Tabi LeFever Report

#52

Finally Have Something To Post 😂🤣😅

Finally Have Something To Post 😂🤣😅

Esethu von Rwairwai Report

#53

A Close Up Of This Tubs Texture🙁 Found In A House On The Property I Work For🥴

A Close Up Of This Tubs Texture🙁 Found In A House On The Property I Work For🥴

Jordyn Beeson Report

#54

Hotel Elevator Lobby. I Actually Feel Like I'm In The Woods!? I Talked To The Cleaning Lady 0 Out Of 10

Hotel Elevator Lobby. I Actually Feel Like I'm In The Woods!? I Talked To The Cleaning Lady 0 Out Of 10

James Meinecke Report

