“Things Designed By People Who Don’t Have To Clean Them”: 54 Mildly Annoying Pics From This Group (New Pics)
Very few of us probably actually enjoy cleaning. I, personally, enjoy having my home clean, but I find forcing myself to actually clean difficult. Interestingly, most Americans feel the same way. One poll of 2,000 people found that 51% view cleaning as incredibly stressful, especially around the holiday season. Almost half of the respondents said they would rather endure an hour-long awkward conversation.
Sometimes, this aversion has to do with the design of our homes, rooms, and furniture. The Facebook group dedicates its content to exactly that. It’s the ‘Things designed by people who don’t have to clean them’ group, and its title perfectly captures what it’s about.
This Sink At My Parents' House Drives Me Nuts
I Like It But I Don't Like That I Like It
This Is The Worst Thing I've Ever Seen. I'd Die In That Place W Rhinitis, Sinusitis, Bronchitis, Asthma. And I'll Never Get Over The Fact Ppl Have Carpet In Their Bathroom. The Worst! 😰
Hotel Sink In South Africa (Friends Photo)
Chanel Sunglasses With White Fabric Around The Temples. Because Nobody Wears Make Up When Wearing These
It’s Kinda Creepy Cool In A Wednesday Adams Sort Of Way
King Bed Frame, Nightstand And Lowboy Dresser Set!
I Saw This And Thought About This Group. A Toilet In A Restaurant In Jelenia Góra, Poland
Spotted At A Local Bar
A Bathroom Sink Made Of Carved Limestone
I Was At The Airport In Kona Yesterday And Ran To The Bathroom And Saw This Monstrosity. Carpet. On The Walls. I’m The Bathroom. In A Tropical Climate. Is It Bad I Kinda Want To Take Samples And Test The Bacterial Load?
Thought Of You Guys Immediately 💕
This Toothbrush Holder...with No Drain Holes. Imagine The Slime 🤮
This Rope Accent By The Starbucks Bathroom Is So Dusty
I Paint Apartments Part-Time... They're Usually Kinda Yucky But I Had Never Seen This Useless Gap Behind A Stovetop Before 😭
An Indoor Playground, With Wood Chips. Adjacent A Food Court
They Are Glued Down…. 😅
My mind went to dead ants, then raisins, then back to some kinda bug…
Imagine All The Dust Particles Etc In All Those Crevices
Honey that's the least of your worries when it comes to germs and your phone (your phone holds more bacteria than a toilet).
I Tried This New Restaurant Today And Instantly Noticed Their Chandeliers That Look Impossible To Clean 😬
Good Grief, Where Do I Start And Where Do I Finish? In Casualty Probably
The longer you look at it the stranger it gets. Is that a fireplace? Next to the... is that a microwave or a tv?
It Looks Cool, But… Not The Most Sanitary
It kinda looks cool, and I don't really think it should be that hard to clean! A good brush and 10 minutes would take care of it!
[tw: Possible Trypophobia] Found In A High Traffic Corridor Of A Hotel. It's Fuzzballs As A Feature Wall
I Took Those Pics. I Currently Live In A House Where This Abomination Is (And It's Short Term So It's Not Like I Can Just Throw It Away). The Tiny Cup At The Bottom Is Removable, But The Main Structure Is Not
Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster, Spotted In Restaurant At The Geyser Centre In Iceland, Not Even A Great Design Imo
I'll Never Understand Why Some Faucets Are Designed Like This... 😬🤢 Eta: This Is Not In My House. This Is A Pet-Sitting Client Of Mine's House And Their Place Is Very Nice. Just, Not The Cleanest In.... Some Areas 🙃
A Shower In A House I Rented On Vacation
That whole thing looks like a nightmare of crevices and niches that will never properly clean
This Sink In A Mall In Dublin By The Immigration Museum
That Tiny Gap Between The Faucet And The Sink In My Office's Bathroom. 🤢
This Hanging Light In My Doctor's Waiting Room
Looks like used Comfeel (hydrocolloid) dressings...mmmmm pass the MRSA
Fwiw, This Thing Was Probably Not Even Clean When They Installed It In The First Place
What a waste. I for one would have kept this old radio for decorating my lounge. And tried to make it work, of course. :-)
Found In The Wild
The Corners Of This Basket My Fiancé Had, Took It Out Of Storage And I’m Trying To Clean It Up But These Damn Corners,,,, Just Why??!
Remnants From Around The Time The Super Nintendo Made Its Debut At My Grandpa’s House
Why Does It Look Like It Feels Like A Bar Of Soap?
I quite like this one actually, although it would be annoying to clean
Shower Floor Of A Shower In A Hotel Room 🤮
The entire shower looks disgusting! I'm showering with all my clothes and shoes on!
The Other Day I Found This Mirror In Marketplace
Italian Restaurant Has Roof Like This All Over The Restaurant, Gives Slightly Drop Spider Fears Xd
Even then, just think of the dust from that ceiling that's falling on you, and your food. Sorry, my OCD is kicking-in.
This Restaurant Floor
Aria Resort, Las Vegas. Fabric Wrapped Panels Leading To The Restrooms, And Split Faced Stone Wall In Restroom
Monument With Plastic Bowls That Were Fully Intended To Fill With Slimy, Green Water. In Rome
Feel Useless, But Thats For Bad Recoil
This Bathroom Soap Dispenser 😭😭
From My Buy Nothing Group. The Family Is Lovely And Very Clean, But The Potential 'Ick' Factor Is Huge! Especially Second Hand!
A Cup From Spirit Halloween…
This Astroturf Door Entry/Walls At The New Popstroke In Town
Want To Throw Up Straight Away So Gross
These Wine Glasses I Found In A Shop In Taiwan. Imagine Having Red Wine Dry In It And Having To Get It Off
Cat Hair In The Sky
The Vent Under My Sink … Absolutely No Way To Take Off Unless I Remove The Trim
Finally Have Something To Post 😂🤣😅
A Close Up Of This Tubs Texture🙁 Found In A House On The Property I Work For🥴
Hotel Elevator Lobby. I Actually Feel Like I'm In The Woods!? I Talked To The Cleaning Lady 0 Out Of 10
I think in many cases people overreact about dust, hairs and other stuff that's in the air. My parents home is dirty enough to be happy (time management) and clean with to stay healthy (no asthma people in our family and statistics says a partly *dirty* environment growing up in is too thank for this, afaik)
I agree. Some pandas must spend all their lives cleaning. They're probably ill a lot because they've built up no immunity.Load More Replies...
