Full disclosure, dear Pandas, we’re huge gardening geeks! We love growing things so much that we suspect we might have some hobbit or ent ancestry somewhere in our family trees. Of course, far from all of our projects go as intended and it’s a reminder that our green thumbs could always use more training. But at least our hearts are in the right place.

Luckily for us and everyone else on the internet, there’s a ton of inspiration out there for gardeners, both amateur and veteran alike. That’s where the popular r/IndoorGarden subreddit comes in. It’s an online group that does exactly what it says on the tin. It celebrates indoor gardens and plants and shares helpful tips. Today, we’re featuring some of the most impressive photos with you, as shared by this community’s gardeners. Scroll down for something truly impressive.

Bored Panda reached out to the friendly team running the r/IndoorGarden community for a chat. One of the moderators, u/celerywife, was kind enough to share their thoughts on everything from staying motivated despite any gardening failures to staying passionate about growing things. You'll find our full interview below. Be sure not to miss it!

#1

Cat Wanted To Be In The Picture Too!

Indoor garden plants arranged on shelves and floors, creating a lush, green corner in a modern living space.

aruza9 Report

Full honesty, Pandas. Yours truly has had a long string of both successes and failures when it comes to gardening. While my cacti, money plants, pines, and singular miniature orange tree are genuinely thriving, I can’t say the same for the rest of my indoor and outdoor plants.

My ficus plants, tinier succulents, and an assortment of random discounted saplings I ‘rescued’ from the local shops aren’t doing that well. Meanwhile, my miniature baobab tree is scaring me after shedding all of its leaves. Is it going to be okay? I'm still digging into that.
#2

Debuted My Drag Persona Last Night (Shanita Blunt) And Decided To Take Some Family Photos

Person in eclectic outfit surrounded by lush indoor garden plants in a stylish room.

apolllox Report

#3

Are We Still Posting Family Photos?

Person seated among various indoor garden plants, showcasing a lush green environment.

apolllox Report

Redditor u/celerywife, one of the hardworking moderators keeping the r/IndoorGarden community running smoothly, told Bored Panda a bit about themselves. "I've been a plant nerd for the last nine years. The most species I've ever had in my house were 250 unique species and cultivars. I'm from the US and was a serial murderer of plants. When I moved to Denmark, the struggles of being an immigrant made life mentally difficult," they said.

"I saw the most gorgeous, milky-pastel Pachyveria on r/succulents and got curious... and thirsty. I read about succulents and how they evolved to store up energy while the weather is good so they can live through the weather that's bad (long periods of drought), and that made me see how humans have evolved emotionally in basically the same way," they opened up to us, explaining how they started their gardening journey.

"When I could see my own cycle of ups and downs echoed in the plants', and that that was completely natural, I was hooked. My first two jobs in Denmark were in production greenhouses where I learned more than I wanted about the production side of the indoor plant industry."
#4

My Mums Monstera:)

Large indoor monstera plant with lush, broad leaves in a cozy living room setting, highlighting indoor garden plants.

nadine-me Report

#5

Our Sf Apartment

Indoor garden plants in a sunlit room, featuring hanging vines and potted greenery near a window and dining table.

rahmin1337 Report

#6

My 11 Yo Is Making Xmas Gifts For Her Teachers. She Started Pots Of Cuttings From Several Of Our Houseplants & Has Been Painting The Flower Pots Based On Each Teacher’s Interests. This Is The First One, For Her English Teacher (Who Loves Sci-Fi Books & Cats). 🐈‍⬛ 👽

Pothos plant in a whimsical cat-decorated pot on a kitchen counter, perfect for indoor garden enthusiasts.

_feffers_ Report

However, u/celerywife noted that the way their interest in plants started isn't anything unique. The Covid-19 pandemic pushed many folks "into plants and onto Reddit" and "gaining self-satisfaction in some way is what keeps people caring about plants."

"Having the smallest success with a plant is somehow a huge motivation. Humans belong in nature, we are nature. So if you can see yourself in the plants, there's something very deep inside you that communicates that you have something figured out, and you are home (also literally in our case)."

Gardening, whether it's done indoors or outdoors, can be overwhelming to people who are new to all of this, as well as anyone who's got a long history of accidentally killing their plants. We were curious about what can motivate people to keep going despite their lack of success at first.

From u/celerywife's perspective, a lot depends on the individual's motivation. "If your motivation for plants is to have really nice decorations, you may feel defeated when the plants bought at the supermarket self-destruct (as allowed by producers), which happens to literally everyone. But if your motivation is knowledge, then failing just gives you more to achieve," they said.

#7

I Made A Tierarrium, If You Will

Stacked glass terrariums with various indoor garden plants in bright sunlight.

TherersomwhocalmeTim Report

#8

Stunning Leaf On My Alocasia Dragon Scale

Close-up of a vibrant green leaf from an indoor garden plant.

CknNgtTTV Report

#9

The Kid With Her Plants (Left To Right) Num Num, Daisy And Noodle 😍❤️🌸🌿

Child smiling with indoor garden plants on carpet in a cozy room.

danihaynes4 Report

"There's no need for a pep talk, you get to read and observe more. Then you learn you were supposed to fail, the plant is almost always in a situation prime to kill it without specialty knowledge, and that knowledge takes a while to gain. You will make mistakes. I still do!"

Meanwhile, we were very interested to learn about the popularity of the r/IndoorGarden community, as well as what keeps people passionate about gardening as a whole. One of the reasons why Reddit is such a great place for gardening enthusiasts is that it's arguably the best platform compared to the competition. In short, people's relationship with how they look for and consume information has changed recently.

"There aren't that many places these days to learn about plants. In-person, real-life plant societies are more rare than ever. Being a big nerd about plants is a little niche, the complexity of caring for plants means that there's some truth in a lot of what people say, but it's usually circumstantial and difficult to apply to your own circumstance," they said, adding that Google isn't all that useful these days, whereas people reach for books "as an absolute last resort."

So, people are naturally driven to online sources. The issue here is one of source reliability and accuracy. Far from everyone who claims to be a gardening expert is one! "But searching online means wading through AI-written blog results, or articles written by people who are making money per word who are not experts. There's so much copying/pasting incorrect or incomplete information between plant sites. Plant care apps are made by people who do not care for plants," the moderator said, adding that these people write to the r/IndoorGarden team all the time asking for free advice.
#10

It's Been A Rough Year. My Plants Almost Didn't Make It Past My Depression. Learned A Thing Or Two About Self-Worth. My Heart And Plants Have Begun To Heal. Stay Safe

Person standing among a variety of indoor garden plants, surrounded by greenery and potted plants on shelves.

IAmTheLemmingKing Report

#11

New DIY Floor Stencil In My Plant Room!

Indoor garden plants in a bright dining room with decorative tiles and wooden furniture.

mountainlassy Report

#12

Sunday Shelfie 🌱💕

Indoor garden plants on shelves with decorative pots, framed botanical art on green wall.

reddit.com Report

Of course, there are Facebook groups for plant enthusiasts, too. However, u/celerywife noted that, from their perspective, the tone there is different from that on Reddit. Meanwhile, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) aren't all that great for holding conversations or long-form answers. That's not to say that Reddit is 'perfect,' but it's still a better fit for gardening-related discussions.

"Reddit has its downsides, like an army of spamming bots that have been persistent for years, and there will always be an OG who's been here too long who's compelled to comment that a question could just be Googled. But there are mods and users around who care very much about the quality of the community and the sharing of free, correct information. I also think the up/downvote system helps to qualify opinions while not silencing anyone," the moderator told Bored Panda.

"We don't delete comments that have differing opinions, so you can say what worked for you, but if it's completely counter to what the literature says and was a stroke of luck, there will certainly be a discussion about that. With other online sources, there isn't a back-and-forth, no posing additional questions, no clarifying. There are A LOT of plant-focused subs on Reddit. I think the name r/IndoorGarden is just specific enough to give people confidence that they will see relatable content and their questions can be answered, as opposed to the wide range of r/plants, which discusses all of the plant world. There's also r/houseplants, but r/IndoorGarden sounds more romantic, doesn't it?"

#13

Love This Colour 💗

A cat sitting next to a striped indoor garden plant in a pink pot.

cfufu Report

#14

Breathtaking

Indoor garden displaying diverse green and colorful plants in a cozy room setting.

ssa5099 Report

#15

My Little Orange Tree!

Indoor garden plant with orange fruits in a white pot on a wooden table.

chadillac91 Report

Moderator u/celerywife said that, in their opinion, developing a deeper interest in a plant can be "easily sparked" by learning about where it's endemic. "Take Poinsettia [Euphorbia pulcherrima] as a festive example. In the US and Europe, it's a cold-weather, seasonal plant for winter holidays. Whenever we see them, we are gearing up for Christmas, it's cold, there's snow on the ground. We associate it only with that. Then we throw them out after the holidays because, for some strange reason, it looks terrible."

They continued: "Well, Poinsettia come from Mexico and Central America. So it shouldn't be a mystery why it looks sad in the winter in cold climates, even indoors. Did you know they need a long period of darkness to bloom? And that the red 'flowers' aren't flowers at all, they are modified leaves. The flowers are the tiny, discreet little things, not at all showy, positioned in the center of the red leaves. You'd rather not get their white, sticky sap on you because, from personal experience, it's a burning irritant."

The moderator shared what our readers could do in order to start their journey as members of r/IndoorGarden. For example, you could go to your local stores and buy a plant that you think looks nice and you'd like to see thrive. "Bring it to r/IndoorGarden to ask for an ID. Plant nerds will deliver the scientific, Latin name. With that name, as opposed to the common name, you can then search here on Reddit or Google, and you'll find good, thorough information," they said, adding that Wikipedia is also a "great friend to the plant community."
#16

Took A Family Portrait Today 🪴👨🏼‍🤝‍👨🏻🪴

Two people sitting amidst lush indoor garden plants, surrounded by vibrant greenery.

Topheirious Report

#17

My Instagram Friends Don’t Appreciate My Plant Window. I’m Hoping You All Will. Happy Planting!

Indoor garden plants in hanging pots silhouetted against a vibrant sunset through a large window.

lexnvegas Report

#18

4 Hours, Some Hissing, A Handful Of Broken Stems, 1 Tipped Pot And 2 Cold Cups Of Tea Later- Family Photo Day! It Was The Best Sunday I've Had In Months! 10/10 Would Recommend

A cozy room filled with diverse indoor garden plants and cats lounging around, creating a lush, serene atmosphere.

reddit.com Report

With all of this in mind, you can then find all the info specific to the species of plant you picked out: "Where it's endemic, so you can think about its natural climate and how that compares to your indoor space, soil composition, water needs, and light needs as it relates to an indoor climate. And, when you buy a plant, expect that everything is wrong. By definition, the soil is cheap and holds too much moisture, and the pot must have a drainage hole for a beginner."

In our experience, certain plants are far more delicate and demanding than others. Some don’t care where they’re placed and are seemingly happy with any amount of sunlight, water, and fertilizer at any time. Others throw a fit over being moved a few inches to one side or dramatically wilt if they don’t get watered on time.

While we appreciate all (well, okay, most) plants, our personal experiences have made us value things like resilience, independence, and perseverance that much more. Both in gardening and other areas of life!
#19

Me & My Plants

Woman surrounded by lush indoor garden plants, sitting on a chair, tending to greenery on shelves.

TheThotHokage Report

#20

My Most Prized Plant

Indoor garden plant in a decorative blue pot on a wooden table.

Unicorn_Milly Report

#21

Louis Has Taken Over My Plant Room As His Lair Even Though He’s Forbidden To Be In There As He Is A Well Know Plant Serial K*ller

Indoor garden with lush plants and a relaxed dog on a woven rug in a sunlit room.

reddit.com Report

It’s one thing to be a gardener; it’s another entirely to feel like a babysitter to several dozen plants with different wants and needs. You have to consider not just a plant’s species when it comes to things like sunlight, watering frequency, air movements, music preferences, etc., but also the individual.

Sure, as a species, succulents are incredibly hardy and don’t demand much of you. But in our experience, they are particularly prone to withering away in certain microclimates.

According to Homes & Gardens, some mistakes are more common than others when it comes to growing houseplants. One of the biggest ones is overwatering your plants.

“Although many houseplants (especially tropical indoor plants) love growing in moist soil, it should never be soggy. This limits airflow around the roots and encourages fungal growth, leading to a condition known as root rot.”
#22

Cactus Flowerbed ✨

Indoor garden with tall cacti and succulents in a modern living space.

GlassWest9999 Report

#23

My Indoor Moss Garden Coffee Table

Glass-top table with lush indoor garden plants and moss beneath, creating a natural display in a modern living space.

TherersomwhocalmeTim Report

#24

My Devils Ivy Is Most Definitely The Show-Stopper In My Indoor

Indoor garden with lush plants decorating a bright living and dining area.

_green-guy Report

Rachel Tenny, the host of the Plant School podcast, told Homes & Gardens that watering your plants is a natural instinct when people see something going wrong with them.

“We assume the first thing it needs is water. Or, we just aren’t sure how much water our plant needs and we overdo it,” she explained.

Broadly speaking, you should do a bit of research to find out how much water your plant needs. Meanwhile, be more hands-on. Physically check the moisture of the soil with your fingers. If the top and lower layers are still moist, it’s better to refrain from touching your watering can for a while.

A good rule of thumb, in general, is to spend as much time around your plants as you can so you get to know their quirks. Research is good and all, but the other half of that coin is practice, practice, and even more practice! Don’t be scared of getting dirty.
#25

My Mom's Glorious Fern

A person tending to a large indoor fern plant in a bright room.

dinnyskipping Report

#26

Look At That Gradient On My New Bird Of Paradise Leaf 😍

Large vibrant green leaf of an indoor plant with sunlight filtering through, showcasing natural beauty and texture.

Damlareddit Report

#27

My Boyfriend's Mum's Zen Space

Indoor garden with various potted plants on a balcony, featuring lush greenery and decorative stones.

coolkatri Report

Some other common issues include things like using pots without any drainage holes in them (this leads to root rot), underwatering your plants (they begin to wilt), overfertilizing your garden (this can damage the roots), and not providing enough light. For example, ‘low light’ doesn’t mean complete darkness.

On the flip side, putting some plants in direct sunlight can burn their leaves as they try to curl away from the rays. Do your research. Pay attention to how your plants respond to where you place them at home. Then adapt as necessary.

The Indoor Garden subreddit has been around for a long while. Created way back in early January 2013, it’s grown by leaps and bounds into a flourishing community of a million plant lovers from all corners of the globe. The online group’s main focus is to discuss tips on growing indoor gardens, from houseplants to fragrant herbs and delicious veggies.

The moderators are very big on transparency and encourage everyone to either share their own photos or to clearly credit the people whose magnificent indoor gardens everyone’s marveling at.
#28

One And Only Queen Of My Jungle 👑

A person holding a large monstera plant indoors, seated on a couch.

marrcelaaaa15 Report

#29

Sharing Some Pieces My Husband And I Make Out Of Wood For Plants

Hanging indoor garden plant in a decorative pot on a wooden stand in a modern kitchen.

Neneandplants Report

#30

I Was So Proud Of This Hanger, Until Someone Said It Looked Like Bacon

Hanging indoor garden plants in a stylish wooden pot, enhancing home decor.

Neneandplants Report

Which of these indoor gardens impressed you the most? Were there any that inspired you to start a new plant project, dear Pandas? What are the biggest challenges that you’ve had to overcome while gardening, whether indoors or outdoors?

We can’t wait to hear from you! If you have a moment, swing by the comments to share your thoughts. Meanwhile, feel free to share photos of your own gardens in the comments section at the very bottom of this post.

And don't be scared of reaching out to the r/IndoorGarden community: they're happy to help!
#31

Favorite Leaf On My Favorite Plant. Looks Like Green Watercolor Paint On A White Leaf

Variegated indoor garden plant leaf with green and white patterns near a window.

TerryDactel Report

#32

It's Monday And I Can't Leave My Bedroom! Plants Everywhere

Cozy room with indoor garden plants, sunlight streaming through window, diverse potted greenery creating a tranquil atmosphere.

happy_jakub Report

#33

The People Over At /Houseplants Were Not Impressed But I’m Still Very Proud Of My Shelfie

Indoor garden plants arranged on white shelves with green accents, featuring various leafy houseplants in decorative pots.

sprinkydinks73 Report

#34

It Is A Total Pain In The A** To Water All These Guys, But They Make Me So Happy!

Indoor garden with various plants in a bedroom, surrounded by decorative mirrors on dark walls.

go2hill Report

#35

My Friend Called My Room A Save Point

Cozy indoor space with garden plants, aquariums, and hanging planters, creating a relaxing atmosphere.

ty-leelee Report

#36

Yes, It's Me Again. Plant Addiction Is Thriving

Indoor garden plants in a cozy room with hanging greenery and sunlight streaming through a window.

happy_jakub Report

#37

My Grandma’s Golden Pothos

Woman in kitchen with indoor garden plants climbing the wall.

cynfromhouston Report

#38

My 5 Year Avcocado Tree Just Hit The Ceiling

Man standing on chair next to tall indoor garden plant in a pot, reaching toward ceiling.

Nordic_Plant_Lover Report

#39

Cozy Green House Behind A Coffee Shop That I Like To Go To On The Weekends ☕️ 🌿

Indoor garden with lush plants and flowers, under a glass roof.

Katitou Report

#40

My Attempt To Bonsai An Avocado Tree Grown From Seed. 3 Years Old Now

Indoor garden plants on a black cabinet, showcasing lush green leaves in a cozy home setting.

Nordic_Plant_Lover Report

#41

Friendly Reminder Of How Underrated Ferns Are

A lush indoor fern plant on a stand adds greenery to a room with neutral walls.

GhostieMcBadger Report

#42

Still Needs Work But I Like It

Modern workspace with multiple monitors surrounded by lush indoor garden plants.

Surrender-20 Report

#43

One Year And A Camera Upgrade Later 🥳

Person holding large indoor garden plant with lush green leaves.

mbrannon00 Report

#44

Comically Tiny Limes Make Comically Tiny Margaritas

Hand holding a small lime slice in sunlight, with indoor garden plants in the background.

variegatedkitties Report

#45

I Just Wanted To Show Off My Plant Shelf

Indoor garden plants in white pots on a multi-tiered black shelf by a window, with decorative items.

crzydmndx Report

#46

A Year Ago I Thought I Had A Black Thumb

Indoor garden plants displayed in various pots, arranged neatly in a cozy room setting.

MrsRoseyCrotch Report

#47

The View From My Bed💚

Indoor garden plants in a cozy loft with natural light and a cat on a bed.

kandykane66 Report

#48

Hi Everyone, I Am Really Proud Of My African Violet Grown By Propagating A Cutting

Purple indoor garden plant with vibrant flowers and green leaves on a windowsill.

represent_represent Report

#49

When You're On A Zoom Call But You Don't Have Kids Or Pets

Person holding indoor garden plant beside a couch with a world map in the background.

ShellsWithinShells Report

#50

Made It Through Winter With Some Casualties, But Loving Summer Right Now

Indoor garden plants displayed on a wooden shelf with greenery cascading down.

dntevnbelieveinjebus Report

#51

My Only Sunshine 🌞🌴🎄 During This Dark Winter ❄️ 🥶 (I Haven't Seen Sunshine For Over A Month Already) Greetings From Northern Finland 🇫🇮

Indoor garden plants adding greenery to a bathroom setting, featuring a variety of leafy plants and hanging pots.

gap_saranyu Report

#52

My Wife And I Bought The House For The Sunroom

Indoor garden with lush green plants by sunlit windows, showcasing vibrant indoor gardening ideas.

Death________ Report

#53

With My Big Boy, Anthurium Clarinervium

Indoor garden plants arranged in a cozy room with various potted greenery on shelves and floor.

happy_jakub Report

#54

My Happy Spot

A colorful room filled with vibrant indoor garden plants, featuring a yellow chair and geometric wall art.

Wanderer18181 Report

#55

It's Been A Nice Growing Season, Let's Get Ready For Fall 🍁

Indoor garden with various plants in a cozy living room, featuring a large fiddle leaf fig and a red armchair.

TheGreenChaiselongue Report

#56

Still Room For A Few More…

Cozy living room with abundant indoor garden plants, featuring a yellow couch, wood floors, and a large window.

squintsEASTwood Report

#57

My Job Went Out Of Business And During The Liquidation We Were Able To Take Home Store Fixtures So I Turned This One Into A Mini Herb Garden

Indoor garden plants in tiered planters by a window for natural light.

AverageLo7 Report

#58

I Recently Designed A Little Succulent Garden Made Of LEGO! What Do You Think?

Miniature indoor garden plants made from LEGO bricks in a black container.

Petrolstatus4 Report

#59

How I Started In May 2019 And How Is Going In December 2020

Indoor garden with various plants on shelves and hanging around a cozy bedroom.

happy_jakub Report

#60

Good Morning!

Indoor garden plants cascading down a staircase railing, framed by wall art and illuminated by warm sunlight.

jahaight Report

#61

I Don't Really Need A Christmas Tree. This Is Just Perfect For Me.😌

Indoor garden plants surrounding a modern TV setup in a living room.

raincloud29 Report

#62

Thought I Ordered A Normal Sized Shovel But Got A Shank Instead, Anyways Here Are My Kids

Indoor garden plants with a person sitting nearby, holding a small gardening tool, and surrounded by lush greenery.

soju-papi Report

#63

My Living Room At A Different Angle. 🪴🌿

Living room filled with indoor garden plants, featuring a beige sofa and green potted plants enhancing the decor.

raincloud29 Report

#64

When Valentine's Day Is Near And All You Found Is Another Houseplant

Cozy room with lush indoor garden plants and ambient string lights, person sitting thoughtfully on the bed.

happy_jakub Report

#65

Just Found This Subreddit And Wanted To Show Off My Newest Addition. Her Name Is Liberty!❤️

Indoor garden plants in a statue head planter next to decorative owl on a glass shelf.

alexelalexela Report

#66

Bought A Black Pot For My Neon Pothos Which Compliments The Colour So Well I Think!

Hand holding a vibrant green indoor garden plant in a black pot against a white background.

mynameis_reek Report

#67

This One Is Called “Sad Girl With Spider Mites In Her Tiny Apartment “

Person sitting with indoor garden plants in a white-tiled room.

fartsparrow Report

#68

Man Cave Turned Plant Room

Indoor garden with various plants in pots, bright natural light, and a cozy atmosphere.

mariacoconut Report

#69

Greeting From Vietnam... This Is How Covid Made Me Done 😪

Indoor garden with lush plants and wooden chairs in a cozy setting, perfect for plant enthusiasts seeking inspiration.

darkwolfvn Report

#70

This Is My Indoor Garden, Trying My Best To Keep It Warm Enough During The Winter

Indoor garden with lush plants surrounding a dining table in a sunlit room.

plantking-97 Report

#71

First Time Growing In Hydroponics. I’m Elated

Man smiling while holding a large indoor garden plant in a pot, surrounded by other houseplants.

apolllox Report

#72

A Small View Into The Bedroom At Night

Cozy bedroom with indoor garden plants, including hanging greenery and potted plants by a bed with yellow pillows.

plefave13 Report

#73

Long Evenings Are Not So Bad !

Indoor garden with plants and string lights above a bed in a cozy room.

happy_jakub Report

#74

Me And My Plants

Man sitting indoors with various garden plants, holding a potted plant.

threatlevelmicknight Report

#75

Official October Uniform

Child dressed as an indoor garden plant, surrounded by leafy greenery, with a pot costume and hat.

chetanpdeshmukh Report

#76

Bathroom Jungle

Indoor garden plants surrounding a bathtub, creating a lush green sanctuary in a modern bathroom.

lisino Report

#77

It's My Home Office. Greenhouse In My Bedroom

Indoor garden with various plants near a window, showcasing lush greenery and hanging pots.

happy_jakub Report

#78

My Corona Corner! Will Be Working In This Oasis From Now On. It Might Not Be Much But I Like It!

Indoor garden plants surrounding a home office setup with a computer and wooden desk.

Stifot Report

#79

Our Lettuce Has A Cat Lord

Cat near indoor garden plants under LED light on kitchen counter.

moooogily Report

#80

I Decided To Up My Plant Pot Game With My 3D Printer

Indoor garden plants in playful pots with a sculpture in the background.

Scottacus__Prime Report

#81

3 Years Between These Photos!

Indoor garden plants on wooden shelves, displaying a variety of greenery in a home setting.

CucumbersAndCorns Report

#82

My Best Friend :)

Large Monstera plant thriving indoors, showcasing lush green leaves in a modern kitchen setting.

Reasonable_Mud_7472 Report

#83

Found A Cute Fitbit Clock Face Where Your Steps Make Your Plants Grow!

Smartwatch displaying indoor garden plants on screen, held by a person with black nail polish.

Spoon_Shaker Report

#84

Current Financial Situation Be Like:

Indoor garden plants creatively arranged in a wallet, showcasing vibrant leaves and greenery.

S2keepup Report

#85

Decided It Was Time For My Own Family Photo

Person sitting among various indoor garden plants, surrounded by vinyl records and speakers.

PatrickWain Report

#86

At Least My Plants Had A Good 2020

Indoor garden plants on wooden shelves with a large plant near a gray sofa.

bbybluesedan Report

#87

Day One Of Quarantine vs. Day 425 Of Quarantine - Can’t Imagine Going Back

Bedroom transformation with indoor garden plants, featuring hanging greenery and potted plants on a wooden shelf.

Joyce-Matilda Report

#88

Hi Guys. I’m The Plant Addict Guy From Korea. I Wanna Show You My Collections

Indoor garden plants displayed on shelves with various leafy greens and potted varietals.

jinthegrey Report

#89

Neon Pothos 🪴🥰

Hanging indoor garden plant with vibrant green leaves in a macrame holder.

SanGelyte Report

#90

Plant Pegboard DIY

Indoor garden with various potted plants on shelves and cabinets, enhancing home decor.

Maskalito Report

#91

I Was Told This Is To Many Plants For My Bedroom!

Indoor garden with various plants surrounding a bed, creating a lush, green oasis in a cozy room setting.

whynostopbutton Report

#92

It’s Just Something About A Cold Morning Outside And A Warm Room To Relax In

Indoor garden with lush green plants and hanging ferns, cozy seating, and a Persian rug beneath.

plefave13 Report

#93

Plants Shelfie

Indoor garden plants in a cozy bedroom, with shelves and windowsill filled with lush greenery and a matching leaf-patterned bedspread.

happy_jakub Report

#94

I Guess Quarantining Isn’t Too Bad When You Have 100+ Plants And A New Chair. 🌱

Cozy room with indoor garden plants surrounding a wicker chair, a side table with salt lamps, and a window with lush greenery.

dfvm Report

#95

Sunday Morning Vibes

Indoor garden with hanging plants and succulents near sunny windows.

heydoughnuts Report

#96

Third Time Rearranging This Corner. Hello, Plant Friends. Behold, Another Update. 🌱🌿

Indoor garden with diverse plants around a modern TV unit, featuring stylish shelves and greenery in pots.

raincloud29 Report

#97

My Favorite Corner

Indoor garden with various plants on a shelf beside a couch in a cozy living room.

bbybluesedan Report

#98

Indoor Garden? More Of An Indoor Jungle By Now

Large monstera plant in a sunlit indoor garden beside a stone wall.

maliline Report

#99

The Shades Of Green In My Unfolding Bird Of Paradise Leaf Are Quite Stunning

Close-up of large green indoor garden plant leaves with kitchen in the background.

lawhl Report

#100

Family Portrait On Moving Day 🌿

Man sitting among a variety of indoor garden plants in a bright room.

Pristine_Buffalo Report

