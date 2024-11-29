ADVERTISEMENT

Full disclosure, dear Pandas, we’re huge gardening geeks! We love growing things so much that we suspect we might have some hobbit or ent ancestry somewhere in our family trees. Of course, far from all of our projects go as intended and it’s a reminder that our green thumbs could always use more training. But at least our hearts are in the right place.

Luckily for us and everyone else on the internet, there’s a ton of inspiration out there for gardeners, both amateur and veteran alike. That’s where the popular r/IndoorGarden subreddit comes in. It’s an online group that does exactly what it says on the tin. It celebrates indoor gardens and plants and shares helpful tips. Today, we’re featuring some of the most impressive photos with you, as shared by this community’s gardeners. Scroll down for something truly impressive.

Bored Panda reached out to the friendly team running the r/IndoorGarden community for a chat. One of the moderators, u/celerywife, was kind enough to share their thoughts on everything from staying motivated despite any gardening failures to staying passionate about growing things. You'll find our full interview below. Be sure not to miss it!