ADVERTISEMENT

If we consider 1996 as the cutoff for the Millennial generation, that means the youngest Millennials are now 29 years old. Most others have already crossed into or well beyond their 30s.

Your 30s are often a decade you dread in your 20s, worrying about getting older and losing your youthful spark. But once you cross that threshold, you quickly realize it’s not as scary as you thought. In fact, it’s often better—you might have more money, better friends, a nicer job, and probably an upgraded fashion sense. Honestly, it’s great!

We hope Millennials today are thriving and enjoying life, even amidst the absurd challenges of the world. To celebrate them, we’ve gathered some hilarious and oh-so-relatable memes from the Instagram page “I Am Thirty AF.” Scroll down to check them out and enjoy a good laugh!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Millennial life meme about device login alerts humorously referencing phone and location misunderstandings.

iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
jamesuthmann avatar
Khavrinen
Khavrinen
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me: "This is no time to panic." Google: "This is the perfect time to panic!!"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Millennial meme about misunderstanding salsa class as a snack session.

    iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tweet by Kimberly Dinaro joking about millennials not causing delays at airport security lines.

    iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Millennial life meme about priorities: checked luggage first and express lines for black coffee drinkers.

    iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    abrova avatar
    Bremusa4u
    Bremusa4u
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was in college, the Einstein's shop had such line. I'm not sure if it's still so. It was wonderful.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Millennial life meme about hope depicted as gritty and resilient rather than fragile and delicate.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Millennial life meme about guessing a Wheel of Fortune puzzle with no letters, referencing 80s song lyrics.

    iamthirtyaf , www.tumblr.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Millennial meme about adults enjoying a camp for reading and discussing books by a fire with smores.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Millennial meme about Joseph Merlin inventing roller skates and crashing into a mirror at a party.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man in purple tie-dye shirt labeled "Hannah's Dad" at a book launch, capturing millennial life humor.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Millennial life meme about desiring reality TV bars for enjoying social gatherings.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Millennial life meme about Hans Christian Andersen's reaction to negative feedback.

    iamthirtyaf , outlanderalien.tumblr.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Tweet about an unexpected FaceTime with a baby, highlighting funny moments of millennial life.

    iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Meme about millennial life showing TV show characters as banana and orange-shaped men.

    iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Millennial life meme: pears packaged with social media icons and humorous caption about a YouTube channel.

    iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Millennial meme about avoiding places with complicated parking, shared by Shafeeq on social media.

    iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Meme about millennial life comparing Cleopatra's era to modern slang and ancient pyramids.

    iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Millennial life meme about a man buying popcorn and soda from a movie theater without watching a film.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dunno where you’re from but cinemas where I’m from are THE MOST expensive places to buy popcorn and soft drink

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Millennial life meme about husband in pool alone at an adult pool party while others sip cocktails.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Millennial meme featuring a historical portrait and humorous tweet about spelling mistakes before execution.

    iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Millennial life meme featuring a humorous quote about preferring a simple life with nature and champagne.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Where's Judi?" "She's just off in the woods again getting pissed on champers."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Millennial meme about being called an "old soul" instead of "weird," highlighting relatable childhood experiences.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Tweet about millennial life humor, suggesting an app for introverts with extroverts handling phone calls.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tweet about millennial nostalgia for show and tell in school, describing it as a sweet and pure concept.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Millennial meme about naming kids after cheeses, humorously questioning if it stops at Brie.

    iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Millennial life meme: Cute couple gets attention for a duck-shaped tomato in their garden, featured on CNN.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Tweet about millennial life humorously discussing marriage and spray tan decisions before age 25.

    iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    A relatable millennial meme about a man's sadness over dropping cheese on the floor.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Tweet about millennial life humorously depicts a Monopoly game with impossible rules.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Millennial meme about undereye bags, expressing humor about tiredness and anxiety.

    iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Tweet humorously reflecting on millennial life about a woman in yoga class staying motionless.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Millennial life meme about abolishing the five-day work week to have time for chores, with a humorous touch.

    iamthirtyaf , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Millennial meme about replicating Cher Horowitz's closet tech as an iOS app, highlighting women in STEM.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Meme about millennial life shows Dr. Karen James laughing at astronaut application's travel requirement.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Millennial meme about a woman discovering her child’s caregiver is her ex-husband in disguise.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Millennial life meme about sending videos and tweets being called 'pebbling,' likened to penguins gifting pebbles.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Millennial life meme text about an awkward barber conversation over favorite sports team and identity misunderstanding.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Tweet about humorous millennial life, mocking long CVS receipts with irrelevant coupon offers.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Millennial meme about adopting chipmunks as children and being their band manager, highlighting humorous life scenarios.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Millennial life meme about camping discomfort and struggling to relax on days off.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do not get camping. Why pay good money to sleep somewhere worse than your own bed?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Millennial life meme featuring a humorous twist on the classic wolf and pig story.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Millennial meme about rejecting hustle culture and emphasizing self-care and balanced work-life.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Millennial meme about NASCAR's Pride Month tweet, humorously labeled "YASCAR" with a rainbow emoji.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Millennial meme about a perfect music festival with a 9am start, lunch break, and low-cost items, ending by 7pm.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Tweet humorously imagining Shakespeare edited, highlighting millennial life with text heavily redacted.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Millennial life meme about library space and borrowing, highlighting a humorous dependency on patrons’ homes.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Meme about millennial life humorously discusses names like Elmo, Grover, and Kermit before the Muppets' influence.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Meme about millennial life featuring Disney grandmothers as witches: Fairy Godmother, Grandmother Willow, Fa, Gramma Tala.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it's just them sitting down drinking wine and discussing what the kids are doing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    Millennial meme about the absurdity of needing passports for travel.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Millennial meme about Bruce Wayne asking for a cape instead of addressing crime with systemic solutions.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Batman does not kill people, he just cripples them with his superior fighting skills, leaving them with a lifetime of medical debt. Forcing those people to commit crime to pay the bills. I bet Bruce Wayne's money is heavily invested in medical insurance companies.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    Millennial life meme text about driving in a roundabout and cop stopping it.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From personal experience. Three times, the normal way, and one time, going around in the wrong direction.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    Millennial life meme: Adult fulfills childhood dream of sitting in a fire truck, sharing a triumphant tweet.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilycockroft avatar
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did that for a competition to read a book in the weirdest place possible. I lost. To someone sitting on a roof. F**k the judges. Im still mad about it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    Millennial life meme about a telemarketer scam call ending humorously, leaving the recipient in tears of laughter.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I intermittently get calls from "Windows". These people aren't very sophisticated.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    Millennial meme about realizing adult life is full of constant challenges, with text from a social media post.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Millennial meme about stages of helping parents with technology, humorous and relatable text exchange.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Millennial life meme about awkward parallel parking experiences with humorous commentary.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened to the common courtesy of ignoring someones else's parking fails?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Millennial meme about the challenges of daily adult life like cooking and cleaning, humorously described as bravery.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Millennial life meme about homeowners associations restricting display of antique frog statuette.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As I non-American, I find this remarkable. You don't even (within reason) have control of your own property.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #58

    Millennial life meme about Gen Z identifying millennials by having a wallet.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Millennial life meme about avoiding pressure in a family group chat by sending preemptive reactions to messages.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Text post about the closeness of people who share memes, humorously highlighting millennial life experiences.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Millennial life meme about gifted children becoming anxious adults with abandoned hobbies or becoming doctors.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    A humorous meme about body parts as metaphors, highlighting aspects of millennial life.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Millennials in colorful summer outfits, standing confidently, capturing nostalgia.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Millennial meme about the absurdity of a milk ad campaign, questioning the promotion of milk as a concept.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Tweet about millennial life referencing "Summer Girls" by LFO, a 90s song about Chinese food and Abercrombie & Fitch.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Millennial life meme about expensive lattes and high tipping percentages in 2024, highlighting modern coffee shop dilemmas.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Millennial meme about using real childhood photos of actors in movies.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Woman looking skeptical, caption about QR codes, representing millennial life memes.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Meme about millennial life humorously suggesting random citizens compete in Olympics, highlighting 39-year-old electrician.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Text about the Earl of Oxford's embarrassing moment with Queen Elizabeth, a humorous take on millennial life.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Millennial life meme about housing affordability, featuring a tweet exchange on buying homes.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Millennial life meme about kids at the park, with a playful take on being sad as "Secretly A Dinosaur."

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Millennial life meme about airport chaos turning into an impromptu game show over seat offers.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Millennial life meme expressing disbelief that the 2000s are now a retro party theme.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Millennial memes about Snoop Dogg's unexpected evolution, featuring tweets from users.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Twitter post humorously depicts a common millennial experience at the doctor's, highlighting absurd wait and costs.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Millennial meme about balancing self-care and indulgence, featuring caffeine, exercise, pizza rolls, and facemasks.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Millennial life meme asking if you'd wash your brain with hot or cold water.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Warm. With a gentle detergent. Followed by air drying - out of the sun.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #79

    Millennial life meme about remote work and office productivity concerns.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Millennial meme about middle names being humorous, suggesting a secret second name, typically Marie.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Millennial meme about adulting: "99% of being an adult is looking for an adultier adult to do the adulting."

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Millennial meme about buying mangoes and math problem humor.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Tweet about millennial life humorously recounting a couple's interaction at a restaurant.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    Tweet about millennial life and the struggle to recognize new celebrities and their fame.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Millennial life meme about dating apps humorously renamed for people lacking "rizz": Fumble, Cringe, OkStupid, Drya, Hinder.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!