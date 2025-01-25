ADVERTISEMENT

If we consider 1996 as the cutoff for the Millennial generation, that means the youngest Millennials are now 29 years old. Most others have already crossed into or well beyond their 30s.

Your 30s are often a decade you dread in your 20s, worrying about getting older and losing your youthful spark. But once you cross that threshold, you quickly realize it’s not as scary as you thought. In fact, it’s often better—you might have more money, better friends, a nicer job, and probably an upgraded fashion sense. Honestly, it’s great!

We hope Millennials today are thriving and enjoying life, even amidst the absurd challenges of the world. To celebrate them, we’ve gathered some hilarious and oh-so-relatable memes from the Instagram page “I Am Thirty AF.” Scroll down to check them out and enjoy a good laugh!