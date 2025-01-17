60 Posts About Millennials That Have No Business Being This Funny
Other generations like to dunk on Millennials for their love of avocado toast, their inability to purchase a home, and their questionable taste in humor. But Gen Y currently makes up the biggest portion of the population in the U.S. with 72.7 million or 21.7% of the population share.
So, seeing as they're the current majority in America, we've decided to dedicate a post to the Generation Y yuppies. This list of funny posts about what it's like being sort of young but not really comes from Samantha Matt's page The Forever Millennials. Check out her poignant observations below!
Oh boy does this sound familiar. Of course, I haven't been a teenager for over 40 years. I still occasionally think that the early 90's wasn't that long ago but also have to stop and realize "wait, that only happened 4 years ago? I thought it was longer ago".
Never write the list down. This is important. A mental list means you can change it at will. A physical list means that you can see all the things you haven’t done because you got side tracked by squirrels and cat videos and then people are judging you. Or you feel like people are judging you. Or maybe you’re judging yourself. Just go watch more videos. It’s fine
Something about having to prep before and wash up after. All that for10 minutes of chewing. Of course, there can be wine all through the process.
They are all doing g the same thing you are doing and wondering the same thing.
Don’t underestimate the importance of cheese. The grocery stores have the best music. And get off my lawn
I would love this! Scrolling through real estate listings always means 56 thousand emails, sms from agents that I never contacted in the first place
I’m gen x and perfectly happy hiding behind a computer screen. The invention of email and texting was a boon for every introvert everywhere
It is illogical to say make a bed and then not use it immediately.