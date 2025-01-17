ADVERTISEMENT

Other generations like to dunk on Millennials for their love of avocado toast, their inability to purchase a home, and their questionable taste in humor. But Gen Y currently makes up the biggest portion of the population in the U.S. with 72.7 million or 21.7% of the population share.

So, seeing as they're the current majority in America, we've decided to dedicate a post to the Generation Y yuppies. This list of funny posts about what it's like being sort of young but not really comes from Samantha Matt's page The Forever Millennials. Check out her poignant observations below!

More info: Instagram | Instagram (Samantha) | Website | Book | Twitter

#1

Millennials humor tweet about realizing teenage years were 20 years ago.

theforevermillennials , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
jjewels avatar
Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh boy does this sound familiar. Of course, I haven't been a teenager for over 40 years. I still occasionally think that the early 90's wasn't that long ago but also have to stop and realize "wait, that only happened 4 years ago? I thought it was longer ago".

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
    #2

    Tweet humor about millennials' lifestyle at age 33 featuring friendship, skincare, and air fryer trends.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    A tweet humorously questions waking up early in retirement, reflecting funny millennial perspectives.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Funny millennial tweet about productivity and to-do lists with 81 likes.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never write the list down. This is important. A mental list means you can change it at will. A physical list means that you can see all the things you haven’t done because you got side tracked by squirrels and cat videos and then people are judging you. Or you feel like people are judging you. Or maybe you’re judging yourself. Just go watch more videos. It’s fine

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    A humorous tweet about winter struggles shared by a millennial, feeling cold and unmotivated.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Funny post about millennials reminiscing 2008 fashion and party culture.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Tweet about millennials humorously wishing to eat french fries without health concerns.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Funny post about Millennials' changing attitudes towards documentaries from childhood to adulthood.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    A funny tweet about working from home and bras illustrates millennial humor.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    A funny tweet about millennials procrastinating after a shower with Instagram.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Funny tweet about a child's comment on a pink skirt worn by an adult.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Millennial humor tweet about procrastination and hitting snooze repeatedly, shared by Samantha Matt.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Text meme humorously contrasts millennial goals at ages 21 and 26.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Tweet humor about millennials wanting a tan and margarita, referencing seasonal depression.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Tweet humorously reflects on a millennial college senior facing early graduation disruption.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Funny post about millennials comparing night driving excitement in high school versus their 30s vision.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Tweet humorously predicts futuristic iPhone features, mocking millennial trends.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Tweet humor about millennials' experience with "A Bug's Life" and PTSD from Disney World 3D show.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Funny tweet about millennials dealing with intense death stares during virtual meetings in a small apartment.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Funny millennial tweet about procrastination and having too much to do, by Samantha Matt.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Tweet about salads humorously questioning why they're better not homemade. Millennials humor.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something about having to prep before and wash up after. All that for10 minutes of chewing. Of course, there can be wine all through the process.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Millennial humor tweet about shifting from partying to organizing after visiting a container store.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    A funny post about millennials overspending on cheese, questioning financial choices.

    theforevermillennials , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Tweet humorously expresses a millennial's frustration with having limited summer vacations as an adult.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Millennial humor tweet about buying frozen pizzas for future drunk cravings.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Tweet humorously highlights millennial spending with tax refund on travel and shopping instead of paying credit cards.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tweet about millennials weighing fresh air vs. bugs in spring and summer.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Tweet humor about millennials leaving Google Docs open for days, with 94 tabs.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Millennials find humor in a tweet about a "Sex and the City" episode where Carrie spontaneously goes out.

    iamthirtyaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Funny post about the millennial experience of selling college textbooks and feeling temporarily wealthy.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Tweet humorously critiquing millennials' predicament with a camping scenario and Meredith Blake reference.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Tweet highlighting a millennial's humorous struggle with daytime errands and unexpected traffic.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are all doing g the same thing you are doing and wondering the same thing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    A funny tweet about Millennials enjoying their 30s, highlighting relatable adult experiences.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t underestimate the importance of cheese. The grocery stores have the best music. And get off my lawn

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Text meme about millennials finding the change in perception of age from 26 to 28 humorous.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Funny text about millennials in their late 20s balancing between visiting parents and being parents during Thanksgiving.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Tweet humorously comparing everyday life events to Taylor Swift's songwriting.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Millennial humor tweet about feeling old as the Jonas Brothers go on a nostalgia tour.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Funny tweet about millennials' habits and self-reflection.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Millennials joke about a real estate browsing app for casual swiping, like Tinder for houses, for entertainment.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would love this! Scrolling through real estate listings always means 56 thousand emails, sms from agents that I never contacted in the first place

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Tweet humorously depicting a millennial's self-deprecating joke about gaining weight.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Millennial humor meme about work-life balance and sneaking out early for personal tasks.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Funny tweet about a millennial parent negotiating bedtime with a Target promise for their toddler.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    A tweet humorously describing a 2007 millennial experience with fashion and Facebook.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Millennial humor tweet about generational differences and screen use by Samantha Matt.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m gen x and perfectly happy hiding behind a computer screen. The invention of email and texting was a boon for every introvert everywhere

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #45

    Funny millennial tweet about AirPods disconnecting and Backstreet Boys song playing unexpectedly.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Millennials humor tweet about choosing coffee over water to stay hydrated.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Funny millennial tweet comparing childhood and adult reasoning about chores and work.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is illogical to say make a bed and then not use it immediately.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    Funny post about millennials humorously questioning eating habits in Italy while snacking on chips before dinner.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Funny tweet about millennials' cooking plans turning into ordering pizza instead.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Tweet humorously highlighting a millennial's fascination with in-flight maps on long flights.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    A humorous tweet expressing millennial financial woes about having "negative money" at 31.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    A funny tweet about millennials balancing nightlife and parenting in their 30s.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Millennials tweet humorously about excessive shopping leading to credit card shutdown.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Millennials humor in tweet about NSYNC's track on Justin Timberlake's album compared to a pop-up shop.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Millennial humor tweet comparing chat room activity at 11 with texting struggles at 33.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Funny post about millennials wishing for a college class on managing money effectively.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Tweet about millennials sitting in their car scrolling their phone to avoid moving after parking at home.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Millennials joke about adulting with an outdated social media profile picture.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Funny millennial tweet about binge-watching TV shows with dedication but not applying it to other aspects of life.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Millennial humor about impulse buying a $30 navy globe as a Google Maps backup at Target.

    theforevermillennials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
