ADVERTISEMENT

Other generations like to dunk on Millennials for their love of avocado toast, their inability to purchase a home, and their questionable taste in humor. But Gen Y currently makes up the biggest portion of the population in the U.S. with 72.7 million or 21.7% of the population share.

So, seeing as they're the current majority in America, we've decided to dedicate a post to the Generation Y yuppies. This list of funny posts about what it's like being sort of young but not really comes from Samantha Matt's page The Forever Millennials. Check out her poignant observations below!

More info: Instagram | Instagram (Samantha) | Website | Book | Twitter