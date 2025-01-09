Despite all the things they enjoyed, growing up as a millennial wasn’t easy. They were taught so many things about life that made no sense, and it’s only now that they’ve grown up that they’re realizing the truth . This list explores all the realizations Gen Y has had to come to terms with.

Every generation has its own set of unique characteristics and events that shaped them. For example, millennials are known as the first tech-savvy generation because they literally grew up with the Internet and figured out how to use it.

#1 The food pyramid. That thing was everywhere .

#2 Be loyal to a job and stay there for your entire career and that job will look out for you. .

#3 You won't always have access to a calculator.

#4 "Don't swallow gum, it will stay in your stomach for x years".

#5 If you go to college you’ll be set for life.

#6 “It’s illegal to have the light on in the back of the car while mom is driving.”.

#7 All grown ups deserve respect.

#8 Recycling is nothing like what I was told it was.

#9 If you work hard you can afford to live.

A big “lie” that Gen Y was told a lot growing up was that if they worked hard they’d be able to afford a house and live comfortably. Unfortunately, inflation and other factors have changed that concept drastically. According to Pew Research, millennials have more student debt than Gen X or baby boomers. This could be attributed to the Great Recession, which is also why they have been slower to start their own households. Many Gen Y folks still live with their parents and are okay doing so for a longer period of time.

#10 The DARE program told me that around every corner there was someone looking to offer me free d***s. 40 years later and I'm still waiting for my free d***s.

#11 "You're going to be expected to write in cursive when you grow up.".

#12 Tongues have different taste zones. The tip of your tongue is where the Sweet taste buds are, up front on both sides is salty, back on both sides is sour, bitter is in the very back and the middle tastes umami.



Turns out that’s b******t.

Baby boomers and Gen X were definitely doing their best when it came to raising millennials. The only thing is that they seemed to skip out on teaching them certain essential skills. A few gaps that research has identified are in things like budgeting, sewing, car maintenance, woodworking, and even survival skills. This might be due to the fact that the older generations took such things for granted and grew up using all of those abilities. They might not have seen it as essential to specifically teach young millennials how to do all of that.

#13 That no man in this nation, even the president is above the law.

#14 "Homework is serious business. If you try to be creative or funny on your assignment you're just going to annoy your teacher."



Having briefly worked as a teacher, this is the opposite of true. The teachers think the assignment is boring too, and they have to get through a whole stack. As long as you demonstrate understanding of the material and assignment, making them laugh will generally improve, not harm, their impression of you.

#15 That Beanie Babies would be worth a bunch of money when I got older. Am older. No such luck.

#16 “Just go in and ask for a job”.

#17 Drink so so much milk.

#18 Good grades means better jobs which = better pay.



Far from true. I am seeing people in real estate and businessmen making way more money.



Not just that but I have seen people with 2.0 GPAs get 6 figure salary jobs meanwhile some with 4.0 GPA still working at a low end job.

#19 Boys tease you/bully you because they like you!



Holy f**k did that advice send the wrong message.

#20 Not questioning leaders/authority.

#21 That quick sand is around every corner and super deadly. It turns out, that just ain't so.

#22 "If you make good choices, you will be rewarded"



Sure, rewarded with more responsibilities (more work).

#23 Margarine > Butter



Ya… okay… what a load of c**p.

#24 People hide d***s in Halloween candy.

#25 That running in a zig zag pattern away from alligators works. As a Floridian, my world exploded when I found out that wasn’t true. They lied to us in school.

#26 The crust of the bread has all the nutrition which is why we have to eat it. .

#27 The permanent record is b******t. You can have fake college, fake jobs, and fake references. Most jobs never call or look into them.

#28 "You'll never get paid to play video games".

#29 If someone does something you don’t like, just ignore it.