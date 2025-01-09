ADVERTISEMENT

Every generation has its own set of unique characteristics and events that shaped them. For example, millennials are known as the first tech-savvy generation because they literally grew up with the Internet and figured out how to use it. 

Despite all the things they enjoyed, growing up as a millennial wasn’t easy. They were taught so many things about life that made no sense, and it’s only now that they’ve grown up that they’re realizing the truth. This list explores all the realizations Gen Y has had to come to terms with.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Assorted healthy foods arranged in a triangle, symbolizing a balanced diet. The food pyramid. That thing was everywhere .

Itsnottreasonyet , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Millennial woman packing office belongings into a box labeled "fired," signaling challenges in adulthood transition. Be loyal to a job and stay there for your entire career and that job will look out for you. .

    Timely_Physics_7329 , ANTONI SHKRABA production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Millennials calculating finances on a wooden table with a black calculator and documents. You won't always have access to a calculator.

    CaratacusBambino , Mikhail Nilov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Generations are separated based on their collective attitudes, significant happenings, and even popular culture. Anyone born between 1981 and 1996 is considered to be a millennial or a part of Gen Y.

    The reason they are called millennials is because the oldest members of their group became adults at the turn of the millennium. Even though Gen Y folks still consider themselves to be incredibly young, what’s shocking is that they’re predicted to make up the majority of the workforce by 2029!

    Gen Y has had to learn and adapt to so much with changing cultures, trends, and attitudes. The only thing is this list definitely makes it seem like a lot of what they were taught about life was really misleading.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Millennial eating gum illustrates growing habits in adulthood. "Don't swallow gum, it will stay in your stomach for x years".

    jackytheblade , BillionPhotos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Millennial woman in a library, with glasses, looking thoughtful, sitting next to a coffee cup and open book. If you go to college you’ll be set for life.

    Gogs85 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miliukovoleksandr avatar
    Captain Kakapo
    Captain Kakapo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And so you will. No one says it is going to be happy and prosperous life.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Close-up of a car's overhead console with light and speaker buttons, possibly linked to millennials' adulthood challenges. “It’s illegal to have the light on in the back of the car while mom is driving.”.

    Arratril , natali_ploskaya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahem, it may not be stated as such in the law, but it can be considered reckless endangerment, since having a light on inside the car while driving when it's dark outside, will severely diminish your ability to see the road, other traffic, or objects (people, animals) beside the road.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Even though people, at their core, are the same across decades, there are a few big differences between millennials and the generations before. Compared to baby boomers, research shows that Gen Y is more team-oriented but also a bit sheltered.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millennials are definitely a lot more comfortable around technology and the Internet. They are also influenced by the culture and have grown up knowing how to communicate online. This is one of the reasons why this generation is so easily able to adapt to and accept new ideas.

    The coolest thing about Gen Y is how diverse and more tolerant they are than other generations of different races, religions, and cultures. Luckily, this seems to be one valuable idea they learned well and that the next generations are following, too.
    #7

    Elderly man sitting with a cane, hands resting on it, wearing a cardigan; symbolizing adulthood challenges. All grown ups deserve respect.

    autumnwontsleep , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Recycling bins for compost, waste, and recycling in a park represent adulthood responsibilities for millennials. Recycling is nothing like what I was told it was.

    IsntThisSumS**t , Nareeta Martin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Skeleton slumped over a laptop surrounded by open books and crumpled papers, symbolizing millennial adulthood struggles. If you work hard you can afford to live.

    medicated_cornbread , Tara Winstead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A big “lie” that Gen Y was told a lot growing up was that if they worked hard they’d be able to afford a house and live comfortably. Unfortunately, inflation and other factors have changed that concept drastically. 

    According to Pew Research, millennials have more student debt than Gen X or baby boomers. This could be attributed to the Great Recession, which is also why they have been slower to start their own households. Many Gen Y folks still live with their parents and are okay doing so for a longer period of time.
    #10

    Two people conversing in a dim alleyway surrounded by closed shops, reflecting millennials' challenging transition into adulthood. The DARE program told me that around every corner there was someone looking to offer me free d***s. 40 years later and I'm still waiting for my free d***s.

    HugeRequirement8839 , https://unsplash.com/photos/two-man-talking-w7k9KhFHbbw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
    Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We never had anything like this when I was at school. Maybe it was considered, but they thought it wasn't a good idea to tell us where to go, who to find, and what to ask for.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Person practicing calligraphy with pen and notebook, symbolizing millennial creativity in adulthood. "You're going to be expected to write in cursive when you grow up.".

    eb0027 , Katya Wolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    A young girl in winter clothing sticking her tongue out, representing carefree moments before adulthood for millennials. Tongues have different taste zones. The tip of your tongue is where the Sweet taste buds are, up front on both sides is salty, back on both sides is sour, bitter is in the very back and the middle tastes umami.

    Turns out that’s b******t.

    Birdo3129 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you sure? Because I think sweets are sent directly to my butt.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Baby boomers and Gen X were definitely doing their best when it came to raising millennials. The only thing is that they seemed to skip out on teaching them certain essential skills. A few gaps that research has identified are in things like budgeting, sewing, car maintenance, woodworking, and even survival skills.

    This might be due to the fact that the older generations took such things for granted and grew up using all of those abilities. They might not have seen it as essential to specifically teach young millennials how to do all of that. 
    #13

    Gavel on dollar bills against a star-spangled backdrop, symbolizing legal and financial challenges for millennials. That no man in this nation, even the president is above the law.

    darkshrike , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Child drawing at a table, representing millennials' challenges in growing into adulthood. "Homework is serious business. If you try to be creative or funny on your assignment you're just going to annoy your teacher."

    Having briefly worked as a teacher, this is the opposite of true. The teachers think the assignment is boring too, and they have to get through a whole stack. As long as you demonstrate understanding of the material and assignment, making them laugh will generally improve, not harm, their impression of you.

    Impacatus , Jena Backus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A large collection of colorful teddy bears arranged on a gray couch, symbolizing millennials' attachment to childhood items. That Beanie Babies would be worth a bunch of money when I got older. Am older. No such luck.

    elons_publicist , anonymous Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It definitely seems like millennials are doing incredibly well despite some of the weird things they were taught. Luckily, they were able to figure everything out for themselves and hopefully have passed their new learnings on to the next generation.

    What is something you learned as a kid that you now feel makes absolutely no sense? We’d love to hear from you, so do share your thoughts in the comments.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    "For hire sign on a vintage machine, symbolizing millennials' challenges in adulthood job market." “Just go in and ask for a job”.

    BeastofBabalon , Clem Onojeghuo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not so much "debunked" as no longer relevant. Back in the days before the internet when you needed to rely on job adverts in newspapers or signs in windows, going into places to enquire if they have any jobs going and drop off your CV was one of the most efficient ways to find out who was looking for staff, especially retail.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Child drinking milk, representing millennials struggling with adulthood. Drink so so much milk.

    mattm254 , Alex Green Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A millennial in a classroom raising his hand, symbolizing modern adulthood challenges and learning. Good grades means better jobs which = better pay.

    Far from true. I am seeing people in real estate and businessmen making way more money.

    Not just that but I have seen people with 2.0 GPAs get 6 figure salary jobs meanwhile some with 4.0 GPA still working at a low end job.

    AJBillionaire8888 , Yunus Tuğ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Young millennials interacting and using smartphones in a modern hallway. Boys tease you/bully you because they like you!

    Holy f**k did that advice send the wrong message.

    SheSheShieldmaiden , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Millennials collaborating in a business meeting, reviewing graphs and data charts over coffee. Not questioning leaders/authority.

    Quantumpulse25 , Yan Krukau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sanderst509 avatar
    Sand Ers
    Sand Ers
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is not unique to Millennials. The hierarchal/authoritarian type have been demanding this forever.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    A person in outdoor gear stands in muddy water, surrounded by greenery, symbolizing millennials' challenging path to adulthood. That quick sand is around every corner and super deadly. It turns out, that just ain't so.

    bpaps , ArchesNPS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Millennial overwhelmed at a desk with a laptop, head resting on arms in a modern workspace. "If you make good choices, you will be rewarded"

    Sure, rewarded with more responsibilities (more work).

    BinarySpike , Anna Tarazevich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Butter stick on parchment with a serrated knife, symbolizing millennials approaching adulthood with unique challenges. Margarine > Butter

    Ya… okay… what a load of c**p.

    CurereeusCat , Maryam Sicard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Hands holding pumpkin container filled with candy, illustrating millennials engaging in playful adulthood activities. People hide d***s in Halloween candy.

    petterdaddy , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Alligator submerged in water, representing millennials facing challenges in modern adulthood. That running in a zig zag pattern away from alligators works. As a Floridian, my world exploded when I found out that wasn’t true. They lied to us in school.

    HeiGirlHei , Marian Florinel Condruz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Sliced loaf of bread on a wooden board with a knife, symbolizing adulthood challenges for millennials. The crust of the bread has all the nutrition which is why we have to eat it. .

    Region-Certain , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Millennials shaking hands over coffee in a professional setting, with a laptop on the table. The permanent record is b******t. You can have fake college, fake jobs, and fake references. Most jobs never call or look into them.

    DarkCloudyRain , fauxels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Millennials engaging in a gaming session, highlighting modern adulthood challenges and lifestyle choices. "You'll never get paid to play video games".

    jackytheblade , Ron Lach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Young woman gesturing emotionally at home, discussing adulthood challenges with a friend. If someone does something you don’t like, just ignore it.

    AnyEfficiency6230 , Blake Cheek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    A person counting money next to a laptop, illustrating millennials' financial challenges in adulthood. The focus on making as much money as possible, but not priortizing having a satisfying life.

    Eclectic7112 , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!