Josh Hall, the mind behind JHall Comics, takes life’s everyday nonsense and turns it into something worth laughing at. With over 28K Facebook fans, his comics are a mix of sharp humor, nerdy nods (hello, Pokémon fans), and painfully relatable moments. A former CollegeHumor and Dorkly illustrator, Hall now splits his time between drawing, streaming on Twitch, and occasionally updating his website.

He also sells coloring books and planners on Amazon because apparently, being funny isn’t enough. If you’re into sarcasm, nostalgia, and a good dose of reality with a nerdy twist, JHall Comics will hit the spot.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | jhallcomics.com | x.com