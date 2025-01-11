ADVERTISEMENT

I love my cat so much it hurts. And because of that, he’s quite spoiled. He gets plenty of treats, lots of cuddles, tons of playtime, and when he’s fast asleep napping on my lap, I don’t dare move a muscle until he decides it's time to get up. However, I have to admit that there are still moments when I lose my patience. Being the foodie that he is, he’ll take any opportunity to lick a stick of butter or steal something from the counter while I’m cooking, which often results in him getting chased out of the kitchen

But I could never stay mad at him for more than a few seconds, and according to a recent TikTok trend, many other pet owners feel the same way. Below, you’ll find some of the cutest pics pet parents have recently shared online, proving that it’s impossible to be angry with our precious furry friends!

#1

Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

yocelingl Report

    #2

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    ambergail15 Report

    #3

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    amywickk Report

    thereader19 avatar
    TheReader19
    TheReader19
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your dealing with a beautiful void, which stares back into your soul

    For many owners, having a pet is somewhat like having a child. You love your furry little friend unconditionally, and you are responsible for their wellbeing. But there are still moments when you might become frustrated and have to take a few deep breaths to prevent yourself from yelling at your child (or fur baby).

    It’s totally understandable to feel frustrated when your dog chews up your new shoes or your cat poops on the bathmat that you just washed. But if you need a reminder of why we should never scold our pets, Chewy explains on their site that it’s simply not effective. Your dog doesn’t understand English (or any other language you may speak), and they likely didn’t do whatever you’re mad at them for on purpose. It’s better to simply take actions to prevent the same thing from happening in the future and move on.   

    #4

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    nani.mtz Report

    #5

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    kayrapurr Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Top photo: who exactly is annoyed with whom? Bottom photo: awww, look at him!

    #6

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    v.sep07 Report

    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's one of those elementary school photos you're parents display in the living room for 10+ years while you keep all your friends from coming over to your house!

    Getting angry at your pet might also cause them to become confused. If they don’t understand why you’re upset, they have no idea what caused it or what they did wrong. And when you’re super friendly and affectionate towards them later, they might start to wonder what sort of behavior they should expect from you. Will she be kind today, or will I get yelled at for some random reason?

    At the same time, this can cause issues when trying to train your pet. Scaring your animal might make them stop what they’re doing in that moment, but Chewy notes that it doesn’t actually teach them what the right thing to do is. So it’s likely that you’ll encounter the same issue again and again. 
    #7

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    ogwebkinz Report

    #8

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    lycheescatlife Report

    #9

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    kyleetavares Report

    Contrary to what you might assume, scolding your pet for certain behavior can actually encourage them to act out. For example, if you yell at your dog, they might assume that yelling, or barking loudly, is appropriate behavior. And before you know it, you might have a dog that barks incessantly, rather than a well-trained pup who respects you and understands that it needs to keep its voice down.

    #10

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    bestboybrodie Report

    natalierichter avatar
    LukewarmSoymilk
    LukewarmSoymilk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm always overjoyed to see pups with imperfections having found a loving (hopefully forever) home.

    #11

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    bentleynkane Report

    #12

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    georgiayorkk Report

    When it comes to cats, it can be hard to know how to discipline them for bad behavior. After all, many owners feel like their furry friends intentionally try to infuriate them (even though they don’t, I promise). But according to The Spruce Pets, there is a “right way” to show your cat consequences. As with most animals (and humans, for that matter) positive reinforcement is always key. Reward good behavior, and find a way to motivate your furry friend to behave well.    

    #13

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    bkkini Report

    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maple is getting revenge for the cone of shame when she misbehaves.

    #14

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    mtyx1081 Report

    #15

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    averyyy8 Report

    Don’t ever physically reprimand your cat. It might be tempting to scare them or grab them by the neck, but this can do much more harm than good. Instead, provide alternatives for their bad behavior. For example, show them a scratching post or a toy if they’re damaging your arm or furniture. And if they keep turning on the sink (like my cat), that’s probably a good sign to get them a water fountain. My little guy loves his!

    #16

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    ibeccawbu Report

    #17

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    baebeerae Report

    #18

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    melanie.iacovelli Report

    normadennis2004 avatar
    Norma
    Norma
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How could you ever be made at this little sunflower?!?!

    Any time an animal has behavioral issues, it’s important to not only address the behavior but to find out the root cause. Sometimes, it could be a medical issue causing them to act up. If they’re in pain or experiencing lots of discomfort, they might be trying to get your attention or not feeling like themself at all. You should always show your pet empathy and try to learn their language, as you know that they can’t speak yours. 

    #19

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    leia.the.golden Report

    #20

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    freddyandhismom Report

    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Freddy clearly puts up with a lot of your shenanigans as well!

    #21

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    alexabr3anna Report

    Just like how you want your parents to love you, you should love your pets unconditionally. Expect some accidents in the home, perhaps a few pieces of furniture destroyed and expensive vet bills from time to time. But if you truly love them and view them as a member of the family, you’ll always understand that they didn’t mean to upset you. They usually want love and affection just as much as we do. 

    #22

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    sloane_garrett Report

    #23

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    ellmallon Report

    #24

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    emilynov Report

    thereader19 avatar
    TheReader19
    TheReader19
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please stop cropping dogs ears and tails for no good reason. Unless they are working dogs who potentially are going to fight wolves and coyotes; you can't really justify doing this.

    Is your heart melting from these adorable photos, pandas? Keep upvoting all of your favorite pics, and feel free to share stories about your own furry friends in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for even more hilarious photos that pet owners have shared online, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda list for you to check out next right here!
    #25

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    nurfthefrench Report

    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, sorry, can not get angry at either adorable face!

    #26

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    desiree_de_la_mater_art Report

    #27

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    haleyarmano Report

    #28

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    bugzythestaffy Report

    #29

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    celinalbn Report

    #30

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    kyliejenner Report

    #31

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    zolathecheese Report

    #32

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    houndyacres Report

    #33

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    molecule.the.cat Report

    #34

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    tuesdayswmorrie Report

    #35

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    madison.a.brown Report

    #36

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    sophieisabellla Report

    #37

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    the_feralss Report

    #38

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    bernese_sansa Report

    #39

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    frankthetankbasset Report

    #40

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    haileyshady Report

    #41

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    sissysticks20 Report

    #42

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    danaspets Report

    #43

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    tabitha.and.toast Report

    #44

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    ashandthedogs Report

    #45

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    logan.adorno Report

    #46

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    user684878379 Report

    #47

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    mymunchkinkody Report

    #48

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    cas_loves_christ Report

    #49

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    ramisomero Report

    #50

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    sophiecouttsx Report

    #51

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    kensnation Report

    #52

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    chelseaarossi Report

    #53

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    kellyyyctaylor Report

    #54

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    ambergail15 Report

    #55

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    nicolejtrombetta Report

    #56

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    odiethebulldog Report

    #57

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    babysimbyy Report

    #58

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    prlbrwr Report

    #59

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    dsanchhh Report

    #60

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    my_little_gnocchi Report

    #61

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    marlenbuen9 Report

    #62

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    aubrey.hart7 Report

    #63

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    greedygustavo Report

    #64

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    lilychailatte Report

    #65

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    montsexo Report

    #66

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    abrownn_05 Report

    #67

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    maclaine_17 Report

    #68

    Pet-Annoys-Remember-Who-Im-Talking-To-Trend-TikTok

    .nefarious.aquarius Report

