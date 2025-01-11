68 Adorable Pics Of Pets That Prove You Can Never Be Mad At Them
I love my cat so much it hurts. And because of that, he’s quite spoiled. He gets plenty of treats, lots of cuddles, tons of playtime, and when he’s fast asleep napping on my lap, I don’t dare move a muscle until he decides it's time to get up. However, I have to admit that there are still moments when I lose my patience. Being the foodie that he is, he’ll take any opportunity to lick a stick of butter or steal something from the counter while I’m cooking, which often results in him getting chased out of the kitchen…
But I could never stay mad at him for more than a few seconds, and according to a recent TikTok trend, many other pet owners feel the same way. Below, you’ll find some of the cutest pics pet parents have recently shared online, proving that it’s impossible to be angry with our precious furry friends!
This post may include affiliate links.
Your dealing with a beautiful void, which stares back into your soul
For many owners, having a pet is somewhat like having a child. You love your furry little friend unconditionally, and you are responsible for their wellbeing. But there are still moments when you might become frustrated and have to take a few deep breaths to prevent yourself from yelling at your child (or fur baby).
It’s totally understandable to feel frustrated when your dog chews up your new shoes or your cat poops on the bathmat that you just washed. But if you need a reminder of why we should never scold our pets, Chewy explains on their site that it’s simply not effective. Your dog doesn’t understand English (or any other language you may speak), and they likely didn’t do whatever you’re mad at them for on purpose. It’s better to simply take actions to prevent the same thing from happening in the future and move on.
Top photo: who exactly is annoyed with whom? Bottom photo: awww, look at him!
It's one of those elementary school photos you're parents display in the living room for 10+ years while you keep all your friends from coming over to your house!
Getting angry at your pet might also cause them to become confused. If they don’t understand why you’re upset, they have no idea what caused it or what they did wrong. And when you’re super friendly and affectionate towards them later, they might start to wonder what sort of behavior they should expect from you. Will she be kind today, or will I get yelled at for some random reason?
At the same time, this can cause issues when trying to train your pet. Scaring your animal might make them stop what they’re doing in that moment, but Chewy notes that it doesn’t actually teach them what the right thing to do is. So it’s likely that you’ll encounter the same issue again and again.
Contrary to what you might assume, scolding your pet for certain behavior can actually encourage them to act out. For example, if you yell at your dog, they might assume that yelling, or barking loudly, is appropriate behavior. And before you know it, you might have a dog that barks incessantly, rather than a well-trained pup who respects you and understands that it needs to keep its voice down.
I'm always overjoyed to see pups with imperfections having found a loving (hopefully forever) home.
When it comes to cats, it can be hard to know how to discipline them for bad behavior. After all, many owners feel like their furry friends intentionally try to infuriate them (even though they don’t, I promise). But according to The Spruce Pets, there is a “right way” to show your cat consequences. As with most animals (and humans, for that matter) positive reinforcement is always key. Reward good behavior, and find a way to motivate your furry friend to behave well.
Maple is getting revenge for the cone of shame when she misbehaves.
Don’t ever physically reprimand your cat. It might be tempting to scare them or grab them by the neck, but this can do much more harm than good. Instead, provide alternatives for their bad behavior. For example, show them a scratching post or a toy if they’re damaging your arm or furniture. And if they keep turning on the sink (like my cat), that’s probably a good sign to get them a water fountain. My little guy loves his!
Any time an animal has behavioral issues, it’s important to not only address the behavior but to find out the root cause. Sometimes, it could be a medical issue causing them to act up. If they’re in pain or experiencing lots of discomfort, they might be trying to get your attention or not feeling like themself at all. You should always show your pet empathy and try to learn their language, as you know that they can’t speak yours.
Freddy clearly puts up with a lot of your shenanigans as well!
Just like how you want your parents to love you, you should love your pets unconditionally. Expect some accidents in the home, perhaps a few pieces of furniture destroyed and expensive vet bills from time to time. But if you truly love them and view them as a member of the family, you’ll always understand that they didn’t mean to upset you. They usually want love and affection just as much as we do.
Please stop cropping dogs ears and tails for no good reason. Unless they are working dogs who potentially are going to fight wolves and coyotes; you can't really justify doing this.
Is your heart melting from these adorable photos, pandas? Keep upvoting all of your favorite pics, and feel free to share stories about your own furry friends in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for even more hilarious photos that pet owners have shared online, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda list for you to check out next right here!
Finally a good social media trend. This was a lovely list, thank you!
Finally a good social media trend. This was a lovely list, thank you!