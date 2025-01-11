ADVERTISEMENT

I love my cat so much it hurts. And because of that, he’s quite spoiled. He gets plenty of treats, lots of cuddles, tons of playtime, and when he’s fast asleep napping on my lap, I don’t dare move a muscle until he decides it's time to get up. However, I have to admit that there are still moments when I lose my patience. Being the foodie that he is, he’ll take any opportunity to lick a stick of butter or steal something from the counter while I’m cooking, which often results in him getting chased out of the kitchen…

But I could never stay mad at him for more than a few seconds, and according to a recent TikTok trend, many other pet owners feel the same way. Below, you’ll find some of the cutest pics pet parents have recently shared online, proving that it’s impossible to be angry with our precious furry friends!