Have you ever unleashed your inner chef after binge-watching cooking shows? Charged with the new found knowledge, you get ready to whip up a culinary masterpiece. But instead of a delicious chicken vindaloo, the dish turns out to be a total disaster.

But hey, before you rate your dish a 1 out of 10, give yourself some brownie points for trying. After all, you don’t learn unless you try. So we at Bored Panda have collected some cooking misadventures that will make you chuckle and serve up a lesson or two on what not to do in the kitchen.

#1

My Favorite Genre Of Social Media Post Is “People Screwing Up Food To A Diabolical Extreme And Then Going “Oopsies!” As If It’s Nothing”

My Favorite Genre Of Social Media Post Is “People Screwing Up Food To A Diabolical Extreme And Then Going “Oopsies!” As If It’s Nothing”

y2_kazoo Report

#2

Forgot I Was Heating Oil For French Fries

Forgot I Was Heating Oil For French Fries

fasada68 Report

#3

I Baked You Cookies

I Baked You Cookies

typhoon_terri Report

#4

I Spent An Entire Day Baking Challah Bread, Only To Have It Stolen

I Spent An Entire Day Baking Challah Bread, Only To Have It Stolen

MickFoley13 Report

#5

This Is Why I Don't Cook

This Is Why I Don't Cook

eo326 Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
23 minutes ago

That bit by the break looks ceramic. They were using a pan made for baking on a stovetop?

#6

My Rat Cookies Definitely Didn't Turn Out Terribly Awry

My Rat Cookies Definitely Didn't Turn Out Terribly Awry

russell.jaffe.channel Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Well, one of my pet rats was ALMOST the size of the cookies in the outcome at the end of his lifespan; he was a big, fat lazy boy who loved sleep.

#7

There's This New Recipe For Black Curly Fries

There's This New Recipe For Black Curly Fries

Biddies23 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 minute ago

I did that once with a pan of soup. When I woke up the pan was stuck to the heating elements. Left it like that for a while since the leftover "food" wasn't going to go bad and I didn't have the strength to pull the pan off. Some us were just not genetically cut out for cooking.

#8

A Lightbulb Moment

A Lightbulb Moment

hansdickie Report

#9

My Roommate Was Trying To Keep The Bacon Warm

My Roommate Was Trying To Keep The Bacon Warm

cmackk87 Report

#10

My Boyfriend Made Croissants This Way

My Boyfriend Made Croissants This Way

AdComprehensive114 Report

renibilibok avatar
Erdot
Erdot
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I can't explain why, but these look like creesseeents.

#11

My Potato Exploded

My Potato Exploded

CommonCut4 Report

#12

Someone Posted A Croissant On Fire A Year Ago, Here's My Unfortunate Contribution

Someone Posted A Croissant On Fire A Year Ago, Here's My Unfortunate Contribution

colombianfairy Report

trcross avatar
TopCat
TopCat
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Let's not put the fire out - take a picture instead!

#13

Just Wanted A Coffee. Now I Have To Paint My Wall

Just Wanted A Coffee. Now I Have To Paint My Wall

websterflaming Report

tristessa avatar
Sedona
Sedona
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I have a special coat of something on the kitchen walls because I'm just as graceful as this person.

#14

Do You Think My Lunch Is Done?

Do You Think My Lunch Is Done?

therealbluejuce Report

#15

I Think They’re Done

I Think They’re Done

Designer_Curve Report

#16

Accidentally Left Bagels In The Oven For Five Hours

Accidentally Left Bagels In The Oven For Five Hours

Kimdong1865 Report

marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
9 minutes ago

The bottom two seem happy about how they turned out

#17

My Mixer Took Its Own Life

My Mixer Took Its Own Life

kpakdel Report

#18

Fiance Accidentally Left A Pot Of Simple Syrup On The Stove To Burn And Made An Asteroid

Fiance Accidentally Left A Pot Of Simple Syrup On The Stove To Burn And Made An Asteroid

chillreptile Report

#19

Always Check Your Oven Before Turning It On, Kids

Always Check Your Oven Before Turning It On, Kids

Kitty_Katty_Kit Report

#20

Fell Asleep While Cooking A Pizza, Leaving It To Cook For Over 10 Hours

Fell Asleep While Cooking A Pizza, Leaving It To Cook For Over 10 Hours

toby-carvery- Report

sandyd avatar
Sandy D
Sandy D
Community Member
1 minute ago

I did that once a long time ago after a night out, drinking of course. I woke up maybe 3 hours later. Probably from the smoky oven. It looked just like the pic

#21

Housemate Heated Up Meatball Spaghetti In A Microwave And Left It There For 3 Weeks

Housemate Heated Up Meatball Spaghetti In A Microwave And Left It There For 3 Weeks

Illustrious-Mirror-7 Report

#22

It's My Daughter's Birthday And I've Made Her A Cake. It's Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick

It's My Daughter's Birthday And I've Made Her A Cake. It's Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick

an303042 Report

aerose101 avatar
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Don't frost a cake that is still warm, it will melt the frosting (as shown here). This is why directions tell you to cool it then do the frosting.

#23

I Forgot To Put Water In My EZ Mac. Stepped Away To Change The Laundry While It Cooked For 3 Minutes

I Forgot To Put Water In My EZ Mac. Stepped Away To Change The Laundry While It Cooked For 3 Minutes

When I came back, the microwave was on fire and definitely gave me 6 different types of cancer.

rubabyy Report

#24

My Girlfriend Tried To Cook Lasagna For The First Time

My Girlfriend Tried To Cook Lasagna For The First Time

Muscl3Nerd Report

#25

I Tried To Boil Some Eggs

I Tried To Boil Some Eggs

AnitaKK Report

#26

I Was Really Looking Forward To This Homemade Quesadilla

I Was Really Looking Forward To This Homemade Quesadilla

acynicalpeach Report

#27

Had A Big Party This Past Weekend. While I Was Greeting Guests I Forgot About The Ribs On The Grill. The Ribs Caught Fire And I Had To Put It Out With A Fire Extinguisher

Had A Big Party This Past Weekend. While I Was Greeting Guests I Forgot About The Ribs On The Grill. The Ribs Caught Fire And I Had To Put It Out With A Fire Extinguisher

sudde004 Report

#28

I Ran Out Of Food Coloring While Making Cookies And Now The Dough Looks Like A Transplantable Organ

I Ran Out Of Food Coloring While Making Cookies And Now The Dough Looks Like A Transplantable Organ

fuzziblanket Report

#29

Put My No-Bake Cookies In The Oven To Cool Overnight. Forgot And Didn’t Tell The Wife But I Sure Remembered When She Started Preheating The Oven For Breakfast Pizzas

Put My No-Bake Cookies In The Oven To Cool Overnight. Forgot And Didn’t Tell The Wife But I Sure Remembered When She Started Preheating The Oven For Breakfast Pizzas

ChakaCausey Report

#30

Well... Today I Found Out That The Bottom Of My Blender Is Detachable

Well... Today I Found Out That The Bottom Of My Blender Is Detachable

UnlikePeople Report

#31

Was Searching Google Maps For Coffee But Found This Abomination Instead

Was Searching Google Maps For Coffee But Found This Abomination Instead

Saefinnur Report

#32

Leftover Stuffing Waffles

Leftover Stuffing Waffles

LeeHarveyT-Bag Report

#33

A Picture That Speaks A Thousand Words

A Picture That Speaks A Thousand Words

CucumberCube Report

#34

Made My Mom A Birthday Cake From Scratch, Only To Trip When I Got To The House

Made My Mom A Birthday Cake From Scratch, Only To Trip When I Got To The House

ugly_lemons Report

#35

Have Been Preparing Easter Dinner Since 10 AM

Have Been Preparing Easter Dinner Since 10 AM

alfy2pointohno Report

#36

Stole Sausages While Cooking A BBQ

Stole Sausages While Cooking A BBQ

Our Grey ran to where we had the meat on a plate and he managed to grab a packet of sausages. Saw my girlfriend trying to grab them from him as I sat back and took a photo.

Slippez1234 Report

#37

I’m Gonna Say I Misread The Package As 350 Minutes Instead Of Degrees, Not That I Got High And Fell Asleep On The Couch

I’m Gonna Say I Misread The Package As 350 Minutes Instead Of Degrees, Not That I Got High And Fell Asleep On The Couch

Unusual-Feeling7527 Report

#38

I Tried To Make Bread Using Only Flour And Water

I Tried To Make Bread Using Only Flour And Water

reddit.com Report

#39

Smoker’s Lung? Nope. Alcoholic’s Liver? Nah. My Teriyaki Chicken? Yup

Smoker’s Lung? Nope. Alcoholic’s Liver? Nah. My Teriyaki Chicken? Yup

frankdatank_004 Report

#40

Attempted One Of Those Microwave Mug Cakes. Looks, Uh, Less Than Appetizing

Attempted One Of Those Microwave Mug Cakes. Looks, Uh, Less Than Appetizing

Sad_Assistant_6980 Report

marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 minute ago

A reminder for any males between 50 & 69 reading the article, have your prostate checked every 2 years

#41

I Made Eggnog Last Night From Scratch. I Woke Up To This Monstrosity

I Made Eggnog Last Night From Scratch. I Woke Up To This Monstrosity

jempai Report

#42

I Have Never Made Burgers Before

I Have Never Made Burgers Before

7arco7 Report

#43

I Was Making My First Ever Roast Out Of The Crockpot My Girlfriend And I Have. After Shredding The Meat I Was So Proud Adding Salt Until This Happened

I Was Making My First Ever Roast Out Of The Crockpot My Girlfriend And I Have. After Shredding The Meat I Was So Proud Adding Salt Until This Happened

Carolina_C3P0 Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
9 minutes ago

That's so sad :( I hope it doesn't put you off making another delicious meal. But boiled potatoes in a roast? You need roasties, mate! There was a kid at primary school whose name I still remember 35 years later who ended up doing the same thing with his school lunch when the bottom of the salt shaker dropped off. He was known as Salty Wesley for the rest of his school career. Jolly wee boy. I wonder what happened to him.

#44

My Sister Tried To Bake Brownies Using Her Own Recipe. She Said The Recipe Included Flour, Eggs, Skittles, Nutella, And Butter. All Random Amounts

My Sister Tried To Bake Brownies Using Her Own Recipe. She Said The Recipe Included Flour, Eggs, Skittles, Nutella, And Butter. All Random Amounts

amaahda Report

#45

Rex "Helping" With The Baking

Rex "Helping" With The Baking

NTX_cat_rescue Report

#46

That Time My Friend And I Tried To Make Cookies And I Somehow Forgot To Add Flour

That Time My Friend And I Tried To Make Cookies And I Somehow Forgot To Add Flour

Spirits08 Report

#47

Tried To Make Tiramisu

Tried To Make Tiramisu

carblover800 Report

#48

Saw A Weird-Looking "Chicken Piece" And Took A Closer Look

Saw A Weird-Looking "Chicken Piece" And Took A Closer Look

Always check your oil before reusing it... This guy must've fallen in overnight because I (stupidly) didn't place a lid on the pot, and I tried to push him out of my kitchen window the night before.

MakrosOnFireAgain Report

#49

My Microwave Lunch Jumped Up And Flipped

My Microwave Lunch Jumped Up And Flipped

Woodwickward Report

#50

"Did You Check The Oven Before Turning It On?"

"Did You Check The Oven Before Turning It On?"

GeneralAlexander Report

#51

How Not To Cook Spaghetti Squash

How Not To Cook Spaghetti Squash

digiwurx Report

#52

I Was Out Of Milk For My Mashed Potatoes So I Used Chocolate Milk

I Was Out Of Milk For My Mashed Potatoes So I Used Chocolate Milk

TooDamnFishy Report

#53

Well... Tim Cooked Dinner Tonight. He’s At The Store Buying New Ones As We Speak

Well... Tim Cooked Dinner Tonight. He’s At The Store Buying New Ones As We Speak

april._.lund Report

#54

My Husband Put A Plastic Cutting Board In The Oven And I Turned It On To Preheat

My Husband Put A Plastic Cutting Board In The Oven And I Turned It On To Preheat

jezzabeth87 Report

#55

I’m A Terrible Baker But I Wanted To Surprise My Wife With A Fresh Loaf Of Bread. Everything Was Looking Great Until I Cut Into It

I’m A Terrible Baker But I Wanted To Surprise My Wife With A Fresh Loaf Of Bread. Everything Was Looking Great Until I Cut Into It

Lego_Hippo Report

#56

When Your 14-Year-Old Forgets To Add The Water Before Nuking Ramen Noodles And Seasoning For 3 Minutes

When Your 14-Year-Old Forgets To Add The Water Before Nuking Ramen Noodles And Seasoning For 3 Minutes

meggles1030 Report

#57

In My Defense, I’m Really High

In My Defense, I’m Really High

ChuckWooleryLives Report

#58

Forgot To Add Water To The Pot While Steaming Vegetables

Forgot To Add Water To The Pot While Steaming Vegetables

JasonThaRed Report

#59

That’s How Crooked My House Is

That’s How Crooked My House Is

fotolijst Report

#60

A Liquorice Cake I Made For My Husband 3 Years Ago And I’ll Never Hear The End Of It

A Liquorice Cake I Made For My Husband 3 Years Ago And I’ll Never Hear The End Of It

nyastic Report

#61

Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza

Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza

reddit.com Report

#62

Tiramisu My Wife Made

Tiramisu My Wife Made

airwarr Report

#63

Tried To Impress My Wife With A Japanese Sponge Cake On Her Birthday... You're Supposed To Cut This In Half To Add A Strawberry And Whipped Cream Layer

Tried To Impress My Wife With A Japanese Sponge Cake On Her Birthday... You're Supposed To Cut This In Half To Add A Strawberry And Whipped Cream Layer

CommentatorPrime Report

#64

I Was Really Craving These Frozen Dumplings And Cooked Up Our Last Few For My Husband And I. Got A Credit Card Fraud Notification And Had To Call My Bank. Promptly Forgot About The Dumplings

I Was Really Craving These Frozen Dumplings And Cooked Up Our Last Few For My Husband And I. Got A Credit Card Fraud Notification And Had To Call My Bank. Promptly Forgot About The Dumplings

welfordwigglesworth Report

#65

Unlucky Pie. So It Turns Out You Are Supposed To Poke A Hole Into The Tinned Frey Bentos Pie, I Didn’t Know That And It Exploded. P.S. I Am Not Injured

Unlucky Pie. So It Turns Out You Are Supposed To Poke A Hole Into The Tinned Frey Bentos Pie, I Didn’t Know That And It Exploded. P.S. I Am Not Injured

Miscohut_Official Report

#66

Good Thing I Went Into The Kitchen At 2 AM. My Cousin Came Home Drunk And Then Left This Cooking In The Oven

Good Thing I Went Into The Kitchen At 2 AM. My Cousin Came Home Drunk And Then Left This Cooking In The Oven

-Dogdin Report

#67

Came Home To A Smokey Apartment And A Boyfriend Asleep On The Couch. Not Even Sure What These Were

Came Home To A Smokey Apartment And A Boyfriend Asleep On The Couch. Not Even Sure What These Were

Interesting-Duck6793 Report

#68

My Girlfriend Tried To Add Some Sesame Seeds To An Apple Pie

My Girlfriend Tried To Add Some Sesame Seeds To An Apple Pie

trued003 Report

#69

I Wanted To Eat Homemade Chocolate Sponge Cake. Totally Forgot About The Baking Powder

I Wanted To Eat Homemade Chocolate Sponge Cake. Totally Forgot About The Baking Powder

sebzanga Report

#70

My Kids Don’t Like The Jello I Made

My Kids Don’t Like The Jello I Made

reddit.com Report

#71

My Friend Said She Makes Perfect Steaks

My Friend Said She Makes Perfect Steaks

Noonanamotopobapolus Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
11 minutes ago

You can tell by the outside that that is not going to be anywhere near "perfect".

#72

I Tried To Bake Bread

I Tried To Bake Bread

streamer85 Report

#73

The Lid On The Black Pepper Maybe Could Have Been On Tighter

The Lid On The Black Pepper Maybe Could Have Been On Tighter

f1ftyp3nc3 Report

#74

If You Ever Feel Like You Messed Something Up While Baking, Remember That Someone Has Done Much Worse And Made A Much Bigger Mess

If You Ever Feel Like You Messed Something Up While Baking, Remember That Someone Has Done Much Worse And Made A Much Bigger Mess

Apologies for the image quality - I took this with my phone. It's sort of like a baking horror picture.

undying_s0ul Report

#75

I Made Some Popcorn. Didn't Turn Out As Expected

I Made Some Popcorn. Didn't Turn Out As Expected

fighting_the_gravity Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
34 minutes ago

WTF? Looks like there's oil or water in the pan. No, they;re ot going to pop like that.

#76

My Sister-In-Law Put My Electric Moka On The Stove

My Sister-In-Law Put My Electric Moka On The Stove

Enrichman Report

#77

I Used To Work At McDonald's. Came In For The Overnight Shift And No One Told Us Pies Were In The Oven. Checked 6 Hours Into The Shift And Found These

I Used To Work At McDonald's. Came In For The Overnight Shift And No One Told Us Pies Were In The Oven. Checked 6 Hours Into The Shift And Found These

saiaromaake Report

#78

Forgot To Clean The Rice Cooker, Opened It 2 Months Later To See This. Can I Salvage It?

Forgot To Clean The Rice Cooker, Opened It 2 Months Later To See This. Can I Salvage It?

chimericmacandcheese Report

#79

Buddy At Work "Doesn't Trust Microwaves" So He Reheated His Chicken Soup In The Toaster Oven

Buddy At Work "Doesn't Trust Microwaves" So He Reheated His Chicken Soup In The Toaster Oven

bumjiggy Report

#80

My Baked Potato That Was For Dinner, 30 Seconds After The Timer Went Off... The Day After I Cleaned The Oven

My Baked Potato That Was For Dinner, 30 Seconds After The Timer Went Off... The Day After I Cleaned The Oven

youdontwannaknow1234 Report

#81

Hot Dogs Left In The Roaster For 2.5 Hours At 450 Degrees

Hot Dogs Left In The Roaster For 2.5 Hours At 450 Degrees

OmegaSeas Report

#82

I Was Cooking My Last Two Eggs, And My Automatic Pepper Grinder Opened And Spilled Everywhere

I Was Cooking My Last Two Eggs, And My Automatic Pepper Grinder Opened And Spilled Everywhere

I_play_high420 Report

#83

This Is How My Roommate Cooks Bacon

This Is How My Roommate Cooks Bacon

He then proceeds to stir it with a metal fork. Is this punishable by law?

syntaxterror69 Report

#84

Had No Milk - Tried To Substitute With Water And Butter - I Couldn't Help This Hamburger

Had No Milk - Tried To Substitute With Water And Butter - I Couldn't Help This Hamburger

BaronVonChahyll Report

#85

My Roommate Set Off The Fire Alarm By “Cooking”

My Roommate Set Off The Fire Alarm By “Cooking”

gh0stieprince Report

#86

I Got A Receipt Baked Into My Pizza

I Got A Receipt Baked Into My Pizza

reddit.com Report

#87

I’ve Been Trying To Tell My Husband Our Oven Runs Hot And He Should Cook Things At A Lower Temperature Or For Less Time. He Just Wouldn’t Believe Me

I’ve Been Trying To Tell My Husband Our Oven Runs Hot And He Should Cook Things At A Lower Temperature Or For Less Time. He Just Wouldn’t Believe Me

Nikkerdoodle71 Report

#88

I Ordered Pizza And They Forgot The Cheese

I Ordered Pizza And They Forgot The Cheese

skycrabz Report

#89

And Here's My Boyfriend's Carbonara Attempt

And Here's My Boyfriend's Carbonara Attempt

vertigoism Report

#90

Spent 1.5 Hours Cooking. Dropped A Bowl And Covered It In Glass Splinters

Spent 1.5 Hours Cooking. Dropped A Bowl And Covered It In Glass Splinters

netpenthe Report

#91

Our Oven Broke While Baking Bread

Our Oven Broke While Baking Bread

Mysterious_Set5262 Report

#92

Frozen Yogurt Pops Anyone?

Frozen Yogurt Pops Anyone?

They looked decent at first then freezer burn started to set in. Now they are oozing sore pops.

foureyesonecup Report

#93

You Go To Preheat Your Oven For Your Frozen Pizza, And Open Up The Oven Door Only To Find This "Pizza" Inside. A "Unique Crispy, Bubbly, Golden Brown Crust" Is Right

You Go To Preheat Your Oven For Your Frozen Pizza, And Open Up The Oven Door Only To Find This "Pizza" Inside. A "Unique Crispy, Bubbly, Golden Brown Crust" Is Right

KtJane253 Report

#94

Forgot I Left Chicken Grilling

Forgot I Left Chicken Grilling

tequilasundae Report

#95

I Put Garlic Bread In My Oven

I Put Garlic Bread In My Oven

OneDepressoExpresso Report

#96

Tried To Make Homemade Spring Rolls

Tried To Make Homemade Spring Rolls

sirtones1411 Report

#97

10 Years Ago I Tried To Make My First And Last Gingerbread House

10 Years Ago I Tried To Make My First And Last Gingerbread House

takeyya Report

#98

In-Laws Invited Us Over For Lunch. This Is What Was Being Served

In-Laws Invited Us Over For Lunch. This Is What Was Being Served

reddit.com Report

#99

Absolutely Failed At Cooking. I’m No Longer Allowed To Use The Oven When Drunk (Everyone Was Safe, And No Harm Was Done)

Absolutely Failed At Cooking. I’m No Longer Allowed To Use The Oven When Drunk (Everyone Was Safe, And No Harm Was Done)

goblingir1 Report

#100

The Year Mom Found Out The Thermometer Wasn’t Oven-Safe

The Year Mom Found Out The Thermometer Wasn’t Oven-Safe

reddit.com Report

#101

Tried To Bake My Mom Some Biscuits For Mother's Day, Forgot To Add Flour

Tried To Bake My Mom Some Biscuits For Mother's Day, Forgot To Add Flour

why_meme7 Report

#102

Meant To Do Just A Sprinkling Of Paprika. Oops

Meant To Do Just A Sprinkling Of Paprika. Oops

RodentQueen_1997 Report

#103

That's An Extremely Unfortunate Color

That's An Extremely Unfortunate Color

TownsUsa Report

#104

How Do I Cook Oatmeal In The Microwave Without It Exploding All Over The Place?

How Do I Cook Oatmeal In The Microwave Without It Exploding All Over The Place?

I made the smallest amount possible, cooked it in the tallest microwave-safe container I have, loosely covered the top, and pretty much everything escaped.

Comfortable-Cow-8412 Report

andrew-w00197 avatar
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Simple. Don't try cooking it in one go, use several short bursts instead and check it after each one.

