“Permission From God To Order Pizza”: 104 Hilariously Unfortunate Cooking Fails (New Pics)
Have you ever unleashed your inner chef after binge-watching cooking shows? Charged with the new found knowledge, you get ready to whip up a culinary masterpiece. But instead of a delicious chicken vindaloo, the dish turns out to be a total disaster.
But hey, before you rate your dish a 1 out of 10, give yourself some brownie points for trying. After all, you don’t learn unless you try. So we at Bored Panda have collected some cooking misadventures that will make you chuckle and serve up a lesson or two on what not to do in the kitchen.
My Favorite Genre Of Social Media Post Is “People Screwing Up Food To A Diabolical Extreme And Then Going “Oopsies!” As If It’s Nothing”
Forgot I Was Heating Oil For French Fries
I Baked You Cookies
I Spent An Entire Day Baking Challah Bread, Only To Have It Stolen
This Is Why I Don't Cook
My Rat Cookies Definitely Didn't Turn Out Terribly Awry
Well, one of my pet rats was ALMOST the size of the cookies in the outcome at the end of his lifespan; he was a big, fat lazy boy who loved sleep.
There's This New Recipe For Black Curly Fries
I did that once with a pan of soup. When I woke up the pan was stuck to the heating elements. Left it like that for a while since the leftover "food" wasn't going to go bad and I didn't have the strength to pull the pan off. Some us were just not genetically cut out for cooking.
My Roommate Was Trying To Keep The Bacon Warm
My Boyfriend Made Croissants This Way
My Potato Exploded
Someone Posted A Croissant On Fire A Year Ago, Here's My Unfortunate Contribution
Just Wanted A Coffee. Now I Have To Paint My Wall
Do You Think My Lunch Is Done?
I Think They’re Done
Accidentally Left Bagels In The Oven For Five Hours
My Mixer Took Its Own Life
Fiance Accidentally Left A Pot Of Simple Syrup On The Stove To Burn And Made An Asteroid
Always Check Your Oven Before Turning It On, Kids
Fell Asleep While Cooking A Pizza, Leaving It To Cook For Over 10 Hours
Housemate Heated Up Meatball Spaghetti In A Microwave And Left It There For 3 Weeks
It's My Daughter's Birthday And I've Made Her A Cake. It's Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick
Don't frost a cake that is still warm, it will melt the frosting (as shown here). This is why directions tell you to cool it then do the frosting.
I Forgot To Put Water In My EZ Mac. Stepped Away To Change The Laundry While It Cooked For 3 Minutes
When I came back, the microwave was on fire and definitely gave me 6 different types of cancer.
My Girlfriend Tried To Cook Lasagna For The First Time
I Tried To Boil Some Eggs
I Was Really Looking Forward To This Homemade Quesadilla
Had A Big Party This Past Weekend. While I Was Greeting Guests I Forgot About The Ribs On The Grill. The Ribs Caught Fire And I Had To Put It Out With A Fire Extinguisher
Or,you could just turn off the heat and close the lid.
I Ran Out Of Food Coloring While Making Cookies And Now The Dough Looks Like A Transplantable Organ
Put My No-Bake Cookies In The Oven To Cool Overnight. Forgot And Didn’t Tell The Wife But I Sure Remembered When She Started Preheating The Oven For Breakfast Pizzas
Well... Today I Found Out That The Bottom Of My Blender Is Detachable
Was Searching Google Maps For Coffee But Found This Abomination Instead
Leftover Stuffing Waffles
A Picture That Speaks A Thousand Words
Made My Mom A Birthday Cake From Scratch, Only To Trip When I Got To The House
Have Been Preparing Easter Dinner Since 10 AM
Stole Sausages While Cooking A BBQ
Our Grey ran to where we had the meat on a plate and he managed to grab a packet of sausages. Saw my girlfriend trying to grab them from him as I sat back and took a photo.
I’m Gonna Say I Misread The Package As 350 Minutes Instead Of Degrees, Not That I Got High And Fell Asleep On The Couch
I Tried To Make Bread Using Only Flour And Water
Smoker’s Lung? Nope. Alcoholic’s Liver? Nah. My Teriyaki Chicken? Yup
Attempted One Of Those Microwave Mug Cakes. Looks, Uh, Less Than Appetizing
I Made Eggnog Last Night From Scratch. I Woke Up To This Monstrosity
I Have Never Made Burgers Before
I Was Making My First Ever Roast Out Of The Crockpot My Girlfriend And I Have. After Shredding The Meat I Was So Proud Adding Salt Until This Happened
That's so sad :( I hope it doesn't put you off making another delicious meal. But boiled potatoes in a roast? You need roasties, mate! There was a kid at primary school whose name I still remember 35 years later who ended up doing the same thing with his school lunch when the bottom of the salt shaker dropped off. He was known as Salty Wesley for the rest of his school career. Jolly wee boy. I wonder what happened to him.
My Sister Tried To Bake Brownies Using Her Own Recipe. She Said The Recipe Included Flour, Eggs, Skittles, Nutella, And Butter. All Random Amounts
Rex "Helping" With The Baking
That Time My Friend And I Tried To Make Cookies And I Somehow Forgot To Add Flour
Tried To Make Tiramisu
Saw A Weird-Looking "Chicken Piece" And Took A Closer Look
Always check your oil before reusing it... This guy must've fallen in overnight because I (stupidly) didn't place a lid on the pot, and I tried to push him out of my kitchen window the night before.
My Microwave Lunch Jumped Up And Flipped
"Did You Check The Oven Before Turning It On?"
How Not To Cook Spaghetti Squash
I Was Out Of Milk For My Mashed Potatoes So I Used Chocolate Milk
Well... Tim Cooked Dinner Tonight. He’s At The Store Buying New Ones As We Speak
My Husband Put A Plastic Cutting Board In The Oven And I Turned It On To Preheat
I’m A Terrible Baker But I Wanted To Surprise My Wife With A Fresh Loaf Of Bread. Everything Was Looking Great Until I Cut Into It
When Your 14-Year-Old Forgets To Add The Water Before Nuking Ramen Noodles And Seasoning For 3 Minutes
In My Defense, I’m Really High
Forgot To Add Water To The Pot While Steaming Vegetables
That’s How Crooked My House Is
A Liquorice Cake I Made For My Husband 3 Years Ago And I’ll Never Hear The End Of It
Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza
Tiramisu My Wife Made
Tried To Impress My Wife With A Japanese Sponge Cake On Her Birthday... You're Supposed To Cut This In Half To Add A Strawberry And Whipped Cream Layer
I Was Really Craving These Frozen Dumplings And Cooked Up Our Last Few For My Husband And I. Got A Credit Card Fraud Notification And Had To Call My Bank. Promptly Forgot About The Dumplings
Unlucky Pie. So It Turns Out You Are Supposed To Poke A Hole Into The Tinned Frey Bentos Pie, I Didn’t Know That And It Exploded. P.S. I Am Not Injured
Good Thing I Went Into The Kitchen At 2 AM. My Cousin Came Home Drunk And Then Left This Cooking In The Oven
Came Home To A Smokey Apartment And A Boyfriend Asleep On The Couch. Not Even Sure What These Were
My Girlfriend Tried To Add Some Sesame Seeds To An Apple Pie
I Wanted To Eat Homemade Chocolate Sponge Cake. Totally Forgot About The Baking Powder
My Kids Don’t Like The Jello I Made
Looks like a specimen you’d find in a dark medical museum
My Friend Said She Makes Perfect Steaks
You can tell by the outside that that is not going to be anywhere near "perfect".
I Tried To Bake Bread
The Lid On The Black Pepper Maybe Could Have Been On Tighter
If You Ever Feel Like You Messed Something Up While Baking, Remember That Someone Has Done Much Worse And Made A Much Bigger Mess
Apologies for the image quality - I took this with my phone. It's sort of like a baking horror picture.
I Made Some Popcorn. Didn't Turn Out As Expected
My Sister-In-Law Put My Electric Moka On The Stove
I Used To Work At McDonald's. Came In For The Overnight Shift And No One Told Us Pies Were In The Oven. Checked 6 Hours Into The Shift And Found These
Forgot To Clean The Rice Cooker, Opened It 2 Months Later To See This. Can I Salvage It?
Buddy At Work "Doesn't Trust Microwaves" So He Reheated His Chicken Soup In The Toaster Oven
My Baked Potato That Was For Dinner, 30 Seconds After The Timer Went Off... The Day After I Cleaned The Oven
Hot Dogs Left In The Roaster For 2.5 Hours At 450 Degrees
I Was Cooking My Last Two Eggs, And My Automatic Pepper Grinder Opened And Spilled Everywhere
This Is How My Roommate Cooks Bacon
He then proceeds to stir it with a metal fork. Is this punishable by law?
Had No Milk - Tried To Substitute With Water And Butter - I Couldn't Help This Hamburger
My Roommate Set Off The Fire Alarm By “Cooking”
I Got A Receipt Baked Into My Pizza
I’ve Been Trying To Tell My Husband Our Oven Runs Hot And He Should Cook Things At A Lower Temperature Or For Less Time. He Just Wouldn’t Believe Me
I Ordered Pizza And They Forgot The Cheese
And Here's My Boyfriend's Carbonara Attempt
Spent 1.5 Hours Cooking. Dropped A Bowl And Covered It In Glass Splinters
Our Oven Broke While Baking Bread
Frozen Yogurt Pops Anyone?
They looked decent at first then freezer burn started to set in. Now they are oozing sore pops.
You Go To Preheat Your Oven For Your Frozen Pizza, And Open Up The Oven Door Only To Find This "Pizza" Inside. A "Unique Crispy, Bubbly, Golden Brown Crust" Is Right
Forgot I Left Chicken Grilling
I Put Garlic Bread In My Oven
Tried To Make Homemade Spring Rolls
10 Years Ago I Tried To Make My First And Last Gingerbread House
Sorry, but no self-respecting witch would live in that.
In-Laws Invited Us Over For Lunch. This Is What Was Being Served
Absolutely Failed At Cooking. I’m No Longer Allowed To Use The Oven When Drunk (Everyone Was Safe, And No Harm Was Done)
The Year Mom Found Out The Thermometer Wasn’t Oven-Safe
Tried To Bake My Mom Some Biscuits For Mother's Day, Forgot To Add Flour
Meant To Do Just A Sprinkling Of Paprika. Oops
That's An Extremely Unfortunate Color
I think the shape is more unfortunate than the colour
How Do I Cook Oatmeal In The Microwave Without It Exploding All Over The Place?
I made the smallest amount possible, cooked it in the tallest microwave-safe container I have, loosely covered the top, and pretty much everything escaped.
Simple. Don't try cooking it in one go, use several short bursts instead and check it after each one.