But hey, before you rate your dish a 1 out of 10, give yourself some brownie points for trying. After all, you don’t learn unless you try. So we at Bored Panda have collected some cooking misadventures that will make you chuckle and serve up a lesson or two on what not to do in the kitchen.

Have you ever unleashed your inner chef after binge-watching cooking shows? Charged with the new found knowledge, you get ready to whip up a culinary masterpiece. But instead of a delicious chicken vindaloo, the dish turns out to be a total disaster .

#1 My Favorite Genre Of Social Media Post Is “People Screwing Up Food To A Diabolical Extreme And Then Going “Oopsies!” As If It’s Nothing” Share icon

#2 Forgot I Was Heating Oil For French Fries Share icon

#3 I Baked You Cookies Share icon

#4 I Spent An Entire Day Baking Challah Bread, Only To Have It Stolen Share icon

#5 This Is Why I Don't Cook Share icon

#6 My Rat Cookies Definitely Didn't Turn Out Terribly Awry Share icon

#7 There's This New Recipe For Black Curly Fries Share icon

#8 A Lightbulb Moment Share icon

#9 My Roommate Was Trying To Keep The Bacon Warm Share icon

#10 My Boyfriend Made Croissants This Way Share icon

#11 My Potato Exploded Share icon

#12 Someone Posted A Croissant On Fire A Year Ago, Here's My Unfortunate Contribution Share icon

#13 Just Wanted A Coffee. Now I Have To Paint My Wall Share icon

#14 Do You Think My Lunch Is Done? Share icon

#15 I Think They’re Done Share icon

#16 Accidentally Left Bagels In The Oven For Five Hours Share icon

#17 My Mixer Took Its Own Life Share icon

#18 Fiance Accidentally Left A Pot Of Simple Syrup On The Stove To Burn And Made An Asteroid Share icon

#19 Always Check Your Oven Before Turning It On, Kids Share icon

#20 Fell Asleep While Cooking A Pizza, Leaving It To Cook For Over 10 Hours Share icon

#21 Housemate Heated Up Meatball Spaghetti In A Microwave And Left It There For 3 Weeks Share icon

#22 It's My Daughter's Birthday And I've Made Her A Cake. It's Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick Share icon

#23 I Forgot To Put Water In My EZ Mac. Stepped Away To Change The Laundry While It Cooked For 3 Minutes Share icon When I came back, the microwave was on fire and definitely gave me 6 different types of cancer.

#24 My Girlfriend Tried To Cook Lasagna For The First Time Share icon

#25 I Tried To Boil Some Eggs Share icon

#26 I Was Really Looking Forward To This Homemade Quesadilla Share icon

#27 Had A Big Party This Past Weekend. While I Was Greeting Guests I Forgot About The Ribs On The Grill. The Ribs Caught Fire And I Had To Put It Out With A Fire Extinguisher Share icon

#28 I Ran Out Of Food Coloring While Making Cookies And Now The Dough Looks Like A Transplantable Organ Share icon

#29 Put My No-Bake Cookies In The Oven To Cool Overnight. Forgot And Didn’t Tell The Wife But I Sure Remembered When She Started Preheating The Oven For Breakfast Pizzas Share icon

#30 Well... Today I Found Out That The Bottom Of My Blender Is Detachable Share icon

#31 Was Searching Google Maps For Coffee But Found This Abomination Instead Share icon

#32 Leftover Stuffing Waffles Share icon

#33 A Picture That Speaks A Thousand Words Share icon

#34 Made My Mom A Birthday Cake From Scratch, Only To Trip When I Got To The House Share icon

#35 Have Been Preparing Easter Dinner Since 10 AM Share icon

#36 Stole Sausages While Cooking A BBQ Share icon Our Grey ran to where we had the meat on a plate and he managed to grab a packet of sausages. Saw my girlfriend trying to grab them from him as I sat back and took a photo.

#37 I’m Gonna Say I Misread The Package As 350 Minutes Instead Of Degrees, Not That I Got High And Fell Asleep On The Couch Share icon

#38 I Tried To Make Bread Using Only Flour And Water Share icon

#39 Smoker’s Lung? Nope. Alcoholic’s Liver? Nah. My Teriyaki Chicken? Yup Share icon

#40 Attempted One Of Those Microwave Mug Cakes. Looks, Uh, Less Than Appetizing Share icon

#41 I Made Eggnog Last Night From Scratch. I Woke Up To This Monstrosity Share icon

#42 I Have Never Made Burgers Before Share icon

#43 I Was Making My First Ever Roast Out Of The Crockpot My Girlfriend And I Have. After Shredding The Meat I Was So Proud Adding Salt Until This Happened Share icon

#44 My Sister Tried To Bake Brownies Using Her Own Recipe. She Said The Recipe Included Flour, Eggs, Skittles, Nutella, And Butter. All Random Amounts Share icon

#45 Rex "Helping" With The Baking Share icon

#46 That Time My Friend And I Tried To Make Cookies And I Somehow Forgot To Add Flour Share icon

#47 Tried To Make Tiramisu Share icon

#48 Saw A Weird-Looking "Chicken Piece" And Took A Closer Look Share icon Always check your oil before reusing it... This guy must've fallen in overnight because I (stupidly) didn't place a lid on the pot, and I tried to push him out of my kitchen window the night before.

#49 My Microwave Lunch Jumped Up And Flipped Share icon

#50 "Did You Check The Oven Before Turning It On?" Share icon

#51 How Not To Cook Spaghetti Squash Share icon

#52 I Was Out Of Milk For My Mashed Potatoes So I Used Chocolate Milk Share icon

#53 Well... Tim Cooked Dinner Tonight. He’s At The Store Buying New Ones As We Speak Share icon

#54 My Husband Put A Plastic Cutting Board In The Oven And I Turned It On To Preheat Share icon

#55 I’m A Terrible Baker But I Wanted To Surprise My Wife With A Fresh Loaf Of Bread. Everything Was Looking Great Until I Cut Into It Share icon

#56 When Your 14-Year-Old Forgets To Add The Water Before Nuking Ramen Noodles And Seasoning For 3 Minutes Share icon

#57 In My Defense, I’m Really High Share icon

#58 Forgot To Add Water To The Pot While Steaming Vegetables Share icon

#59 That’s How Crooked My House Is Share icon

#60 A Liquorice Cake I Made For My Husband 3 Years Ago And I’ll Never Hear The End Of It Share icon

#61 Our Airbnb Had A Brick Oven. We Tried Making Pizza Share icon

#62 Tiramisu My Wife Made Share icon

#63 Tried To Impress My Wife With A Japanese Sponge Cake On Her Birthday... You're Supposed To Cut This In Half To Add A Strawberry And Whipped Cream Layer Share icon

#64 I Was Really Craving These Frozen Dumplings And Cooked Up Our Last Few For My Husband And I. Got A Credit Card Fraud Notification And Had To Call My Bank. Promptly Forgot About The Dumplings Share icon

#65 Unlucky Pie. So It Turns Out You Are Supposed To Poke A Hole Into The Tinned Frey Bentos Pie, I Didn’t Know That And It Exploded. P.S. I Am Not Injured Share icon

#66 Good Thing I Went Into The Kitchen At 2 AM. My Cousin Came Home Drunk And Then Left This Cooking In The Oven Share icon

#67 Came Home To A Smokey Apartment And A Boyfriend Asleep On The Couch. Not Even Sure What These Were Share icon

#68 My Girlfriend Tried To Add Some Sesame Seeds To An Apple Pie Share icon

#69 I Wanted To Eat Homemade Chocolate Sponge Cake. Totally Forgot About The Baking Powder Share icon

#70 My Kids Don’t Like The Jello I Made Share icon

#71 My Friend Said She Makes Perfect Steaks Share icon

#72 I Tried To Bake Bread Share icon

#73 The Lid On The Black Pepper Maybe Could Have Been On Tighter Share icon

#74 If You Ever Feel Like You Messed Something Up While Baking, Remember That Someone Has Done Much Worse And Made A Much Bigger Mess Share icon Apologies for the image quality - I took this with my phone. It's sort of like a baking horror picture.

#75 I Made Some Popcorn. Didn't Turn Out As Expected Share icon

#76 My Sister-In-Law Put My Electric Moka On The Stove Share icon

#77 I Used To Work At McDonald's. Came In For The Overnight Shift And No One Told Us Pies Were In The Oven. Checked 6 Hours Into The Shift And Found These Share icon

#78 Forgot To Clean The Rice Cooker, Opened It 2 Months Later To See This. Can I Salvage It? Share icon

#79 Buddy At Work "Doesn't Trust Microwaves" So He Reheated His Chicken Soup In The Toaster Oven Share icon

#80 My Baked Potato That Was For Dinner, 30 Seconds After The Timer Went Off... The Day After I Cleaned The Oven Share icon

#81 Hot Dogs Left In The Roaster For 2.5 Hours At 450 Degrees Share icon

#82 I Was Cooking My Last Two Eggs, And My Automatic Pepper Grinder Opened And Spilled Everywhere Share icon

#83 This Is How My Roommate Cooks Bacon Share icon He then proceeds to stir it with a metal fork. Is this punishable by law?

#84 Had No Milk - Tried To Substitute With Water And Butter - I Couldn't Help This Hamburger Share icon

#85 My Roommate Set Off The Fire Alarm By “Cooking” Share icon

#86 I Got A Receipt Baked Into My Pizza Share icon

#87 I’ve Been Trying To Tell My Husband Our Oven Runs Hot And He Should Cook Things At A Lower Temperature Or For Less Time. He Just Wouldn’t Believe Me Share icon

#88 I Ordered Pizza And They Forgot The Cheese Share icon

#89 And Here's My Boyfriend's Carbonara Attempt Share icon

#90 Spent 1.5 Hours Cooking. Dropped A Bowl And Covered It In Glass Splinters Share icon

#91 Our Oven Broke While Baking Bread Share icon

#92 Frozen Yogurt Pops Anyone? Share icon They looked decent at first then freezer burn started to set in. Now they are oozing sore pops.

#93 You Go To Preheat Your Oven For Your Frozen Pizza, And Open Up The Oven Door Only To Find This "Pizza" Inside. A "Unique Crispy, Bubbly, Golden Brown Crust" Is Right Share icon

#94 Forgot I Left Chicken Grilling Share icon

#95 I Put Garlic Bread In My Oven Share icon

#96 Tried To Make Homemade Spring Rolls Share icon

#97 10 Years Ago I Tried To Make My First And Last Gingerbread House Share icon

#98 In-Laws Invited Us Over For Lunch. This Is What Was Being Served Share icon

#99 Absolutely Failed At Cooking. I’m No Longer Allowed To Use The Oven When Drunk (Everyone Was Safe, And No Harm Was Done) Share icon

#100 The Year Mom Found Out The Thermometer Wasn’t Oven-Safe Share icon

#101 Tried To Bake My Mom Some Biscuits For Mother's Day, Forgot To Add Flour Share icon

#102 Meant To Do Just A Sprinkling Of Paprika. Oops Share icon

#103 That's An Extremely Unfortunate Color Share icon