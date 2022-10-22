After all, it gives us the greatest gift of laughter because life is short, and if it takes a tray of burnt muffins to make us smile, so be it. Scroll down below and be sure to share our previous features with more cooking fails here and here .

The brave ones, however, dare to play games with their cooking talent, or rather the lack of it, and take their kitchen on a ride. Surprise, surprise! Often, cooking fails and mishaps follow, but hey, you never know if you never try. And if you never try, you never learn!

No matter what Top Chef and MasterChef may show us, the truth is not everyone was born to cook. And it’s totally fine. We find our ways around it, from ordering in, eating out, finding happiness with a way more cooking-savvy partner, and opting for ready-mades and super easy meals a child could make.

#1 Tried To Make Purple Lemonade... Got Dirty Mop Ade Instead

#2 My 20-Year-Old Cousin Got His Own Apartment And It's Going Pretty Well

#3 The Taste You Can See

#4 Husband's Turn To Cook... I Pop In The Kitchen For A Moment. He Says We're Out Of Breadcrumbs. No Problem, I Say, You Can Use Crackers As A Substitute

#5 I'm Supposed To Bring A Snack To Share At A Work Meeting, I'm Thinking The Beef Broth Gelatin With Hot Dogs And Eggs Should Do It

#6 Is Roommate Shaming A Thing?

#7 How

#8 Asked My Wife To Keep The Oven On Low For The Burgers. Puts It On Low, Broils, And Forgets To Take The Plastic Cover Off

#9 My Step-Dad Keeps Forgetting To Take The Boiled Eggs Out Of The Freezer When They Cool Down

#10 My First Time Baking Bread... Forgot The Yeast

#11 The Brioche Looked So Great Right Until I Cut It

#12 My Pizza On The Left, My Husband’s... Single Cell Organism On The Right

#13 Date Said Her Favorite Food Was Blue Cheese Pizza. I Guess I Misunderstood Where The Emphasis Was Supposed To Be

#14 Casual Reminder - Clean Your Grills. Burgers And Grilled Pineapple. Sort Of

#15 Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It's A Floofly Ball Of Mold

#16 These Eggs My Dad Made With "A Bit Of Turmeric"

#17 I Forgot This Pizza In The Oven About A Year Ago

#18 Glass Pot Lid Exploded Into The Pasta

#19 My Husband Asked Me To Heat Up The Croissant And That He Wanted It Very Crunchy... I Guess I Nailed It

#20 My Girlfriend Told Me She Has Never Cooked The Fish Before. I Didn’t Expect Scrambled Haddock

#21 My Boyfriend Used To Unscrew The Red Pepper Flakes' Tops At Pizzahut In Junior High For S&Gs. Karma

#22 I Just Remembered I Wanted Waffles 6 Days Ago

#23 This Is How My Boyfriend Cuts An Avocado

#24 I've Been Looking For My Glasses For 3 Days. Found Them

#25 Just A Normal Milk Shattered A Glass Perfectly In Two And Exploded The Milk Across The Kitchen

#26 Today I Learned That A Coffee Pot Can Explode

#27 Grabbed The Wrong One And Now All Of My Chocolate Chip Cookies Taste Weird

#28 My Dough Turned Into A Monster

#29 My 6-Year-Old Son Decided To Try To Microwave Dry Mac And Cheese Before I Woke Up

#30 I Just Wanted To Make Pizza Dough

#31 Nothing Like A Little Glass For Seasoning

#32 You Might Think “Oh, Cute, A Child Tried To Decorate Halloween Cookies!” Nope. This Was All Me. A Grown Man With A Career And No Artistic Ability

#33 The New Jar Of Nutella My Girlfriend Tried To Heat In The Microwave

#34 And That Was Our Dinner

#35 Today I Screwed Up By Not Checking The Sauce Before Pouring It Into The Pot

#36 Forgetting A Hot Pocket And Typing The Wrong Time

#37 I Baked Potatoes With Emmentaler And Cheddar Sprinkled With Glass Shards

#38 A Little Crispier Than My Husband Likes. Oops

#39 Brain Malfunctioned While Preparing Scrambled Eggs

#40 Freshly Opened Can Of Jam Has A Big Patch Of Mold. It Even Made The Popping Sound When The Seal Broke

#41 Forgot About Eggs Boiling

#42 When Your 14-Year-Old Forgets To Add The Water Before Destroying The Ramen Noodles And Seasoning For 3 Minutes

#43 This Is How My Wife's Chocolate Cake Looks Like

#44 Wifey Just Learnt That You Can’t Microwave Hard-Boiled Eggs

#45 Oops. That White Thing That’s In Between The Meat And The Styrofoam In The Package? Yea, I Don’t Think You’re Supposed To Cook That

#46 After 2 Days Of Cooking Beans, The Pot Explodes The Night We Were To Feast On Them

#47 The Yeast Went A Bit Crazy In The Bread I Was Making

#48 Wanted To Cook A Nice Meal For My Grandma Since She Doesn’t Have A Lot Of Time Left. I Didn’t Realize She Used Her Oven As A Pantry. I Usually Pre-Check Ovens, Too

#49 Forgot My Plastic Spatula In The Oven While Heating Up My Lasagna

#50 I Tried Making Churros. Help Me Come Up With The Restaurant Name, Where I Could Proudly Serve Them

#51 The Oven Just Exploded For Some Reason

#52 Pot Cover That Can't Handle The Extreme Temperatures Of Frying Eggs. Any Move I Make Drops Glass Shards Into My Food

#53 When Your Husband Overestimates Your Ability To Use The Grill

#54 Wrong Side Of The Pepper Shaker

#55 My Favorite Knife - Defeated By Some Leek

#56 This Is How Being Dumb Feels, I’ve Never Done Something Stupider Than This, I Could’ve Burnt My Whole House By Just Putting A Plastic Cover Over My Ham Into My Oven

#57 Just Spent The Last 3 Hours Cooking For Family Coming Over... Then They Brought Their Own Takeaway To Eat

#58 If You Need Me I’ll Be Crying In The Bathtub

#59 My Dinner. I Ate It Anyway

#60 I Rarely Make Breakfast For Myself, But I Decided To Treat Myself This Morning. I Had To Take Like 15 Minutes To Calm Down Before I Could Clean It Up. I Was So Mad

#61 I Over-Stuffed My Sandwich, Then Broke My Sandwich Toaster Trying To Fit It In

#62 This Is Why I Don't Cook. I Forgot Plastic Melts And Put The Pizza In An Oven On A Plastic Tray

#63 Don’t Cut A Slice Off Before Baking Camembert

#64 I Added Chilli Flakes To My Curry. Turns Out It Was Infested By Weevils. 3 Days Of Dinner Gone

#65 Heard A Crack, Stopped It And Lifted Up The Jug. Turns Out The Base Separated

#66 Red Cabbage Turned My Ramen Noodles A Lovely Grey-Blue Color