No matter what Top Chef and MasterChef may show us, the truth is not everyone was born to cook. And it’s totally fine. We find our ways around it, from ordering in, eating out, finding happiness with a way more cooking-savvy partner, and opting for ready-mades and super easy meals a child could make.

The brave ones, however, dare to play games with their cooking talent, or rather the lack of it, and take their kitchen on a ride. Surprise, surprise! Often, cooking fails and mishaps follow, but hey, you never know if you never try. And if you never try, you never learn!

After all, it gives us the greatest gift of laughter because life is short, and if it takes a tray of burnt muffins to make us smile, so be it. Scroll down below and be sure to share our previous features with more cooking fails here and here.

#1

Tried To Make Purple Lemonade... Got Dirty Mop Ade Instead

Tried To Make Purple Lemonade... Got Dirty Mop Ade Instead

okiedokieophie Report

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
1 hour ago

So refreshing!

#2

My 20-Year-Old Cousin Got His Own Apartment And It's Going Pretty Well

My 20-Year-Old Cousin Got His Own Apartment And It's Going Pretty Well

henpeckedhal Report

Connie Martin
Connie Martin
55 minutes ago

Oh boy

#3

The Taste You Can See

The Taste You Can See

vplxw6903 Report

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
56 minutes ago

That banana bread has seen things.

#4

Husband's Turn To Cook... I Pop In The Kitchen For A Moment. He Says We're Out Of Breadcrumbs. No Problem, I Say, You Can Use Crackers As A Substitute

Husband's Turn To Cook... I Pop In The Kitchen For A Moment. He Says We're Out Of Breadcrumbs. No Problem, I Say, You Can Use Crackers As A Substitute

humankindbeboth Report

Glynna Bowood
Glynna Bowood
56 minutes ago

This cracked me up!!

#5

I'm Supposed To Bring A Snack To Share At A Work Meeting, I'm Thinking The Beef Broth Gelatin With Hot Dogs And Eggs Should Do It

I'm Supposed To Bring A Snack To Share At A Work Meeting, I'm Thinking The Beef Broth Gelatin With Hot Dogs And Eggs Should Do It

Wyodaniel Report

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
1 hour ago

You must not like the people you work with

#6

Is Roommate Shaming A Thing?

Is Roommate Shaming A Thing?

Lewgold Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
55 minutes ago

My boyfriend has done this. I wish I thought to do that!

#7

How

How

_aniebananie9 Report

Lux Crow
Lux Crow
1 hour ago (edited)

How does a burner get that hot?!?!?

#8

Asked My Wife To Keep The Oven On Low For The Burgers. Puts It On Low, Broils, And Forgets To Take The Plastic Cover Off

Asked My Wife To Keep The Oven On Low For The Burgers. Puts It On Low, Broils, And Forgets To Take The Plastic Cover Off

PartyRooster Report

IguanaCircusGirl2000
IguanaCircusGirl2000
1 hour ago

Hour old fast-food cheeseburgers. Same thing :)

#9

My Step-Dad Keeps Forgetting To Take The Boiled Eggs Out Of The Freezer When They Cool Down

My Step-Dad Keeps Forgetting To Take The Boiled Eggs Out Of The Freezer When They Cool Down

Bitten469 Report

Javier loh
Javier loh
1 hour ago

Even the water?

#10

My First Time Baking Bread... Forgot The Yeast

My First Time Baking Bread... Forgot The Yeast

PizzaHut_Official_UK Report

DeB.
DeB.
1 hour ago

Matzah

#11

The Brioche Looked So Great Right Until I Cut It

The Brioche Looked So Great Right Until I Cut It

alexthesingingchef Report

Heather Menard
Heather Menard
1 hour ago

Just load with Nutella

#12

My Pizza On The Left, My Husband’s... Single Cell Organism On The Right

My Pizza On The Left, My Husband's... Single Cell Organism On The Right

azrael6947 Report

Artsy Bookworm
Artsy Bookworm
16 minutes ago

Single cell organism 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

#13

Date Said Her Favorite Food Was Blue Cheese Pizza. I Guess I Misunderstood Where The Emphasis Was Supposed To Be

Date Said Her Favorite Food Was Blue Cheese Pizza. I Guess I Misunderstood Where The Emphasis Was Supposed To Be

Imatworkgoaway Report

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
51 minutes ago

Put it with the blue burgers - no-one will notice.

#14

Casual Reminder - Clean Your Grills. Burgers And Grilled Pineapple. Sort Of

Casual Reminder - Clean Your Grills. Burgers And Grilled Pineapple. Sort Of

Prestigious-Vast-903 Report

Antz Online
Antz Online
50 minutes ago

Now that’s flame grilled

#15

Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It's A Floofly Ball Of Mold

Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It's A Floofly Ball Of Mold

yanbochen Report

Jigsaw's Puzzle
Jigsaw's Puzzle
5 minutes ago

How do you not use your microwave for a week???

#16

These Eggs My Dad Made With "A Bit Of Turmeric"

These Eggs My Dad Made With "A Bit Of Turmeric"

Theeliaq Report

Connie Martin
Connie Martin
1 hour ago

But what's the soup around the eggs? Eww

#17

I Forgot This Pizza In The Oven About A Year Ago

I Forgot This Pizza In The Oven About A Year Ago

MamiPauk Report

Rae Huffman
Rae Huffman
1 hour ago

A year is a long time to forget about a pizza.

#18

Glass Pot Lid Exploded Into The Pasta

Glass Pot Lid Exploded Into The Pasta

LatestLurkingHandle Report

Lux Crow
Lux Crow
1 hour ago

Yum! The crunchy bits are the best, consider this a blessing

#19

My Husband Asked Me To Heat Up The Croissant And That He Wanted It Very Crunchy... I Guess I Nailed It

My Husband Asked Me To Heat Up The Croissant And That He Wanted It Very Crunchy... I Guess I Nailed It

Kaneando Report

Chickens are fluffy
Chickens are fluffy
50 minutes ago

You sure that ain't a terd?

#20

My Girlfriend Told Me She Has Never Cooked The Fish Before. I Didn’t Expect Scrambled Haddock

My Girlfriend Told Me She Has Never Cooked The Fish Before. I Didn't Expect Scrambled Haddock

shapeofanl Report

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
53 minutes ago

You were warned

#21

My Boyfriend Used To Unscrew The Red Pepper Flakes' Tops At Pizzahut In Junior High For S&Gs. Karma

My Boyfriend Used To Unscrew The Red Pepper Flakes' Tops At Pizzahut In Junior High For S&Gs. Karma

annabegins- Report

Connie Martin
Connie Martin
58 minutes ago

Serves him right

#22

I Just Remembered I Wanted Waffles 6 Days Ago

I Just Remembered I Wanted Waffles 6 Days Ago

Afrolover25 Report

Buren
Buren
30 minutes ago

This wouldn't look like a waffle 6 days ago

#23

This Is How My Boyfriend Cuts An Avocado

This Is How My Boyfriend Cuts An Avocado

chinky_cutie Report

ariana
ariana
1 hour ago

that mans a menace to society

#24

I've Been Looking For My Glasses For 3 Days. Found Them

I've Been Looking For My Glasses For 3 Days. Found Them

sh4ggyguy Report

Kitty Schae
Kitty Schae
1 hour ago

But how?

#25

Just A Normal Milk Shattered A Glass Perfectly In Two And Exploded The Milk Across The Kitchen

Just A Normal Milk Shattered A Glass Perfectly In Two And Exploded The Milk Across The Kitchen

MyFriendsCallMeTwat Report

Kristie French
Kristie French
1 hour ago

Was the glass straight out of the dry cycle on the dishwasher?

#26

Today I Learned That A Coffee Pot Can Explode

Today I Learned That A Coffee Pot Can Explode

BronxBelle Report

Lux Crow
Lux Crow
1 hour ago

So did I

#27

Grabbed The Wrong One And Now All Of My Chocolate Chip Cookies Taste Weird

Grabbed The Wrong One And Now All Of My Chocolate Chip Cookies Taste Weird

lawl3ssr0se Report

Lux Crow
Lux Crow
1 hour ago

Brands who do that are evil

#28

My Dough Turned Into A Monster

My Dough Turned Into A Monster

Cheloniidaes Report

Connie Martin
Connie Martin
51 minutes ago

Sorry, had to laugh, a lot

#29

My 6-Year-Old Son Decided To Try To Microwave Dry Mac And Cheese Before I Woke Up

My 6-Year-Old Son Decided To Try To Microwave Dry Mac And Cheese Before I Woke Up

bubbles_are_shiny Report

Connie Martin
Connie Martin
1 hour ago

They look like little metal charms!

#30

I Just Wanted To Make Pizza Dough

I Just Wanted To Make Pizza Dough

Iber0 Report

Sa Ruuu
Sa Ruuu
1 hour ago

Mixer said "no"

#31

Nothing Like A Little Glass For Seasoning

Nothing Like A Little Glass For Seasoning

Honeykief Report

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
17 minutes ago

There seem to be a lot of glass lid recipes these days.

#32

You Might Think “Oh, Cute, A Child Tried To Decorate Halloween Cookies!” Nope. This Was All Me. A Grown Man With A Career And No Artistic Ability

You Might Think "Oh, Cute, A Child Tried To Decorate Halloween Cookies!" Nope. This Was All Me. A Grown Man With A Career And No Artistic Ability

Treebeard_Jawno Report

Not Marsha
Not Marsha
18 minutes ago

is the last one a uterus?

#33

The New Jar Of Nutella My Girlfriend Tried To Heat In The Microwave

The New Jar Of Nutella My Girlfriend Tried To Heat In The Microwave

aintx Report

Sa Ruuu
Sa Ruuu
54 minutes ago

Bruh that looks like she set it for 20 minutes and just walked away

#34

And That Was Our Dinner

And That Was Our Dinner

AmyMHouse Report

Sarah Parker
Sarah Parker
25 minutes ago

Was.

#35

Today I Screwed Up By Not Checking The Sauce Before Pouring It Into The Pot

Today I Screwed Up By Not Checking The Sauce Before Pouring It Into The Pot

cookiemonster3259 Report

Carey Cakes
Carey Cakes
1 hour ago

Ick.

#36

Forgetting A Hot Pocket And Typing The Wrong Time

Forgetting A Hot Pocket And Typing The Wrong Time

Hubbylord Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
46 minutes ago

More like a Not Pocket.

#37

I Baked Potatoes With Emmentaler And Cheddar Sprinkled With Glass Shards

I Baked Potatoes With Emmentaler And

noarri Report

DeB.
DeB.
48 minutes ago

No!! My heart just shattered much like the glass of this pan.

#38

A Little Crispier Than My Husband Likes. Oops

A Little Crispier Than My Husband Likes. Oops

mattieeeee84 Report

Buren
Buren
28 minutes ago

I thought this is another variant of xenomorph baby

#39

Brain Malfunctioned While Preparing Scrambled Eggs

Brain Malfunctioned While Preparing Scrambled Eggs

fatjoelapuma Report

Sa Ruuu
Sa Ruuu
53 minutes ago

Is it gross that my first thought is to just pour it in with the rest?

#40

Freshly Opened Can Of Jam Has A Big Patch Of Mold. It Even Made The Popping Sound When The Seal Broke

Freshly Opened Can Of Jam Has A Big Patch Of Mold. It Even Made The Popping Sound When The Seal Broke

3vanescence Report

Glynna Bowood
Glynna Bowood
47 minutes ago

Dig it out- it'll be fine....

#41

Forgot About Eggs Boiling

Forgot About Eggs Boiling

Razlaw Report

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
4 minutes ago

You should meet the coffee pot person.

#42

When Your 14-Year-Old Forgets To Add The Water Before Destroying The Ramen Noodles And Seasoning For 3 Minutes

When Your 14-Year-Old Forgets To Add The Water Before Destroying The Ramen Noodles And Seasoning For 3 Minutes

meggles1030 Report

Kylie Mountain
Kylie Mountain
20 minutes ago

I did that, but in a plastic noodle bowl. Had to throw out that bowl, there was a hole melted clean through it.

#43

This Is How My Wife's Chocolate Cake Looks Like

This Is How My Wife's Chocolate Cake Looks Like

HalPaneo Report

Lux Crow
Lux Crow
1 hour ago

Just trim it off

#44

Wifey Just Learnt That You Can’t Microwave Hard-Boiled Eggs

Wifey Just Learnt That You Can’t Microwave Hard-Boiled Eggs

Jackandcokeguy Report

Glynna Bowood
Glynna Bowood
47 minutes ago

Good to know...

#45

Oops. That White Thing That’s In Between The Meat And The Styrofoam In The Package? Yea, I Don’t Think You’re Supposed To Cook That

Oops. That White Thing That’s In Between The Meat And The Styrofoam In The Package? Yea, I Don’t Think You’re Supposed To Cook That

sarahsonthemove Report

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
9 minutes ago

Have you not heard of the 5 day styrofoam recipe..... keep going..... it'll be fine.

#46

After 2 Days Of Cooking Beans, The Pot Explodes The Night We Were To Feast On Them

After 2 Days Of Cooking Beans, The Pot Explodes The Night We Were To Feast On Them

Rigatonicat Report

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
25 minutes ago (edited)

Two day bean recipes - always a nightmare.

#47

The Yeast Went A Bit Crazy In The Bread I Was Making

The Yeast Went A Bit Crazy In The Bread I Was Making

aciakatura Report

Susannah Marie
Susannah Marie
37 minutes ago

The Caucasian Venom.

#48

Wanted To Cook A Nice Meal For My Grandma Since She Doesn’t Have A Lot Of Time Left. I Didn’t Realize She Used Her Oven As A Pantry. I Usually Pre-Check Ovens, Too

Wanted To Cook A Nice Meal For My Grandma Since She Doesn’t Have A Lot Of Time Left. I Didn’t Realize She Used Her Oven As A Pantry. I Usually Pre-Check Ovens, Too

Ijustwannalurkhomie Report

#49

Forgot My Plastic Spatula In The Oven While Heating Up My Lasagna

Forgot My Plastic Spatula In The Oven While Heating Up My Lasagna

jonek1999 Report

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
23 minutes ago

The lasagne tried to get away.

#50

I Tried Making Churros. Help Me Come Up With The Restaurant Name, Where I Could Proudly Serve Them

I Tried Making Churros. Help Me Come Up With The Restaurant Name, Where I Could Proudly Serve Them

Far-Philosophy-4375 Report

Lisa Samuelson
Lisa Samuelson
58 minutes ago

ChurrNo’s!!

#51

The Oven Just Exploded For Some Reason

The Oven Just Exploded For Some Reason

Pb801 Report

Glynna Bowood
Glynna Bowood
25 minutes ago

Lots of poorly manufactured glass lids and containers so why not windows too?

#52

Pot Cover That Can't Handle The Extreme Temperatures Of Frying Eggs. Any Move I Make Drops Glass Shards Into My Food

Pot Cover That Can't Handle The Extreme Temperatures Of Frying Eggs. Any Move I Make Drops Glass Shards Into My Food

kingharis Report

Jaekry
Jaekry
31 minutes ago

Don't eat it any way. Not worth getting tiny fragments in your body. Sucks though.

#53

When Your Husband Overestimates Your Ability To Use The Grill

When Your Husband Overestimates Your Ability To Use The Grill

laura_likes_to_run Report

#54

Wrong Side Of The Pepper Shaker

Wrong Side Of The Pepper Shaker

reddit.com Report

#55

My Favorite Knife - Defeated By Some Leek

My Favorite Knife - Defeated By Some Leek

Somekindofjazz Report

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
3 minutes ago

That's wales for you.

#56

This Is How Being Dumb Feels, I’ve Never Done Something Stupider Than This, I Could’ve Burnt My Whole House By Just Putting A Plastic Cover Over My Ham Into My Oven

This Is How Being Dumb Feels, I’ve Never Done Something Stupider Than This, I Could’ve Burnt My Whole House By Just Putting A Plastic Cover Over My Ham Into My Oven

Hacks_exe_exe Report

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
6 minutes ago

Am I the only one picking up on recurring plastic cover theme? Put it with the blue burgers - no-one will notice.

#57

Just Spent The Last 3 Hours Cooking For Family Coming Over... Then They Brought Their Own Takeaway To Eat

Just Spent The Last 3 Hours Cooking For Family Coming Over... Then They Brought Their Own Takeaway To Eat

grey-clouds Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
55 minutes ago

More for you then. I would never invite those ungrateful sods over again.

#58

If You Need Me I’ll Be Crying In The Bathtub

If You Need Me I’ll Be Crying In The Bathtub

charmorris4236 Report

Sa Ruuu
Sa Ruuu
50 minutes ago

This is one of those spills where even after you clean the area up, you always find evidence of it somewhere like months later

#59

My Dinner. I Ate It Anyway

My Dinner. I Ate It Anyway

Original88 Report

DeB.
DeB.
58 minutes ago

Savage!

#60

I Rarely Make Breakfast For Myself, But I Decided To Treat Myself This Morning. I Had To Take Like 15 Minutes To Calm Down Before I Could Clean It Up. I Was So Mad

I Rarely Make Breakfast For Myself, But I Decided To Treat Myself This Morning. I Had To Take Like 15 Minutes To Calm Down Before I Could Clean It Up. I Was So Mad

in_rainbro Report

Connie Martin
Connie Martin
43 minutes ago

The battery was a garnish?

#61

I Over-Stuffed My Sandwich, Then Broke My Sandwich Toaster Trying To Fit It In

I Over-Stuffed My Sandwich, Then Broke My Sandwich Toaster Trying To Fit It In

Agitated_System6964 Report

DeB.
DeB.
1 hour ago

You got greedy my friend!

#62

This Is Why I Don't Cook. I Forgot Plastic Melts And Put The Pizza In An Oven On A Plastic Tray

This Is Why I Don't Cook. I Forgot Plastic Melts And Put The Pizza In An Oven On A Plastic Tray

fathercosby Report

Connie Martin
Connie Martin
53 minutes ago

AND, putting a frozen pizza in the oven is not "cooking." So I would refrain from advancing your learning process any further. Stick with door dash

#63

Don’t Cut A Slice Off Before Baking Camembert

Don’t Cut A Slice Off Before Baking Camembert

elextrixblue Report

Sa Ruuu
Sa Ruuu
42 minutes ago

This is legally known as a crime in France

#64

I Added Chilli Flakes To My Curry. Turns Out It Was Infested By Weevils. 3 Days Of Dinner Gone

I Added Chilli Flakes To My Curry. Turns Out It Was Infested By Weevils. 3 Days Of Dinner Gone

Sproose_Moose Report

Candice Clack
Candice Clack
34 minutes ago

Just added protein

#65

Heard A Crack, Stopped It And Lifted Up The Jug. Turns Out The Base Separated

Heard A Crack, Stopped It And Lifted Up The Jug. Turns Out The Base Separated

CurbNothing Report

Echidna learns extreme ironing
Echidna learns extreme ironing
5 minutes ago

They are not cement mixers!

#66

Red Cabbage Turned My Ramen Noodles A Lovely Grey-Blue Color

Red Cabbage Turned My Ramen Noodles A Lovely Grey-Blue Color

drilldo Report

Brooke Weber
Brooke Weber
1 hour ago

Bro I think that's the least of my concerns with that dish...

#67

I Planned On Making Pork In The Crockpot While I Was At Work Today. When I Got Home, I Was Shocked My Apartment Didn’t Smell Delicious Until I Saw It

I Planned On Making Pork In The Crockpot While I Was At Work Today. When I Got Home, I Was Shocked My Apartment Didn’t Smell Delicious Until I Saw It