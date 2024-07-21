ADVERTISEMENT

Working a job you don't like can be a drag. Here's a sad statistic for you: according to LinkedIn, 85% of employees don't like their workplace. Whether it's their boss, the location, their colleagues, the customers, or just the nature of the job itself, many people would rather slack off or do something else instead.

When a person hates their job, they probably don't do it very well. That's where the subreddit "Not My Job" comes in. They collect the best and funniest instances where employees are doing the absolute bare minimum that's in their job description. And today, we're featuring the best of the best pics from the community. Work smarter, not harder, right?

To discuss the 'Not my job' attitude in more detail, Bored Panda reached out to Louise Carnachan. She's an organization development consultant and award-winning author of Work Jerks: How to Cope with Difficult Bosses and Colleagues. Carnachan told us more about why some people feel unmotivated in the workplace and how employers can increase their motivation.

More info: Louise Carnachan | LinkedIn | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Finished The Road Surfacing, Boss

Finished The Road Surfacing, Boss

Nikoklis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh, an attempt was made....not a good one, but an attempt none the less

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Organizational development consultant Louise Carnachan says that the r/NotMyJob subreddit is full of woefully executed work we've all probably seen in daily life. She says the "I'll show you" type behavior the subreddit is famous for can be the consequence of being micromanaged. However, while it's one way to claim power, it's not a particularly healthy way, Carnachan says.

"Obviously, some of the images [are] of acts committed by the inattentive, disinterested, or vindictive. But it's unlikely that all were saying 'Screw you, boss' or were a consequence of incompetence. Some workers may have been assigned jobs for which they had no training [and] were given poor or no instruction and/or inadequate materials."

"Some of the goofs are clearly process problems, such as not having sweepers move debris away before the road striping truck came through. In other instances, I suspect the worker was never clued into the big picture, so their part was out of context and executed inadequately. Or, they just didn't apply common sense and think about what they were there to accomplish and why," Carnachan adds.
#2

The Chosen One

The Chosen One

ilostmyremote Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Rail Installed, Boss!

Rail Installed, Boss!

theshrike Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

"Mistakes involving language are ubiquitous in our global economy," Carnachan notes. These types of mistakes, she says, are often done by accident. "Mistranslations abound, spelling errors aren't caught, sometimes word orientation is upside down or sideways. (You'd hope signs could be hung up accurately, though.)"

"No doubt we've all been the recipient of form emails sent without the personalized information inserted, reminiscent of the speaker who begins their talk with, 'Greet the audience and say your name.'"

Other times, mistakes, whether they're intentional or not, can have a pretty funny result. "Typos are the best," Carnachan says. "As demonstrated on a sandwich label stating it contains 'Criminalized onion relish.'"
#4

Painted The Lines Boss

Painted The Lines Boss

Riresurmort Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
chaoskitty_2 avatar
PiAnisum
PiAnisum
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, but I like that the driver didn't drive over the poor plant.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Care To Elaborate??

Care To Elaborate??

NeitherBandicoot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

They Will Never Know The Difference

They Will Never Know The Difference

HeartyHemlock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Mishaps can happen in any and all work settings, of course. "No one job classification has the corner on poor performance, but some jobs certainly have more public visibility," Carnachan tells us. "And some workers are self-motivated to be high performers, while others are not."

When scrolling through the r/NotMyJob subreddit, some people may label these types of workers as lazy. Yet, the reality is much more nuanced. "Effort is hard to evaluate because we only see results. We can't measure an individual's exertion," Carnachan explains. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"One worker may put in a lot of effort yet achieve mediocre results, while another puts in less effort but obtains good results. Skill, ability, training, and personality traits impact this. There are people who are just in the wrong jobs," she also adds.
#7

The Clock In My School’s Band Practice Room

The Clock In My School’s Band Practice Room

Hawkthemanaaaaaaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
bettye000 avatar
Bettye McKee
Bettye McKee
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In case they need to return it. I hope they kept the receipt.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

“I’m A Painter, Not An Exterminator.” -This Person Probably

“I’m A Painter, Not An Exterminator.” -This Person Probably

DimitriTooProBro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Completed The Road Marking Boss

Completed The Road Marking Boss

lekshmikutty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

However, even the most dedicated and hard-working employees might not produce the best results sometimes. "There are many factors out of the worker's control," Carnachan notes. "Examples are the quality of the training and materials provided and how compensation or rewards are calculated (i.e., tied to production quotas or quality measures?). If I get paid by the piece and there aren't any real quality standards, I'll put out a lot of pieces."
#10

Made The Title For The Ad Boss

Made The Title For The Ad Boss

kings005 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

There, That Should Do It

There, That Should Do It

bopaqod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Edited The Picture, Boss!

Edited The Picture, Boss!

beerbellybegone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Workers should get this information from their supervisors, Carnachan says. "Managers and crew leads are responsible for communicating the 'why' of the work and how it ties into an entire project. When people have no idea of what follows their labor, they work in a vacuum, and then, it's easy for them to make assumptions and bad decisions."
#13

Sorted Out The Emergency Phone Boss!

Sorted Out The Emergency Phone Boss!

Professional-Stick82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Made The Error Message Boss

Made The Error Message Boss

PainOfClarity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Security Dog

Security Dog

Karm_Me_up Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

In an office environment, corporate culture also comes into play. Carnachan lists some questions that might impact an employee's performance. "Is teamwork expected? Are folks responsible for noting and correcting mistakes regardless of who made them? Are service and customer satisfaction important, or is the mentality to just mark it [as] done?"
#16

Installed The Water Faucet, Boss

Installed The Water Faucet, Boss

CoolJabez0404 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
hayley-im avatar
Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when I say I'm technically functioning this is what I mean

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Installed The Playground Boss

Installed The Playground Boss

IcyLaw651 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Cr*ppy Submission:

Cr*ppy Submission:

dbnp19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Seeing others do the bare minimum at work might be entertaining. That is until it happens at your own workplace. Indeed, sometimes, people might adopt the "Not my job" mentality to the extreme, and that might even be dangerous to others.

"The willful desire to create a safety hazard for others is beyond 'Sticking it to the man,'" Carnachan tells Bored Panda. "If it's a training issue and can be remediated, that's okay -- if not, this is the wrong person for the job, regardless of their motivation."
#19

My Contract Never Stated I Had To Move Rocks Away. Thank You Very Much

My Contract Never Stated I Had To Move Rocks Away. Thank You Very Much

ZeCerealKiller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Clothing Display Done Boss!

Clothing Display Done Boss!

inste0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Cool Cake!

Cool Cake!

jmvbmw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

"When people are treated poorly, they tend to want to act out by sticking it to the boss," Carnachan explains the possible cause of the "Not my job" mentality. "But pushing back by refusing to do unpopular chores, like [taking] out trash, wash[ing] up, or restock[ing], becomes childish. 'We'll just see how bad it gets before somebody does something' should turn, instead, to a discussion about what needs to be done, who is doing it, and when."

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Made The Engraving, Boss

Made The Engraving, Boss

awesomeduuuu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Made The Name Tag, Boss

Made The Name Tag, Boss

SandiPsych Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Thanks, Associate's Name

Thanks, Associate's Name

tacochickenstrips Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

"Every job has elements that are less interesting, even downright unappealing," Carnachan points out. "But if there's a fair distribution and rotation and everyone knows what the rules are, it goes better. If the boss won't step up to [initiate] this conversation, then a staff member can."
#25

Pasted The Poster Boss!

Pasted The Poster Boss!

MarryBorger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Delivered The Package Boss

Delivered The Package Boss

nims_2525 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Updated Our Working Hours, Boss

Updated Our Working Hours, Boss

destinyspie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

"Job descriptions don't get into details like restocking the printer," she adds. "It's up to the manager to set the stage for teamwork in their department and the expectations for communication, dealing with disagreements, being attentive to safety, owning the work of the entire team instead of just their own contribution, and [contributing] to the little tasks that are required for a smooth operation."
#28

I Mean, It’s Important To Follow Safety Protocols

I Mean, It’s Important To Follow Safety Protocols

HertzFrequently Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Put The Signs On The Fuel Pumps, Boss!

Put The Signs On The Fuel Pumps, Boss!

TragedyMaskBand Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
hayley-im avatar
Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww ma, that's my favourite flavour! It pairs really well with the gas station sushi

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#30

Screens Up Boss

Screens Up Boss

notjustthemenyo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Carnachan says that a team should adopt the view that each member "owns the work of the team." Employees, thus, should have a less individualistic approach to their work. "When people feel responsible solely for their own work, coworkers may start evaluating each other to monitor who they think is not pulling their weight."

"If a colleague's inattentive or their inaccurate work compromises safety or the team's outcomes, speaking to the manager about your concerns makes sense. But withholding help or engaging in stupid power plays to punish the colleagues or the boss isn't okay."
#31

Installed The Light Switch, Boss

Installed The Light Switch, Boss

TyrTwiceForVictory Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Get Paid For Painting Not Moving Plants

Get Paid For Painting Not Moving Plants

hellivvy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Just Told The Whole City No Crime Boss!

Just Told The Whole City No Crime Boss!

Tommy_Adams09 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Wrote The News Boss

Wrote The News Boss

SlitheryScales Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Got The Actors Boss!

Got The Actors Boss!

TheGasMove Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

I Posted The Job Offer Boss

I Posted The Job Offer Boss

Kadus500 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Shower Vent Installed, Boss!

Shower Vent Installed, Boss!

lixjl7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Installed Those TV's In The Headrests!

Installed Those TV's In The Headrests!

TaurineCrinoid783 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

My School Bought Modern Stuff. The Projector Was Placed Under The Screen

My School Bought Modern Stuff. The Projector Was Placed Under The Screen

batata_flita Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Got You All Wired Up, Sir

Got You All Wired Up, Sir

oomenya333 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

A Fork In The Road

A Fork In The Road

animatorguy2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Added Subtitles, Boss

Added Subtitles, Boss

-ksguy- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

"I Decided It Was Faster To Draw The QR Codes, Boss"

"I Decided It Was Faster To Draw The QR Codes, Boss"

speederaser Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Amblivious

Amblivious

Anonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Workin For The Big Man

Workin For The Big Man

parkinsonslaw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Fixed The Broken Clock, Boss

Fixed The Broken Clock, Boss

theglasscat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Not My Job To Add The Subtitles

Not My Job To Add The Subtitles

til-f Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Straight Lines Painted Boss!

Straight Lines Painted Boss!

-acid--rain- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
hayley-im avatar
Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this is the road they use to practise markings

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#49

The Return To School Is Coming Strong

The Return To School Is Coming Strong

ContributionOpen3966 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Just Put Monday

Just Put Monday

Toukoxxx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

How I Bang Your Mother

How I Bang Your Mother

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

I Dressed The Mannyqween Boss

I Dressed The Mannyqween Boss

Rickqw22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Proud Of The Local Crew And It Only Took Them A Month

Proud Of The Local Crew And It Only Took Them A Month

sandybeach82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Not Sure How This Made It Through Proofreading, Peer Review, And Copyediting

Not Sure How This Made It Through Proofreading, Peer Review, And Copyediting

fishsticks40 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

See? That's why I highlight those comments in yellow so I remember to remove them

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

Just Moved Into My New Apartment And Saw This

Just Moved Into My New Apartment And Saw This

anderscandor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Labeled The Sports Boss

Labeled The Sports Boss

valleykat25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
hayley-im avatar
Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Biking, Water biking, Arm biking with stick, America biking, Big biking, Horse Biking, Wind water biking, Snow biking with TWO sticks

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

That’s Good To Hear

That’s Good To Hear

InternalEssayz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Got The Chatbot Working, Boss

Got The Chatbot Working, Boss

iwannadie469 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Wrote The Fish Finger Copy, Boss

Wrote The Fish Finger Copy, Boss

mrbritchicago Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Wheelchairs Having Some Fun

Wheelchairs Having Some Fun

Tenchi_Muyo1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

Tbh This One's Kinda Impressive

Tbh This One's Kinda Impressive

ShitStainedBallSack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Placed The Sticker Boss

Placed The Sticker Boss

its_brookelol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

A New Hobby? Alright

A New Hobby? Alright

BlueYoshiFox6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Translation Complete, Boss

Translation Complete, Boss

Mickwillie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Fixed Bridge, Boss

Fixed Bridge, Boss

Leandropr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Apparently 2 City Planners In My Home Town Hated Each Other. We Call Them The Slant Streets

Apparently 2 City Planners In My Home Town Hated Each Other. We Call Them The Slant Streets

Patsthlm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
bhobbs avatar
B Hobbs
B Hobbs
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Find a 100 year old map of this area, probably train tracks and station going diagonally. Happened in Denver Colorado USA and Modesto California USA.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#67

Ok What The F**k

Ok What The F**k

Aztery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
viccig avatar
V
V
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what our place looks like. They obviously just got handymen rather than qualified tradespeople to do the flooring too.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#68

Made The Warning Label Boss

Made The Warning Label Boss

Jazzlike_Sport_1417 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Everything Is Fine Boss

Everything Is Fine Boss

sadPigeon18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Yep Lockers Are Done Boss. What Do You Mean There Is A Problem?

Yep Lockers Are Done Boss. What Do You Mean There Is A Problem?

Previous_Reporter_63 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Weather Update Posted Boss

Weather Update Posted Boss

mad_shad123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

This Kind Of Belongs Here

This Kind Of Belongs Here

Grufffinance15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Yup Boss, I Ordered A Normal-Sized Amount Of Fries For Our Normal-Sized Store

Yup Boss, I Ordered A Normal-Sized Amount Of Fries For Our Normal-Sized Store

LegoCMFanatic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

The Brids

The Brids

elikessler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Packed The Violin Bow, Boss

Packed The Violin Bow, Boss

selective_mutist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Godamnit Roy

Godamnit Roy

ntheg111 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

I Hung That Sign In The Parking Garage, Boss

I Hung That Sign In The Parking Garage, Boss

Gaggamaggot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Took The Driver’s License Photo Boss

Took The Driver’s License Photo Boss

awsome_repost_bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Finished Putting Up The Sign Boss

Finished Putting Up The Sign Boss

Anonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Got The Un Logo Boss

Got The Un Logo Boss

jaquis89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!