Working a job you don't like can be a drag. Here's a sad statistic for you: according to LinkedIn, 85% of employees don't like their workplace. Whether it's their boss, the location, their colleagues, the customers, or just the nature of the job itself, many people would rather slack off or do something else instead.



When a person hates their job, they probably don't do it very well. That's where the subreddit "Not My Job" comes in. They collect the best and funniest instances where employees are doing the absolute bare minimum that's in their job description. And today, we're featuring the best of the best pics from the community. Work smarter, not harder, right?



To discuss the 'Not my job' attitude in more detail, Bored Panda reached out to Louise Carnachan. She's an organization development consultant and award-winning author of Work Jerks: How to Cope with Difficult Bosses and Colleagues. Carnachan told us more about why some people feel unmotivated in the workplace and how employers can increase their motivation.



More info: Louise Carnachan | LinkedIn | Facebook