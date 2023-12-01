ADVERTISEMENT

While some employees are praised for how hardworking and reliable they are, others don’t stretch themselves thin over work-related matters. And that’s fair enough; not everyone is equally eager to walk the extra mile when they don’t have to.

But some employees do so little, they barely cover what’s expected of them; and even then, often in a way that makes their superiors want to smack their hand to their forehead (or facepalm, as the youth would say). Today, we have gathered some of the best of such facepalm moments, shared on the ‘Not My Job’ subreddit, which perfectly depict just how little some employees are willing to do. Scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy.

#1

Cool Cake!

Cool Cake!

jmvbmw Report

#2

Which Monday?

Which Monday?

samuelft1979 Report

#3

A Fork In The Road

A Fork In The Road

animatorguy2 Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
59 minutes ago

This has to be fake as a road paint roller wouldn't leave such a good impression

#4

Made The Name Tags For The Conference, Boss

Made The Name Tags For The Conference, Boss

SandiPsych Report

#5

Published The Headline, Boss

Published The Headline, Boss

Mickwillie Report

#6

Got You All Wired Up, Sir

Got You All Wired Up, Sir

oomenya333 Report

#7

Installed The Electric Stove, Boss

Installed The Electric Stove, Boss

KenQueue1 Report

#8

Everything Is Fine Boss

Everything Is Fine Boss

sadPigeon18 Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I have a strong feel this photo was taken in Bulgaria (based on the appearance of the electric switchboard and the sidewalk tiles).

#9

Clothing Display Done Boss!

Clothing Display Done Boss!

inste0 Report

#10

This Kind Of Belongs Here

This Kind Of Belongs Here

Grufffinance15 Report

#11

Weather Update Posted Boss

Weather Update Posted Boss

mad_shad123 Report

#12

Yep Lockers Are Done Boss. What Do You Mean There Is A Problem?

Yep Lockers Are Done Boss. What Do You Mean There Is A Problem?

Previous_Reporter_63 Report

#13

My School Bought Modern Stuff. The Projector Was Placed Under The Screen

My School Bought Modern Stuff. The Projector Was Placed Under The Screen

batata_flita Report

#14

Shower Vent Installed, Boss!

Shower Vent Installed, Boss!

lixjl7 Report

#15

Not My Job To Add The Subtitles

Not My Job To Add The Subtitles

blueskybtc Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited)

I remember an episode of Pa-wn Stars (edit: yes, BP censored this word) where they were talking about some Japanese object, but the subtitles insisted it was Chinese.

#16

My Contract Never Stated I Had To Move Rocks Away. Thank You Very Much

My Contract Never Stated I Had To Move Rocks Away. Thank You Very Much

ZeCerealKiller Report

#17

Installed The Water Faucet, Boss

Installed The Water Faucet, Boss

CoolJabez0404 Report

#18

Ok What The F**k

Ok What The F**k

Aztery Report

#19

The Return To School Is Coming Strong

The Return To School Is Coming Strong

ContributionOpen3966 Report

#20

They Just Installed These New Bins At My Work

They Just Installed These New Bins At My Work

dandilyPollute Report

#21

Hungary Received 170k Euros From Eu Fund To Build A Tree Top Walk. Unfortunately The Forest Was Cut Down Before The Walkway Was Completed

Hungary Received 170k Euros From Eu Fund To Build A Tree Top Walk. Unfortunately The Forest Was Cut Down Before The Walkway Was Completed

mandmi Report

#22

Cr*ppy Submission:

Cr*ppy Submission:

dbnp19 Report

#23

I Hope They Have A Poop Knife

I Hope They Have A Poop Knife

ikvindhelemaaalmooi Report

#24

Yup Boss, I Ordered A Normal-Sized Amount Of Fries For Our Normal-Sized Store

Yup Boss, I Ordered A Normal-Sized Amount Of Fries For Our Normal-Sized Store

LegoCMFanatic Report

emitheepic5 avatar
EmiTheEpic
EmiTheEpic
Community Member
1 hour ago

This reminds me of the part in Portal 2 with the potato batteries, and Chell wrote about someone ordering too many potatoes

#25

Put The Sign On The Signpost Boss

Put The Sign On The Signpost Boss

kitrades Report

emitheepic5 avatar
EmiTheEpic
EmiTheEpic
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not my original comment idea, but I better have my ticket, don't want a poor donkey out in the cold!

#26

Installed The Playground Boss

Installed The Playground Boss

IcyLaw651 Report

#27

Apparently 2 City Planners In My Jome Town Hated Each Other. We Call Them The Slant Streets

Apparently 2 City Planners In My Jome Town Hated Each Other. We Call Them The Slant Streets

Patsthlm Report

garethirwin_1 avatar
Gary
Gary
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Well at least its something to break up the monotony of America.

#28

Proof Read The Article, Boss

Proof Read The Article, Boss

redisthemagicnumber Report

#29

Wasn’t Sure If This Fit Here

Wasn't Sure If This Fit Here

Due_Structure_4205 Report

#30

Programmed The Sign, Boss

Programmed The Sign, Boss

loki2002 Report

#31

It's Fine. This Is Fine

It's Fine. This Is Fine

[deleted] Report

#32

I Posted The Job Offer Boss

I Posted The Job Offer Boss

Kadus500 Report

#33

Made The Warning Label Boss

Made The Warning Label Boss

Jazzlike_Sport_1417 Report

#34

Put In That School Crossing Sign Boss!

Put In That School Crossing Sign Boss!

thegodforce Report

#35

Bike Path Is Fixed, Boss!

Bike Path Is Fixed, Boss!

JinaxM Report

#36

I Picked The Elephant Picture Boss

I Picked The Elephant Picture Boss

Mikefrommke Report

#37

This Happens Way More Than It Should

This Happens Way More Than It Should

MyFriendsCallMeTwat Report

#38

Asphalting In Bor

Asphalting In Bor

Smart-Combination-59 Report

#39

Replaced The Toilet Paper Boss!

Replaced The Toilet Paper Boss!

Cray_day Report

#40

Found This In Mexico

Found This In Mexico

Kasperhogh Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
15 minutes ago

"Both of my arms are broken and in casts, but I have to finish painting that sign!"

#41

Those Are Two Separate Meats

Those Are Two Separate Meats

Aidey5510 Report

#42

Installed The Microwave Boss

Installed The Microwave Boss

AliceP00per Report

#43

Designed The Poster Boss!

Designed The Poster Boss!

Jensje666 Report

#44

Wrote The Click Bait Title, Boss

Wrote The Click Bait Title, Boss

lowExpand Report

#45

Finished Putting Up The Sign Boss

Finished Putting Up The Sign Boss

vf8bd2_sfsf Report

#46

Installed Those TV's In The Headrests!

Installed Those TV's In The Headrests!

TaurineCrinoid783 Report

#47

Downloaded That Image And Added It To The Packaging Boss

Downloaded That Image And Added It To The Packaging Boss

dataisok Report

#48

Done With The Street Signs, Boss (From R/Rance)

Done With The Street Signs, Boss (From R/Rance)

J_0_E_L Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
11 minutes ago

It is done by the farmers of France to protest against the restrictions imposed on them, but that isn't applied to imported agricultural products.

#49

Cycling Lane Done, Boss!

Cycling Lane Done, Boss!

BenShealoch Report

#50

iPhone 14 Is Out & This Walmart Still Has The iPhone 6 Poster Up From 8 Years Ago

iPhone 14 Is Out & This Walmart Still Has The iPhone 6 Poster Up From 8 Years Ago

Devin_G_Squire Report

#51

Not A**hole But F**king With U

Not A**hole But F**king With U

defiledtact34 Report

#52

Installed The Carbon Monoxide Detector Boss

Installed The Carbon Monoxide Detector Boss

Snakesatemyhomework Report

#53

Measured The Cutlery Tray Boss!

Measured The Cutlery Tray Boss!

_Rogue136 Report

tystrattonquirk avatar
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
1 hour ago

To be fair, the bamboo used to make the tray was harvested on Gallifrey.

#54

A Very Tall Girl

A Very Tall Girl

tyw7 Report

#55

At Least He Labeled It

At Least He Labeled It

TomrummetsKald Report

#56

Fixed Bridge, Boss

Fixed Bridge, Boss

Leandropr Report

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Anyone know where this is? I have a hacksaw and an impulse to do stupid things.

#57

So Which Eye Did He Injure?

So Which Eye Did He Injure?

dohmniq Report

#58

Delivered That Package, Boss

Delivered That Package, Boss

fritzys_paradigm Report

#59

Made The Sign Boss

Made The Sign Boss

KevinWoodsf Report

#60

Finished Nailing The Roof Down Boss, Headed Out For The Day

Finished Nailing The Roof Down Boss, Headed Out For The Day

Which-Resident7670 Report

#61

Printed The Name Of The Author

Printed The Name Of The Author

rant24-7 Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
5 minutes ago

How sweet, the character wrote a book about his own author.

#62

Put The Amiibo In The Box, Boss

Put The Amiibo In The Box, Boss

nlwfty Report

#63

Green Is The New Bronze Boss

Green Is The New Bronze Boss

Angus-Mackenzie Report

#64

Signs Are Up Boss

Signs Are Up Boss

EveningWrongdoer8825 Report

#65

What Floor?

What Floor?

victorsp33 Report

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
33 minutes ago (edited)

It's a UK lift (elevator) with translations from our friends from the US(!)

#66

Fixed The Stripings On This Airport

Fixed The Stripings On This Airport

Busy-Key7489 Report

#67

Managed The Cables Boss!

Managed The Cables Boss!

gt500rr Report

#68

Stole From Memphis Sub

Stole From Memphis Sub

oic38122 Report

#69

Posted The Ad, Boss

Posted The Ad, Boss

EaklebeeTheUncertain Report

#70

Put On The Stop Button Boss!

Put On The Stop Button Boss!

RyanTheGamer151 Report

#71

Nearby Town Got A New Roundabout With An Obstical To Look Out For

Nearby Town Got A New Roundabout With An Obstical To Look Out For

Annoyinghydra Report

#72

Labeled The Parking Space, Boss

Labeled The Parking Space, Boss

Onahail Report

