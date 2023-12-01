72 Of The Laziest “Not My Job” Moments People Have Shared Online (New Pics)
While some employees are praised for how hardworking and reliable they are, others don’t stretch themselves thin over work-related matters. And that’s fair enough; not everyone is equally eager to walk the extra mile when they don’t have to.
But some employees do so little, they barely cover what’s expected of them; and even then, often in a way that makes their superiors want to smack their hand to their forehead (or facepalm, as the youth would say). Today, we have gathered some of the best of such facepalm moments, shared on the ‘Not My Job’ subreddit, which perfectly depict just how little some employees are willing to do. Scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy.
Cool Cake!
Which Monday?
A Fork In The Road
Made The Name Tags For The Conference, Boss
Published The Headline, Boss
Got You All Wired Up, Sir
Installed The Electric Stove, Boss
Everything Is Fine Boss
Clothing Display Done Boss!
This Kind Of Belongs Here
Weather Update Posted Boss
Yep Lockers Are Done Boss. What Do You Mean There Is A Problem?
My School Bought Modern Stuff. The Projector Was Placed Under The Screen
Shower Vent Installed, Boss!
Not My Job To Add The Subtitles
My Contract Never Stated I Had To Move Rocks Away. Thank You Very Much
Installed The Water Faucet, Boss
Ok What The F**k
The Return To School Is Coming Strong
They Just Installed These New Bins At My Work
Hungary Received 170k Euros From Eu Fund To Build A Tree Top Walk. Unfortunately The Forest Was Cut Down Before The Walkway Was Completed
Cr*ppy Submission:
I Hope They Have A Poop Knife
Yup Boss, I Ordered A Normal-Sized Amount Of Fries For Our Normal-Sized Store
This reminds me of the part in Portal 2 with the potato batteries, and Chell wrote about someone ordering too many potatoes
Put The Sign On The Signpost Boss
Not my original comment idea, but I better have my ticket, don’t want a poor donkey out in the cold!
Installed The Playground Boss
Apparently 2 City Planners In My Jome Town Hated Each Other. We Call Them The Slant Streets
Proof Read The Article, Boss
Wasn’t Sure If This Fit Here
It's Fine. This Is Fine
I Posted The Job Offer Boss
Made The Warning Label Boss
Put In That School Crossing Sign Boss!
Bike Path Is Fixed, Boss!
I Picked The Elephant Picture Boss
This Happens Way More Than It Should
Asphalting In Bor
Replaced The Toilet Paper Boss!
Found This In Mexico
Those Are Two Separate Meats
Installed The Microwave Boss
Designed The Poster Boss!
Wrote The Click Bait Title, Boss
Finished Putting Up The Sign Boss
Installed Those TV's In The Headrests!
Downloaded That Image And Added It To The Packaging Boss
Done With The Street Signs, Boss (From R/Rance)
Cycling Lane Done, Boss!
iPhone 14 Is Out & This Walmart Still Has The iPhone 6 Poster Up From 8 Years Ago
Not A**hole But F**king With U
Installed The Carbon Monoxide Detector Boss
Measured The Cutlery Tray Boss!
To be fair, the bamboo used to make the tray was harvested on Gallifrey.
At Least He Labeled It
Fixed Bridge, Boss
Anyone know where this is? I have a hacksaw and an impulse to do stupid things.
So Which Eye Did He Injure?
Delivered That Package, Boss
Made The Sign Boss
Finished Nailing The Roof Down Boss, Headed Out For The Day
Printed The Name Of The Author
Put The Amiibo In The Box, Boss
Green Is The New Bronze Boss
Signs Are Up Boss
What Floor?
It's a UK lift (elevator) with translations from our friends from the US(!)