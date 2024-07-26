35 Funny Memes Made By An Introvert For Introverts
Introverts get a bad rap, but it's not fair to label them as aloof or uninterested. They lead complex lives just like other people and experience the same range of emotions and feelings that we all do. Next time you're around a quieter type, give them time and you'll be rewarded with thoughtful and meaningful gems.
One introvert, Saul Watson, recently took to Instagram to express the thoughts that go through his head and the 35 memes he created will be easy for any real introvert to relate to. With 415k followers, we'd say he's striking a chord.
More info: Instagram
Would you, could you if I talk soft? Would you, could you with Zoloft?
In his article for Psychology Today, Leon F Seltzer PhD writes that, counterintuitively, the more socially detached tendencies of introverts actually afford them not insignificant advantages over extroverts in their community.
While they may behave in a more reserved manner, such as being slower to respond, more restrained, and solitary, they also tend to be less impulsive and demonstrative.
In doing what comes naturally to them, introverts are more inclined to act, and react, in more appropriate ways in social situations than extroverts.
For me, I think in my head, "why do you need to know anything about me?"
"You're so quiet". "I'm sorry. There's a line to attend the club in my head, and the Frontdoor Attendant says it's not your night".
Seltzer goes on to say that, by nature and temperament, introverts refrain from articulating something until they feel sure that what comes out of their mouth accurately reflects what's going on in their head.
Prior to allowing themselves to voice their thoughts and feelings, they take care to mull them over. It's possible that an introvert has over-developed this characteristic in response to being misunderstood before.
It's difficult for most extroverts to get a grip on what makes an introvert tick, since what compels extrovert behavior is substantially different from what motivates introverts. Because introverts invest more time and effort on their thoughts and ideas than their words, their vocal habits dramatically differ from those of extroverts.
Typically more distractable and less patient than introverts, extroverts feel the need to get their thoughts out of their head as soon as possible. On the other hand, introverts are much less likely to disrupt someone else who's already speaking.
More private and self-contained, introverts would just as soon listen as talk. They don't feel the same need as an extrovert to break into a conversation and turn the other person's sharing back on themselves.
Introverts don't just talk for the sake of talking. They're far more likely to pipe up once they believe they have something valuable to add. Because of this reserved state of mind, when they do speak, their utterances tend to get more attention and respect.
By taking more time and thought to express themselves, they're less likely to 'put their foot in their mouth', so to speak, something extroverts can be in the habit of doing.
Although in social situations introverts can come across as inattentive, what's actually happening is that, even as they're keeping their mouths shut, they're listening carefully to what's being said, so when they do respond, their response is relevant and well-considered, as opposed to the extrovert's knee-jerk reaction.
Depleted by too much external stimulation, introverts thrive on reflection and solitude, while extroverts prefer schmoozing and busy social lives because these kinds of activities boost their mood - they consider too much solitude boring.
In closing, introverts aren't driven to seek out big hits of positive emotional arousal - they prefer to focus more on meaning than bliss - making them basically immune to the constant search for happiness so ingrained in modern American culture.
Introverts seek time alone because they want time alone. Don't dismiss them as shy or antisocial just because they're quiet - still waters run deep.
Meh! Is this the new trend, someone sticking their face onto a bunch of tired old memes?
