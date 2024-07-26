In his article for Psychology Today, Leon F Seltzer PhD writes that, counterintuitively, the more socially detached tendencies of introverts actually afford them not insignificant advantages over extroverts in their community.

While they may behave in a more reserved manner, such as being slower to respond, more restrained, and solitary, they also tend to be less impulsive and demonstrative.

In doing what comes naturally to them, introverts are more inclined to act, and react, in more appropriate ways in social situations than extroverts.