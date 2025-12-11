20 Major Celebrity Scandals That Had Fans’ Jaws Dropping In 2025
Celebrities have been quite busy this year—not only with movie premieres and chart-topping singles, but also with unexpected scandals and controversies that had the whole world talking.
Some sparked backlash after joking about serious issues like domestic violence, while others publicly feuded with family members on social media.
A few became embroiled in highly publicized legal disputes that were closely followed by fans, while others found themselves “canceled” over something as seemingly trivial as a TV ad.
As the year comes to a close, let’s take a look at the 20 biggest celebrity scandals that made headlines in 2025.
Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad
What started as a lucrative brand partnership with American Eagle turned into a scandal for actress Sydney, who was accused of promoting ideas of genetic superiority.
Her campaign, titled Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans, included a play on the words “genes” and “jeans.” The actress said, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”
The debate over the campaign, a reflection of the United States’ polarized political landscape, even reached President Donald Trump, who called the ad “fantastic.”
For months, Sydney refused to address the controversy, simply stating that the reaction was “definitely a surprise.”
However, on December 5, she clarified her stance, stating, “I’m against hate and divisiveness. Recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it.
“I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign,” she added. “Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.”
People tried too hard to be offended by this I think. It is a joke based on wordplay only and does not infer racial superiority unless you choose to think it does
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s bitter legal battle
In December 2024, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin, accusing him of orchestrating a media smear campaign against her in retaliation for her complaints about s*xual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us.
Blake accused her co-star and director of creating a “hostile work environment.” She claimed he entered her trailer “uninvited” while she was undressed and pressured her to film intimate scenes that had not been previously discussed.
Months later, Justin countersued Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million on claims of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. His legal team accused the A-list couple of using their power to “destroy” his reputation.
Additionally, Justin alleged that Blake took control over the film’s script, including rewriting the “rooftop” scene in which their characters meet. He claimed he was pressured to accept Blake’s version after she invited a mega celebrity friend, later identified as Taylor Swift, to discuss her rewriting.
Justin’s case was dismissed in June. The actress' lawyers called it "a total victory and a complete vindication.” Her original lawsuit against the director is ongoing. The trial is set for March 2026.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds let their image slip here I think. Power plays behind the scenes showed the couple to not quite be the fun loving and kind image they portray.
Kristen Bell’s questionable anniversary post
The Nobody Wants This actress wished her husband a happy anniversary in a post that was heavily criticized for normalizing domestic violence.
In October, Kristen took to Instagram to celebrate her 12th anniversary with Dax Shepard, writing, “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never k*ll you. A lot of men have k*lled their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to k*ll you, I never would.’❤️”
Some found the post funny, with comedian Howie Mandel quipping in the comments, “He should write for Hallmark.”
However, many highlighted that October was Domestic Violence Awareness Month and asked the actress not to joke about an issue affecting millions around the world.
“Please keep in mind that this is something real that lots of people suffer on a daily basis. And the text could be triggering for victims,” one person wrote.
Despite the backlash, the 45-year-old refused to apologize for the joke. The post is still visible on her Instagram page.
Bad taste humour that is all. Some people like it, some people do not. Does not deserve the backlash though.
Erika Kirk’s “inappropriate” hug and statement about J.D Vance
During a Turning Point event, Erika introduced Vice President J.D Vance, who was close to her late husband, political activist Charlie Kirk. After welcoming him on stage, J.D and Erika shared a warm embrace that quickly went viral.
Erika placed her hand on the back of the politician’s head, while he touched her waist.
Viewers labeled the affectionate moment “inappropriate” and too “intimate,” given that J.D is married to Usha Chilukuri, the mother of his children.
People were also surprised by Erika’s remarks about the Vice President before he joined her on stage. "No one will ever replace my husband," she told the crowd. "But I do see some similarities with my husband in JD. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight."
Erika later defended herself at a Megyn Kelly Live event, stating that her “love language is touch” and that she always touches the back of people’s heads when she tells them “God bless you.”
Nothing to see here, nothing inappropriate. If you want inappropriate then wait until the couch sells its story.
Britney Spears' reported mental health issues and concerning videos
This year, the pop princess posted several videos of herself in which she appeared disheveled while dancing around her house.
In one clip, she appeared dancing while holding knives. In another, she could be seen covered in bruises after what she described as a “horrible” home accident. Britney emphasized that she doesn’t want anyone’s “concern or pity,” telling fans she had fallen down the stairs.
Fans have expressed concern over the seemingly unhygienic state of her home, believing it could be another sign of her fragile mental health. Viewers pointed, for example, to what appeared to be dog excrement on the floor behind her in one of the videos.
“It’s really a nightmare knowing that things are happening that might put her in danger. There’s absolutely nothing we can do to help her,” a source close to the singer told The Daily Mail.
Those in Britney’s social circle aren’t “doing anything to get her the help she needs; they are just letting her do her thing,” the insider added, calling the current situation “a recipe for disaster.”
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split after nearly 20 years
Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in September, ending their nearly 20-year marriage.
The Oscar winner made the filing in Tennessee court, saying their marriage had suffered irreconcilable differences.
Nicole and the country star tied the knot in June 2006. The A-listers share two children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. (Nicole is also mom to daughter Bella, 32, and son Connor, 30, from her first marriage to Tom Cruise.)
The Moulin Rouge actress reportedly did not want to split and had been "fighting to save the marriage.” However, her husband’s decision to move out marked a turning point in their relationship.
"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall,” a source told People magazine.
J.K. Rowling attacking Emma Watson
The controversial author of the Harry Potter saga lashed out at Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the films, saying she has "so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is."
She also accused Emma of “trashing women's rights” and “using” the author for her “purpose.”
Rowling’s latest attack on the actress came after Emma sat down for an interview with Jay Shetty for the September 24 podcast episode of On Purpose With Jay Shetty and spoke about her disagreements with the author regarding transgender rights.
When asked if she'd be interested in having a conversation with the Wizarding World creator, she said, “I just don't want to say anything that continues to weaponize a really toxic debate and conversation, which is maybe why I don't comment or continue to comment.
"Not because I don't care about her or about the issue, but because the way the conversation is being had feels really painful for me."
Emma Watson showed grace and friendship, JK Rowling showed bitterness and ugliness. So much for growing wiser in your old age.
Justin Bieber allegedly putting his son at risk and being spotted with powdery substance
Earlier in 2025, Justin Bieber was accused of sm*king near his infant son, Jack, whom he shares with Hailey Bieber. The singer posted a photo of himself lounging on a couch while sm*king, followed by a separate photo of his son on the same couch.
Though there was no evidence that the two were in the same room when Justin was sm*king, thousands of netizens criticized the Canadian pop star and his parenting choices.
“Sadly, all I see is a person harming their child due to lack of self-control. I hope I am wrong. Children deserve better,” one critic wrote.
More recently, the Peaches singer sparked serious health concerns after he was pictured at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with what appeared to be a white powdery substance on his pants.
Justin has a history of substance dependence issues. In his 2020 documentary Justin Bieber: Sessions, he revealed that by age 19, he had begun using different illegal substances. "I decided to stop because I felt like I was dy*ng," he said.
What do you expect from someone who looks like a middle-school table?
JoJo Siwa’s realization about her orientation and new romance
After years of being in lesbian relationships, JoJo Siwa made headlines when she began a romance with 32-year-old Chris Hughes, her Celebrity Big Brother housemate.
She and Chris became close while living in the reality TV house. At the time, she shared that she felt more aligned with the queer community than with the label “lesbian.”
“I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer,’ and I think that’s really cool,” she told another housemate, Danny Beard.
JoJo rose to fame as a child in the show Dance Moms. The 22-year-old singer came out as being part of the LGBTQ+ community on social media in 2021 by posting a picture of herself wearing a t-shirt that read “BEST GAY COUSIN EVER.” Shortly after, she told People magazine that she was still trying to “figure out” her identity.
After Big Brother ended, she was spotted kissing Chris. Being with him helped her understand that “there's no right or wrong way to be you,” she told E! News.
“I feel so relaxed and at ease with where I'm at. I feel so happy and peaceful that the love that I feel is so real,” she added. “You can't really help who you fall in love with.”
The 'Snow White' remake flopping and being branded “woke”
This year, Disney released a live-action remake of the beloved Snow White, featuring Rachel Zegler in the titular role.
The film faced negative reviews, with the Observer’s Wendy Ide describing it as “toe-curlingly terrible.” It currently holds a 2.2/10 rating on IMDb.
Many people took issue with the casting of a Latina actress for a character described as having skin “as white as snow,” and accused Disney of going “woke.”
The actress also drew criticism for calling the original 1937 film “weird” and “extremely dated,” saying that the prince “stalks” Snow White.
The film sparked further backlash for using CGI to portray the princess’ seven dwarves instead of hiring actors with dwarfism. Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage, who has the condition, slammed the movie, saying, "It makes no sense to me. You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarves living in a cave together?"
Kanye West’s bizarre betrayal list
The rapper was involved in numerous controversies this year, including insulting Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children and accusing the Kardashians of trafficking their children.
He also reportedly arranged a meeting between his 12-year-old daughter, North, and 39-year-old Andrew Tate, who has been charged with r*pe, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group to exploit women.
In September, Kanye surprised even his detractors when he posted on X what he called a “betrayal” list that included his own daughter.
“I am in a pain that no person can fix,” the Gold Digger rapper wrote alongside the post, which also featured his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Other names on the list included Diddy, LeBron James, Donald Trump, Pete Davidson, and cartoon characters such as Patrick Star and Curious George.
If he was not rich he would be in an institute getting the help he needs. No love for the man but it is clear his mental health is causing him trouble and he requires support for that.
Brooke Shields criticizing Meghan Markle
In June, the supermodel sat down with King Charles’ goddaughter, India Hicks, on India’s podcast, An Unexpected Journey.
According to The Independent, Brooke described Meghan as “too precious” and “serious” during the episode. She recalled that they had spoken together on a panel about female leadership and that, during the event, Meghan shared a story about complaining about a TV ad that promoted gender stereotypes.
“She kept saying she was 11! She wrote to the company, they changed the text, they changed the commercial. It was just too precious,” Brooke said.
Though the podcast interview is still online, it was deleted from India’s page just a week after it was posted for reasons that remain unclear.
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s feud with Beckham family
Whispers of a family feud between Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, and the rest of his family began in May after he was noticeably absent from his father’s various celebrations for his 50th birthday.
Soon after, reports emerged that the 26-year-old had fallen out with his younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz, allegedly because of a woman both Brooklyn and Romeo had dated.
Additional sources linked the falling out to supposed disagreements between Brooklyn’s wife, actress Nicola Peltz, and his mother.
Their relationship reportedly became strained after Victoria offered to design Nicola’s wedding dress, but later called Nicola’s mother—instead of Nicola— to tell her she had changed her mind.
Meanwhile, a separate source told People that the dress claims are “far from the truth” and that the Beckhams simply dislike the actress, explaining that they have “all tried so hard with Nicola, but it’s become impossible.”
Family drama. Who cares? Every family has drama. Let them settle it themselves.
Gracie Bon calling out Drake over his disturbing parties
Panamanian influencer Gracie Bon exposed Drake’s wild parties this year and left people wondering what kind of people he surrounds himself with.
Speaking on the reality show La Casa De Alofoke, she claimed she and the Hotline Bling rapper had developed a very close relationship. After he introduced her to his family, she went to see him at a party organized by NOCTA, Drake’s apparel line.
“When I entered I saw all kinds of things,” she described. When someone suggested she had seen Drake with another woman, Gracie replied cryptically, “Not in the way that you guys imagine. They weren’t women, or what you would refer to as a woman.” She also clarified they weren’t trans women.
Gracie said she was “grossed out” by what she saw, adding, “That’s when I understood why he was trying to keep me out of those parties.”
Drake denied the claims during a livestream hosted by Adin Ross. The rapper called her allegations “Big cap.” Adin, who was also present at the party, confirmed that Gracie attended the event, but said she was “mad” because Drake didn’t sleep with her.
There have been lots of rumours and claims about Drake, even disturbing evidence. But it seems we still let the rich and famous get away with noncery and graping for a good few years. Cough cough P Diddy, R Kelly, Jared Leto, Bill Cosby, Jimmy Saville cough cough.
David Harbour and Lily Allen’s split
The Smile singer and the Stranger Things actor separated after four years of marriage.
The two had met on the celebrity dating app Raya and married in Las Vegas in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.
An insider told People magazine that their marriage had been “crumbling.” According to The Daily Mail, Lily went on Raya because she suspected that her husband had reactivated his profile. While browsing the app, she began cross-referencing the female profiles with women David followed on Instagram
But fans believe Lily’s first album in seven years, West End Girl, holds more direct answers as to why they called it quits.
In the title track, she references someone's demeanour changing after she booked her part in a West End show.
In a song titled Pu**y Palace, the singer writes about kicking a partner out of the home after discovering letters from “brokenhearted women” and intimate toys in their other apartment.
Gene Hackman’s passing
Two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found lifeless at their New Mexico home on February 26.
Following weeks of uncertainty regarding their passing and speculation of a gas leak, an autopsy revealed that the pianist passed away first from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, caused by contact with rodents, especially their urine, droppings, and saliva.
Betsy had called a private physician and made an appointment shortly before, complaining of respiratory issues, but did not show up.
Gene didn’t seek help, as he was unable to comprehend the passing of his wife and caretaker due to Alzheimer's disease. The acclaimed actor lost his life from heart disease around February 18, at which point his pacemaker recorded an abnormal rhythm. He was 95, while Betsy was 65.
The couple was found lifeless along with a deceased pet dog, who was a few feet away from Betsy. Authorities also found two alive and unharmed dogs on their property. The canines were later given to a family friend.
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter accusing her father of paying to have a son
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s daughter with ex-wife and Canadian author Justine Wilson, accused her father of paying for her assigned s*x at birth to be male.
“My assigned s*x at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for,” the 21-year-old wrote on Threads in March.
“So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold.
“That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction.”
Vivian, who has been estranged from Elon for years, uses her mother’s surname and has no interest in reconnecting with the tech billionaire.
Elon, whom Vivian described as “uncaring and narcissistic,” previously claimed that he had been “tricked” into authorizing gender-affirming care for his daughter when she was 16 years old.
Millie Bobby Brown adopting at 21
In August, Millie Bobby Brown announced that she had adopted a baby girl with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, a model and the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi.
The young couple have kept the girl’s name private and always cover her face during family outings to shield her from paparazzi cameras.
“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” they shared on Instagram, signing the post, “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”
Some people harshly criticized the couple, saying 21 and 23 are too young to become parents. However, many others defended the stars and flooded them with congratulatory messages.
Millie, whose mother also had her at 21, had expressed her desire to become a young mother in March, explaining, “This has been my thing since before I met Jake,”
The British star said both she and Jake have three siblings, so they would love to have a big family as well.
Denise Richards' domestic violence accusations against her estranged husband
The actress and model requested a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers. During her court testimony, she accused Aaron of repeated physical and verbal violence.
Denise told the court that she suffered domestic violence throughout their seven-year relationship, alleging that Aaron frequently squeezed her arms, slapped her, slammed her head into the bathroom towel rack, and threatened to k*ll her.
She claimed that Aaron’s behavior became “very volatile” and aggressive in May shortly after she underwent multiple cosmetic procedures.
Denise accused Aaron of grabbing her by her arms while she was recovering from her surgeries and going through her phone while she was sleeping. She further claimed Aaron, who has always vehemently denied the allegations, yelled at her and called her derogatory names.
On November 7, the actress was granted a five-year restraining order against her ex.
Selena Gomez’s kidney donor being absent from her wedding
Selena and music producer Benny Blanco said “I do” this year during a lavish ceremony attended by 170 family and friends. But instead of focusing on the A-listers at the event, many fans turned their attention to a surprising absence.
Francia Raísa, a longtime friend of the singer, volunteered to donate one of her kidneys to save Selena’s life when she was suffering from the complications from lupus in 2017. However, she was nowhere to be seen at the nuptials.
“She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis,” Selena wrote after the operation.
When Selena and Benny were exchanging vows, Francia posted an Instagram video of herself dancing on a street in Los Angeles. Many people attacked Selena, accusing her of being ungrateful.
In an interview that resurfaced after the wedding, Francia said the donation didn’t come with any expectations.
“I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her,” she said. “She has a life and she is already a billionaire and I am grateful that I could do that for her. If you’re going to donate a dollar to St. Jude or somewhere else, you’re not going to call to say, ‘Hey, what are you doing with my dollar?’”
