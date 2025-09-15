Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s “Trashed” Home Amid Bitter Divorce
Denise Richards wearing a black shirt and cap talking on phone outdoors amid rescuing 15 dogs from estranged husbandu2019s home
Celebrities, Entertainment

Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s “Trashed” Home Amid Bitter Divorce

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards made a return to her marital home in Calabasas, California, over the weekend, where she collected her belongings and retrieved 15 dogs from the property she once shared with estranged husband Aaron Phypers

The Wild Things star, 54, arrived with moving trucks and a small team of movers who helped remove her furniture and pets. 

Highlights
  • Denise Richards retrieved 15 dogs and furniture from her estranged husband’s home.
  • Movers wore masks due to reported dust and strong odor inside the property.
  • The retrieval came amid an ongoing and bitter divorce battle.

Her visit followed a court ruling that allowed her to enter the house without violating a restraining order.

    Denise’s visit was tense, but she had the support of her family

    Image credits: deniserichards

    Richards kept a low profile during the move, dressing casually in a black T-shirt, sweatpants, and sneakers. She also wore a cap and sunglasses. 

    She was joined by her father, Irv Richards, who helped her transfer her pets into crates for transport, according toPage Six

    Photos captured the group working together while movers, wearing face masks, carried out boxes and furniture from the residence.

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Image credits: deniserichards

    Reports suggested that the movers had to wear face masks due to dust and a strong smell inside the house.

    The pair’s divorce battle recently spilled into the public eye when Phypers, 52, allowedInside Edition to film a tour of the $3.5 million rental. 

    During the segment, Phypers showed how the house looked unkempt, with rooms filled with piles of clothes, dressers covered in trash, and a child’s room with stuffed animals all over.

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    The segment also highlighted stained carpets, moth-damaged clothing, and other signs of neglect. 

    “There’s hundreds of dollars worth of vintage clothing in here. It is riddled with moths,” Phypers said during the segment. 

    He also showed a messy bathroom filled with opened and used toiletries, stating that Richards “buys makeup and keeps buying makeup, and gets more makeup.”

    His mother, Patricia Phypers, appeared on camera during the segment, expressing confusion over the conflict and claiming she had once treated Richards like a daughter.

    Richards, for her part, alleged that it was Phypers and his relatives who caused severe damage to the property.

    Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are in the middle of a bitter divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Image credits: Inside Edition

    The weekend retrieval added another chapter to Richards and Phypers’ increasingly bitterdivorce, which began in July when the latter filed court papers. 

    Richards responded by alleging that Phypers had “frequently” and “aggressively” ab*sed her, as noted byPage Six.

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Image credits: Inside Edition

    “Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack,” Richard alleged. 

    She also took photos of herself with a huge black eye, which the Wild Things star claimed was from Phypers hitting her with the palm of his hand.

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Image credits: Inside Edition

    Phypers denied the claims,countering with his own accusations and alleging that Richards struggled with addiction and had engaged in anaffair with trainer Rudy Reyes. 

    “She’s upset. I publicly dumped her to the world, and she’s mad, so how does she retaliate? File a bogus abuse claim,” he claimed.

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Image credits: Inside Edition

    Richards’ legal team dismissed those statements as false and confirmed that they would only be addressed in court.

    Phypers also defended his decision to put down Richards’ dog without her consent, alleging she had not cared for the animals in years. 

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Image credits: Inside Edition

    In response, Richards’ side maintained that she had left the property two years earlier and insisted that it was Phypers and his family who left the home in disarray.

    Numerous netizens were notsympathetic to Phypers’ narrative, with some stating that he could have easily just cleaned the home himself instead of living in squalor with his family.

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Image credits: aaronwilliamcameron

    “Correct me if I’m wrong, but did she not move out a year and a half ago and he stayed in the house with a sibling and his parents? So wouldn’t that squalor that he’s referring to be the results of how he kept House? Am I missing something here?” one commenter wrote.

    “Why is it Denise’s responsibility to keep the house clean? If Aaron and his family live there, they are also responsible. Due to the restraining order, Denise is not living there, so this mess belongs to Aaron and his family,” another wrote. 

    “He even admits that she left the premises and he continues to live there with 15 dogs and his parents and so I’m thinking if you’re living there, why aren’t you cleaning it up? That house is your everyday existence that you choose to live in,” another commenter stated.

    Netizens shared their reactions to Denise Richards’ relationship with Aaron Phypers on social media

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Denise Richards Rescues 15 Dogs From Estranged Husband’s "Trashed" Home Amid Bitter Divorce

    Celebrities
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She hasn't been there in a long time. He lives there with his family & it's their responsibility to clean the freaking house. Dude you're rich, hire a freaking maid to clean! Any carpet needs to be ripped out and replaced, any other flooring needs a good scrubbing and steamed.

    Maartje Dekker
    Maartje Dekker
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

