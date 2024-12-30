#1

Wake Up America

Wake Up America

Sensitive-Jury-1456 Report

    #2

    My Bank Its $37 🥲

    My Bank Its $37 🥲

    DocAtCDI Report

    galaguibaguerrero avatar
    Gala Guiba Guerrero
    Gala Guiba Guerrero
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had not realized this had happened to my account (!I thought I made a payment from a different account) and since there was not enough money to cover the $35 penalty within 24hrs, it triggered another $35, and another… count 4 total… I kept putting $50 in my account, and couldn’t understand the deal. F*ck you WFar!

    #3

    Don’t Be A Rat Comrades!

    Don’t Be A Rat Comrades!

    [deleted] Report

    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Living in LA, I see a lot of homeless people ride the trains without paying (there are certain stations where this is incredibly easy to do). As long as they're not causing a commotion, not bothering anyone, and not smelling to high heaven, there's no way I'm going to tell the authorities about it. They're just trying to get by. Now, the people in nice clean clothes (who very obviously aren't homeless) who do that, I have no problem with reporting.

    If we were to believe Maslow's hierarchy of needs, we need our basic physical needs met in order to be happy. That includes food, shelter, stable income, and good health. Sadly, not all Americans have that. In fact, a whopping 37.9 million people were in poverty in 2022 in the U.S. 

    If the original Lost Generation got its name from living through two world wars, this current generation calls itself 'lost' because we feel that the system is rigged against us. As stated in the description for the r/LostGeneration community, we "did everything our parents told us to do... now what?"
    #4

    This Is How The World Ends

    This Is How The World Ends

    infamouszgbgd Report

    #5

    The Board Is Set, The Pieces Are Moving

    The Board Is Set, The Pieces Are Moving

    salaam Report

    jnjulian1983 avatar
    JessieJ&LilyLovebug
    JessieJ&LilyLovebug
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the poor kids become our soldiers, and if they survive their enlistment, they can go to college...this is the part they don't tell you...one of the reasons they don't really want to change anything.

    #6

    Reminder To The Politician

    Reminder To The Politician

    dsa_losangeles Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I thought I was electable I'd run for an office. Since I know I'm not, I'll settle for voting every single time I can.

    One of the reasons experts say people under 30 are so unhappy is social media. The US surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy told The Guardian that as of 2024, there is no data proving that social media is not harmful to children and adolescents. He says that governments having no regulation of social media for children is "insane."

    It's not just the young people who are perhaps overusing social media. A typical user spends from two to two and a half hours a day on social media sites. Experts are saying that the prevalence of social media has contributed greatly to an epidemic of loneliness and isolation.
    #7

    Spending $788 Billion On Military Budget And Still Having No Healthcare

    Spending $788 Billion On Military Budget And Still Having No Healthcare

    DTMICNow Report

    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That same country spends more on "healthcare" per capita than any other country on earth, with coverage at or below developing country level. So universal healthcare could be cheaper "but socialism!".

    #8

    Pretty Much Most Countries Just Say Fuck You To Your Teeth And Eyes

    Pretty Much Most Countries Just Say Fuck You To Your Teeth And Eyes

    andlikelaura Report

    I'm So Sick Of This Dynamic

    I'm So Sick Of This Dynamic

    jzux Report

    Jonathan Haidt, an NYU social psychologist and author of "The Anxious Generation," wrote for the Atlantic about how spending too much time online can put us into a habitual state of defensiveness. "Kids going through puberty online are likely to experience far more social comparison, self-consciousness, public shaming, and chronic anxiety than adolescents in previous generations," he noted.
    #10

    We Are Not Free

    We Are Not Free

    ppargamma Report

    kisemiarse avatar
    Kise Miarse
    Kise Miarse
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Healthcare should never be for profit. Officially OR unofficially.

    #11

    America Is Immoral

    America Is Immoral

    nevertellmethe0ddz Report

    meeubank36 avatar
    Saddest_Lion
    Saddest_Lion
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We can't cure cancer! It's not fair to all the people who already died from cancer! Why should I care about Your cancer? It's not My cancer, so I don't care about curing it!

    #12

    It's A Real Head Scratcher

    It's A Real Head Scratcher

    jzux Report

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm fairness no one is having kids in first world nations. USA isn't even the worst.

    However, other reaserchers are seeing a more nuanced picture. They say that the unhappiness of young people comes from economic uncertanty. One in three adults ages 18 to 34 in the U.S. live with parents. Many of them do so because they can't afford their own place to live. According to The World Economic Forum, student loan debt and stagnant wages also contribute to a lack of financial stability for young people.

    #13

    USA Would Never 😂

    USA Would Never 😂

    [deleted] Report

    #14

    Freefromwork

    Freefromwork

    OqUETeRE Report

    #15

    Murica

    Murica

    nevertellmethe0ddz Report

    igor914624 avatar
    Igor914624
    Igor914624
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Met a retired couple on a cruise ship that was living on the ship. They booked the cruises for years, and only had a PO box for mail. The cruise line would even ship their stuff to a new ship if they wanted to change locations. They could get off the ship and stay in a port until the next time the ship docked, and get back on. They loved it.

    Youth unemployment rates are also high not only in the U.S. but in other developed countries as well. The age-old "Get an education and you'll get a sturdy job" rule also often goes out the window. Joanie Bily, chief workforce analyst at Employbridge, told CNBC that many college graduates are taking jobs that have nothing to do with their degrees. "they’re looking to enter into the workforce and launch their careers, and many of them are taking jobs even in leisure and hospitality, because that’s where the jobs are."

    #16

    This Country Is So Depressing, All It Takes Is One Medical Emergency And Your Finances Are Ruined

    This Country Is So Depressing, All It Takes Is One Medical Emergency And Your Finances Are Ruined

    [deleted] Report

    ahmadpujianto avatar
    The Cute Cat
    The Cute Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2 month ago both of my son get DHF almost in the same time.. Both spend 10 days in hospital.. My family don't use insurance, because at that time I am just a freelancer while looking for a job.. It cost around 4 times average salary in my place.. That no crippling our economy at all..

    #17

    The American Dream Is Crumbling

    The American Dream Is Crumbling

    Comfortablejack Report

    #18

    This Is So Heartbreaking

    This Is So Heartbreaking

    ImpishMisconception Report

    The current generation is also very uncertain about the future of the planet. The climate crisis, political unrest, and the dire prospects for our species has many young people skeptical and wondering whether they should have children or if they should even bother working towards any goals.
    #19

    One Can Dream, Can’t They?

    One Can Dream, Can’t They?

    PATM0N Report

    #20

    This Is Why You Don't Use The "Proper Channels"

    This Is Why You Don't Use The "Proper Channels"

    joncstone Report

    #21

    Getting Dunked On By Fact Checkers On Twitter, A New Low For Biden

    Getting Dunked On By Fact Checkers On Twitter, A New Low For Biden

    JoeBiden Report

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And still was the most pro union despite that. How sad.

    A 2021 BBC survey found that almost 61% of young adults feel extremely or very worried about climate change. Americans have similar worries, as at least 60% of college students say they have symptoms of anxiety due to the climate crisis. Many aren't happy with how governments deal with it, saying that for much of the world's leaders, climate change isn't a priority.
    #22

    This Has To Be A Joke…

    This Has To Be A Joke…

    nevertellmethe0ddz Report

    #23

    Thanks Reagan…

    Thanks Reagan…

    [deleted] Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    St Ronald Reagan would have never taken advantage of the rank and file that way! /s

    #24

    Cool Cool Cool

    Cool Cool Cool

    kevinowdziej Report

    Political polarization is another issue that has many young people stressed. Although some people claim that Gen Z are pretty polarized themselves and good targets for extreme, anti-establishment candidates, others suggest that the new generation might be the one to phase out polarization out of American politics. 

    #25

    8 Guys vs. 4 Billion People

    8 Guys vs. 4 Billion People

    Sensitive-Jury-1456 Report

    #26

    Do You Accept?

    Do You Accept?

    snowpie92 Report

    #27

    I Know A Lot Of Friends With The Side Hustle Mindset. I See It As Sad More Than Anything

    I Know A Lot Of Friends With The Side Hustle Mindset. I See It As Sad More Than Anything

    ConsoleKev Report

    Authors of Generational Politics in the United States claim that all the previous generations (The Silent generation, Baby Boomers, and Gen X) were more polarized in their political views than Milennialls and Gen Z. They theorize that because these generations are less religious, more ethnically and racially diverse, a new political center could form, one where polarization isn't as prominent.
    #28

    The Cruelty Is The Point

    The Cruelty Is The Point

    AntonioArellano Report

    #29

    Some Bootlicker Making Poverty Wages Went And Shot A Pregnant Women To Protect His Capitalist Overlords

    Some Bootlicker Making Poverty Wages Went And Shot A Pregnant Women To Protect His Capitalist Overlords

    yuritopiaposadism Report

    #30

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    knguyenpoetry Report

    If you feel like the world is going to bits and no one else cares, just check out what people on the r/LostGeneration subreddit are saying. You may find that many actually have a similar mindset to you! You can also see more discussions about today's harsh realities in our previous posts about the subreddit herehere, and here!
    #31

    Basically, The Laws Exist To Protect The Capitalist Class

    Basically, The Laws Exist To Protect The Capitalist Class

    ShylyComplex Report

    #32

    Cops Are Just Psychopaths With A God Complex

    Cops Are Just Psychopaths With A God Complex

    [deleted] Report

    #33

    The Land Of Dreams

    The Land Of Dreams

    rrevmartinn Report

    #34

    I Just Want To Live

    I Just Want To Live

    lenswipe Report

    #35

    *angry Mao Noises*

    *angry Mao Noises*

    kevinowdziej Report

    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you couldn't step up and represent them pro bono? Being the good upstanding person you are who wants to help the little guy? Or was it all about the money?

    #36

    No War But Class War

    No War But Class War

    jouscat Report

    #37

    Who'd've Thunk It, Eh?

    Who'd've Thunk It, Eh?

    kevinowdziej Report

    #38

    Labor History Is Important!

    Labor History Is Important!

    PristineAdff Report

    #39

    Just In Case You Didn't Get The Message

    Just In Case You Didn't Get The Message

    Fuck_Off_Libshit Report

    #40

    This Needs To Be Shared!!

    This Needs To Be Shared!!

    [deleted] Report

    #41

    You Are Drinking From A Bottle

    You Are Drinking From A Bottle

    kevinowdziej Report

    #42

    Know The Real Culprits

    Know The Real Culprits

    CecilleSimpkins Report

    #43

    Hmmm Sounds About Right!

    Hmmm Sounds About Right!

    asmrgurll Report

    #44

    Now I'm Thinking About It Too

    Now I'm Thinking About It Too

    SachVntura Report

    #45

    The Truth's Shit

    The Truth's Shit

    aBEnCeNQ Report

    #46

    Burn In Hell

    Burn In Hell

    [deleted] Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure he went to Foxconn and thought: "Yeah, that's perfect. I want that too!"

    #47

    A Trans Man In Ohio Was Beat Up And Arrested For Using The Bathroom Associated With His Sex Assigned At Birth. This Isn't A Bug, It's A Feature

    A Trans Man In Ohio Was Beat Up And Arrested For Using The Bathroom Associated With His Sex Assigned At Birth. This Isn't A Bug, It's A Feature

    yuritopiaposadism Report

    #48

    A Person I Know Posted This To Their Instagram Stories

    A Person I Know Posted This To Their Instagram Stories

    El_Diablo_09 Report

    #49

    Someone Should Check For A Pulse

    Someone Should Check For A Pulse

    iCheRstOuG Report

    scarlet-patience avatar
    Noname
    Noname
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is not the interior of the US Senate. It looks more like Parliament in the UK.

    #50

    Tax The Rich One

    Tax The Rich One

    intelligentshoplifti Report

    #51

    Let's Talk About This

    Let's Talk About This

    EsquELISCr Report

    #52

    Collapsing Birth Rate Lol

    Collapsing Birth Rate Lol

    infamouszgbgd Report

    #53

    Europe Is Falling Apart Too, Pls Stop Encouraging Our Complacency By Telling Us How Great We Are And How Badly You Want To Move Here

    Europe Is Falling Apart Too, Pls Stop Encouraging Our Complacency By Telling Us How Great We Are And How Badly You Want To Move Here

    infamouszgbgd Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do not underestimate the importance of that healthcare

    #54

    It Is Overlord Bezos

    It Is Overlord Bezos

    Sensitive-Jury-1456 Report

    #55

    Simple Truths, Complex Barriers

    Simple Truths, Complex Barriers

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    #56

    There Is No Such Thing !!

    There Is No Such Thing !!

    John_1992_funny Report

    Exactly!!!

    Exactly!!!

    AlanKnoxHasty Report

    #58

    What Can I Do To Improve My Situation?

    What Can I Do To Improve My Situation?

    John_1992_funny Report

    #59

    This Logic Brought To You By The State Of Tennessee

    This Logic Brought To You By The State Of Tennessee

    LiveWithinYourMemes Report

    #60

    All Class-War Is Deception

    All Class-War Is Deception

    ShibbySmalls Report

    #61

    Gen Z Got Way Better Energy Then My Generation (X)

    Gen Z Got Way Better Energy Then My Generation (X)

    kevinowdziej Report

    #62

    Jesus Phucking Christ

    Jesus Phucking Christ

    [deleted] Report

    johnteeple avatar
    kansasmagic
    kansasmagic
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Twice I have paid rent while the landlord/rental company rented the apartment out to someone else. And in at least one of those cases it was perfectly legal for them to do so.

    #63

    I'm Out Of Words

    I'm Out Of Words

    tirzz Report

    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I feel like there's more to that story -- "the nurses could not call the doctors because they would get upset" seems like the OP is rewriting the interaction juuuust a bit.

    #64

    Oh, No! Anything But That!

    Oh, No! Anything But That!

    Kevin_dream88 Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And even when it does cover something it is next to nothing and at least some part of it is going to get rejected.

    #65

    The Largest Generation Is Changed To Lost Generation

    The Largest Generation Is Changed To Lost Generation

    John_1992_funny Report

    #66

    This Won't End Well

    This Won't End Well

    Drifter_of_Babylon Report

    #67

    This Is What We're Up Against

    This Is What We're Up Against

    RainaHobbs890- Report

    #68

    Nobody Wants To Be Exploited

    Nobody Wants To Be Exploited

    yuritopiaposadism Report

    #69

    Boomers Be Like 'I Bought A House At Your Age'

    Boomers Be Like 'I Bought A House At Your Age'

    kevinowdziej Report

    #70

    What A Conservative Thing To Say.. 🙄🤦🏽

    What A Conservative Thing To Say.. 🙄🤦🏽

    LilliaBaltimore Report

    #71

    Don't You Hate It When Climate Activists Block Highways

    Don't You Hate It When Climate Activists Block Highways

    yuritopiaposadism Report

    #72

    Those Days Never Comes Again

    Those Days Never Comes Again

    resentmentsJohn Report

    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eff that noise. Yeah, summers off were great, but school itself SUCKED. For decades after I graduated, I would wake up so happy because I realized I didn't need to go to school that day.

    #73

    Not A Truth Not A Lie

    Not A Truth Not A Lie

    PATM0N Report

    #74

    They Don't Fucking Know

    They Don't Fucking Know

    John_1992_funny Report

    #75

    Boomers With A Longer Lifespans Are Making Young’s Life A Death-Sentence

    Boomers With A Longer Lifespans Are Making Young’s Life A Death-Sentence

    scallionbruce Report

