My Bank Its $37 🥲
I had not realized this had happened to my account (!I thought I made a payment from a different account) and since there was not enough money to cover the $35 penalty within 24hrs, it triggered another $35, and another… count 4 total… I kept putting $50 in my account, and couldn’t understand the deal. F*ck you WFar!
Don’t Be A Rat Comrades!
Living in LA, I see a lot of homeless people ride the trains without paying (there are certain stations where this is incredibly easy to do). As long as they're not causing a commotion, not bothering anyone, and not smelling to high heaven, there's no way I'm going to tell the authorities about it. They're just trying to get by. Now, the people in nice clean clothes (who very obviously aren't homeless) who do that, I have no problem with reporting.
If we were to believe Maslow's hierarchy of needs, we need our basic physical needs met in order to be happy. That includes food, shelter, stable income, and good health. Sadly, not all Americans have that. In fact, a whopping 37.9 million people were in poverty in 2022 in the U.S.
If the original Lost Generation got its name from living through two world wars, this current generation calls itself 'lost' because we feel that the system is rigged against us. As stated in the description for the r/LostGeneration community, we "did everything our parents told us to do... now what?"
This Is How The World Ends
The Board Is Set, The Pieces Are Moving
And the poor kids become our soldiers, and if they survive their enlistment, they can go to college...this is the part they don't tell you...one of the reasons they don't really want to change anything.
Reminder To The Politician
One of the reasons experts say people under 30 are so unhappy is social media. The US surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy told The Guardian that as of 2024, there is no data proving that social media is not harmful to children and adolescents. He says that governments having no regulation of social media for children is "insane."
It's not just the young people who are perhaps overusing social media. A typical user spends from two to two and a half hours a day on social media sites. Experts are saying that the prevalence of social media has contributed greatly to an epidemic of loneliness and isolation.
Spending $788 Billion On Military Budget And Still Having No Healthcare
That same country spends more on "healthcare" per capita than any other country on earth, with coverage at or below developing country level. So universal healthcare could be cheaper "but socialism!".
Pretty Much Most Countries Just Say Fuck You To Your Teeth And Eyes
I'm So Sick Of This Dynamic
Jonathan Haidt, an NYU social psychologist and author of "The Anxious Generation," wrote for the Atlantic about how spending too much time online can put us into a habitual state of defensiveness. "Kids going through puberty online are likely to experience far more social comparison, self-consciousness, public shaming, and chronic anxiety than adolescents in previous generations," he noted.
We Are Not Free
Healthcare should never be for profit. Officially OR unofficially.
America Is Immoral
We can't cure cancer! It's not fair to all the people who already died from cancer! Why should I care about Your cancer? It's not My cancer, so I don't care about curing it!
It's A Real Head Scratcher
However, other reaserchers are seeing a more nuanced picture. They say that the unhappiness of young people comes from economic uncertanty. One in three adults ages 18 to 34 in the U.S. live with parents. Many of them do so because they can't afford their own place to live. According to The World Economic Forum, student loan debt and stagnant wages also contribute to a lack of financial stability for young people.
USA Would Never 😂
Freefromwork
Murica
Met a retired couple on a cruise ship that was living on the ship. They booked the cruises for years, and only had a PO box for mail. The cruise line would even ship their stuff to a new ship if they wanted to change locations. They could get off the ship and stay in a port until the next time the ship docked, and get back on. They loved it.
Youth unemployment rates are also high not only in the U.S. but in other developed countries as well. The age-old "Get an education and you'll get a sturdy job" rule also often goes out the window. Joanie Bily, chief workforce analyst at Employbridge, told CNBC that many college graduates are taking jobs that have nothing to do with their degrees. "they’re looking to enter into the workforce and launch their careers, and many of them are taking jobs even in leisure and hospitality, because that’s where the jobs are."
This Country Is So Depressing, All It Takes Is One Medical Emergency And Your Finances Are Ruined
2 month ago both of my son get DHF almost in the same time.. Both spend 10 days in hospital.. My family don't use insurance, because at that time I am just a freelancer while looking for a job.. It cost around 4 times average salary in my place.. That no crippling our economy at all..
The American Dream Is Crumbling
This Is So Heartbreaking
The current generation is also very uncertain about the future of the planet. The climate crisis, political unrest, and the dire prospects for our species has many young people skeptical and wondering whether they should have children or if they should even bother working towards any goals.
One Can Dream, Can’t They?
This Is Why You Don't Use The "Proper Channels"
Getting Dunked On By Fact Checkers On Twitter, A New Low For Biden
A 2021 BBC survey found that almost 61% of young adults feel extremely or very worried about climate change. Americans have similar worries, as at least 60% of college students say they have symptoms of anxiety due to the climate crisis. Many aren't happy with how governments deal with it, saying that for much of the world's leaders, climate change isn't a priority.
This Has To Be A Joke…
Thanks Reagan…
Political polarization is another issue that has many young people stressed. Although some people claim that Gen Z are pretty polarized themselves and good targets for extreme, anti-establishment candidates, others suggest that the new generation might be the one to phase out polarization out of American politics.
8 Guys vs. 4 Billion People
I Know A Lot Of Friends With The Side Hustle Mindset. I See It As Sad More Than Anything
Authors of Generational Politics in the United States claim that all the previous generations (The Silent generation, Baby Boomers, and Gen X) were more polarized in their political views than Milennialls and Gen Z. They theorize that because these generations are less religious, more ethnically and racially diverse, a new political center could form, one where polarization isn't as prominent.
The Cruelty Is The Point
Some Bootlicker Making Poverty Wages Went And Shot A Pregnant Women To Protect His Capitalist Overlords
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Basically, The Laws Exist To Protect The Capitalist Class
Cops Are Just Psychopaths With A God Complex
The Land Of Dreams
I Just Want To Live
*angry Mao Noises*
And you couldn't step up and represent them pro bono? Being the good upstanding person you are who wants to help the little guy? Or was it all about the money?
No War But Class War
Who'd've Thunk It, Eh?
Labor History Is Important!
Just In Case You Didn't Get The Message
This Needs To Be Shared!!
You Are Drinking From A Bottle
Know The Real Culprits
Hmmm Sounds About Right!
Now I'm Thinking About It Too
The Truth's Shit
Burn In Hell
Pretty sure he went to Foxconn and thought: "Yeah, that's perfect. I want that too!"
A Trans Man In Ohio Was Beat Up And Arrested For Using The Bathroom Associated With His Sex Assigned At Birth. This Isn't A Bug, It's A Feature
A Person I Know Posted This To Their Instagram Stories
Someone Should Check For A Pulse
Tax The Rich One
Let's Talk About This
Collapsing Birth Rate Lol
Europe Is Falling Apart Too, Pls Stop Encouraging Our Complacency By Telling Us How Great We Are And How Badly You Want To Move Here
It Is Overlord Bezos
Simple Truths, Complex Barriers
There Is No Such Thing !!
Exactly!!!
What Can I Do To Improve My Situation?
This Logic Brought To You By The State Of Tennessee
All Class-War Is Deception
Gen Z Got Way Better Energy Then My Generation (X)
Jesus Phucking Christ
Twice I have paid rent while the landlord/rental company rented the apartment out to someone else. And in at least one of those cases it was perfectly legal for them to do so.