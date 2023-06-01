There’s a saying that goes like “aging like fine wine,” meaning that certain things get better as they age. But what is the inverse of that? Are there things that get better and more approachable as you age?

For example, I hated raisins like most other kids, but now, about 14 years later, I’m a certified raisin fan! I’m not sure why I’m so enthusiastic about that.

But anyway, this article is about the things that people have become more fond of as they’ve aged. Check them out!

More info: Reddit

#1

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online In my country (Brazil), old people sit in front of their houses and do absolutely nothing for hours, just watching people and cars go by. This is more common for lower social class, for instance my grandma and her friends gather everyday at someone's door and just sit there until the night comes (they are retired).

genipapaya

Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dog loved it when the doors were open and she could sit outside watching the world go by. Sometime I would join her, but I'd always have something to do, eg grooming the dog, weeding the garden, sitting crafting. The concept of doing nothing would drive my little ADHD brain absolutely potty.

#2

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online I’ve reached the tipping point. I love my hedge and some drunk kid fell in it. Big hole. Will take four years to grow back. This ‘get off my lawn’ moment awakened the old in me.

Ok-Computer-1033

#3

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online There is this weird type of traditional Vietnamese music my parents said that only old people like and they could not stand it either. A decade later and apparently they enjoy it. I await my turn in fear.

Edit: for those asking, it is Cải lương.

Metom_Xeez

#4

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online I'm a window cleaner and have a lot of elderly customers. Over the years I've found they LOVE to be the first one to tell me one of the neighbours has died. To the point where if I say 'yeah, Thelma already let me know', they look genuinely disappointed and annoyed that they weren't the one to break the news to me.

r3tr0gam3r83

#5

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Oldie here... I worked for a Canadian clothing store called Marks. I used to point our new arrivals to my daughter to see if she liked them, and she would say "Ugh. Those are old people clothes!" One day she came in, looked around and said "You guys are starting to get some pretty good stuff." I laughed because nothing had really changed, and watched the expression on her face change as it slowly dawned on her.

seaforcinnamon

#6

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online They love to refuse to learn new things insisting that they just can't.

SuvenPan

K W
K W
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean at some point I feel like the brain looks at learning the 47th version of some technology and deems learning it a waste of brain energy since it's just gonna change a bunch more and brain energy is a limited resource that becomes scarcer the older you get. Even with gaming consoles I find this to be true. But then I was around for atari so I've been through a lot of different consoles.

#7

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Watching the news constantly

IllustriousDirta

K W
K W
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get this either. Caring about the news is one thing but watching any cable news channel all day seems like a waste of time. They cover the same 5 things for two weeks and call it breaking news and 90% or more of it is opinion vs actual reporting. And most of the time the opinions that are given weight come from people with no actual expertise in the subject. And in general they don't usually cover anything positive.

#8

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Fine china and silverware. It's pretty in the way anything made in bulk can be, it's expensive, has very little resale value, fragile as f**k, and virtually useless unless you're trying to impress another old person.

Personal opinion, no hate

neutrino_flavored

#9

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Asking people when they’re getting married and having kids… I’m 27 and it’s incessant from my grandparents and mother.

AFucking12Gaug3

K W
K W
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah that's annoying. Nobody should be doing that.

#10

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Oh my god, just sitting down in my recliner is glorious. Younger people may think I’m nuts but I have so much stuff going on, it’s nice to just sit down and relax

OldnBorin

#11

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Facebook - adding your own name to a comment like “great photos, love Mum and John”. I f*****g know it’s you Maureen, it shows me your when you comment.

No_Sweet7026

#12

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Now that I'm old, I just like to travel to places to look at the scenery. 20 year old me would not understand the point of that at all.

Bergenia1

Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

20 year old me would love this.

#13

Blaming the youth for the problems that their generation created.

jeanlucpitre

#14

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Walking around naked in the gym locker room

rockhavenrick

K W
K W
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did a lot more of this in my teens and 20's because I grew up with gym classes or several sports where there were no seperate dressing stalls. Even the local pool where we did swim team didn't have dressing stalls with curtains or showers with curtains inside the individual locker rooms. Now it's become a sort of no no to be naked in front of people in these situations. But feelings around nudity vary a lot by region and culture so I wonder if the old people in this poster's situation experienced a culture change (like I did), think nudity taboos are dumb, or are just no longer self conscious.

#15

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online I’m 73. Yes, I know what Reddit is. I love - retirement. Playing tennis with friends, then complaining about s**t over coffee and a donut.
Tinkering with stuff until I break it, then calling a qualified technician. ( gives my wife something to b***h about) Playing WoW when you snot-nosed kids are in school so I don’t get [unalived] trying to complete a quest. Skiing mid week at senior rates when the slopes are empty. That’s just for starters.

Theoldelf

K W
K W
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The senior menu is great too. I'm not old enough for it, I'm just envious.

#16

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online I'm in my mid 40's. I'll be the ghost of Christmas future to some of you. Ready? i had many of these same complaints in my teenage years. Things like music, life gets weird when music you listen to in your youth ends up on the oldies station.

Many of these things will happen to you, but you won't believe me for another 20 years minimum.

SuperstitiousPigeon5

#17

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online They love asking me what I'm doing with my life 😁

Arkjump

#18

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Touching stranger's babies

Avtrofwoe

#19

I'm 60 and my brother just told me I'm too nostalgic and need to quit complaining about the cost of things and glorifying the "old days". He is absolutely right. :)

pixiedoo22

#20

Hard candies.

creeper321448

#21

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Telling anyone who will listen about their various ailments. Look, I'm 57, so I'm ancient by reddit standards. But I vowed early on that I will not become one of these over-sharing old people.

sirdigbykittencaesar

#22

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Obsessed with the weather. My partner’s grandmother house sat while we were away for a trip and made sure to record the weather details for us of every day we were gone.

shikaru808

K W
K W
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm only middle aged but this is me. Then again everyone talks about weather in my region. Everybody. But I'd be interested to see if I moved back to a metropolitan area if I'd stop looking at the weather every day or if I've really crossed this age threshold.

#23

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Televangelists.

EngagementBacon

Yoyo
Yoyo
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it's scarier that young people are still doing it.

#24

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Everyone who learned to drive before GPS still love having in-depth conversations about alternative routes, even if they now use their phone’s maps and can see all the different options and about how long each would take.

SpaceAgeFader

Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No offense, but my Mom. She will use Google Maps, but instead of letting it do the work, she just scrolls along the road and then deduces her own directions. It is hilarious, but very confusing.

#25

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Being assisted by young children means the world to them for some reason

Kill_zebras

#26

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Waking up early. Grandma you are RETIRED. WHY WOULD YOU NOT SLEEP IN EVERYDAY???????

Quirky_Phase5960

K W
K W
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't. Your body doesn't let you. And it's not from a lifetime of work/school schedules getting you up in the morning, it's because reaching a certain age turns you into a rooster.

#27

Soap operas. I get bored after 30 mins how does someone watch 500 episodes.

I_love_pillows

#28

Keeping the room really, really warm. 🥵

thisbitbytes

LK
LK
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some older people find their bodies are not as efficient at keeping them warm. They can also be less mobile, and so are not generating the same amount of heat. They need the heating to be on at a higher level than younger people.

#29

Watching TV. I’m 28 years old and I feel like there’s nothing for people my age on TV. It’s boring AF.

Gandalfette94

LK
LK
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From the age of about 16 onwards, I have felt there is very little on television I wish to see. I'm not interested in watching sports, quiz shows, soaps, etc. The amount of broadcast television I would watch is around 2 hours a week. However, I forget to watch at the same time each week, and then forget about watching it on line. It's not of high enough importance to me.

#30

When I was a kid, all the adults around me loved black licorice. I hated it and thought I would rather eat my own shoes than eat black licorice. I figured that it was a grown up thing and that I would start to like it when I grew up. Grew up and would still rather eat my shoes.

CaptainMarrow

K W
K W
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never liked black licorice. But my 9 year old does so I think it's just an individual tastebud thing.

#31

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online B****ing about everything on the Nextdoor app

read-it-on-reddit

#32

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Sitting hours behind those slot machines

KenzoAtreides

K W
K W
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how this picture matches the old people description lol.

#33

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Working way over your scheduled hours for no pay. To show that you are a good hard working person.

Lava-Chicken

#34

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Going 35mph on the highway. Just stay off the damn highway Margaret you’re actually making everything worse for everyone and clearly you’re in no rush

CuntPuntAficionado

#35

QVC

rocket_fuel84

#36

Being so nosy and concerned with how other people are living their lives when it has absolutely no effect on the quality of their own.

Melbonie

#37

To leave their shopping carts in the middle of the parking lot and then call Millennials lazy.

Lyniaer

#38

Andre Rieu

ig82

#39

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Old lady perms

Those types are about to die out, but I still see little blue haired ladies out and about. I don't get it. They only wash their hair once a week and it just doesn't look good.

ServiceCall1986

#40

40 Things Older People Enjoy That Confuse The Younger Crowd, As Shared Online Two spaces after periods when typing.

gokartmozart89

K W
K W
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can still hear my typing instructors voice in my head saying the 2 space(bar) taps at the end of each sentence.

