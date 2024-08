ADVERTISEMENT

A quick Google search will tell you that “The Lost Generation” refers to the people who came of age during World War I. It was believed they felt disillusioned by the turmoil, supposedly turning them into rebellious and aimless individuals.



But nowadays, the term seems to apply to all existing generations: boomers stuck in their ways, millennials left jaded from chasing their dreams, and Gen Z folks trying to find their place in today’s society measured by Instagram likes and TikTok followers.



Whichever group you belong to, the Lost Generation subreddit will likely have something for you. This group of 376,000 members has no shortage of posts that express frustrations about student loans, rising healthcare costs, and wealth inequality.



We’ve compiled some of them into this post, which may (or may not) stir some emotions.