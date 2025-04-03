Person Unknowingly Dates A Married Reddit Mod, Then Watches Them Go Viral As A “Wholesome Parent”

ADVERTISEMENT

Falling in love is an experience like no other. As your connection with your romantic partner deepens, you end up sharing more and more of yourself with them, things you probably don’t reveal to just anyone. But what if you suddenly find out your person is married with kids?

This is the exact situation facing a netizen who unwittingly had an affair with a Redditor mod who turned out to have a family. As soon as they found out, they ghosted them but subsequently ended up getting banned from Reddit altogether. They went online to rant.

More info: Reddit

Having an affair is always risky, but this netizen had no idea they were even having one

After chatting online for two years, the netizen and their romantic interest decided to meet in real life

They’d spend hours talking and going on the most romantic dates, leaving the netizen feeling like they were falling in love

Then the netizen got the shock of their life when they stumbled across their romantic interest on the front page of Reddit – with their wife and kids

The netizen immediately ghosted them, only to end up banned from Reddit altogether, but shared their heartbreaking story from a new profile

Online relationships can be intense, but OP learned the hard way that not everything is always as it seems. After meeting a Reddit mod in a niche community, they hit it off and moved their chats to Discord. Two years chatting online led to real-life meetings and unforgettable dates. Everything felt perfect, until a shocking revelation shattered it all, for OP at least.

It turned out that the charming, attentive mod wasn’t just balancing multiple subreddit responsibilities – they were also juggling a whole family. The truth came crashing down when OP stumbled upon a wholesome family post, featuring the mod, their spouse, and two kids, on the front page of Reddit. For OP, the betrayal was staggering.

Reeling from the discovery, they chose silence over confrontation, blocking the mod to avoid any personal fallout – coming from a strict religious background, exposure could have devastating consequences for them. The next thing, OP found themselves booted from shared communities, reported for violations, and ultimately banned from Reddit.

Now, OP’s wondering if the mod’s web of lies extends beyond just them. With major connections at Reddit, their power seems unchecked, but OP, using a fake profile, is desperate to get the word out about them before their post gets taken down.

From what OP tells us in their post, they’ve been punished for walking away from the affair. They’re just a victim of digital deception that spilled over into real life. While they weren’t using a dating app, the lies started online. So, what’s the best way to avoid being romantically conned, if not outright catfished? We went looking for answers.

In his article for Utah State University, Justin F. writes that, in 2025, online dating continues to evolve with new trends and technology. Video-first dating, AI matchmaking, and niche dating communities are transforming the way people connect. Staying safe while navigating this digital landscape calls for a combo of awareness, preparation, and vigilance.

Justin offers up several tips to keep yourself protected, including choosing reputable platforms that invest in robust security features to protect their users, protecting your personal information, using strong passwords and two-factor authentication, researching potential matches, and always trusting your instincts.

These days it’s not just deceptive people you’ve got to be worried about, either. In a post for Tech Advisor, the author writes that AI is now beginning to show its face in digital dating too, both to add some polish to user profiles and scam hopeless romantics out of their cash and personal info.

By sharing their story on Reddit, OP could be risking further retaliation from the mod. They’ve both got a lot to lose, whichever way you look at it. Perhaps OP should just cut their losses and consider themself lucky that, at the very least, the affair is over.

