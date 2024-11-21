ADVERTISEMENT

Have you counted your blessings for the upcoming Thanksgiving, dear Pandas? Chances are, family is at the top of the list for quite a few of us. However, family time isn’t always equal to relaxing time. Due to various reasons, holidays tend to bring up unaddressed tensions, dramas, and other challenges that make it anything but worth thanking for. 

To get prepared for this Thanksgiving and holiday marathon full of family time, Bored Panda has collected some of the silliest Thanksgiving tweets that encapsulate the struggle perfectly. From bringing up politics at the table to complaining about stores playing Christmas songs in November, scroll down to find some comfort in comedic relief.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

aparnapkin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

dxxnya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

sarahschauer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

PleaseBeGneiss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

ApheleleJody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

simoncholland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

faiththegemini Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

jrdynjy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pffft, if I'm going to make a big meal I'm going to freaking show it off!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

Shonboo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Correct me if I'm wrong (Lol im sure you guys will) but isn't devilled a type of food preparation?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

KK_EmeraldQueen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

eeberquist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My parents are in their 70s and absolutely loathe trump. My SIL’s parents are the same. Have they been happy together? Generally…. (And before someone comments that I’m not actually talking to the OP - Emie! You seem like a good person thoughI know!)

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

MNateShyamalan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

PleaseBeGneiss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

KimmyMonte Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

adamgreattweet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

bonehugsnirony Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

MrWilin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

naeeeefr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

maxasteele Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

jzux Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

holy_schnitt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

LakotaMan1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

Hoodville_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

thenineYANAs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

777jorgeivan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

moderately_mom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

holy_schnitt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

aliyahInterlude Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

DanRegan_Comedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

unknowntrin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

ArfMeasures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

BaileyBootles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

JoshyBeSloshy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

dedscott Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

simoncholland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

thedad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

_RobertSchultz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

ThexyBeatht_2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

LiftForever67 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

holy_schnitt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

ElyKreimendahl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

ziwe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

ixtzxl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

momtransparent1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

TragicAllyHere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

DraggingFeeties Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

Tbone7219 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

calidaysay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

Cluffalo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

dieworkwear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

TRHLofficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

ryleighdenise Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

maryfairybobrry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

thedad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

momTruthBomb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

adult_mom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

HomeWithPeanut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

lorrronnn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

dubstep4dads Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

sixfootcandy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think you would better for OP if she swapped me in for one of the pieces of pie. The math still holds up.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#61

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

ChrchCurmudgeon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

doyalikebaileys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

MsJuneDiane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

MichaelaOkla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

storiesofamom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

pro_worrier_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

tinyandtired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

michimama75 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

Tired_Dad_of_2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

citehchris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

ramblinma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

thedad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

momTruthBomb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

Schaffrillas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

MikeyMurphy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Hilarious-Thanksgiving-Tweets

tatbaee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!