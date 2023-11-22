So in an attempt to remind you that our holidays don't have to (and probably will never) be perfect, we at Bored Panda put together a list of some of the most unfortunate Thanksgiving fails.

Instead, it focuses largely on your skills in the kitchen and your ability to tolerate people. But while we expect the rich aroma of roasted turkey or the warmth of pumpkin pie, sometimes life brings us kitchen fires and slippery stairs.

Thanksgiving is a unique day of the year. It doesn't revolve around candy like Halloween or Easter and doesn't involve gift-giving like Christmas or birthdays.

#1 My Boyfriend Fell Down Our Stairs On Thanksgiving Day. Instead Of Fixing The Hole, We Got Creative

#3 An Extended Family Member Broke The Toilet Seat While At A Gathering And Left Without Mentioning It To Anyone

#5 Our Family Will Come For Thanksgiving, And My Mom Set Her Oven, Not Remembering That She Had Silicone Rack Guards In There
Fun fact: If heated high enough silicone vaporizes and does this to the oven.

#10 Many People Helped Out With The Dishes On Thanksgiving Dinner. However, Today I Found My Chef's Knife Like This

#11 On Thanksgiving I Asked My Niece If She Farted. She Got Pretty Upset, And Then Her Mother Caught This Picture Of Our Reactions

#13 My Brother's Face, From My Point Of View, The Entirety Of Our Thanksgiving Dinner. I Didn't Tell Him Until The End, When We Took The Picture

#14 I Brought Cherry Pie For Our Station Thanksgiving, But I'm Clumsy And Dropped It In The Parking Lot. Thought That Counts?

#15 My Late Mum Had This Served To Her On Thanksgiving During One Of Her Many Stays In The Hospital. They Called It A "Hot Turkey Sandwich"

#19 I Stayed Up Until 4 AM Baking My First Fully From Scratch Apple Pie For Thanksgiving. Stayed Up Until 4:30 AM Having A Breakdown Over Dropping It

#21 The Handle Of My Serving Spoon Snapped. Turns Out The Handle Was Full Of Sand, And It Ruined My Delicious Turkey Stuffing

#23 My Solid White Husky/Shepherd Decided Thanksgiving Lunch Was The Perfect Opportunity To Be A Bad Boy

#24 Last Night, We Put Our Turkey Carcass In Water In Our Crockpot Slow Cooker To Make Stock. Later In The Evening, The Glass Lid Spontaneously Shattered

#25 Our Oven Broke Just Before Thanksgiving. I Just Got The Replacement From Our Landlord Today, But Now The Dishwasher Won't Open All The Way

#29 Imagine You're Expecting Guests To Arrive For Thanksgiving Dinner In 10 Minutes Or So, And This Happens. What Do You Do?

#34 This Stack Of Plates We Bought For Thanksgiving Only Has The Top Plate Decorated, And The Rest Are Plain White

#37 Happy Thanksgiving. This Brutality Is The Work Of My Mother. That Woman Can't Carve A Turkey To Save Her Life

#38 Every Year At Thanksgiving, I "Fix" My Aunt's Computer. I Have A Feeling She's Not Keeping Up With My Advice

#40 Today I Learned That Slow Cooking A Ham Overnight Will Still Burn The Hell Out Of It

#41 I Started Off My Thanksgiving By Having A 5-Pound Weight Fall On My Head. I Hope Yours Is Better Than Mine. But, Hey, I'm Thankful My Family's Always There To Bandage Me Up

#43 Well Guess Who Forgot To Take The Thermometer Out When I Checked On The Turkey

#44 My Sister Made A Turkey Cake. I Can't Decide If It Looks Like A Log Of Poo Or A Dong, But It Ain't A Turkey For Sure

#46 When You're Already Having A Challenging Thanksgiving Because Your Fridge Is Broken, But Then Your Husband Drops The Blackberry Pie That He Spent The Whole Morning Baking It

#50 This Is The Turkey I Will Be Having At My In-Law's. It Is Stuffed With Prunes, Wildly Overcooked, And Will Be Accompanied By Frozen Mashed Potatoes. Happy Thanksgiving

#52 My Friend Just Sent Me This Picture Of A Pumpkin Pie She Made For Thanksgiving That Her 3-Year-Old Snuck Into

#54 Mother-In-Law's Glass Baking Dish Exploded In The Oven, Getting All Glass In The Thanksgiving Food. Main Dish Was The Only Thing Spared

#56 This Is How My Thanksgiving Is Going So Far
This morning, Whole Foods delivered the groceries that I ordered yesterday but forgot to remove the lock from the bottle of champagne.

#57 My Thanksgiving Fail
Yesterday was my first time hosting Thanksgiving. I had planned to make cinnamon rolls from scratch for breakfast, which is a ton of work. Anyway, I was running late, and everybody was starving, so I put the pan in the oven when I thought the time was right and waited patiently. I noticed a stringy substance that had formed on top of the rolls. I thought it was the sugar getting gooey or a weird product of the yeast, sugar, and gluten free flour. I took the rolls out of the oven and began to ice them. I touched the side of the pan and felt hardened plastic wrap. It was plastic wrap.

#59 I Had It So Easy. All I Had To Do Was Let Them Rise And Bake. A Moment Of Silence For Those Beautiful Delicious Rolls

#60 My Mom Doesn't Understand The Concept Of Halving A Recipe, So She Makes Way Too Much Food For 3 People, And They End Up Getting Thrown Away