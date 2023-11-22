ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving is a unique day of the year. It doesn't revolve around candy like Halloween or Easter and doesn't involve gift-giving like Christmas or birthdays.

Instead, it focuses largely on your skills in the kitchen and your ability to tolerate people. But while we expect the rich aroma of roasted turkey or the warmth of pumpkin pie, sometimes life brings us kitchen fires and slippery stairs.

So in an attempt to remind you that our holidays don't have to (and probably will never) be perfect, we at Bored Panda put together a list of some of the most unfortunate Thanksgiving fails.

#1

My Boyfriend Fell Down Our Stairs On Thanksgiving Day. Instead Of Fixing The Hole, We Got Creative

Rwolinski Report

#2

Maybe Enough Gravy Can Fix That?

alissiaalvarez2 Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's not enough gravy in the world to fix that.

#3

An Extended Family Member Broke The Toilet Seat While At A Gathering And Left Without Mentioning It To Anyone

ZeroSleepSamus Report

auntiestela avatar
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably embarrassed as heck ! But still - at least apologize to the host and offer to replace it ...

#4

I Accidently Branded Rachael Ray's Name On Myself With One Of Her Roasting Trays

doyouhaveeyedrops Report

#5

Our Family Will Come For Thanksgiving, And My Mom Set Her Oven, Not Remembering That She Had Silicone Rack Guards In There

Our Family Will Come For Thanksgiving, And My Mom Set Her Oven, Not Remembering That She Had Silicone Rack Guards In There Shares stats

Fun fact: If heated high enough silicone vaporizes and does this to the oven.

ElvenQueen1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

I Win Thanksgiving

busymommymedia Report

#7

Happy Thanksgiving

scrubulba123 Report

ingosauer_1 avatar
reemerger
reemerger
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People thinking it's a great idea to tilt plates for photos for 500 please, Alex.

#8

Happy Humpsgiving

instagram.com Report

#9

I Turned The Wrong Stove Burner On, And My Pumpkin Pie Made From Scratch Exploded

TheGidget007 Report

#10

Many People Helped Out With The Dishes On Thanksgiving Dinner. However, Today I Found My Chef's Knife Like This

thegreatvolcanodiver Report

On Thanksgiving I Asked My Niece If She Farted. She Got Pretty Upset, And Then Her Mother Caught This Picture Of Our Reactions

malpheres Report

#12

Pie Update: "The Paw Print Is Now A Small Sinkhole. The Piece Lives On, For Posterity"

tayhatmaker Report

#13

My Brother's Face, From My Point Of View, The Entirety Of Our Thanksgiving Dinner. I Didn't Tell Him Until The End, When We Took The Picture

echof0xtrot Report

#14

I Brought Cherry Pie For Our Station Thanksgiving, But I'm Clumsy And Dropped It In The Parking Lot. Thought That Counts?

carolinebrownwx Report

#15

My Late Mum Had This Served To Her On Thanksgiving During One Of Her Many Stays In The Hospital. They Called It A "Hot Turkey Sandwich"

Kleorah Report

#16

It Only Lasted 10 Minutes, But Come On

HardPass4 Report

#17

Mom Was Making Thanksgiving Pie When Suddenly This Happened

hbmomo Report

#18

Happy Thanksgiving

SpectacularJade Report

#19

I Stayed Up Until 4 AM Baking My First Fully From Scratch Apple Pie For Thanksgiving. Stayed Up Until 4:30 AM Having A Breakdown Over Dropping It

Lilcatbeans Report

ingosauer_1 avatar
reemerger
reemerger
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can feel the pain over here on the other side of the Atlantic

#20

I Bit Down On My Crown While Eating An Appetizer Right Before Thanksgiving Dinner

0hsewcute Report

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Been there, done that, had to go to the emergency dentist and paid a week's holiday in Ibiza!

#21

The Handle Of My Serving Spoon Snapped. Turns Out The Handle Was Full Of Sand, And It Ruined My Delicious Turkey Stuffing

Silveeto Report

pensiveplum avatar
Freelove
Freelove
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoever designed this spoon is on the naughty list this year... 😬

#22

Our Thanksgiving

carliesyczylo_ Report

ingosauer_1 avatar
reemerger
reemerger
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe you can take it back to the Thanks Giving shop and get it replaced

#23

My Solid White Husky/Shepherd Decided Thanksgiving Lunch Was The Perfect Opportunity To Be A Bad Boy

SuperKook Report

#24

Last Night, We Put Our Turkey Carcass In Water In Our Crockpot Slow Cooker To Make Stock. Later In The Evening, The Glass Lid Spontaneously Shattered

nogluten.noproblem Report

#25

Our Oven Broke Just Before Thanksgiving. I Just Got The Replacement From Our Landlord Today, But Now The Dishwasher Won't Open All The Way

BotchJobb Report

#26

Deep Frying A Turkey On A Windy Day

paulieparker Report

falcondimi avatar
Falcon dimi
Falcon dimi
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol. The table is burning but first, let me take a photo.

#27

Presentation Is A Key This Thanksgiving

TheKingGinger03 Report

#28

My Mom's Thanksgiving Desert

LoobieVR Report

#29

Imagine You're Expecting Guests To Arrive For Thanksgiving Dinner In 10 Minutes Or So, And This Happens. What Do You Do?

WonderW97800751 Report

#30

Grandfather Tried To Cook A Turkey In A Pizza Oven Today

sanfranfreak Report

#31

Squadron Potluck Food Gets Better Every Year

Bunnybunzzzz Report

#32

My Sister Was Supposed To Bring A Dessert For Thanksgiving

bettercallsaul3 Report

#33

My Wife Tried Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner For Us And Actually Burned The Cookbook

unclemerle1775 Report

#34

This Stack Of Plates We Bought For Thanksgiving Only Has The Top Plate Decorated, And The Rest Are Plain White

ajcorrao Report

freefeather2 avatar
nini
nini
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not a scam, it's a "decoration recommendation"

#35

Happy Thanksgiving

roni_ochoa Report

#36

Nailed It

iamTatertot Report

#37

Happy Thanksgiving. This Brutality Is The Work Of My Mother. That Woman Can't Carve A Turkey To Save Her Life

DonkeyToucher Report

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A turkey gave its life and this is how you honour its sacrifice?

#38

Every Year At Thanksgiving, I "Fix" My Aunt's Computer. I Have A Feeling She's Not Keeping Up With My Advice

carveit3 Report

#39

In Case You All Are Wondering Why I Didn't Post My Finished Pie

chrissyteigen Report

#40

Today I Learned That Slow Cooking A Ham Overnight Will Still Burn The Hell Out Of It

Queenhotsnakes Report

#41

I Started Off My Thanksgiving By Having A 5-Pound Weight Fall On My Head. I Hope Yours Is Better Than Mine. But, Hey, I'm Thankful My Family's Always There To Bandage Me Up

laithchaz Report

#42

Happy Thanksgiving To The Ground

lahhhren Report

#43

Well Guess Who Forgot To Take The Thermometer Out When I Checked On The Turkey

neospacebandit Report

#44

My Sister Made A Turkey Cake. I Can't Decide If It Looks Like A Log Of Poo Or A Dong, But It Ain't A Turkey For Sure

bigfootsbestfriend Report

#45

Gluten Free Dressing May Be A Little Salty This Year

pnutgvr Report

#46

When You're Already Having A Challenging Thanksgiving Because Your Fridge Is Broken, But Then Your Husband Drops The Blackberry Pie That He Spent The Whole Morning Baking It

roseberk Report

#47

We Had One Job. Who Likes Paprika?

aligraybill Report

#48

Upside-Down Mashed Potatoes

jeebmsthegrammie Report

#49

Thanksgiving Fail

denyscegmz Report

#50

This Is The Turkey I Will Be Having At My In-Law's. It Is Stuffed With Prunes, Wildly Overcooked, And Will Be Accompanied By Frozen Mashed Potatoes. Happy Thanksgiving

TrevzorFTW Report

#51

My Friend's Thanksgiving Turkey

alwaysangrythrowaway Report

#52

My Friend Just Sent Me This Picture Of A Pumpkin Pie She Made For Thanksgiving That Her 3-Year-Old Snuck Into

artieartichoke Report

#53

My Grandma Thought She Bought Turkey, But It's A Chicken. Happy Thanksgiving

fartwithmypantsdown Report

#54

Mother-In-Law's Glass Baking Dish Exploded In The Oven, Getting All Glass In The Thanksgiving Food. Main Dish Was The Only Thing Spared

Skea_and_Tittles Report

#55

Well, This Isn't How It Looked In The Magazine

sassysal21477 Report

#56

This Is How My Thanksgiving Is Going So Far

This morning, Whole Foods delivered the groceries that I ordered yesterday but forgot to remove the lock from the bottle of champagne.

lifebyande Report

#57

My Thanksgiving Fail

Yesterday was my first time hosting Thanksgiving. I had planned to make cinnamon rolls from scratch for breakfast, which is a ton of work. Anyway, I was running late, and everybody was starving, so I put the pan in the oven when I thought the time was right and waited patiently. I noticed a stringy substance that had formed on top of the rolls. I thought it was the sugar getting gooey or a weird product of the yeast, sugar, and gluten free flour. I took the rolls out of the oven and began to ice them. I touched the side of the pan and felt hardened plastic wrap. It was plastic wrap.

gabbyvr.official Report

#58

Who Needs A Poundcake Anyway

wellhellocowboy Report

freefeather2 avatar
nini
nini
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know you're not actually supposed to pound it?

#59

I Had It So Easy. All I Had To Do Was Let Them Rise And Bake. A Moment Of Silence For Those Beautiful Delicious Rolls

kathy_alldredge Report

#60

My Mom Doesn't Understand The Concept Of Halving A Recipe, So She Makes Way Too Much Food For 3 People, And They End Up Getting Thrown Away

reddit.com Report

#61

Thanksgiving Blooper. There Goes The Deviled Eggs

RachelBaribeau Report

#62

This Thanksgiving Fail

m8niquee Report

#63

I'm Nailing Thanksgiving. Meringue Gets Me Every Year

tjasper1 Report

#64

Pecan Pie Fail. That's What I Get For Multitasking

4fordgirlsmom Report

#65

When This Happens To Your Homemade Goat Cheese Cheesecake With Spiced Vanilla Wafer Crust

tiisshhaaaa Report

#66

My Wife Is Grocery Shopping For Thanksgiving. There Is Only One Cashier Open

