“Am I A Jerk For Uninviting My Daughter To Thanksgiving Since She Won’t Host It?”
Family, Relationships

“Am I A Jerk For Uninviting My Daughter To Thanksgiving Since She Won’t Host It?”

Hosting family dinners is a lot of work. From planning the menu and shopping for ingredients to preparing the meals and cleaning the house, each step requires time and effort.

This is why Reddit user BonusSpecialist1607 and her relatives rotate the responsibility for every occasion. However, her middle daughter Clara has repeatedly backed out of her turn, often citing reasons that are pretty difficult to verify.

While other family members have had to pick up the slack, Clara recently promised she’d host Thanksgiving—only to cancel yet again. Frustrated, the mom turned to the subreddit “Am I the [Jerk]?” asking members to help her make sense of the situation. Here’s what she wrote.

Thanksgiving is meant to bring families together, yet sometimes drama tears them apart

Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual photo)

One such situation threatens to break this family apart as the question of ‘hosting’ hangs in the balance

Image credits: megostudio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: BonusSpecialist1607

The author offered a little bit more info in the comments

Some people believe the mother to not be a jerk for her decision 

Others very much disagreed, calling her a profound jerk

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda

Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
35 minutes ago

3
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
41 minutes ago

2
Libstak
Libstak
12 minutes ago

1
