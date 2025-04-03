Mom-To-Be Demands Husband Skips Sister’s Wedding Since It’s Too Close To Her Due Date

ADVERTISEMENT

The final weeks of a woman’s pregnancy are the most crucial period. Her discomfort levels will peak as her body prepares for childbirth, and she will need her husband by her side.

That may not be the case for this couple. The man is considering attending his sister’s wedding, which coincides with his wife’s 37th week of pregnancy.

The clash of dates has caused family drama, as the wife wonders if she is being unreasonable for not letting her husband join the ceremony. Scroll down for the entire text.

A pregnant woman is refusing to let her husband attend his sister’s wedding

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Her in-laws scheduled the wedding date around her 37th week of pregnancy, and it has caused some family drama

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

They have resorted to guilt-tripping her husband into attending, and he is actually considering it

Image credits: tayyyspeaks

Partner support is crucial during the final weeks of a woman’s pregnancy

The doctor’s stern advice against the husband’s travel during the woman’s 37th week of pregnancy is understandable. There is a chance of her giving birth during this time, and she will need him to be present.

A 2023 study published in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth found that a partner’s support is crucial during and after pregnancy. It leads to a positive birth experience and helps the couple transition into parenthood.

Another 2023 study published in the National Library of Medicine also concluded that the father’s support reduced maternal stress during childbirth and influenced bonds with the infant.

The woman’s in-laws seem inconsiderate toward her situation, even guilt-tripping her husband into attending the wedding. Dealing with difficult family members, particularly in-laws, may feel like a losing battle. However, there is a way to handle this situation effectively.

Maintaining a united front is essential in dealing with difficult in-laws

In the story’s scenario, the pregnant woman’s needs were more dire, and it wasn’t unreasonable for her to ask her husband to be with her. Fortunately, her husband supported her, even if it led to a massive fight with his parents.

As licensed marriage and family therapist Billie Tyler tells Brides, having a united front is necessary, regardless of the outcome.

“The couple will feel better, and they can navigate the challenges more easily because there is security in knowing they have each other’s back,” she noted.

However, such instances may occur again in the future, when the wife’s in-laws show a lack of respect for her needs. This is where establishing firm boundaries comes into play.

“Boundaries will be less effective if they are only adhered to 90 percent of the time,” licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Melissa Robinson-Brown emphasized in the same Brides interview.

While the rift within the man’s family was unfortunate, the couple must stand their ground and uphold their decision. More importantly, the husband should not budge in showing support for his wife.

The author provided more information in the comments

Most readers sided with her

Others shared similar stories

But some thought everyone involved made a mistake

