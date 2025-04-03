Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom-To-Be Demands Husband Skips Sister’s Wedding Since It’s Too Close To Her Due Date
Family, Relationships

Mom-To-Be Demands Husband Skips Sister's Wedding Since It's Too Close To Her Due Date

The final weeks of a woman’s pregnancy are the most crucial period. Her discomfort levels will peak as her body prepares for childbirth, and she will need her husband by her side.

That may not be the case for this couple. The man is considering attending his sister’s wedding, which coincides with his wife’s 37th week of pregnancy.

The clash of dates has caused family drama, as the wife wonders if she is being unreasonable for not letting her husband join the ceremony. Scroll down for the entire text.

    A pregnant woman is refusing to let her husband attend his sister’s wedding

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

    Her in-laws scheduled the wedding date around her 37th week of pregnancy, and it has caused some family drama

    Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

    They have resorted to guilt-tripping her husband into attending, and he is actually considering it

    Image credits: tayyyspeaks

    Partner support is crucial during the final weeks of a woman’s pregnancy

    The doctor’s stern advice against the husband’s travel during the woman’s 37th week of pregnancy is understandable. There is a chance of her giving birth during this time, and she will need him to be present.

    A 2023 study published in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth found that a partner’s support is crucial during and after pregnancy. It leads to a positive birth experience and helps the couple transition into parenthood.

    Another 2023 study published in the National Library of Medicine also concluded that the father’s support reduced maternal stress during childbirth and influenced bonds with the infant.

    The woman’s in-laws seem inconsiderate toward her situation, even guilt-tripping her husband into attending the wedding. Dealing with difficult family members, particularly in-laws, may feel like a losing battle. However, there is a way to handle this situation effectively.

    Maintaining a united front is essential in dealing with difficult in-laws

    In the story’s scenario, the pregnant woman’s needs were more dire, and it wasn’t unreasonable for her to ask her husband to be with her. Fortunately, her husband supported her, even if it led to a massive fight with his parents.

    As licensed marriage and family therapist Billie Tyler tells Brides, having a united front is necessary, regardless of the outcome.

    “The couple will feel better, and they can navigate the challenges more easily because there is security in knowing they have each other’s back,” she noted.

    However, such instances may occur again in the future, when the wife’s in-laws show a lack of respect for her needs. This is where establishing firm boundaries comes into play.

    “Boundaries will be less effective if they are only adhered to 90 percent of the time,” licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Melissa Robinson-Brown emphasized in the same Brides interview.

    While the rift within the man’s family was unfortunate, the couple must stand their ground and uphold their decision. More importantly, the husband should not budge in showing support for his wife.

     The author provided more information in the comments

    Most readers sided with her

    Others shared similar stories

    But some thought everyone involved made a mistake

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unreal, some people are actually calling *her* an a*****e?? Over semantics? Unreal. 🙄

    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I were in this situation, it would be a complete no-brainer - there's not a chance in hell that I'd be leaving my pregnant wife. Then again, I would never be in this situation because, thankfully, neither my family nor hers are complete f*****g morons.

