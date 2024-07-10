ADVERTISEMENT

Signs are often simple and straightforward, meant to be taken seriously. But occasionally, you will find an unusual one that will grab your attention because of its silliness. 

Enter the Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs Facebook group. The page features billboards, guideposts, and placards with sarcasm, witty wordplay, and corny humor worth a few chuckles.

We’ve compiled some posts from the page to create this new list, which could be your comic relief for today. Scroll through, enjoy, and share it around.

#1

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#2

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#3

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
46 minutes ago

'He is risen' - isn't that kinda old news? 'He is BAAAACK' - now that'd be news

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply

Many of these signs may be funny for one person but not so much for another. However, according to experts, puns and wordplay automatically draw laughs because of how our brains are wired. 

“The same words having dual meanings violates our understanding of language, causing incongruity,” neuroscientist and author Dean Burnett wrote in an article for BBC Science Focus. “But there are no harmful outcomes, and our brains not being relentless logic machines means we can accept two interpretations at the same time.”
#4

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Well that's why you eat your victims. Come on, Hannibal Lecter got it right.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#6

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

As Burnett further explains, humor is usually derived from things or events that are “surprising” or “wrong in some form.” However, there must be a resolution without negative consequences. 

“Humor is essentially our brain going ‘This isn’t how things usually work… but I’m okay with it!’” Burnett summarized. “It may sound frivolous, but the neuroscience of humor is no laughing (gray) matter.”
#7

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

Mark
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago

Estimated time of whack arrival is 3-4 business days

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

Matthews
Matthews
Matthews
Community Member
2 minutes ago

As if it weren’t enough, it’s open to the public! Oh s…

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#9

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

Let’s shift gears and talk about our sense of humor and how it affects the people around us. Self-deprecating humor, for one, makes a person more likable because it shows comfort in one’s own skin. It also has therapeutic benefits, according to author and educator Kendra Cherry

“Gently poking fun at the things that bring you down can take the hurt and stress out of them,” Cherry wrote in an article for Very Well Mind. “It won’t make those challenges vanish, but it can make them easier to deal with.”
#10

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#11

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#12

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

However, this type of humor has quite a dark flip side. Here’s an explanation from psychologist and professor Chloe Lau

“Maladaptive humor styles are positively associated with negative psychological outcomes, including spitefulness, loneliness, sub-clinical psychopathy and Machiavellianism, and parental rejection,” Dr. Lau told Forbes in a 2022 interview.

#13

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#14

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#15

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

We compiled some self-deprecating jokes in a previous article. Check it out and maybe use it as a practice to not take yourself too seriously. Here’s one example: 

“I just realized that my life can’t fall apart if I never had it together in the first place.”
#16

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#17

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#18

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

On the flip side, you have self-enhancing humor, or the ability to laugh at oneself. But, according to researcher Julie Aitken Schermer, this can also be a double-edged sword. 

“People who engage in that type of humor can cheer themselves up by thinking about positive or funny events [and] experiences,” Schermer told Discover Magazine. “Beyond that, people who use self-enhancing humor are less likely to show signs of depression, loneliness, and poor relationships with others.”
#19

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#20

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

Pernille.
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I caught myself singing along to TOTOs Africa just the other day.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

Having a liking for dark humor can mean two things, experts say. According to counseling psychologist Namratha Dinesh, it allows us to have a better handle on a serious situation. 

“Research shows that dark humor enables the individual to assess the situation through cognitive reappraisal and convert the threatening circumstance into something easier to manage,” Dinesh wrote in a LinkedIn article.

#22

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#23

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#24

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

Conversely, it could also mean having a dark personality. Psychologist Alberto Dionigi also spoke with Forbes, stating that people with these personality traits may use humor differently. 

“Machiavellians, being unscrupulous and intimidating, may use humor as a means of manipulating others.”
#25

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#26

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#27

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

But regardless of what type of humor you’re into, we can all agree that laughter can be the best medicine. And in a literal sense, according to research. 

A study by the University of Maryland revealed that laughing may help prevent heart disease. Researchers found that laughter’s ability to alleviate mental stress also prevented the impairment of the endothelium, a barrier that protects the blood vessels.

#28

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#29

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

"The ability to laugh - either naturally or as learned behavior may have important implications in societies such as the U.S., where heart disease remains the number one killer," said Dr. Michael Miller, a professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Maryland. 

"We know that exercising, not smoking, and eating foods low in saturated fat will reduce the risk of heart disease. Perhaps regular, hearty laughter should be added to the list."
#30

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

Owen
Owen
Owen
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Do not get into that car under any circumstances

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#31

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

Owen
Owen
Owen
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I spent most of my life living by this rule. It's going well.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#33

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#34

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#35

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#36

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

Pernille.
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Cutting your own bangs might also work, I have done some amazing bang trims in my time, and every time I wanted to stay home until it grew out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#38

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#39

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#40

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#41

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#42

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#43

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#44

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#45

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#46

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#47

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#48

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#49

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#50

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#51

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#52

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#53

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#54

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#55

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#56

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#57

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#58

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#59

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#60

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#61

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#62

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#63

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#64

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#65

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#66

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

Owen
Owen
Owen
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I have to clean up after my dog, but people never clean up after their horses.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#67

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#68

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#69

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#70

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#71

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#72

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#73

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#74

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#75

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#76

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#77

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

#78

Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs

Inella‍
Inella‍
Inella‍
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No problem there - I don't even want one, let alone three!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
mariannekraus avatar
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So are they annoyed about homeless people or about people having sex in the park?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a real sign, mainly because in Thailand and SE Asia, squat toilets are pretty common. Thailand-S...c93113.jpg Thailand-Squat-Toilet-668e2a8c93113.jpg

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being a cat, I am not at all intimidated by crab meat. Neither is Audi. Maybe Shyla is. Soft can-openers are weird.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
