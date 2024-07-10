ADVERTISEMENT

Signs are often simple and straightforward, meant to be taken seriously. But occasionally, you will find an unusual one that will grab your attention because of its silliness.

Enter the Funny Signs, Signs, Everywhere are Funny Signs Facebook group. The page features billboards, guideposts, and placards with sarcasm, witty wordplay, and corny humor worth a few chuckles.

We’ve compiled some posts from the page to create this new list, which could be your comic relief for today. Scroll through, enjoy, and share it around.