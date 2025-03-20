To know more about why people resort to being passive-aggressive and how they can learn to communicate better, Bored Panda reached out to LCS Certified personal coach Karen Edwards, CPQC. She kindly agreed to tell us more about how passive-aggressiveness is linked to survival instinct and offered some effective communication techniques. Read her expert insights below!

We've scoured the Internet and collected the funniest notes, signs, text messages , and other encounters where people traded in direct communication for passive-aggressiveness. Turns out, people aren't the only ones capable of snide comments. Our apps sometimes send us passive-aggressive reminders too!

Passive-aggressiveness isn't a very desirable personality trait, but sometimes we can't help but let out a snarky remark. In fact, 82% of Americans say they have said something passive-aggressive lately. Although it's never fun to be on the receiving end of these kinds of comments, sometimes people come up with pretty funny quips.

#1 New Dog Waste Disposal Signs Went Up In New York Share icon

That same poll by Preply we mentioned previously also asked people what phrases they deem to be the most passive-aggressive. Most respondents said that hearing things like "You're too sensitive", "Why are you getting so upset?", and "No offense, but..." trigger them the most. Shifting blame on someone else and being judgmental or patronizing seems to rub people the wrong way the most. The workplace is where most Americans experience passive aggression. 73% of the respondents in the Preply survey said so, yet, at the same time, 52% admitted being passive-aggressive themselves. The most annoying phrases coworkers and managers use are "As you are no doubt aware...", "For future reference", and "Friendly reminder."

RELATED:

#2 My Jerk Neighbors Decided To Be Complete Drunken Fecalwads By Rolling A Giant Sandstone Boulder In Front Of My Car, But Forgot That I Am A Tiny Geologist Who Has Access To A Very Loud Auto-Chipper At 7:30 Am Share icon

#3 That’s Evil But So Good Share icon

In her book Getting Along, workplace expert Amy Gallo identified eight types of 'difficult' people. Interestingly, passive-aggressive people ranked as the number one worst. "They'll appear to comply with the needs of others, but will then passively resist following through. Or they might use indirect methods to express their thoughts and feelings, so their intentions are never entirely clear," she writes. ADVERTISEMENT For many, coworkers are the most passive-aggressive people they communicate with. But others also experience passive-aggressive behaviors from family members and friends. 18% of the respondents in the Preply survey said that their mothers are the people who usually talk to them in a passive-aggressive manner. For 16%, it was their friends.

#4 Tired Of No One Understanding Were All Adults. Just Do Them Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 The Condescending Warning Label On These Snowboarding Gloves Share icon

#6 This Sign On The Way From Islamabad To Nathia Gali, Pakistan Share icon

We sought to find out why people engage in passive-aggressive behavior, so, we reached out to certified personal coach Karen Edwards. She explains that for those who do it, snarky comments and indirect communication seem like the safest way to communicate. ADVERTISEMENT "They may fear direct conflict and hope that subtle hints will lead to change without confrontation," she explains. "Some believe they're still 'kind' as long as they don't use harsh words, even if their tone or actions convey frustration."

#7 My Neighbor Took These Without Asking So I Took Them Back And Placed Them In My Front Yard For Free Share icon

#8 The WiFi Password For Our Hotel Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 It's Called The Speed Limit Share icon

People may also resort to passive-aggressive comments when they don't know how to express their needs and emotions effectively. "Passive-aggressive behavior provides a layer of plausible deniability—they can always claim they didn't mean anything by it since they never explicitly said it," Edwards explains. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Passive Aggressive Test Share icon

#11 My “Going Away” Cake From My Last Day At Work At An It Company Share icon

#12 Passive Aggressive Parking Note Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Edwards says that passive-aggressiveness is survival-driven. She describes it as a safety mechanism that feels comfortable in the moment, but "ultimately leads to fels-sabotage." "It prevents you from developing the ability to feel and express emotions in a healthy way and damages relationships by creating confusion—your words say one thing, but your energy communicates something else," the personal coach points out.

#13 Kids Are Having Fun With Friends So A Neighbor Reported To Homeowners Association That They Must Be Running A Childcare Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 This Passive Aggressive Sign At My Doctors Office Share icon

#15 Duolingo Just Roasted Me For No Reason Share icon

One way to battle your own passive-aggressive behavior is with mindfulness. As Karen points out, it reminds us that we're more than just our survival brain. "It allows you to observe your thoughts, recognize reactive patterns, and make intentional choices rather than defaulting to passive-aggressive behaviors," the personal coach says. "By practicing mindfulness, you gain the ability to respond with clarity and authenticity instead of letting fear or discomfort dictate your actions."

#16 I Found This On My Grampas Table And Just Lost It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Just Started At A New Shop And This Work Of Art Was Left Above My New Work Station Share icon

#18 Love The P.S Share icon

Passive-aggressive communication can have a serious strain on our relationships. That's why Karen has some tips on how to communicate honestly and respectfully. That way, expressing frustrations can strengthen relationships instead of causing tension. ADVERTISEMENT First, she suggests using 'I' statements. "Express your feelings without blame. For example, instead of saying, 'You never clean up,' say, 'I feel frustrated when the kitchen is messy because it makes it harder for me to cook.'"

#19 What’s Going On Here Then? Share icon

#20 Myfitnesspal Is Passive Aggressive Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Pos Neighbor Smokes On Balcony Outside Our Unit And Dumps His Butts On The Ground. Thought This Was An Fun Way To Address The Issue (Taped Note To His Front Door) Share icon

Have you ever heard the 'Count to 10 before you respond' rule? It works pretty well in this case, too. Karen says that pausing and processing is important if we want to communicate with people honestly. When you're not reacting impulsively, the conversation is bound to go in a move constructive direction. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Found Closed To Our Airbnb In Waikiki Share icon

#23 My Daughter Roasted Me For Fathers Day. I Couldn't Be More Proud Share icon

#24 Passive Aggressive Food Preferences Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

When you're feeling frustrated, empathize with the other person. "Consider why they might be acting a certain way," Edwards tells Bored Panda. "Understanding their perspective can help you approach the situation with curiosity rather than frustration." She also recommends being clear and direct. Not stating your needs and expecting the other person to "just know" is what gets passive-aggressive people in trouble in the first place. "Clear communication reduces misunderstandings," Karen says.

#25 The People At My Workplace Are Getting Salty About Their Water Fountain Rules Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 This Sign On The Door Of A Local Business Share icon

#27 The Mythical Cord Share icon

It's also about how you say things; opt for a calm or a neutral tone. A raised tone of voice makes the other person defensive, instantly souring the conversation. Complaints also never helped anybody, so, try offering some solutions. "Instead of only pointing out a problem, suggest a way forward," Karen explains. "For example, 'Can we set a schedule for chores?' instead of 'You never help around the house.'" Another golden rule here is to pick your battles. Know the right time and place to address the issues that are bothering you, but do so when both you and the other person are in a receptive state. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Go Go Gadget Passive Aggressive Note. Left This Note On A Car. Don't Park In My Spot Share icon

#29 A Passive-Aggressive Message To My Wife, Regarding Her Habit Of Sticking Loose Hairs To The Shower Wall Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Do You Even Lift, Bro Share icon

Being on the receiving end of a passive-aggressive text or note surely does suck. But we can't deny that sometimes, people get pretty creative with their passive-aggressive jabs. Let us know which ones from this list you liked the most, Pandas. And don't forget to check out another one of our lists where people were hilariously passive-aggressive to each other!

#31 This Is Hysterical Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 For Some Reason, Vitamin Water Is Savagely Roasting Kids With Lemonade Stands On Their Bottles Share icon

#33 Only Gold And Swedish Fish Are Acceptable In The Workplace Share icon

#34 Petty? Yes. Satisfying? Definitely. Handwriting? Horrible Share icon

#35 Finished Working My Last Shift Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Shouldn't Have Used Her Coffee Creamer I Guess Share icon

#37 Sometimes I Feel Like Some FedEx Drivers Just Do This Kind Of Stuff Because They Think It’s Funny Share icon

#38 That’s An A-Level Of Communication With Neighbors Share icon

#39 It Does Sound Rather Sarcastic Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 He Wins That Round Share icon

#41 3ds Smash Bros Is So Passive Aggressive About Resetting Data Share icon

#42 A Bumper Sticker I Saw In My Travels Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Someone At Work Stole One Of My Muffins Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Passive Aggressive Duolingo Share icon

#45 Passive Aggressive Tree Ornaments At Work Share icon

#46 My Neighbours Are Doing Early Morning Weekend Rennovations. Some Passive-Aggressive Feedback Left In The Lift Share icon

#47 Just Started Working From Home. My 7yo Is Brutal Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 I'm Sensing Some Passive Aggression Here Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Sensing A Lot Of Passive-Aggressive Hostility From My Phone Lately Share icon

#50 After Numerous "Please Cover Your Food" Notes On Our Microwave, I Had To Get Aggressive With My Coworkers Share icon

#51 Spotted This Note On A Car On My Work Carpark Last Year Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 You Guys, Duolingo Is Passive-Aggressive Share icon

#53 Got Insulted By Urban Dictionary While Trying To Finish My Crossword Share icon

#54 They Might Have A Point Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 If It's On The Porch, It Must Be Free Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Co Workers Keep Stealing My Work Breakfasts. Maybe This Flow Chart Will Solve The Issue Share icon

#57 Coworker Left This In The Break Room Today With His Name And Phone Number. Bold Move Share icon

#58 Righteous Passive Aggressive Share icon

#59 My Brother Bought His First House This Year And Won’t Shut Up About It. Got Him This Cake For His Bday This Year, Since He Won’t Shut Up About The House Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Spotted On The Bottom Of A Box Containing Ear Wax Drops Share icon

#61 This Relatable Sign In Ireland Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Passive Aggressive Sedan Share icon

#63 I Guess The Neighbors Saw Our Passive Aggressive WiFi Name Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 The Most Passive-Agressive Thing I've Witnessed St My School Share icon

#65 My Neighbor Returned A Stolen Package 1 Year Later Share icon So my neighbor who lives directly next to me is moving out. Last October, I had just moved in and ordered a new wifi setup. Yesterday, I came home from work to find my complete package in the plastic, but in the torn open box covered in dust. Now this is just so funny to me, but now I feel so unnerved of who I’ve been living next to. My internet had long been replaced and cost me nothing to rectify. Just so, so strange.



#66 Saw This In My Gym Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 Love This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 This Is Funny Share icon

#69 Cassowary Warning Signs In Far North Queensland Share icon

#70 Great Car Sticker I Saw Today Share icon

#71 My Passive Aggressive Neighbors Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 My Mom Is In Town Taking Care Of Me After I Fractured My Spine In A Skiing Accident. We Only Have Street Parking. Neighbors Across The Street Left This Sweet Note On Her Windshield Share icon

#73 This Passive Agressive Bathroom Sign Shames You Into Washing Your Hands Share icon

#74 I'm Looking Forward To The Blurbs. "This Book Is Ok." Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 This Was In The Centerpiece Of My Friend's Table When He Went To His Cousin's Wedding Share icon