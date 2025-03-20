ADVERTISEMENT

Passive-aggressiveness isn't a very desirable personality trait, but sometimes we can't help but let out a snarky remark. In fact, 82% of Americans say they have said something passive-aggressive lately. Although it's never fun to be on the receiving end of these kinds of comments, sometimes people come up with pretty funny quips.

We've scoured the Internet and collected the funniest notes, signs, text messages, and other encounters where people traded in direct communication for passive-aggressiveness. Turns out, people aren't the only ones capable of snide comments. Our apps sometimes send us passive-aggressive reminders too!

To know more about why people resort to being passive-aggressive and how they can learn to communicate better, Bored Panda reached out to LCS Certified personal coach Karen Edwards, CPQC. She kindly agreed to tell us more about how passive-aggressiveness is linked to survival instinct and offered some effective communication techniques. Read her expert insights below!

More info: Karen Edwards Coaching | Instagram

#1

New Dog Waste Disposal Signs Went Up In New York

Humorous passive-aggressive sign instructing dog waste disposal into a Cybertruck or directly into Elon Musk's mouth.

Epelep Report

That same poll by Preply we mentioned previously also asked people what phrases they deem to be the most passive-aggressive. Most respondents said that hearing things like "You're too sensitive", "Why are you getting so upset?", and "No offense, but..." trigger them the most. Shifting blame on someone else and being judgmental or patronizing seems to rub people the wrong way the most.

The workplace is where most Americans experience passive aggression. 73% of the respondents in the Preply survey said so, yet, at the same time, 52% admitted being passive-aggressive themselves. The most annoying phrases coworkers and managers use are "As you are no doubt aware...", "For future reference", and "Friendly reminder."
    #2

    My Jerk Neighbors Decided To Be Complete Drunken Fecalwads By Rolling A Giant Sandstone Boulder In Front Of My Car, But Forgot That I Am A Tiny Geologist Who Has Access To A Very Loud Auto-Chipper At 7:30 Am

    Person handles a large rock with a tool in a passive-aggressive encounter, clearing a driveway next to parked cars.

    VolcanoDoc Report

    #3

    That’s Evil But So Good

    Syringe filled with mustard, a doughnut, and a passive-aggressive prank ready for a coworker.

    lufcdannyboy Report

    In her book Getting Along, workplace expert Amy Gallo identified eight types of 'difficult' people. Interestingly, passive-aggressive people ranked as the number one worst. "They'll appear to comply with the needs of others, but will then passively resist following through. Or they might use indirect methods to express their thoughts and feelings, so their intentions are never entirely clear," she writes.

    For many, coworkers are the most passive-aggressive people they communicate with. But others also experience passive-aggressive behaviors from family members and friends. 18% of the respondents in the Preply survey said that their mothers are the people who usually talk to them in a passive-aggressive manner. For 16%, it was their friends.
    #4

    Tired Of No One Understanding Were All Adults. Just Do Them

    Passive-aggressive note about doing the dishes, taped to a patterned wall.

    lauraj942012 Report

    #5

    The Condescending Warning Label On These Snowboarding Gloves

    Plastic bag with humorous passive-aggressive warning about suffocation risk and life difficulties.

    shjitpost Report

    #6

    This Sign On The Way From Islamabad To Nathia Gali, Pakistan

    Sign with passive-aggressive message urging humans to avoid littering, saying animals don't leave trash, on roadside.

    Massive-Ranger2593 Report

    We sought to find out why people engage in passive-aggressive behavior, so, we reached out to certified personal coach Karen Edwards. She explains that for those who do it, snarky comments and indirect communication seem like the safest way to communicate.

    "They may fear direct conflict and hope that subtle hints will lead to change without confrontation," she explains. "Some believe they're still 'kind' as long as they don't use harsh words, even if their tone or actions convey frustration."
    #7

    My Neighbor Took These Without Asking So I Took Them Back And Placed Them In My Front Yard For Free

    Bricks on grass with a sign, "Free to anyone but Ann," showcasing a funny passive-aggressive encounter.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    The WiFi Password For Our Hotel

    Passive-aggressive note reading "checkout 10am" held up against a blurred interior background.

    PackageTraditional91 Report

    #9

    It's Called The Speed Limit

    Car window sticker humorously displays passive-aggressive message about driving at the speed limit.

    act167641 Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just don't do it in the left lane. This person is the one with the line of cars behind them causing people to pass on the right.

    People may also resort to passive-aggressive comments when they don't know how to express their needs and emotions effectively. "Passive-aggressive behavior provides a layer of plausible deniability—they can always claim they didn't mean anything by it since they never explicitly said it," Edwards explains.

    #10

    Passive Aggressive Test

    "Screenshot showing a passive-aggressive test failure message with statistics on user success rates."

    dreamy-chocolate Report

    #11

    My “Going Away” Cake From My Last Day At Work At An It Company

    Cake with a Windows XP error message saying "Job failed successfully," showcasing passive-aggressive humor.

    ultramagnes23 Report

    #12

    Passive Aggressive Parking Note

    Funny passive-aggressive note on a car with a turtle drawing, suggesting better parking skills.

    jamesd328 Report

    Karen Edwards says that passive-aggressiveness is survival-driven. She describes it as a safety mechanism that feels comfortable in the moment, but "ultimately leads to fels-sabotage."

    "It prevents you from developing the ability to feel and express emotions in a healthy way and damages relationships by creating confusion—your words say one thing, but your energy communicates something else," the personal coach points out.
    #13

    Kids Are Having Fun With Friends So A Neighbor Reported To Homeowners Association That They Must Be Running A Childcare

    Yellow sign on fence humorously clarifying it's not a daycare, referencing passive-aggressive encounters.

    JustJJ92 Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone must be jealous because no one wants to play with them.

    #14

    This Passive Aggressive Sign At My Doctors Office

    Sign listing funny passive-aggressive reasons for waiting, such as not playing video games, while explaining actual priorities.

    Tom_Aydo Report

    #15

    Duolingo Just Roasted Me For No Reason

    Passive-aggressive message with a funny character celebrating a perfect lesson without real-life mistakes.

    Kostarex Report

    One way to battle your own passive-aggressive behavior is with mindfulness. As Karen points out, it reminds us that we're more than just our survival brain. "It allows you to observe your thoughts, recognize reactive patterns, and make intentional choices rather than defaulting to passive-aggressive behaviors," the personal coach says. "By practicing mindfulness, you gain the ability to respond with clarity and authenticity instead of letting fear or discomfort dictate your actions."
    #16

    I Found This On My Grampas Table And Just Lost It

    A passive-aggressive parking note left on a car, humorously criticizing the parking job.

    noragrets23 Report

    #17

    Just Started At A New Shop And This Work Of Art Was Left Above My New Work Station

    Sign with passive-aggressive humor warning about serious injury if told how to do a job, featuring stick figures.

    rwmurphy10 Report

    #18

    Love The P.S

    Newspaper ad with a humorous passive-aggressive message from Jenny to Steve, using his credit card.

    maxslonim Report

    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hopefully, there are not that many other couples with that name combination...

    Passive-aggressive communication can have a serious strain on our relationships. That's why Karen has some tips on how to communicate honestly and respectfully. That way, expressing frustrations can strengthen relationships instead of causing tension. 

    First, she suggests using 'I' statements. "Express your feelings without blame. For example, instead of saying, 'You never clean up,' say, 'I feel frustrated when the kitchen is messy because it makes it harder for me to cook.'"
    #19

    What’s Going On Here Then?

    Passive-aggressive signs on a fence saying "We have a neighbour dispute," visible from a car mirror.

    Any_Turnover_4962 Report

    #20

    Myfitnesspal Is Passive Aggressive

    Passive-aggressive alert from app: "These reminders don't seem helpful. We'll stop them so they don't bother you."

    mileztog0 Report

    #21

    Pos Neighbor Smokes On Balcony Outside Our Unit And Dumps His Butts On The Ground. Thought This Was An Fun Way To Address The Issue (Taped Note To His Front Door)

    Passive-aggressive note with cigarette butts taped to it, found under stairs.

    vanillabinchicken Report

    Have you ever heard the 'Count to 10 before you respond' rule? It works pretty well in this case, too. Karen says that pausing and processing is important if we want to communicate with people honestly. When you're not reacting impulsively, the conversation is bound to go in a move constructive direction.

    #22

    Found Closed To Our Airbnb In Waikiki

    Sign in a plant with passive-aggressive message: "Thanks for realizing this is not an ashtray. Mahalo!"

    meow_you_doing_mp Report

    #23

    My Daughter Roasted Me For Fathers Day. I Couldn't Be More Proud

    Funny passive-aggressive note saying, "When I grow up, I want to be as funny as you think you are," on paper.

    magnus_ubergasm Report

    #24

    Passive Aggressive Food Preferences

    Stop sign with "Eating Animals" sticker and "Without BBQ Sauce" sign. Funny passive-aggressive message in rural setting.

    Golf3putt Report

    When you're feeling frustrated, empathize with the other person. "Consider why they might be acting a certain way," Edwards tells Bored Panda. "Understanding their perspective can help you approach the situation with curiosity rather than frustration."

    She also recommends being clear and direct. Not stating your needs and expecting the other person to "just know" is what gets passive-aggressive people in trouble in the first place. "Clear communication reduces misunderstandings," Karen says.
    #25

    The People At My Workplace Are Getting Salty About Their Water Fountain Rules

    Funny passive-aggressive sign about not pouring anything but water down drain, with sarcastic cartoon response.

    SouthernAero Report

    #26

    This Sign On The Door Of A Local Business

    Sign with funny passive-aggressive message about office noise from gym above, mentioning headphones and management decisions.

    OneTrueClassy Report

    #27

    The Mythical Cord

    Passive-aggressive note shows a non-existent plug with humorous text about not selling or using it.

    WhattheDuck9 Report

    It's also about how you say things; opt for a calm or a neutral tone. A raised tone of voice makes the other person defensive, instantly souring the conversation. Complaints also never helped anybody, so, try offering some solutions. "Instead of only pointing out a problem, suggest a way forward," Karen explains. "For example, 'Can we set a schedule for chores?' instead of 'You never help around the house.'"

    Another golden rule here is to pick your battles. Know the right time and place to address the issues that are bothering you, but do so when both you and the other person are in a receptive state.

    #28

    Go Go Gadget Passive Aggressive Note. Left This Note On A Car. Don't Park In My Spot

    Hand holding a passive-aggressive note about parking, referencing “Gadget” and warning about towing next time.

    ryguynj Report

    #29

    A Passive-Aggressive Message To My Wife, Regarding Her Habit Of Sticking Loose Hairs To The Shower Wall

    Shower wall with hair forming a face in a passive-aggressive display, bottle in the corner.

    Mik0n Report

    Do You Even Lift, Bro

    Passive-aggressive gym sign reading "Re-Rack your weights, BRO" in both English and Chinese.

    pretentiouswhat Report

    Being on the receiving end of a passive-aggressive text or note surely does suck. But we can't deny that sometimes, people get pretty creative with their passive-aggressive jabs. Let us know which ones from this list you liked the most, Pandas. And don't forget to check out another one of our lists where people were hilariously passive-aggressive to each other!
    #31

    This Is Hysterical

    Passive-aggressive flowchart for locating Mrs. Balmforth humorously posted on a classroom door.

    mister_firth Report

    #32

    For Some Reason, Vitamin Water Is Savagely Roasting Kids With Lemonade Stands On Their Bottles

    Vitaminwater bottle with passive-aggressive label humor comparing lemonade stand hygiene to its zero sugar drink.

    freshprinceofbayarea Report

    #33

    Only Gold And Swedish Fish Are Acceptable In The Workplace

    Passive-aggressive workplace sign showing acceptable fish snacks: Goldfish and Swedish Fish candies.

    shadimusa Report

    #34

    Petty? Yes. Satisfying? Definitely. Handwriting? Horrible

    Crayola coloring book with a passive-aggressive note on a car windshield.

    CommanderApparent Report

    #35

    Finished Working My Last Shift Today

    Badge with passive-aggressive message: “It's My Last Day, please complain to someone who cares,” humorous encounter.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    Shouldn't Have Used Her Coffee Creamer I Guess

    Passive-aggressive note on coffee creamer bottle reveals it's actually breast milk, with a smiley face for humor.

    Csxa11 Report

    #37

    Sometimes I Feel Like Some FedEx Drivers Just Do This Kind Of Stuff Because They Think It’s Funny

    Passive-aggressive note and FedEx delivery notice on a wooden door.

    Waffle842 Report

    #38

    That’s An A-Level Of Communication With Neighbors

    Wi-Fi network names displaying funny passive-aggressive messages, highlighting neighbor conflicts.

    RodLacroix Report

    #39

    It Does Sound Rather Sarcastic

    Passive-aggressive pharmacy sign saying, "Ask our Pharmacist about your minor health concern."

    richardosman Report

    #40

    He Wins That Round

    Text conversation showing a passive-aggressive exchange about an egg on the floor next to a chair leg.

    Christie_Whelan Report

    #41

    3ds Smash Bros Is So Passive Aggressive About Resetting Data

    Passive-aggressive gaming message on a console, humorously stating save data deletion.

    salivarytung Report

    #42

    A Bumper Sticker I Saw In My Travels Today

    Car with a funny passive-aggressive bumper sticker questioning Fox News credibility.

    maltamur Report

    #43

    Someone At Work Stole One Of My Muffins

    Pack of muffins with a missing one; humorous passive-aggressive note about someone eating it.

    speckled_pink Report

    #44

    Passive Aggressive Duolingo

    Duolingo passive-aggressive email asking how to say “quitter” in Japanese with option to start a lesson.

    foetus_on_my_breath Report

    #45

    Passive Aggressive Tree Ornaments At Work

    Passive-aggressive note on a tree says, "Because nobody can actually throw me in the trash I'll just hang here."

    sathirtythree Report

    #46

    My Neighbours Are Doing Early Morning Weekend Rennovations. Some Passive-Aggressive Feedback Left In The Lift

    Handwritten note for tap dancing lessons with a humorous passive-aggressive tone, mentioning noisy practice.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    #47

    Just Started Working From Home. My 7yo Is Brutal

    A funny passive-aggressive note on a desk says, "You suck at your job," with edits.

    makeupisthedevil Report

    #48

    I'm Sensing Some Passive Aggression Here

    Sign listing prohibited songs in a humorous passive-aggressive tone at Northern Acoustics, Leeds Corn Exchange.

    pingusaysnoot Report

    #49

    Sensing A Lot Of Passive-Aggressive Hostility From My Phone Lately

    Phone notification showing a passive-aggressive message, "Have you tried Drop Dead? We think that you'll love it."

    davoust Report

    #50

    After Numerous "Please Cover Your Food" Notes On Our Microwave, I Had To Get Aggressive With My Coworkers

    Passive-aggressive note on microwave about cleaning shared spaces, emphasizing considerate behavior and communal responsibility.

    Tiqui Report

    #51

    Spotted This Note On A Car On My Work Carpark Last Year

    A passive-aggressive note on a car windshield about parking inconveniences and a missed meeting.

    WiganLad82 Report

    #52

    You Guys, Duolingo Is Passive-Aggressive

    Duolingo email with passive-aggressive message about learning progress, featuring a sad Duo emoji.

    Ellekm730 Report

    #53

    Got Insulted By Urban Dictionary While Trying To Finish My Crossword

    Google search for "swaray" shows passive-aggressive Urban Dictionary result on spelling mistakes.

    chroniclesofadellia Report

    #54

    They Might Have A Point

    Airline passengers enjoy a luxurious in-flight meal with champagne, showcasing passive-aggressive humor about expectations.

    Raijgun Report

    #55

    If It's On The Porch, It Must Be Free

    Passive-aggressive note on a tree with photos, requesting the return of a stolen doormat.

    TimThomasIsMyGod Report

    Co Workers Keep Stealing My Work Breakfasts. Maybe This Flow Chart Will Solve The Issue

    Passive-aggressive note on food box saying, "Is this yours? Don't touch it if it's not."

    dolo_ran6er Report

    #57

    Coworker Left This In The Break Room Today With His Name And Phone Number. Bold Move

    Passive-aggressive note about an empty coffee pot, offering a lesson in coffee-making with a touch of sarcasm.

    jamaicajosh Report

    #58

    Righteous Passive Aggressive

    A car with a passive-aggressive bumper sticker asking, "Do you follow Jesus this closely?" at a traffic light.

    Pjones2127 Report

    #59

    My Brother Bought His First House This Year And Won’t Shut Up About It. Got Him This Cake For His Bday This Year, Since He Won’t Shut Up About The House

    Passive-aggressive cake with red icing message, "Nobody cares about your house," topped with whipped cream and cherries.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Spotted On The Bottom Of A Box Containing Ear Wax Drops

    Box with passive-aggressive text: "Opening the box from this side? Okay. You do you."

    Kerfluffle_Pie Report

    #61

    This Relatable Sign In Ireland

    Sign with humorous passive-aggressive message encouraging teenagers to move out, get a job, and pay bills independently.

    Chantrak Report

    #62

    Passive Aggressive Sedan

    Black car in parking lot with humorous passive-aggressive vanity plate saying "WOK OKAY".

    dustyboots1991 Report

    #63

    I Guess The Neighbors Saw Our Passive Aggressive WiFi Name

    Wi-Fi list with passive-aggressive network names, including "Quit parking your Mercedes there" and "GROW A PAIR AND ASK ME BICH."

    Parmaker93 Report

    #64

    The Most Passive-Agressive Thing I've Witnessed St My School

    Wi-Fi list with a passive-aggressive network name displayed humorously.

    EvenMoreWill Report

    #65

    My Neighbor Returned A Stolen Package 1 Year Later

    Cardboard boxes left in a hallway, showcasing a passive-aggressive encounter with unclear delivery details.

    So my neighbor who lives directly next to me is moving out. Last October, I had just moved in and ordered a new wifi setup. Yesterday, I came home from work to find my complete package in the plastic, but in the torn open box covered in dust. Now this is just so funny to me, but now I feel so unnerved of who I’ve been living next to. My internet had long been replaced and cost me nothing to rectify. Just so, so strange.

    girlhattan Report

    #66

    Saw This In My Gym Today

    Gym sign with a passive-aggressive message to re-rack weights after use, featuring a lifting illustration.

    Vijay-Bhoi Report

    #67

    Love This

    Funny passive-aggressive note from police on windshield about parking within the lines.

    SouthlakeDPS Report

    This Is Funny

    Text exchange showing a passive-aggressive encounter about fixing shelves with emojis conveying frustration and puzzlement.

    HannahPilkes Report

    #69

    Cassowary Warning Signs In Far North Queensland

    Humorous sign warning people to avoid agitating cassowaries, emphasizing their danger with funny illustrations. Passive-aggressive tone.

    Rd28T Report

    #70

    Great Car Sticker I Saw Today

    Car sticker with a passive-aggressive message about following distance.

    BangersHashtag Report

    #71

    My Passive Aggressive Neighbors

    Trash bin with a face drawn on a cardboard box, humorously open on a suburban street, showcasing passive-aggressive humor.

    RichardCabeza Report

    #72

    My Mom Is In Town Taking Care Of Me After I Fractured My Spine In A Skiing Accident. We Only Have Street Parking. Neighbors Across The Street Left This Sweet Note On Her Windshield

    Handwritten passive-aggressive note left on a car, expressing frustration about parking on trash day.

    boggggggle Report

    #73

    This Passive Agressive Bathroom Sign Shames You Into Washing Your Hands

    Sign on marble wall with passive-aggressive reminder to wash hands, citing state law and common decency.

    NotVerySmarts Report

    #74

    I'm Looking Forward To The Blurbs. "This Book Is Ok."

    Passive-aggressive gift: book titled "Joy of the Ordinary" with placeholder cover image and text.

    j_amesmarriott Report

    #75

    This Was In The Centerpiece Of My Friend's Table When He Went To His Cousin's Wedding

    Hand holding a mini sign with a funny passive-aggressive message: "No One's Gonna Love You..." on a dark background.

    Tristan2353 Report

