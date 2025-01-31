ADVERTISEMENT

Just like every year, 2024 was an amazing one for animal meme lovers. The star of the show was, of course, Moo Deng, the pygmy hippo, who, with her dewy skin and chaotic spirit, won over the hearts of netizens. We also can’t forget Pesto the Penguin, who achieved viral stardom for being a chocolatey, chunky chick, and Hvaldimir, the beluga whale, who gained fame for (allegedly) being a Russian spy. Other memorable mentions include Peanut the Squirrel and Ava, the golden tiger—both adorable in their own right. 2024 was a truly fruitful year for animal memes so we’re manifesting for another one with a fresh batch of them, courtesy of the Instagram account “Openly Gay Animals.” Scroll down to find the best the page has to offer and make sure to upvote those memes that deserve a spot on this list.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

openlygayanimals Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    JasmineKenSZN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    AdamCSharp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    sasijayaram Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nottrottd avatar
    Teutonic Disaster
    Teutonic Disaster
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go ahead, dummy. Eat that paste. Gobble it all up. Then sh!t yourself to death, you effin fool and rid this world of an idiot. - the horse, probably

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    UncleDuke1969 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    ProfMAGeorge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    punnyhow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayaliens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    punnyhow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    punnyhow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Funny-Relatable-Ig-Animal-Memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!