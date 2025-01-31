ADVERTISEMENT

Just like every year, 2024 was an amazing one for animal meme lovers. The star of the show was, of course, Moo Deng, the pygmy hippo, who, with her dewy skin and chaotic spirit, won over the hearts of netizens. We also can’t forget Pesto the Penguin, who achieved viral stardom for being a chocolatey, chunky chick, and Hvaldimir, the beluga whale, who gained fame for (allegedly) being a Russian spy. Other memorable mentions include Peanut the Squirrel and Ava, the golden tiger—both adorable in their own right. 2024 was a truly fruitful year for animal memes so we’re manifesting for another one with a fresh batch of them, courtesy of the Instagram account “Openly Gay Animals.” Scroll down to find the best the page has to offer and make sure to upvote those memes that deserve a spot on this list.