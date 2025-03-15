ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing brightens my day more than coming home to find my cat loafing right by the front door, patiently waiting for me to return. He’s so loyal, and he can’t stand being alone. So whether I’m cooking dinner, brushing my teeth, doing yoga or relaxing on the couch, he needs to be as close as possible. (Or he'll be crying outside the door!)

Anyone who has a cat knows that they’re extremely special creatures. They’re curious, hilarious, soft and cuddly and have distinct personalities despite how teeny tiny they are. And if you’re in the mood to laugh at some silly photos of cute cats, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We visited Laugh My Tail Off, Popular Cats and Crazy Cat Man on Instagram and gathered some of their most precious pics below. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that give you kitten fever!

#1

Cat in a mirror reflection resembling a Renaissance painting, showcasing an adorable and artistic look.

    #2

    Cat sitting in a cardboard box next to an unused fancy cat bed, highlighting adorable feline preferences.

    #3

    A cat with markings resembling another cat sits on pavement, showcasing a cute optical illusion.

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quick glance, it looks like a small cat piggy-backing on a larger cat.

    There’s no question that cats are one of the most beloved animals in the world. There are countless cute videos of them online, and almost every cat owner has a gallery full of their fur baby on their phone. According to the Scientific American, about one third of households in the United States have a kitty. And AZ Animals estimates that there are 220 million pet cats all over the globe.

    Meanwhile, there are about 480 million stray cats roaming the planet. And although dogs are still more popular than cats amongst Americans, cats are the most popular pets in Europe. In fact, Romania seems to be the country that loves cats the most, as nearly half of all households own at least one. Poland and Latvia aren’t too far behind though, with 41% and 37% of households respectively owning cats.   

    #4

    Two adorable cats cuddling by the seaside, resembling a honeymoon scene.

    #5

    A cat sleeping on a skeleton's lap, resembling a humorous cat meme.

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whew! This means I wasn't a neurotic cat parent because I wouldn't move if I had one on my lap.

    #6

    Adorable cat meme showing a surprised cat with wide eyes after a sneeze.

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try as I may, I can't do a quiet sneeze. Sooo, when I had explosive sneezes you could hear the frantic claws on the floor as they all ran in different directions. Soorry.

    So what makes us love these curious little creatures so much? If you have one (or several) of your own, it’s not hard to answer this question. But for the vast majority of my life, I had only ever had dogs, and I’ll admit that I didn’t understand the appeal of kitties. So let’s break it down.

    MedicalNewsToday reports that the bond between cats and humans has been around for thousands of years. In fact, over 9,500 years ago, people and their feline friends had such a strong connection that some were even buried together in Cyprus. Long ago, humans domesticated cats to keep rodents away from their farms. But it didn’t take long for people to realize that they could form genuine friendships with these little furry creatures as well.    

    #7

    Cat sitting humorously on a loaf of bread, illustrating typical cat behavior.

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, it can get costly. But the love I get in return is worth it. Excuse me? No, I'm not crazy.

    #8

    Cat inside a defibrillator case with text about making biscuits, blending humor and adorable cat memes.

    #9

    A cat sits calmly on an open car hood, capturing the charm and humor of cat memes.

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's recommended to attach a white cloth or rag on your broken down car to alert others. Gotta hand it to this motorist for using a white cat.

    Nowadays, however, most of us don’t have grain stores that we need to keep mice away from. We simply keep our cats around because we love them. According to Dr. Patricia Pendry of Washington State University, part of the reason why people can’t resist cats is because they make us feel incredibly special when they do choose to interact with us. “I also believe that because the response tends to take a little bit more time to emerge, we are captivated by a desire to know what the cat will do,” she told MedicalNewsToday.

    #10

    Cat meme with a standing cat holding a feather toy, engaging in a humorous conversation about religion.

    #11

    Multiple black cats with glowing eyes in a pumpkin bed, one cat nearby, creating an adorable cat meme scene.

    #12

    Grumpy wet cat, held by its owner, with a humorous caption showcasing an adorable and sassy feline moment.

    You also might find cats to be adorable because of the cute features they share with human babies. My cat in particular has gigantic eyes and ears, and he loves to be cradled like a little baby. My heart just melts when I see him like that, and I can’t resist kissing his little head. Plus, similarly to human kids, cats are absolutely hilarious if you observe their behavior. They’re extremely curious but tend to be scared easily, which is a combination that often leads to bizarre movements and hilarious facial expressions. 

    #13

    Cat raising paw on a brown blanket, seeming to ask for a snack.

    #14

    Grumpy cat meme humorously answers "how long does a cat hold a grudge" with "16 hours."

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least 16 hours. And hope he doesn't tell the other cats because they will form a grudge union that can go on for much longer.

    #15

    Grumpy cat lounging on a pink blanket.

    If you’re considering adopting one of these adorable creatures for the first time, there are a few things you should know. Cats Protection in the UK urges new cat owners to understand that they need time to settle in. Keep them indoors for the first few weeks, and don’t be upset if their behavior seems particularly odd. Plus, cats can be picky eaters, even after they’ve gotten used to their new home. It might take time to figure out what exactly they like to eat (and can hold down). 

    #16

    Cat with one striped arm, playfully captioned about saving for another "sleeve" tattoo.

    #17

    Two adorable cats on a sofa, one yawning and the other lying down, labeled "Me saying I’ll do it later" and "Future me".

    #18

    Cat meme with a fluffy cat inside a cardboard box designed like a postal service.

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cats would chew through the delivered package before I even found the razor knife. You'd think they paid for it.

    Cats are also often early risers. They might get zoomies at 5 a.m. and unintentionally wake you up. If you need to sleep in earplugs, you might want to invest in decent ones! And before you get a cat, get a scratching post. Your little guy or gal will need a safe place to scratch, or they might start going after your furniture. 
    #19

    Child holding a cat with heterochromia and cleft lip, showcasing an adorable bond.

    #20

    Cat sits on a bed in a sunbeam, looking like it's on a quest. Adorable cat meme.

    #21

    Cat memes showing paws holding human fingers, depicting comfort and encouragement.

    On the same note, cats need entertainment. Toys, climbing posts, things to scratch, tunnels to run through, etc. can be necessary to keep your kitty happy and healthy. And don’t forget that they want to play with you! Dedicate time to playing with them, and you’ll build a bond that will last a lifetime. 
    #22

    A tuxedo cat lying on a red blanket, looking adorable and cozy.

    #23

    Two adorable black and white cats sitting on the floor near household items.

    #24

    White cat enjoying food, lying contentedly on grass, embodying adorable cat memes charm.

    Are you enjoying this adorable list of cat memes, pandas? Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what you love most about your own kitties. Then, if you’re looking for even more cute pics that might melt your heart, you can find another Bored Panda list featuring cat memes right here

    #25

    Cat cuddling in human arms, illustrating loving bond and adorable feline behavior.

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Patience and kindness, and consistency with both, and you'll be gloriously rewarded.

    #26

    Black and white cat with unique chest marking, creating an optical illusion, exemplifying adorable cat memes.

    #27

    Funny cat meme showing a cat reacting to a pet owner's hand with greasy fingers.

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They really don't appreciate our sweaty, stinky, food-encrusted hands touching them post-grooming.

    #28

    A person sitting with head down while an orange cat approaches, creating an adorable and humorous cat meme.

    #29

    Cat at a mini desk with laptop and mug, resembling a work from home setup. Adorable and creative cat meme scene.

    #30

    Cat humorously perched on truck mirror, reflecting adorable meme theme.

    #31

    Close-up of a cat with wide eyes and a funny expression, resembling a relatable meme.

    #32

    Cat curled beside loaf of bread, mimicking its shape, creating a humorous, adorable meme.

    #33

    Black cat meme with calm and surprised expressions, highlighting its reaction to people and sneezes.

    #34

    A content cat enjoying a head scratch with eyes closed, illustrating funny cat meme vibes.

    #35

    Senior cat cuddling on a couch, highlighting adorable meme appeal.

    #36

    Two adorable cats cuddling, with one acting protectively over a kitten, showcasing heartwarming cat love.

    #37

    Tiny tacos made for a cat, showcasing adorable cat-themed creativity and fun cooking.

    #38

    Man and kitten in a shelter gently touching foreheads, showcasing adorable cat bonding moments.

    #39

    A large cat on a doll-sized bed, humorously illustrating the struggle of sharing space with adorable cats.

    #40

    Jumping cat reacts excitedly to treat bag shake in hallway, embodying adorable feline meme humor.

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, yes. I lived with several ninja cats that walked on walls.

    #41

    Smiling cat being petted, capturing adorable love for cats in a humorous meme.

    #42

    Cats lounging on a ladder beside an unused cat tree, highlighting adorable feline behavior.

    #43

    Cute cat looking surprised at spilled food on a rug, illustrating adorable cat memes.

    #44

    A close-up of a sleeping cat with a person touching its nose, revealing tiny teeth for a cute moment.

    #45

    Cat humorously using a laptop and mouse, captioned about ignoring responsibilities and staying up late.

    #46

    Smiling cat meme with caption about giving a fake smile, capturing the adorable humor of cats.

    #47

    Four cute cats looking down, each with humorous text, asking for attention and food, embodying funny cat memes.

    #48

    Cute cat wearing a taco costume, highlighting the palindrome "taco cat," perfect for cat lovers.

    #49

    Cat mimicking the Sphinx, showcasing adorable feline similarities.

    #50

    Orange cat lounging on a red luxury car, humorously labeled "Purrari," showcasing cat memes.

    #51

    Cat humor meme with a black and white cat peeking from a cardboard box.

    #52

    Cat sitting in a plastic tub, surrounded by bubbles, looking adorably curious.

    #53

    Cat humorously snug in a bread bag on a kitchen counter.

    #54

    Tabby cat meme with Brexit joke, lying in a cozy perch, looking humorous and adorable.

    #55

    Two adorable cats lying on their backs on a wooden floor, illustrating a playful meme about hanging out.

    #56

    Black cat sleeping peacefully on grass, paws visible. Text reads "I wanna touch his m****r mittens."

    #57

    Adorable cat meme with a fluffy feline lying on its back, looking relaxed and somewhat lazy.

    #58

    Cat meme with glowing eyes reacting dramatically to a touched tummy, captioned "Execution it is."

    #59

    Adorable cat looking amused with a funny caption about dating approval.

    #60

    Grumpy cat meme with text about hiding annoyance, capturing adorable cat humor.

    #61

    Cat peeks through a door crack with a humorous expression, illustrating an adorable meme moment.

    #62

    A tiny black kitten on a couch with a playful caption, showcasing adorable cats.

    #63

    Cat eating spaghetti on a table, humorously captioned about a photojournalist's dilemma.

    #64

    Cat lounging on a rug, looking intently at something, with text about cat food bowl half empty.

    #65

    Cat meme with a phone usage dilemma, humorously relatable to sleepless nights.

    #66

    Cute cat meme with wide-eyed expressions, humorously implying lack of sleep.

    #67

    Cats using phones and objects humorously, highlighting their adorable antics at home.

    #68

    Woman winking with a smiling cat, both looking playful. Text above about fostering a cat for a few days.

    #69

    Man repurposing coolers into shelters for cats, holding a drill, with text about winter shelters for stray cats.

    #70

    Driving cat meme expressing frustration, highlighting the humor and charm of adorable cats.

    #71

    Cat meme showing leopard from animated movie ready for battle when foot moves under a blanket.

    #72

    Cat humor: A cat relaxing in a file organizer labeled as "An important document" with funny captions.

    #73

    Kitten rescued from storm, wearing a sweater, being held by a person in a uniform. Adorable cat moment.

    #74

    Cat sitting in a baby seat at a dining table, with a comedic text about scalloped potatoes, showcasing adorable cat memes.

    #75

    Elderly man cradles a cat lovingly, showcasing adorable bond between humans and cats.

    #76

    Two cats at a window, one white and one with a black patch, looking inside.

    #77

    Cat riding a skateboard through space, with text "My cat after I feed them: See ya later loser." Adorable cat meme.

    #78

    Vintage photos of grumpy cats dressed up by their owners, showcasing adorable cat memes.

    #79

    Fluffy cat looking amused with text about running out of Oreos, embodying adorable cat meme humor.

    #80

    Himalayan cat lying and walking, showcasing an adorable meme.

