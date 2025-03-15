ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing brightens my day more than coming home to find my cat loafing right by the front door, patiently waiting for me to return. He’s so loyal, and he can’t stand being alone. So whether I’m cooking dinner, brushing my teeth, doing yoga or relaxing on the couch, he needs to be as close as possible. (Or he'll be crying outside the door!)

Anyone who has a cat knows that they’re extremely special creatures. They’re curious, hilarious, soft and cuddly and have distinct personalities despite how teeny tiny they are. And if you’re in the mood to laugh at some silly photos of cute cats, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We visited Laugh My Tail Off, Popular Cats and Crazy Cat Man on Instagram and gathered some of their most precious pics below. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that give you kitten fever!