Although they don’t communicate like we do, our pets often seem to understand us better than most people. Whether they’re curled up in our laps or gazing quietly into our eyes, they have an uncanny ability to sense what we’re feeling and going through.

But there’s one thing they seem to struggle with—or maybe just choose to ignore—and that’s the concept of personal space.

The animals we’ve gathered from across the internet definitely don’t mind getting up close and personal. And while they may have no sense of boundaries, their hilarious antics are impossible to resist. So, let’s laugh at their adorable mischief together!

#1

There's No Such Thing As Personal Space When Water Is Involved

worldoflabs

#2

So This Is What I Have To Deal With Now…

camel_toe_rag

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's one thing most of us pet owners never need to worry about - unaccompanied visits to the bathroom.

#3

That’s Fine Dottie. Just So Long As You’re Comfortable!

reelstore

#4

Hello Everyone

iamlucagervasi

#5

What Did I Do Before My Little Therapy Dog??

skr80

#6

Our Older Cat Just Realized That Our Kitten Has Gotten Big Enough To Put Up A Fight

hibern

#7

This Is Dorito. Dorito Doesn't Understand What Personal Space Is. I Woke Up Like This This Morning

who_nobody

#8

Not Working Today, Dude

Gsome90

#9

Personal Space Issues Getting Ridiculous Now!

Yazadir

#10

Brought A New Puppy Home 2 Weeks Ago

th3arch3r

#11

There's No Such Thing As Personal Space When You Have A Cat

Ivyvine42

catherrera15 avatar
Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was lucky. My Blackie would lean against the top of my head, as I slept. Had I been standing up, I would have been wearing a cat hat.

#12

I Met This Arctic Fox In Iceland, Once. Up Close And Personal

FoxDeer

#13

What Exactly Is Personal Space, Again?

External_Tea1962

#14

Personal Space Is Non Existent

Lv_Lxvish

#15

I Hope I Never Have Personal Space Again

coffeecado

#16

They Have No Regard For Each Other's Personal Space And Will Fight All Day But When It Comes To Nap Time They'll Cuddle Up In One Of Their Many Beds

BangBangPewPew24

#17

No Personal Space

romanne_c

#18

How Dozer Gets Off The Bed. Keep In Mind He Had Plenty Of Room To Go Around Instead Of Over

redrumrea

#19

Oh, Hi Mom. Mind If I Take A Load Off?

fish1960

#20

My Shep Has Great Respect For Personal Space

Gordondel

#21

No Such Thing As Personal Space With A Pit Bull

Taca88

#22

Cuddle Monster

Girlfriend caught me and my girl napping. Zero concept of personal space or her size but makes a good weighted blanket 😅

JellyfishTop832

#23

Bruno Is The Most Tolerant Boy Ever…teddy Doesn’t Understand Personal Space

BrunoMcPugMan

#24

Personal Space Does Not Exist!

mindurbusinesspls

#25

Sure, Wherever You're Comfortable, Clawdia

nomopyt

#26

Show Me Pictures Of Your Puppies Annoying Their Siblings

AshaleyFaye

#27

Anyone Else’s Weens Have No Sense Of Personal Space?

Abraxas_1134

#28

My Roommate Takes Up All The Mousepad Space. Advice Is Welcome

AfraidProfile2663

#29

I Don’t Think Cats Understand The Concept Of Personal Space?

Cowboypunkstarcactus

#30

Personal Space? I Love Your Personal Space!

robchoppa

#31

Looks Comfy

Yogurt has no sense of personal space.

HearingPractical1623

#32

Personal Space Issues You Ask?

MichiganMafia

#33

What’s Personal Space?

Never heard of it!

reddit.com

#34

How About Some Pics Of Dogs Not Understanding The Concept Of Personal Space?

junkronomicon

#35

For Some Reason I Don't Think She's Thrilled About Her Younger Sister

pupdates

#36

I Guess My Puppy Doesn’t Know How Big He Is Anymore

Aegeas2k

#37

8 Years Ago You Guys Loved This Pic Of Me And My Golden, Update-She Still Hasn’t Learned Personal Space

karaaalicee

#38

On The Train And Saw This Friendly Face

DarkXXShadowXX

#39

My Pupper Does Not Know Of Personal Space

Laylight

#40

My Dogs Most Favorite Person In The World Is My Grandma. It Was Her 89th Birthday Yesterday, He Had To Greet Her With A Proper Hug

puzzled-bets

#41

Goaterus Is Trying To Provoke Marshmallow Who Has The Patience Of Buddha

Valhallawalker

#42

Anyone Else’s Pibble Have No Sense Of Personal Space?

nurseperkins

#43

Personal Space? Overrated

mk-artsy

#44

Fine, I’ll Wear The Robe If I Can Sit On You

youwonannaward

#45

“This Used To Be My Chair”

sisterg0ldenhair

#46

Accepting Life As A Chair

shankliest

#47

Bailey Doesn't Know The Meaning Of Personal Space

jaxson300

#48

She Has No Respect For Personal Space

furrrrbabies

#49

Somebody Gave Rat Poison To My Cat Simba (Orange) And Now He’s Slowly Recovering With Treatment. Luna My Other Cat Loves Her Personal Space But Decided To Keep Him Company During His Recovery And My Heart Is Just Melting

reddit.com

yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am glad Simba is recovering. I had a previous cat who got sick, and his sister would be grooming him, laying next to him and keeping a general eye on him.

#50

I Tried To Create Some Personal Space With My Knee, But He’s A Husky And Personal Space Is Not Allowed

livinandlearnin16

#51

These Sweet Sisters Have Snuggled Since The Day They Were Born. They (And Their Mom) Were Supposed To Be Fosters, But I Couldn't Bear To Separate Them With How Close They Are

JephriB

#52

It Took A Year Or So Before They Would Sleep Close To Each Other. Now, This Is What I See All The Time

giantturtledev

#53

Did Someone Say ‘Swooping Season’?

whiteweewee

#54

Whiskey Reminding The Dog Who's The Goodest Boy

2211Nighthawk

#55

He’s Not Yet Aware Of What Personal Space Is. Oh Newt, You’re Lucky Dad Loves You So Much

Lamourestmasculin

#56

I've Seen A Lot Of Shoulder Cats. I Raise You A Cocker Spaniel With No Concept Of Personal Space

saiyanSjorn

#57

Do Your Cats Respect Your Personal Space At Night?

My kitten Ellie seems to have no concept of respecting personal space the way my rescued seniors do, especially at night. She often sleeps directly on my head/face, and wakes me up every morning by purring while rubbing her mouth across my face
At least it motivates me to brush her teeth often

reddit.com

#58

He’d Live In My Skin If He Could

craig-thee-stallion

#59

Josie Is A Firm Believer That Personal Space Is Myth

thompsodave

#60

Someone Doesn't Understand Personal Space

burningboylabel

#61

She Has 0 Idea Of Personal Space

BaileyBaby-Woof

#62

Any Other Pugs Not Agree With The Concept Of Personal Space?

LittleMissKJD

#63

After 2 Years, Bear Still Hasn't Learnt Personal Space

mikeyp131

#64

Miss Marple Is Still Traumatised From Our Last Cat And Is Afraid Of Ardbeg, But She’s Doing A Super Job. This Is Them Being Close For The First Time

TheCatInTheHatThings

catherrera15 avatar
Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Miss Marple is one of my favorite characters. What a wonderful name for your dog. Beautiful Bengal!

#65

Personal Space? What’s Personal Space? 🧐rocky, His Sister Mitzi Moo, And The Highly Coveted Office Room Dog Bed

MajorConsequence

#66

Who Needs Personal Space Anyways..

ann_e_99

#67

Never Needed Personal Space Anyways

peachystars

#68

Personal Space Issues

Festus2013

#69

Personal Space? Penny's Never Heard Of It

shinysideup82

#70

Daisy Thinks Personal Space Is Optional In Our Relationship

Satanfan

#71

Neville Has No Personal Space

pbneck

#72

Booker Not Understanding Personal Space

millafarrodor

#73

Don’t Worry, I Don’t Need Any Personal Space

bo_tweetle

#74

Aussie With No Concept Of Personal Space

JJaySmokes

#75

Our Dog Doesn't Understand Personal Space

sillycybin_mushrooms

#76

Does Anyone Else’s Cat Have No Sense Of Personal Space?

BarontheBlack

#77

Dear Cat: Out Of All The Places To Take A Nap, Thanks For Being A Dweeb And Choosing To Flop In My Work Space. I Cannot Imagine This Is Comfortable In Any Way, But You’re Really Cute

MooseLi93

#78

Personal Space No Longer Exists

rutter207

#79

My Personal Assistant Is Sleeping On The Job

Ok-Willow9349

#80

We Have Three Identical Beds, But This Pair Won’t Stop Arguing Over This Particular One And Refuse To Let Each Other Be Comfortable In It

gillianussherart

#81

Pumpkin Doesn’t Understand Personal Space

tommyboi042

#82

No Personal Space Ever

Wisefemmesays

#83

The Mighty Beast Stands Over His Fallen Prey

AJC_10_29

#84

What Personal Space?

prnkzz

#85

Invading My Personal Space

OldManD

#86

Personal Space? Never Heard Of It!

Found this picture of Fen Chicken on my husband’s phone 😂😂 Freyja French Fry is the brown pittie butt under my arm 🐶

HisMomm

#87

I Adopted A Seal With Personal Space Issues

reddit.com

#88

We Don’t Believe In Personal Space Here

grumpygumption

#89

My Dad Is “Not A Dog Person”.. Here He Is With My Dog On The Way To The Beach

clt96

#90

Her Favorite Thing To Do Is Cuddle And Lounge With Her Humans

sunshinecanyondogrescue

#91

Is This Really A House Pig? It Has Been Found Alone And Is In The Shelter Right Now

RealCatNoDog

#92

Mr No Clue About Personal And I

G-vader

#93

Personal Space? Who Is She?

ieatfiretruckz

#94

Our Silverado Has No Concept Of Personal Space

imgur.com

#95

Luci, The Invader Of Personal Space

iissnek

#96

Woke Up To This View Today. Reminded Me Why I Needed To Be Single. So That He Has A Space To Sleep On My Bed

h2oxygen

