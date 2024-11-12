The animals we’ve gathered from across the internet definitely don’t mind getting up close and personal. And while they may have no sense of boundaries, their hilarious antics are impossible to resist. So, let’s laugh at their adorable mischief together!

But there’s one thing they seem to struggle with—or maybe just choose to ignore—and that’s the concept of personal space .

Although they don’t communicate like we do, our pets often seem to understand us better than most people. Whether they’re curled up in our laps or gazing quietly into our eyes, they have an uncanny ability to sense what we’re feeling and going through.

#1 There's No Such Thing As Personal Space When Water Is Involved Share icon

#2 So This Is What I Have To Deal With Now… Share icon

#3 That’s Fine Dottie. Just So Long As You’re Comfortable! Share icon

#4 Hello Everyone Share icon

#5 What Did I Do Before My Little Therapy Dog?? Share icon

#6 Our Older Cat Just Realized That Our Kitten Has Gotten Big Enough To Put Up A Fight Share icon

#7 This Is Dorito. Dorito Doesn't Understand What Personal Space Is. I Woke Up Like This This Morning Share icon

#8 Not Working Today, Dude Share icon

#9 Personal Space Issues Getting Ridiculous Now! Share icon

#10 Brought A New Puppy Home 2 Weeks Ago Share icon

#11 There's No Such Thing As Personal Space When You Have A Cat Share icon

#12 I Met This Arctic Fox In Iceland, Once. Up Close And Personal Share icon

#13 What Exactly Is Personal Space, Again? Share icon

#14 Personal Space Is Non Existent Share icon

#15 I Hope I Never Have Personal Space Again Share icon

#16 They Have No Regard For Each Other's Personal Space And Will Fight All Day But When It Comes To Nap Time They'll Cuddle Up In One Of Their Many Beds Share icon

#17 No Personal Space Share icon

#18 How Dozer Gets Off The Bed. Keep In Mind He Had Plenty Of Room To Go Around Instead Of Over Share icon

#19 Oh, Hi Mom. Mind If I Take A Load Off? Share icon

#20 My Shep Has Great Respect For Personal Space Share icon

#21 No Such Thing As Personal Space With A Pit Bull Share icon

#22 Cuddle Monster Share icon Girlfriend caught me and my girl napping. Zero concept of personal space or her size but makes a good weighted blanket 😅



#23 Bruno Is The Most Tolerant Boy Ever…teddy Doesn’t Understand Personal Space Share icon

#24 Personal Space Does Not Exist! Share icon

#25 Sure, Wherever You're Comfortable, Clawdia Share icon

#26 Show Me Pictures Of Your Puppies Annoying Their Siblings Share icon

#27 Anyone Else’s Weens Have No Sense Of Personal Space? Share icon

#28 My Roommate Takes Up All The Mousepad Space. Advice Is Welcome Share icon

#29 I Don’t Think Cats Understand The Concept Of Personal Space? Share icon

#30 Personal Space? I Love Your Personal Space! Share icon

#31 Looks Comfy Share icon Yogurt has no sense of personal space.



#32 Personal Space Issues You Ask? Share icon

#33 What’s Personal Space? Share icon Never heard of it!



#34 How About Some Pics Of Dogs Not Understanding The Concept Of Personal Space? Share icon

#35 For Some Reason I Don't Think She's Thrilled About Her Younger Sister Share icon

#36 I Guess My Puppy Doesn’t Know How Big He Is Anymore Share icon

#37 8 Years Ago You Guys Loved This Pic Of Me And My Golden, Update-She Still Hasn’t Learned Personal Space Share icon

#38 On The Train And Saw This Friendly Face Share icon

#39 My Pupper Does Not Know Of Personal Space Share icon

#40 My Dogs Most Favorite Person In The World Is My Grandma. It Was Her 89th Birthday Yesterday, He Had To Greet Her With A Proper Hug Share icon

#41 Goaterus Is Trying To Provoke Marshmallow Who Has The Patience Of Buddha Share icon

#42 Anyone Else’s Pibble Have No Sense Of Personal Space? Share icon

#43 Personal Space? Overrated Share icon

#44 Fine, I’ll Wear The Robe If I Can Sit On You Share icon

#45 “This Used To Be My Chair” Share icon

#46 Accepting Life As A Chair Share icon

#47 Bailey Doesn't Know The Meaning Of Personal Space Share icon

#48 She Has No Respect For Personal Space Share icon

#49 Somebody Gave Rat Poison To My Cat Simba (Orange) And Now He’s Slowly Recovering With Treatment. Luna My Other Cat Loves Her Personal Space But Decided To Keep Him Company During His Recovery And My Heart Is Just Melting Share icon

#50 I Tried To Create Some Personal Space With My Knee, But He’s A Husky And Personal Space Is Not Allowed Share icon

#51 These Sweet Sisters Have Snuggled Since The Day They Were Born. They (And Their Mom) Were Supposed To Be Fosters, But I Couldn't Bear To Separate Them With How Close They Are Share icon

#52 It Took A Year Or So Before They Would Sleep Close To Each Other. Now, This Is What I See All The Time Share icon

#53 Did Someone Say ‘Swooping Season’? Share icon

#54 Whiskey Reminding The Dog Who's The Goodest Boy Share icon

#55 He’s Not Yet Aware Of What Personal Space Is. Oh Newt, You’re Lucky Dad Loves You So Much Share icon

#56 I've Seen A Lot Of Shoulder Cats. I Raise You A Cocker Spaniel With No Concept Of Personal Space Share icon

#57 Do Your Cats Respect Your Personal Space At Night? Share icon My kitten Ellie seems to have no concept of respecting personal space the way my rescued seniors do, especially at night. She often sleeps directly on my head/face, and wakes me up every morning by purring while rubbing her mouth across my face

At least it motivates me to brush her teeth often



#58 He’d Live In My Skin If He Could Share icon

#59 Josie Is A Firm Believer That Personal Space Is Myth Share icon

#60 Someone Doesn't Understand Personal Space Share icon

#61 She Has 0 Idea Of Personal Space Share icon

#62 Any Other Pugs Not Agree With The Concept Of Personal Space? Share icon

#63 After 2 Years, Bear Still Hasn't Learnt Personal Space Share icon

#64 Miss Marple Is Still Traumatised From Our Last Cat And Is Afraid Of Ardbeg, But She’s Doing A Super Job. This Is Them Being Close For The First Time Share icon

#65 Personal Space? What’s Personal Space? 🧐rocky, His Sister Mitzi Moo, And The Highly Coveted Office Room Dog Bed Share icon

#66 Who Needs Personal Space Anyways.. Share icon

#67 Never Needed Personal Space Anyways Share icon

#68 Personal Space Issues Share icon

#69 Personal Space? Penny's Never Heard Of It Share icon

#70 Daisy Thinks Personal Space Is Optional In Our Relationship Share icon

#71 Neville Has No Personal Space Share icon

#72 Booker Not Understanding Personal Space Share icon

#73 Don’t Worry, I Don’t Need Any Personal Space Share icon

#74 Aussie With No Concept Of Personal Space Share icon

#75 Our Dog Doesn't Understand Personal Space Share icon

#76 Does Anyone Else’s Cat Have No Sense Of Personal Space? Share icon

#77 Dear Cat: Out Of All The Places To Take A Nap, Thanks For Being A Dweeb And Choosing To Flop In My Work Space. I Cannot Imagine This Is Comfortable In Any Way, But You’re Really Cute Share icon

#78 Personal Space No Longer Exists Share icon

#79 My Personal Assistant Is Sleeping On The Job Share icon

#80 We Have Three Identical Beds, But This Pair Won’t Stop Arguing Over This Particular One And Refuse To Let Each Other Be Comfortable In It Share icon

#81 Pumpkin Doesn’t Understand Personal Space Share icon

#82 No Personal Space Ever Share icon

#83 The Mighty Beast Stands Over His Fallen Prey Share icon

#84 What Personal Space? Share icon

#85 Invading My Personal Space Share icon

#86 Personal Space? Never Heard Of It! Share icon Found this picture of Fen Chicken on my husband’s phone 😂😂 Freyja French Fry is the brown pittie butt under my arm 🐶



#87 I Adopted A Seal With Personal Space Issues Share icon

#88 We Don’t Believe In Personal Space Here Share icon

#89 My Dad Is “Not A Dog Person”.. Here He Is With My Dog On The Way To The Beach Share icon

#90 Her Favorite Thing To Do Is Cuddle And Lounge With Her Humans Share icon

#91 Is This Really A House Pig? It Has Been Found Alone And Is In The Shelter Right Now Share icon

#92 Mr No Clue About Personal And I Share icon

#93 Personal Space? Who Is She? Share icon

#94 Our Silverado Has No Concept Of Personal Space Share icon

#95 Luci, The Invader Of Personal Space Share icon