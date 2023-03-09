We will never be able to predict the future or what will happen tomorrow. We can only guess. A famous saying states, "Expect the best, but prepare for the worst." While it does state that we should hold positive expectations for things yet be prepared for the worst possible outcome, it doesn't promote a pessimistic stance in life but rather a realistic approach. People who are overly worried about their safety are often deemed paranoid. However, there's nothing paranoid about following safety tips and protecting your well-being.

Paranoia manifests itself by feeling threatened when there is no actual threat (or evidence of it). Hence, following general safety tips and safety reminders and being aware of when to use them is a great indicator of a self-aware and well-rounded person. When it comes to good safety tips, we are quick to judge them for being "extra" and over the top, yet, once something, heaven forbid, bad happens, we wish we knew better and actually took them seriously. Good tips concerning your safety don't obligate you to stop posting on social media altogether, never travel alone, or never meet a stranger on a dating app. Instead, safety tips give you advice on how to do it smarter, posing the least threat to your safety (or that of someone you love), which is all that matters at the end of the day — that everyone comes back home safe.

Below, we've compiled some of the best safety tips (and potentially life-saving tips) that we have scoured online (and from our own personal experiences) to deliver you a comprehensive guide to help protect yourself, your home, and your loved ones. Make sure to upvote the tips you follow and agree with, and let us know what other safety tip, which hasn't been mentioned in the list, you'd like to share with others! (This is the perfect instance to equip the good ol' "sharing is caring.")