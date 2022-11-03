Living a life is not an easy task, especially if you want to live it well. There are things you have to learn from your own experience as you go, but there are also things that are universal and don’t change as centuries pass by. From time immemorial, people have tried to accumulate that knowledge and relay it to the coming generations. This is how proverbs came to exist.

A proverb is a short saying, usually just one or two sentences, that contains a piece of truth about life. They are very succinct and express a deep philosophical concept in just a few words. These old sayings come from the time when people still very much relied on oral communication and instead of writing things down, would just repeat them from one person to another until they became common knowledge.  

As it often happens when things are disseminated by word of mouth, some parts of proverbs have been forgotten. Some of the common proverbs we use today initially had a different meaning, but parts of it got lost over time. That’s why if you want to know the full meaning of a particular proverb, it can be helpful to consult a scientific source.   

Interestingly, some common sayings can be found in different cultures. Though worded in various ways, they essentially portray the same truth. This shows that some things are equally important for everyone, no matter where you come from. 

For this article, we collected popular proverbs from all over the world. Which one do you like the most? Let us know in the comments if you have any favorite sayings that you live by. 

#1

If you can’t live longer, live deeper.

#2

Turn your face toward the sun and the shadows fall behind you.

#3

It’s not enough to learn how to ride, you must also learn how to fall.

#4

Actions speak louder than words.

#5

Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

#6

Laughter is the best medicine.

#7

You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink it.

#8

Always put your best foot forward.

#9

Even though you know a thousand things, ask the man who knows one.

#10

All good things must come to an end.

#11

Better late than never.

#12

Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

#13

Don’t judge a book by its cover.

#14

Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.

#15

Easy come, easy go.

#16

God helps those who help themselves.

#17

Honesty is the best policy.

#18

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

#19

If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself.

#20

Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.

#21

Knowledge is power.

#22

The early bird gets the worm.

#23

Two wrongs don’t make a right.

#24

The forbidden fruit is always the sweetest.

#25

Learn to walk before you run.

#26

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

#27

Practice makes perfect.

#28

Mind your own business.

#29

A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.

#30

Where one door shuts, another opens.

#31

Love is blind.

#32

Do to others as you would have them do to you.

#33

Enjoy it while it lasts.

#34

Failing to plan is planning to fail.

#35

Time waits for no one.

#36

No news is good news.

#37

There is no shame in not knowing; the shame lies in not finding out.

#38

Coffee and love taste best when hot.

#39

Fall seven times, stand up eight.

#40

It takes a whole village to raise a child.

#41

Those who wish to sing always find a song.

#42

Cheese, wine, and friends must be old to be good.

#43

Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket.

#44

Good things come to those who wait.

#45

Practice makes perfect.

#46

The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

#47

The grass is always greener on the other side.

#48

The pen is mightier than the sword.

#49

There is no time like the present.

#50

Two heads are better than one.

#51

When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

#52

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

#53

Rome wasn’t built in a day.

#54

Curiosity killed the cat.

#55

Don’t bite off more than you can chew.

#56

It’s better to be safe than sorry.

#57

A friend in need is a friend indeed.

#58

Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring.

#59

Deceit is in the hearts of those who plot evil, but those who promote peace have joy.

#60

The calm (comes) before the storm.

#61

If you snooze, you lose.

#62

Measure twice, cut one.

#63

Truth is more valuable if it takes you a few years to find it.

#64

Some men go through a forest and see no firewood.

#65

The tree with most leaves will not necessarily produce juicy fruit.

#66

A bird does not sing because it has an answer. It sings because it has a song.

#67

The work praises the man.

#68

A mother understands what a child does not say.

#69

If you can walk you can dance. If you can talk you can sing.

#70

Even from a foe a man may learn wisdom.

#71

A watched pot never boils.

#72

Beggars can’t be choosers.

#73

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

#74

There is no place like home.

#75

When the going gets tough, the tough get going.

#76

You can’t always get what you want.

#77

My hands are tied.

#78

Out of sight, out of mind.

#79

First things first.

#80

Every cloud has a silver lining.

#81

Never trouble trouble till trouble troubles you.

#82

Cowards die many times before their deaths.

#83

The longest mile is the last mile home.

#84

It never rains, but it pours.

#85

No pain, no gain.

#86

Money is the root of all evil.

#87

Money doesn’t grow on trees.

#88

Blood is thicker than water.

#89

You made your bed, now you have to lie in it.

#90

Ignorance is bliss.

#91

A change is as good as a rest.

#92

Begin to weave and God will give the thread.

#93

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

#94

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

#95

Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.

#96

Don’t put too many irons in the fire.

#97

If you play with fire, you’ll get burned.

#98

No man is an island.

#99

People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.

#100

There is no such thing as a free lunch.

#101

Many hands make light work.

#102

Strike while the iron is hot.

#103

It’s no use crying over spilled milk.

#104

Still waters run deep.

#105

You can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs.

#106

If you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.

#107

It’s the tip of the iceberg.

#108

Don’t make a mountain out of an anthill (or molehill).

#109

A rolling stone gathers no moss.

#110

A picture is worth a thousand words.

#111

A stitch in time saves nine.

#112

Every dog has its day.

#113

Practice what you preach.

#114

Those who work their land will have abundant food, but those who chase fantasies have no sense.

#115

Love those who love me, and those who seek me find me.

#116

Beauty is only skin-deep.

#117

While the cat’s away, the mice will play.

#118

Don’t cross the bridge until you come to it.

#119

The best candle is understanding.

#120

Absence makes the heart grow fonder.

#121

Birds of a feather flock together.

#122

Cleanliness is next to godliness.

#123

Fortune favors the bold.

#124

Like father, like son.

#125

The squeaky wheel gets the grease.

#126

Time is money.

#127

#128

#129

Necessity is the mother of invention.

#130

As water reflects the face, so one’s life reflects the heart.

#131

Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due when it is in your power to act.

#132

Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers over all wrongs.

#133

Don't cast pearls before swine.

#134

Walk the walk, talk the talk.

#135

After the feast comes the reckoning.

#136

The cat is out of the bag.

#137

Hunger is felt by a slave and hunger is felt by a king.

#138

All that glitters is not gold.

#139

An idle brain is the devil’s workshop.

#140

Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.

#141

He who hesitates is lost.

#142

Half truth is whole lie.

#143

Barking dogs, seldom bite.

