143 Famous Proverbs That Share Important Life Advice
Living a life is not an easy task, especially if you want to live it well. There are things you have to learn from your own experience as you go, but there are also things that are universal and don’t change as centuries pass by. From time immemorial, people have tried to accumulate that knowledge and relay it to the coming generations. This is how proverbs came to exist.
A proverb is a short saying, usually just one or two sentences, that contains a piece of truth about life. They are very succinct and express a deep philosophical concept in just a few words. These old sayings come from the time when people still very much relied on oral communication and instead of writing things down, would just repeat them from one person to another until they became common knowledge.
As it often happens when things are disseminated by word of mouth, some parts of proverbs have been forgotten. Some of the common proverbs we use today initially had a different meaning, but parts of it got lost over time. That’s why if you want to know the full meaning of a particular proverb, it can be helpful to consult a scientific source.
Interestingly, some common sayings can be found in different cultures. Though worded in various ways, they essentially portray the same truth. This shows that some things are equally important for everyone, no matter where you come from.
For this article, we collected popular proverbs from all over the world. Which one do you like the most? Let us know in the comments if you have any favorite sayings that you live by.
If you can’t live longer, live deeper.
Turn your face toward the sun and the shadows fall behind you.
It’s not enough to learn how to ride, you must also learn how to fall.
Actions speak louder than words.
Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.
Laughter is the best medicine.
You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink it.
Always put your best foot forward.
Even though you know a thousand things, ask the man who knows one.
All good things must come to an end.
Better late than never.
Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.
Don’t judge a book by its cover.
Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.
Easy come, easy go.
God helps those who help themselves.
Honesty is the best policy.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself.
Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.
Knowledge is power.
The early bird gets the worm.
Two wrongs don’t make a right.
The forbidden fruit is always the sweetest.
Learn to walk before you run.
Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
Practice makes perfect.
Mind your own business.
A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.
Where one door shuts, another opens.
Love is blind.
Do to others as you would have them do to you.
Enjoy it while it lasts.
Failing to plan is planning to fail.
Time waits for no one.
No news is good news.
There is no shame in not knowing; the shame lies in not finding out.
Coffee and love taste best when hot.
Fall seven times, stand up eight.
It takes a whole village to raise a child.
Those who wish to sing always find a song.
Cheese, wine, and friends must be old to be good.
Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket.
Good things come to those who wait.
The enemy of my enemy is my friend.
The grass is always greener on the other side.
The pen is mightier than the sword.
There is no time like the present.
Two heads are better than one.
When in Rome, do as the Romans do.
Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
Rome wasn’t built in a day.
Curiosity killed the cat.
Don’t bite off more than you can chew.
It’s better to be safe than sorry.
A friend in need is a friend indeed.
Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring.
Deceit is in the hearts of those who plot evil, but those who promote peace have joy.
The calm (comes) before the storm.
If you snooze, you lose.
Measure twice, cut one.
Truth is more valuable if it takes you a few years to find it.
Some men go through a forest and see no firewood.
The tree with most leaves will not necessarily produce juicy fruit.
A bird does not sing because it has an answer. It sings because it has a song.
The work praises the man.
A mother understands what a child does not say.
If you can walk you can dance. If you can talk you can sing.
Even from a foe a man may learn wisdom.
A watched pot never boils.
Beggars can’t be choosers.
If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.
There is no place like home.
When the going gets tough, the tough get going.
You can’t always get what you want.
My hands are tied.
Out of sight, out of mind.
First things first.
Every cloud has a silver lining.
Never trouble trouble till trouble troubles you.
Cowards die many times before their deaths.
The longest mile is the last mile home.
It never rains, but it pours.
No pain, no gain.
Money is the root of all evil.
Money doesn’t grow on trees.
Blood is thicker than water.
You made your bed, now you have to lie in it.
Ignorance is bliss.
A change is as good as a rest.
Begin to weave and God will give the thread.
A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.
Don’t put too many irons in the fire.
If you play with fire, you’ll get burned.
No man is an island.
People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.
There is no such thing as a free lunch.
Many hands make light work.
Strike while the iron is hot.
It’s no use crying over spilled milk.
Still waters run deep.
You can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs.
If you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.
It’s the tip of the iceberg.
Don’t make a mountain out of an anthill (or molehill).
A rolling stone gathers no moss.
A picture is worth a thousand words.
A stitch in time saves nine.
Every dog has its day.
Practice what you preach.
Those who work their land will have abundant food, but those who chase fantasies have no sense.
Love those who love me, and those who seek me find me.
Beauty is only skin-deep.
While the cat’s away, the mice will play.
Don’t cross the bridge until you come to it.
The best candle is understanding.
Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
Birds of a feather flock together.
Cleanliness is next to godliness.
Fortune favors the bold.
Like father, like son.
The squeaky wheel gets the grease.
Time is money.
Necessity is the mother of invention.
As water reflects the face, so one’s life reflects the heart.
Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due when it is in your power to act.
Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers over all wrongs.
Don't cast pearls before swine.
Walk the walk, talk the talk.
After the feast comes the reckoning.
The cat is out of the bag.
Hunger is felt by a slave and hunger is felt by a king.
All that glitters is not gold.
An idle brain is the devil’s workshop.
Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.
He who hesitates is lost.
Half truth is whole lie.
Barking dogs, seldom bite.