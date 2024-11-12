ADVERTISEMENT

When endangered species get the spotlight they deserve, we take notice. Moo Deng was born in captivity and captured many’s hearts worldwide when Khao Kheow Open Zoo posted a picture of the baby hippo online. 

The picture raked in millions of views, inspiring illustrations, gifs, and memes of the iconic little hippo Moo Deng, adding to the generous collection of popular animal memes.

We’ve gathered 30 hilarious memes featuring the adorable hippo you won't want to miss. Dive into the charm of Moo Deng and pick your favorite meme to share, tag a friend, and don't forget to slip one into a colleague’s inbox for a surprise giggle.

#1

UFC Champ

A Moo Deng meme showing a baby hippo in a UFC cage with text above reading, "A new fighter has been added to the roster," with a hippo emoji.

@ufc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Godzilla vs Moo Deng

A Moo Deng meme featuring a giant baby hippo facing off against Godzilla on a burning battleship, labeled "Thai Poster Parody" in the corner.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

“Just a Girl”

A Moo Deng meme with four photos of a baby hippo doing various activities, captioned "she's literally just a girl" by Women Posting W's.

@womenpostingws Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

What Species is Moo Deng?

Moo Deng is a Pygmy Hippopotamus, a rare breed found only in four countries in West Africa. According to the San Diego Zoo, they’re highly endangered; possibly less than 3,000 are left in the wild.

Their forest homes are being cut down and burned, while the rivers where they swim are now polluted (1). Aside from being an online sensation, Moo Deng has become an icon for conservation and wildlife preservation worldwide.

Fortunately, zoos have made significant strides in breeding these animals. Additionally, the attention Moo Deng has been receiving on social media is helping to raise awareness about the species’ situation and the conservation efforts to safeguard its natural habitats.
#4

Shower Puff

A Moo Deng meme showing a baby hippo and a pufferfish both reacting to streams of water being sprayed into their mouths, side by side.

@Akikun1124 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

“How Your Email Finds Me"

A Moo Deng meme featuring a small, shiny baby hippo being held up with text above reading, "this is how your email finds me."

@aishamadeit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

How Moo Deng Earned Its Adorable Name

Born on July 10, 2024, Moo Deng’s name means “bouncy pork” in Thai. Its mother is Jona, 25, and father is Tony, 24. It has siblings, Moo Too (Pork Stew) and Moo Waan (sweet pork). Moo Deng’s name resulted from a callout on the Home Zoo’s X account asking for name preferences. 

In a social poll, they asked the Internet to select the name picks with Moo Sap (“minced pork”) and Moo Daeng (“red pork”) as choices. Tweets rolled in, and the option Moo Deng led the polls, becoming the name of the now-viral pygmy. 

The zoo set up a camera to stream a video of the pygmy hippo and posted it via its digital channels. Since the zoo posted videos of the cute baby hippo, Moo Dengo has become an international sensation (Today) (2). 

Guests have been piling into the zoo by the tens of thousands a day to watch the baby hippo. Beyond zoo visits, Moo Deng has also become a lifestyle icon, featuring in global media and branded lifestyle campaigns. 

According to Today, the zoo has now decided to limit visitors to the weekend — only on Saturday and Sunday — to protect Moo Deng and its family in the hope of protecting them from distress caused by the onslaught of tourists.
#6

Ball Pit with Moo Deng

A Moo Deng meme showing a baby hippo sitting in a McDonald's ball pit with the caption, "what would u do in this situation."

@McDonalds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

“You Don’t Deserve Me...”

A Moo Deng meme with two images of a baby hippo, captioned "If you can't handle me at my" (left) and "Then you don’t deserve me at my" (right).

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

When is a Creature Considered Endangered?

According to National Geographic, few variables define when a species is considered endangered. One is the population reduction rate, which occurs when a species’ population decreases by 50 percent because of unknown reasons and 70 percent if it happens for known reasons over 10 years or three generations.

The other variable is if fewer than 2,500 mature individuals are in the species population, and that count has declined by at least 20 percent within 5 years (3). 

Roughly 99 percent of threatened species are at risk because of human activities alone, which is staggering (Brittanica) (4). This means that we’re the biggest threat to biodiversity on earth. 

Human activities lead to the loss of habitats for other creatures, we introduce non-native species that skew the balance of ecosystems, we practice unsustainable hunting, and our modernization has caused destructive global warming and chemical pollution.
#8

Extroverts vs Introverts

A Moo Deng meme showing a baby hippo labeled "Introverts minding their business" being held by someone labeled "Extroverts looking for friends."

pinkoverload Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#9

Workday According to Moo Deng

A Moo Deng meme with three images of a baby hippo labeled "Working," "Lunch Break," and "Off Work," showing different poses for each stage.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

What Can We Do To Help in Conservation Efforts?

Saving threatened species is a tumultuous endeavor. But just because it is overwhelming, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t step up to the challenge.

According to the Animal Welfare Institute, awareness and involvement are the first steps to helping in conservation efforts (5). 

We can start in our backyards by creating pockets of conservation and keeping our space wildlife-friendly and our culture of environmental destruction in check. This involves planting native species, not using harmful substances, lessening your carbon footprint by saving energy, reusing, and recycling when possible. Collectively, we can do more to protect wildlife by implementing small changes in our daily lives.

#10

Gummy Deng

A Moo Deng meme comparing a baby hippo to gummy bears, with photos of colorful gummy bears and two images of the hippo lying down and yawning.

@svershbow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#11

“When You Step Outside and Instantly Regret It"

A Moo Deng meme showing a muddy baby hippo with its mouth open, captioned "Realizing you’re gonna need another shower."

McStonksRus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#12

“When Boss Gives You Another Assignment”

A Moo Deng meme showing a baby hippo looking stressed, with water splashing on it, captioned "When you're drowning at work and your boss gives you another assignment."

@agencyprobs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Harsh Reality

A Moo Deng meme showing a sandy-faced baby hippo with its mouth open, captioned "When you find out your boss makes 3x your salary but can't convert an Excel sheet into a PDF."

@agencyprobs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Potato Monster

A Moo Deng meme of a baby hippo nuzzling a person’s leg, labeled "me" and "potatoes in every form."

@tastemade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#15

“When Post-Exam Discussions Feel Like a Foreign Language"

A Moo Deng meme of a baby hippo looking worried, captioned "Hearing everyone talking about the exam" and "Not hearing a single answer that I put down."

@babydogtorpaige Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#16

“Are You Done Yet?”

A Moo Deng meme showing a close-up of a baby hippo looking bored, captioned "Me waiting for people to stop talking about their latest diet."

@summerinnanen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

“NYC Mood Board”

A Moo Deng meme titled "NYC Mood Board" with four baby hippo images labeled: best city, costly shoebox, rats everywhere, and $22 cocktails.

@secret_nyc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

“It Was Bound to Happen..."

A Moo Deng meme showing a baby hippo with its mouth open, captioned "My cat 30 seconds after I start petting her."

@getspotcovered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

The Peek Face

A Moo Deng meme featuring a baby hippo peeking around a tree with the caption "Me when I hear a bag of chips open."

The_Chuckness88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Giant Moo Deng

A Moo Deng meme featuring a giant baby hippo facing off against armed warriors in a dark, fantasy battle setting.

@quirklessstoner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Mona Lisa Visits Moo Deng

A Moo Deng meme with a painting labeled "I'm on vacation" next to a photo of a crowd watching a baby hippo, with a woman taking a selfie.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

From Sunday to Monday

A Moo Deng meme showing a tired baby hippo lying down, captioned "It was all Sunday zoomies, now it's all Monday phooeys."

@possum_therapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Introverts in Hiding

A Moo Deng meme of a baby hippo peeking from behind a tree, captioned "Introverts observing people talking about their favorite topic."

pinkoverload Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Fall Makeup Trends

A Moo Deng meme showing a baby hippo labeled as a "Fall makeup trend" with captions like "Natural glitter freckles" and "Sandy bar matte lipstick."

The_Lost_Escapist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

A Moo Deng Fix

A Moo Deng meme showing a pill bottle spilling out various images of a baby hippo, captioned "These could fix me."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Firefighter Deng

A Moo Deng meme featuring a baby hippo wearing a firefighter helmet, walking alongside firefighters in full gear in front of a fire truck.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Hot Moo Deng

A Moo Deng meme featuring a baby hippo in front of a lineup of hot sauce bottles, captioned "Moo Deng is going on Hot Ones."

@JuiceSimpsons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Poke Moo Deng

A Moo Deng meme featuring a baby hippo in an anime-style battle arena, alongside a trainer character pointing forward as if in command.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

“MooPay”

A Moo Deng meme featuring a baby hippo wearing glasses in a modern office setting with a sign reading "MooPay" on the conference room wall.

@MooDengSOL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Moo Deng and Mom

A Moo Deng meme with a simple drawing showing "Moo deng's mom" holding a leash on an angry figure labeled "Moo deng."

gb1609 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

References


  1. San Diego Zoo. “Pygmy Hippopotamus: Choeropsis liberiensis.” San Diego Zoo Org. | https://animals.sandiegozoo.org/animals/pygmy-hippopotamus
  2. Alex Portée. “A baby pygmy hippo has gone viral — what to know about Moo Deng.” Today, September 18, 2024. | https://www.today.com/pets/moo-deng-baby-pygmy-hippo-rcna171353
  3. National Geographic. “Endangered Species.” National Geographic Org. | https://education.nationalgeographic.org/resource/endangered-species/#
  4. Holly Dublin. “Endangered Species.” Britannica, October 17, 2024. | https://www.britannica.com/science/endangered-species
  5. Animal Welfare Institute. “What You Can Do for Terrestrial Wildlife.” AWI, 2024. | https://awionline.org/content/what-you-can-do-terrestrial-wildlife
