How Moo Deng Earned Its Adorable Name

Born on July 10, 2024, Moo Deng’s name means “bouncy pork” in Thai. Its mother is Jona, 25, and father is Tony, 24. It has siblings, Moo Too (Pork Stew) and Moo Waan (sweet pork). Moo Deng’s name resulted from a callout on the Home Zoo’s X account asking for name preferences.

In a social poll, they asked the Internet to select the name picks with Moo Sap (“minced pork”) and Moo Daeng (“red pork”) as choices. Tweets rolled in, and the option Moo Deng led the polls, becoming the name of the now-viral pygmy.

The zoo set up a camera to stream a video of the pygmy hippo and posted it via its digital channels. Since the zoo posted videos of the cute baby hippo, Moo Dengo has become an international sensation (Today) (2).

Guests have been piling into the zoo by the tens of thousands a day to watch the baby hippo. Beyond zoo visits, Moo Deng has also become a lifestyle icon, featuring in global media and branded lifestyle campaigns.

According to Today, the zoo has now decided to limit visitors to the weekend — only on Saturday and Sunday — to protect Moo Deng and its family in the hope of protecting them from distress caused by the onslaught of tourists.