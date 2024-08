Why Does “Demon Slayer” Have Lots of Fans?

While the anime exists in the realm of magic and demons, the storylines in the “Demon Slayer” anime series are rooted in the hard-hitting themes of real life. It’s like watching a live-action soap with all the drama of family love, revenge, camaraderie, and resilience.

Jehan Fernando raves about the series in a 2023 feature for Game Rant, saying that the emotional depth and character relationships make the journey of the “Demon Slayer” characters more engaging and relatable (2). Fans latch on to the dramatic storyline and see themselves in the animated characters as they maneuver through their complex emotions.