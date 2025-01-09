We asked Maja about the tools she uses for her illustrations. She shared that early in her career, she always began her work with traditional paper and pencil. "I scanned the drawings and then continued working in Photoshop, where I separated all the drawings from the background in separate layers. I colored it and then set the background and the composition. It was quite time-consuming and every artwork took a long time to make."

In 2016, Maja switched things up by getting an Apple Pencil and exploring Procreate on her iPad, opening new creative possibilities for her art. "It took me quite a while to find my style and I tried out different brushes and textures and took several digital courses to learn more about Procreate. After about a year I felt very comfortable working in Procreate. I could easily add details to the illustrations without having to separate them, which saved me a lot of time."