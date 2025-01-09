ADVERTISEMENT

Maja Lindberg is a Swedish illustrator known for her dreamy and magical art. Her work blends fantasy and reality, often evoking feelings of melancholy and wonder. With soft colors and delicate details, her illustrations feel like stepping into a storybook world.

Maja describes her style as "colorful, with a hint of dark in it," aiming to create an emotional connection with the viewer. Scroll down to discover her captivating creations!

More info: Instagram | majali.se | Facebook | Etsy

#1

A whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg shows a child on a whale, gazing at an underwater city.

illustrationsbymajali

Maja Lindberg initially began her career as a ceramic artist before transitioning to illustration in 2010. In an interview with Bored Panda, she shared that the shift was driven by the challenges of making a living through ceramics, leading her to work as a web designer for several years before pursuing her passion for illustration.

"After being abroad for some years I returned home and unemployed, and then I started to draw. I really enjoyed it and got a lot of encouragement from friends and family, so I gave it a try and set up a little shop at Etsy. It turned out to work."
    #2

    Whimsical illustration of a snow-covered house with people decorating a Christmas tree inside, by Maja Lindberg.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #3

    Whimsical illustration of a snowy cabin under the northern lights, surrounded by a starry night sky.

    illustrationsbymajali

    We asked Maja about the tools she uses for her illustrations. She shared that early in her career, she always began her work with traditional paper and pencil. "I scanned the drawings and then continued working in Photoshop, where I separated all the drawings from the background in separate layers. I colored it and then set the background and the composition. It was quite time-consuming and every artwork took a long time to make."

    In 2016, Maja switched things up by getting an Apple Pencil and exploring Procreate on her iPad, opening new creative possibilities for her art. "It took me quite a while to find my style and I tried out different brushes and textures and took several digital courses to learn more about Procreate. After about a year I felt very comfortable working in Procreate. I could easily add details to the illustrations without having to separate them, which saved me a lot of time."
    #4

    Whimsical winter illustration by Maja Lindberg featuring a red house, forest, and people with a dog in a snowy scene.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #5

    Whimsical illustration of a child in red near a treehouse decorated with gifts and lanterns by Maja Lindberg.

    illustrationsbymajali

    Many artists have their own workflows and rituals to help them get into the creative zone. For Maja, however, it varies depending on the moment and the project.

    "Sometimes an idea just pops into my head when I’m trying to sleep and if I’m lucky I remember it in the morning. If I get an assignment from a customer I often start gathering information and pictures about the subject matter. Pinterest is a big and great source of inspiration. When I feel that I have some ideas, I usually start to sketch in Procreate, sometimes in colors, but most of the time just black and white. When satisfied with the sketch, I start refining the lines and adding shades and colors. Last of all, I try to set the mood by adding textures, light, and darkness into the piece."
    #6

    Whimsical illustration of a woman on a plant-filled balcony under a starry night, with a cat on the railing.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #7

    Whimsical illustration of two witches brewing a potion in a misty, enchanted forest.

    illustrationsbymajali

    Maja shared that she normally works on an illustration for about a week. "But it all depends how many details it is. Sometimes it takes several weeks to finish but if everything flows and I have nothing else on my schedule, I can finish it in a day."
    #8

    Whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg featuring a woman with a lantern near a lighthouse and cliff under the moonlight.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #9

    Whimsical illustration of a friendly ghost in a graveyard holding a pumpkin basket, under a bare tree with orange leaves.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #10

    Whimsical illustration of a snowy night with a red house, snowman, and sleigh flying across the moonlit sky.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #11

    Whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg of two bears in winter attire gazing at the moon.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #12

    Whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg of a girl with a red hat, a moose, and a bird in a snowy forest.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #13

    Whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg featuring gnomes in red hats walking through a snowy landscape.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #14

    Whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg: red house in snowy forest, reindeer gather under moonlit sky.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #15

    Whimsical illustration of a woman watering plants on a balcony, with an open window and lush greenery by Maja Lindberg.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #16

    Whimsical illustration of children gardening among oversized flowers and plants by Maja Lindberg.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #17

    Whimsical illustration of a woman and child walking on a grassy path by the sea, with a soft, dreamy atmosphere.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #18

    Whimsical illustration of a fisherman on a dock with seagulls and blue wooden huts by the sea.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #19

    Whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg showing a kiosk in a dreamy landscape with children and a tall tree.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #20

    Mermaid and whale under the sea in a whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #21

    Whimsical illustration of a woman flying over rooftops with an umbrella by Maja Lindberg.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #22

    Whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg of a guard in snow, wearing a red uniform with a dog nearby.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #23

    Whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg of three figures in a snowy landscape under a large moonlit sky.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #24

    A whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg featuring a child in a red coat beneath a vibrant yellow tree in a cityscape.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #25

    Whimsical illustration of two cranes under a red sun, surrounded by tall grasses and a misty blue background.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #26

    Whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg of a dachshund in a winter scene wearing a tree costume with a red scarf.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #27

    Whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg featuring a red house in a snowy forest with falling snowflakes.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #28

    Whimsical illustration of a child fishing from a pier, with a large fish swimming below, by Maja Lindberg.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #29

    Whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg depicting a family with pumpkin heads in Halloween attire.

    illustrationsbymajali

    #30

    Whimsical illustration by Maja Lindberg of three figures under a starry night sky, leading with a golden star on a string.

    illustrationsbymajali

