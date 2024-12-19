ADVERTISEMENT

As the queen of the festive season, Mariah Carey, would say, “It’s tiiimeee!” to deck the halls with boughs of holly. Whether you’re chasing trends, sticking to the classics, or doing retro this year, there’s no wrong or right way to decorate for Christmas

But if by any chance you’re struggling with ideas this year, you better not pout, as our team of little elves at Bored Panda has compiled a whole list of holiday ideas that are guaranteed to impress Santa himself. Scroll down to find them and make sure to upvote the ones that inspired you to get straight to decorating.

#1

My Grandmother’s Christmas Village. The Details Have Always Captivated Me

Christmas decorating ideas showcased in a cabinet with a detailed miniature village scene and glowing lights.

jblax15 Report

    #2

    Created My Own Hot Chocolate Station Today. I Am Obsessed And The Kids Went Crazy For It As Soon As They Got Home From School

    Christmas decorating ideas with gingerbread figures, festive mugs, and holiday treats on a red checkered tablecloth.

    gimmesomepasta Report

    #3

    We Turned The Dead Dogwood Tree In Our Front Yard Into A Charlie Brown Christmas Tree

    A creative Christmas decorating idea featuring a bare tree with a large red ornament in a yard.

    Spacetime_Inspector Report

    Traditionally, Christmas decorations along with the tree should go up on the first day of Advent—the fourth Sunday before Christmas. This year, this date fell on the first of December. 

    However, many households do it earlier or later. At the end of the day, it all comes down to a preference. 
    #4

    We Are So Ready For Christmas

    Cozy living room with Christmas decorations, tree, stockings, and two dogs on a red blanket.

    blackwrg Report

    #5

    Our Skelly All Decorated For Christmas

    Skeletons in a forest setting adorned with colorful Christmas lights, showcasing unique Christmas decorating ideas.

    MehtaMarketingPGH Report

    #6

    Christmas Lights Always Look Better With Snow

    Festive house with colorful Christmas decorating ideas using lights and wreaths in a snowy setting.

    courtnej22 Report

    "In recent years, it has not been uncommon for families to get ahead and welcome the festive season early, with some setting up their trees as soon as Halloween is over! Another popular choice for when to deck the halls is the slightly earlier date of December 1st,” said the team over at Christmas Tree World. 

    “Many households like to set up their tree and other festive decorations on the first day of the month to mark the start of the official countdown to the big day!"
    #7

    My Christmas Decorations. So Happy Because My Kids Love It So Much And I Know They Will Remember It With Happiness And That Makes Me So Happy

    Cozy Christmas-decorating-ideas with gingerbread pillow, festive tree, garland, and holiday scene on TV above fireplace.

    jeanny.myneutralhome Report

    #8

    Our Christmas Mantle

    Christmas-decorating-ideas with a wreath above a rustic mantel adorned with garlands, stockings, and lit candles.

    helloimaubs Report

    #9

    Finally Inherited The Family Christmas Houses From My Mom

    Christmas-decorating-ideas with a garland on a mantle and a charming miniature village below.

    reddit.com Report

    In 2022, a survey by Lombardo Homes found that the most popular holiday decoration in America was the Christmas tree, with 67% of respondents preferring a real one and 33% of people prioritizing an artificial one. Runners up were garlands, Christmas lights, mistletoes, snowmen, stockings, wreaths, nativity scenes, angels and stars. On average, these decorations take around four hours to be put up.

    #10

    My Pup Wishes You All A Merry Christmas

    Festive Christmas decorating ideas with candy canes, wreath, and trees adorning a cozy front porch with a small dog.

    Sugarmugr Report

    #11

    Single Dad Putting Effort Into Christmas

    Cozy living room with festive Christmas-decorating ideas, featuring stockings, plants, and a TV stand adorned with holiday decor.

    thumping-mustard Report

    #12

    My Entry Way So Far

    Festive Christmas decorating ideas with Santa figurine, candles, and vintage truck adorned with lights and greenery.

    eviesadoll Report

    However, this year it seems to be all about bows. “The biggest trend for holiday 2024 is bows, bows, and more bows! As trends go, this one is refreshingly simple and affordable to take part in. Pick a ribbon or two from the craft store that coordinates with your existing decor and then go to town tying bows on everything that will sit still. Pro tip: don't double knot and post-holiday clean-up will be a breeze! The best part is you can save all your pre-cut ribbons for next year and deck the halls in half the time,” says interior designer Bethany Adams.

    #13

    Feeling Festive

    Cozy living room with festive Christmas decorating ideas, featuring a wreath, stockings, and candles on the mantel.

    leahwhitehome Report

    It's About To Get Real Festive

    Festive door with evergreen garland and wreath, showcasing elegant Christmas decorating ideas.

    elizabethjamesinteriors Report

    #15

    One Of Our Favorite Yearly Holiday Traditions Is Decorating A Mantel With Stockings. This Year We Went All Out

    Silver Christmas tree with pink ornaments, surrounded by gifts and decorations, showcasing festive Christmas decorating ideas.

    aww.sam Report

    My favorite way of incorporating bows is by having them as huge centerpieces on Christmas trees. It requires no additional decorations and is the embodiment of elegance and feminine charm. One such example can be found by clicking here
    #16

    Our Dining Sideboard Is Ready For Christmas! I Just Love These Metal Deer. I Use Them All Over Our Home Each Year Again And Again And I Think They’re Beautiful And Timeless

    Christmas decorating ideas with pine branches, candles, and deer sculptures on a wooden cabinet.

    ahousewebuilt Report

    #17

    Decided To Do Garland A Little Differently This Year. Penguin Snow Slide Anyone?

    Stuffed penguins in winter clothes sliding down a snowy stair banister, showcasing Christmas decorating ideas.

    melissa_ross_the_art_girl Report

    #18

    First Christmas With A Fireplace. I Might Never Take This Down

    Christmas decorating ideas with stockings and nutcrackers on a festive fireplace, with a cat lying on the hearth.

    Usual_Examination_65 Report

    This holiday season is all about what’s cozy and comfortable, which means that homemade, simple decorations are another popular choice for decorators this year.

    “People are embracing evergreen branches, pinecones, and ornaments made from handmade felt and wood, which creates such a warm, organic look. Personally, I decorate in this style every year because it feels timeless and comforting, with materials that reflect what’s in season. I also have a soft spot for anything handmade; those pieces are perfectly imperfect, bringing so much character and charm to holiday decor,” said Becky Shea, creative director and founder of Becky Shea Design.

    #19

    Went All-Out For Christmas

    Elegant Christmas-decorating-ideas featuring a large lit tree, reindeer figures, and a festively adorned fireplace mantel.

    J662b486h Report

    #20

    1st Holiday Season In The New House! First Step, Garlands

    Christmas decorating ideas with a staircase adorned with garland and red ornaments.

    blitzedbeauty Report

    #21

    My Holiday Bedding

    Cozy bedroom with festive bedding, featuring red and green Christmas decorations and holiday-themed pillows.

    hiiigillian Report

    In 2024, another Christmas decor tendency is nostalgia. But let’s be honest, when isn’t it? “People are embracing whimsical and playful elements, and velvety bows are big. Village themes, woodland motifs, and patchwork details evoke a joyful, childlike spirit,” said Linette Dai, founder and principal designer of Linette Dai Design. 
    #22

    Front Door This Year

    Festive doorway with Christmas decorations, including wreath, garland, and lights, showcasing holiday decorating ideas.

    Matt77373 Report

    #23

    I've Got Christmas Up

    Cozy living room with Christmas-decorating-ideas, featuring a lit tree, garlands, and festive pillows by the fireplace.

    davenbot834 Report

    #24

    My Cozy Christmas Corner

    Rustic fireplace with Christmas decorating ideas featuring a lit tree, poinsettias, and festive wreath on a wooden wall.

    kerrbear1967 Report

    The last trend of Christmas 2024 that we're mentioning today is nature. “My favorite holiday decor trend is definitely the use of natural elements that embrace the winter season,” says Shea. “I love decorating with balsam fir and fresh evergreen—the scent is incredible and brings such warmth into the home. Incorporating juniper berries and pinecones, and even making garlands from scratch, adds a special, personal touch. There’s something so meaningful about using these natural materials; it feels intricately considered and creates a cozy, inviting atmosphere that celebrates the season’s beauty.”
    #25

    Flew Back Home To See My Parents For Christmas. They Really Outdid Themselves This Year

    House decorated with Christmas lights and inflatable snowman, featuring trees and stars for festive decorating ideas.

    bigpaynis Report

    #26

    Holiday Decor In My Home

    Festive Christmas decorating ideas with wreaths, greenery on stairs, and elegant table settings in a cozy home.

    myhousefromscratch Report

    #27

    Almost Finished Decorating For Christmas This Year

    Christmas-decorating-ideas with a pink and white tree, ornaments, stockings on a mantel, and a festive fireplace scene.

    decoratordiva1 Report

    #28

    This Year I Wanted To Incorporate Burgundy For A Subtle Pop Of Color. I Also Layered In Florals, Natural Materials, And Chunky Knits For A Cozy & Earthy Feel

    Christmas decorating ideas with a festive tree and cozy living room accents, featuring stockings and rustic decor.

    itsjennapierce Report

    alexboyd avatar
    Alex Boyd
    Alex Boyd
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not digging the "droopy bows on the Christmas tree" trend.

    #29

    Christmas Camp Out In Our Living Room

    Cozy living room with a decorated Christmas tree, lit fireplace, and festive stockings hung on the mantel.

    hasian87 Report

    #30

    I Added My Metal Christmas Card Holder I've Had For Several Years To My Entryway And Love How It Matches All My Decor

    Christmas-decorating-ideas with frosted wreath, stockings, red and white pillows on a bench, and a "Christmas Trees For Sale" sign.

    mycozyhomeandcoffee Report

    #31

    Favorite Corner

    Christmas decorating ideas with a red berry wreath, small festive houses, and glowing garland on a wooden mantel.

    sabrinabarbarese Report

    #32

    Merry Christmas

    Cozy Christmas-decorating-ideas with a tree, wreath, candles, and star accents in a warm living room setting.

    sonja_ols Report

    #33

    Pink Christmas

    Festive fireplace with red and white Christmas decorations and gifts, highlighting creative Christmas-decorating-ideas.

    jackdmarch Report

    #34

    It's All In The Details. Candles, Baubles & Garlands For A Perfect Christmas Table Setting

    Elegant Christmas-decorating-ideas with candles, pine branches, and golden ornaments on a festive table.

    christmashyped Report

    #35

    Mini Ceramic Christmas Houses Used As Table Centerpiece

    Festive Christmas decorating idea with a red truck, ceramic houses, and a lit Christmas tree centerpiece.

    Enough_Witness4921 Report

    #36

    I Decorated My Fist Apartment Last Year - This Was The Result

    Christmas-decorating-ideas with a tree, wrapped gifts, and stockings over a mantle in a cozy living room.

    nyc343 Report

    #37

    First Time Decorating My New Home For Christmas

    Festive Christmas decorating ideas featuring a wreath-adorned door and a lit tree with ornaments beside a cozy dog.

    kimjonundostres Report

    #38

    Last Year' Decor

    Christmas-decorating-ideas: a beautifully adorned Christmas tree and a festive fireplace garland with lights and ornaments.

    IMTairenSoul Report

    #39

    Merry Christmas From Ireland

    Christmas-decorating-ideas with a lit tree, stockings on the fireplace, and festive nutcracker figures in a cozy living room.

    killerpengu Report

    #40

    Trying To Make The Most Out Of A Small Apartment

    Christmas-decorating-ideas: Festive living room with lit tree, wreaths, dining table set, and stockings on a mantel.

    bobbelcher73 Report

    #41

    Mom's Tinsel Animal Zoo

    Colorful animal Christmas decorations in a yard with lighted trees and festive ornaments.

    jjmm- Report

    #42

    It's The Last Day Of Term Already For Our Little One, So Here Are Some Pics Of The House Looking Tidy For The Last Time This Year

    Cozy living room with festive Christmas decorating ideas, including a tree, wreath, and holiday-themed decor on shelves.

    ourtravelhome Report

    #43

    This Year, I Wanted My Office Nook To Feel Like It Was Extracted From A Cozy Christmas Movie. Organized Chaos Caused By All The Things That Bring Me Joy

    Cozy room with Christmas-decorating-ideas: gingerbread houses, festive shelves, small Christmas tree and wrapped gifts.

    av.home Report

    #44

    A Green Kitchen Makes Decorating For Christmas So Easy

    Festive kitchen with Christmas decorating ideas featuring a wreath, pine centerpiece, and holiday decor accents.

    lostandfoundcottage Report

    #45

    Holiday Home Office

    Home office with Christmas-decorating-ideas, featuring a wooden desk, small Christmas trees, and festive wreath.

    thislovelyabode Report

    #46

    Honestly, My Favorite Christmas Yet

    Cozy Christmas decorating ideas with candles, wreaths, and twinkling lights in a festive living room setting.

    quietdesign__ Report

    #47

    The Living Room Is All Decorated For Christmas

    Cozy fireplace with Christmas-decorating-ideas, featuring garland, wreath, and festive candles on the mantel.

    this.dear.casa Report

    #48

    Simple Christmas Decor

    Christmas-decorating-ideas with miniature houses, trees, and candles on a wooden table centerpiece in a cozy living room.

    saeiideh___ Report

    #49

    Christmas At My Sister's 15th Century House In France

    Cozy living room with a decorated Christmas tree, warm fireplace, and festive holiday ambiance.

    jenefaisquepasser Report

    #50

    This Year's Christmas Dinner Tablescape. Love How It Turned Out

    Christmas decorating ideas with a festive table setting, featuring candles, pine branches, and holly-themed napkins.

    themarinaki Report

    #51

    First Christmas In Our New House

    Fireplace with Christmas-decorating ideas: garland, stockings, and framed photos on a green wall.

    kaylabear479 Report

    #52

    I Love Using Our Christmas Presents As Holiday Decor In My Home Office! I Actually Also Fill Shelves All Around Our Home With Them. They Add Such A Fun Festive Touch And - Best Of All - They Are Holiday Decor That Require No Storage For The Remainder Of The Year

    Cozy room with festive Christmas-decorating-ideas, featuring wreaths, gifts, and a window seat with plaid cushions.

    ahousewebuilt Report

    #53

    Best Wishes From The Country House

    Christmas decorating ideas with red candles, festive houses, and greenery on a dining table.

    landhaeuschen Report

    #54

    Good Morning On The Second Day Of December

    Miniature Christmas tree and decorative houses on a kitchen counter, showcasing festive Christmas decorating ideas.

    aga_home Report

    #55

    Christmas Is Coming Soon

    Christmas decorating idea featuring a festive wreath with candles, ornaments, reindeer figurine, and a decorative tree.

    __.traveler.girl.__ Report

    #56

    Forever One Of My Favorite Rooms In Our House. And It's Even Better Decorated For Christmas

    Dining room with Christmas-decorating-ideas: Santa painting, rustic table with greenery, candles, and festive touches.

    decor_doctor Report

    #57

    Christmas Loading

    Festive Christmas-decorating-ideas with greenery, ribbons, and ornaments in wooden frames on a newspaper-covered surface.

    p_e_garden_center Report

    #58

    Our Cozy Kitchen Decorated For Christmas

    Cozy Christmas decorating ideas in a festive kitchen with cookies, red mixer, and holiday decor.

    priceypadstim Report

    alexboyd avatar
    Alex Boyd
    Alex Boyd
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is anyone else confused by the hovering lid of the cookie plate?

    #59

    Golden Hour And Warm Christmas Lights For The Winter Wonderland Christmas Village

    Miniature village with lit Christmas tree, surrounded by festive lights, showcasing Christmas decorating ideas.

    Enough_Witness4921 Report

    #60

    Christmas Is Up

    Christmas decorating ideas with a lit tree, adorned fireplace, and festive mantel in a cozy living room.

    little-birdie2022 Report

    #61

    White Christmas. Not Everyones Cup Of Tea, But We Like It.

    Christmas-decorating-ideas: Decorated tree with lights and ornaments, gifts underneath, and holiday movie on TV with string lights.

    ingunnpingunn Report

    #62

    All Decorated For Christmas

    Christmas-decorating-ideas with a beautifully adorned tree and festive shelves in a cozy living room setting.

    suri24 Report

    #63

    Enjoying A Simple Neutral Christmas This Year

    Cozy living room with a decorated Christmas tree and garland, showcasing elegant Christmas-decorating-ideas.

    alyssakirk.home Report

    #64

    Not Sure How To Top Last Year's Christmas, But I Will Try

    Christmas-decorating-ideas featuring a lit tree with gold ornaments beside a fireplace adorned with garland and stockings.

    accordingtomandy Report

    #65

    What I've Got Set Up For Christmas This Year

    Christmas-decorating-ideas: Cozy living room with decorated Christmas tree, fireplace, and Santa painting above the mantel.

    homewithbeka Report

    #66

    A Look At Last Year's Christmas

    Shelf with festive Christmas decorating ideas featuring miniature houses, greenery, and metallic trees.

    our_cozy_casa Report

    #67

    Cozy Dinners, Anyone?

    Christmas-decorating-ideas with a beautifully set dining table, festive tree, and elegant chandelier lighting.

    linnsies Report

    #68

    Living Room Holiday Inspo

    Cozy Christmas-decorating-ideas with garland, stockings, and a warm fireplace setting.

    inspirationbycp Report

    #69

    Merry Christmas To You And Yours

    Front porch with Christmas-decorating-ideas, featuring wreaths, large ornaments, and potted evergreens.

    thecozyfarmhouse Report

    #70

    The Entryway For The Holidays

    Festive mantel with candles, small houses, and greenery for Christmas decorating ideas.

    alexandhome Report

    #71

    What Will Be On Your Christmas Menu?

    Cozy kitchen with Christmas-decorating ideas, featuring garland, wreath, and fairy lights for a festive atmosphere.

    thewhitehoneyhome Report

    #72

    Cape Cod Christmas

    Festive dining room with pinecone centerpiece and candles, showcasing Christmas decorating ideas.

    revisedbusmall Report

    #73

    My Christmas Home

    Cozy living room with holiday greenery and star decor by a circular window, showcasing Christmas decorating ideas.

    bentes_hus_og_haveprojekter Report

    #74

    Oodles Of Cute Little Elves Are Working Their Magic Inside My China Cabinet

    Festive Christmas-decorating-ideas with vintage figures, Santa, snowman, joy canisters, and gingerbread houses in a cabinet.

    the_nested_studios Report

    #75

    Peppermint Candy Theme

    Christmas-decorating-ideas featuring Santa boots filled with festive candy canes and greenery arrangement.

    centerofitall_ Report

    #76

    The 1st Of December Marks The Day We Officially Start Decorating In Our House! I Love This Time Of Year, Fairy Lights, Cosy Feels, Mulled Wine And Hot Chocolate

    Festive kitchen decor with greenery, ornaments, and Christmas-themed signs above a red stove.

    crumpetsandcrochet Report

    #77

    My Living Room Is All Decorated. Last Night We Lit All The Candles And Made Ourselves Comfortable On The Sofa

    Cozy living room with Christmas-decorating-ideas, featuring a wreath, pinecones, candles, and festive pillows.

    mit_herz_und_honig Report

    #78

    It's All About Two Trees And A Dash Of Stripes

    Festive Christmas-decorating-ideas with a modern fireplace, greenery, gold ornaments, and stylish black-and-white accents.

    davidlawsondesign Report

    #79

    Our Family Room All Decorated For Christmas

    Cozy living room with Christmas-decorating-ideas, including small trees, pinecones, and wreaths on the windows.

    sherricalnanhome Report

    #80

    The Warmth Of Christmas In The Kitchen

    Christmas decorating ideas in a rustic kitchen with greenery, candles, and festive accents.

    tale_victoria Report

    #81

    A Sprinkle Of Christmas In The Kitchen

    Modern kitchen with Christmas-decorating-ideas, featuring small trees, gingerbread houses, and festive ornaments on shelves.

    livingwith_sienna Report

    #82

    This Year’s Christmas I’m Really Feeling The Paper Honeycomb Trend! Paper Trees And Paper Ornaments

    Festive Christmas decorating ideas with pine garland, berries, and illuminated tree ornaments.

    alexandhome Report

    #83

    Front Door Christmas Decor

    Front porch Christmas decorating ideas with wreath, mini tree, and reindeer by a white door.

    sonia760 Report

    #84

    Christmas Stair Decor

    A woman and child in festive clothes on stairs decorated with Christmas garland and nutcrackers; Christmas decorating ideas.

    ctoutcequejaime Report

    #85

    Still Not Done Decorating For Christmas, But I Gave My Mirror A Fabulous Hair Do

    Cozy fireplace with Christmas decorations, stockings, and a decorated tree for holiday inspiration.

    christina_matlock Report

    #86

    This Is My Favorite View In My House Right Now

    Festive Christmas decorating ideas with stockings, red and green ornaments, and a fireplace adorned with greenery.

    eulaneutralstyle Report

    #87

    I Just Want Christmas Time To Go More Slowly. Love The Atmosphere In My Home

    Festive Christmas decorating ideas featuring Santa figure, stockings, and holiday greenery on a staircase.

    theholidayhousedecor Report

    #88

    Cute Christmas Decor

    Festive Christmas decorating idea with candles, pine branches, and cute figurines in a rustic basket.

    harmony.flowers22 Report

    #89

    Officially Off For The Week Of Christmas And I'm So Excited To Share The Magic With Baby Liam For His First Christmas

    Cozy entryway with Christmas-decorating-ideas, featuring a wooden cabinet, festive trees, and a large vintage clock.

    decor_doctor Report

    #90

    So Excited That Christmas Is Here

    Vintage Santa figurines and jars on a festive shelf, perfect for Christmas decorating ideas.

    farmhouse__fashion Report

    #91

    Welcome To Our Entryway

    Festive scene with various Christmas-decorating ideas, including garlands, wreaths, and Santa-themed art.

    designhousetexas Report

    #92

    Welcome The Wonder

    Festive Christmas decorating ideas with Santa figurines, a wreath, and a "Welcome the Wonder" sign on a wooden shelf.

    thechristiecottage Report

    #93

    There's A Special Kind Of "Magic" To Christmas Decor That Really Gets Me In A Happy Mood. I Like To Keep Things Neutral And Add A Pop Of Color In Just A Few Places

    Christmas decorating ideas featuring miniature trees, village houses, and candlelight for a cozy holiday mantel display.

    interiorsbyjennifer Report

    #94

    Entryway Is Officially Christmas-Fied

    Cozy Christmas decorating ideas with frosted trees, rustic sled, and "Merry Christmas" wreath on a bench.

    thisoldbrickhouse Report

    #95

    My Place At Christmas

    Festive living room with a Christmas tree, stockings by the fireplace, and colorful lights, showcasing Christmas decorating ideas.

    Turboboxer Report

    #96

    Christmas Day Lane With A Change Of Colours

    Miniature winter village with snow-covered houses and pine trees for Christmas decorating ideas.

    cottage_blosssom Report

    #97

    Beautiful And Whimsical

    Nutcracker and garland with baubles and ribbons adorn a staircase in a festive Christmas-decorating display.

    3lc_designs_ Report

    #98

    Outdoor Holiday Decoration

    Frosted trees and wreath at entrance, highlighting Christmas decorating ideas.

    jessicaannereed Report

    #99

    Even My Bathroom Got Some Christmas Vibes

    Christmas-decorating-ideas in a bathroom with a festive towel, mini tree, and candles on a tub tray for cozy ambiance.

    Cutewithcognac Report

    #100

    Winter Village In The Kitchen

    Modern kitchen with Christmas-decorating-ideas; featuring a white vase, mini trees, and ceramic houses on a countertop.

    ai__living Report

