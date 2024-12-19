But if by any chance you’re struggling with ideas this year, you better not pout, as our team of little elves at Bored Panda has compiled a whole list of holiday ideas that are guaranteed to impress Santa himself. Scroll down to find them and make sure to upvote the ones that inspired you to get straight to decorating.

As the queen of the festive season, Mariah Carey, would say, “It’s tiiimeee!” to deck the halls with boughs of holly. Whether you’re chasing trends, sticking to the classics, or doing retro this year, there’s no wrong or right way to decorate for Christmas .

#1 My Grandmother’s Christmas Village. The Details Have Always Captivated Me Share icon

#2 Created My Own Hot Chocolate Station Today. I Am Obsessed And The Kids Went Crazy For It As Soon As They Got Home From School Share icon

#3 We Turned The Dead Dogwood Tree In Our Front Yard Into A Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Share icon

Traditionally, Christmas decorations along with the tree should go up on the first day of Advent—the fourth Sunday before Christmas. This year, this date fell on the first of December. However, many households do it earlier or later. At the end of the day, it all comes down to a preference.

#4 We Are So Ready For Christmas Share icon

#5 Our Skelly All Decorated For Christmas Share icon

#6 Christmas Lights Always Look Better With Snow Share icon

"In recent years, it has not been uncommon for families to get ahead and welcome the festive season early, with some setting up their trees as soon as Halloween is over! Another popular choice for when to deck the halls is the slightly earlier date of December 1st,” said the team over at Christmas Tree World. “Many households like to set up their tree and other festive decorations on the first day of the month to mark the start of the official countdown to the big day!"

#7 My Christmas Decorations. So Happy Because My Kids Love It So Much And I Know They Will Remember It With Happiness And That Makes Me So Happy Share icon

#8 Our Christmas Mantle Share icon

#9 Finally Inherited The Family Christmas Houses From My Mom Share icon

In 2022, a survey by Lombardo Homes found that the most popular holiday decoration in America was the Christmas tree, with 67% of respondents preferring a real one and 33% of people prioritizing an artificial one. Runners up were garlands, Christmas lights, mistletoes, snowmen, stockings, wreaths, nativity scenes, angels and stars. On average, these decorations take around four hours to be put up. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Pup Wishes You All A Merry Christmas Share icon

#11 Single Dad Putting Effort Into Christmas Share icon

#12 My Entry Way So Far Share icon

However, this year it seems to be all about bows. “The biggest trend for holiday 2024 is bows, bows, and more bows! As trends go, this one is refreshingly simple and affordable to take part in. Pick a ribbon or two from the craft store that coordinates with your existing decor and then go to town tying bows on everything that will sit still. Pro tip: don't double knot and post-holiday clean-up will be a breeze! The best part is you can save all your pre-cut ribbons for next year and deck the halls in half the time,” says interior designer Bethany Adams.

#13 Feeling Festive Share icon

#14 It's About To Get Real Festive Share icon

#15 One Of Our Favorite Yearly Holiday Traditions Is Decorating A Mantel With Stockings. This Year We Went All Out Share icon

My favorite way of incorporating bows is by having them as huge centerpieces on Christmas trees. It requires no additional decorations and is the embodiment of elegance and feminine charm. One such example can be found by clicking here.

#16 Our Dining Sideboard Is Ready For Christmas! I Just Love These Metal Deer. I Use Them All Over Our Home Each Year Again And Again And I Think They’re Beautiful And Timeless Share icon

#17 Decided To Do Garland A Little Differently This Year. Penguin Snow Slide Anyone? Share icon

#18 First Christmas With A Fireplace. I Might Never Take This Down Share icon

This holiday season is all about what’s cozy and comfortable, which means that homemade, simple decorations are another popular choice for decorators this year. “People are embracing evergreen branches, pinecones, and ornaments made from handmade felt and wood, which creates such a warm, organic look. Personally, I decorate in this style every year because it feels timeless and comforting, with materials that reflect what’s in season. I also have a soft spot for anything handmade; those pieces are perfectly imperfect, bringing so much character and charm to holiday decor,” said Becky Shea, creative director and founder of Becky Shea Design. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Went All-Out For Christmas Share icon

#20 1st Holiday Season In The New House! First Step, Garlands Share icon

#21 My Holiday Bedding Share icon

In 2024, another Christmas decor tendency is nostalgia. But let’s be honest, when isn’t it? “People are embracing whimsical and playful elements, and velvety bows are big. Village themes, woodland motifs, and patchwork details evoke a joyful, childlike spirit,” said Linette Dai, founder and principal designer of Linette Dai Design.

#22 Front Door This Year Share icon

#23 I've Got Christmas Up Share icon

#24 My Cozy Christmas Corner Share icon

The last trend of Christmas 2024 that we're mentioning today is nature. “My favorite holiday decor trend is definitely the use of natural elements that embrace the winter season,” says Shea. “I love decorating with balsam fir and fresh evergreen—the scent is incredible and brings such warmth into the home. Incorporating juniper berries and pinecones, and even making garlands from scratch, adds a special, personal touch. There’s something so meaningful about using these natural materials; it feels intricately considered and creates a cozy, inviting atmosphere that celebrates the season’s beauty.”

#25 Flew Back Home To See My Parents For Christmas. They Really Outdid Themselves This Year Share icon

#26 Holiday Decor In My Home Share icon

#27 Almost Finished Decorating For Christmas This Year Share icon

#28 This Year I Wanted To Incorporate Burgundy For A Subtle Pop Of Color. I Also Layered In Florals, Natural Materials, And Chunky Knits For A Cozy & Earthy Feel Share icon

#29 Christmas Camp Out In Our Living Room Share icon

#30 I Added My Metal Christmas Card Holder I've Had For Several Years To My Entryway And Love How It Matches All My Decor Share icon

#31 Favorite Corner Share icon

#32 Merry Christmas Share icon

#33 Pink Christmas Share icon

#34 It's All In The Details. Candles, Baubles & Garlands For A Perfect Christmas Table Setting Share icon

#35 Mini Ceramic Christmas Houses Used As Table Centerpiece Share icon

#36 I Decorated My Fist Apartment Last Year - This Was The Result Share icon

#37 First Time Decorating My New Home For Christmas Share icon

#38 Last Year' Decor Share icon

#39 Merry Christmas From Ireland Share icon

#40 Trying To Make The Most Out Of A Small Apartment Share icon

#41 Mom's Tinsel Animal Zoo Share icon

#42 It's The Last Day Of Term Already For Our Little One, So Here Are Some Pics Of The House Looking Tidy For The Last Time This Year Share icon

#43 This Year, I Wanted My Office Nook To Feel Like It Was Extracted From A Cozy Christmas Movie. Organized Chaos Caused By All The Things That Bring Me Joy Share icon

#44 A Green Kitchen Makes Decorating For Christmas So Easy Share icon

#45 Holiday Home Office Share icon

#46 Honestly, My Favorite Christmas Yet Share icon

#47 The Living Room Is All Decorated For Christmas Share icon

#48 Simple Christmas Decor Share icon

#49 Christmas At My Sister's 15th Century House In France Share icon

#50 This Year's Christmas Dinner Tablescape. Love How It Turned Out Share icon

#51 First Christmas In Our New House Share icon

#52 I Love Using Our Christmas Presents As Holiday Decor In My Home Office! I Actually Also Fill Shelves All Around Our Home With Them. They Add Such A Fun Festive Touch And - Best Of All - They Are Holiday Decor That Require No Storage For The Remainder Of The Year Share icon

#53 Best Wishes From The Country House Share icon

#54 Good Morning On The Second Day Of December Share icon

#55 Christmas Is Coming Soon Share icon

#56 Forever One Of My Favorite Rooms In Our House. And It's Even Better Decorated For Christmas Share icon

#57 Christmas Loading Share icon

#58 Our Cozy Kitchen Decorated For Christmas Share icon

#59 Golden Hour And Warm Christmas Lights For The Winter Wonderland Christmas Village Share icon

#60 Christmas Is Up Share icon

#61 White Christmas. Not Everyones Cup Of Tea, But We Like It. Share icon

#62 All Decorated For Christmas Share icon

#63 Enjoying A Simple Neutral Christmas This Year Share icon

#64 Not Sure How To Top Last Year's Christmas, But I Will Try Share icon

#65 What I've Got Set Up For Christmas This Year Share icon

#66 A Look At Last Year's Christmas Share icon

#67 Cozy Dinners, Anyone? Share icon

#68 Living Room Holiday Inspo Share icon

#69 Merry Christmas To You And Yours Share icon

#70 The Entryway For The Holidays Share icon

#71 What Will Be On Your Christmas Menu? Share icon

#72 Cape Cod Christmas Share icon

#73 My Christmas Home Share icon

#74 Oodles Of Cute Little Elves Are Working Their Magic Inside My China Cabinet Share icon

#75 Peppermint Candy Theme Share icon

#76 The 1st Of December Marks The Day We Officially Start Decorating In Our House! I Love This Time Of Year, Fairy Lights, Cosy Feels, Mulled Wine And Hot Chocolate Share icon

#77 My Living Room Is All Decorated. Last Night We Lit All The Candles And Made Ourselves Comfortable On The Sofa Share icon

#78 It's All About Two Trees And A Dash Of Stripes Share icon

#79 Our Family Room All Decorated For Christmas Share icon

#80 The Warmth Of Christmas In The Kitchen Share icon

#81 A Sprinkle Of Christmas In The Kitchen Share icon

#82 This Year’s Christmas I’m Really Feeling The Paper Honeycomb Trend! Paper Trees And Paper Ornaments Share icon

#83 Front Door Christmas Decor Share icon

#84 Christmas Stair Decor Share icon

#85 Still Not Done Decorating For Christmas, But I Gave My Mirror A Fabulous Hair Do Share icon

#86 This Is My Favorite View In My House Right Now Share icon

#87 I Just Want Christmas Time To Go More Slowly. Love The Atmosphere In My Home Share icon

#88 Cute Christmas Decor Share icon

#89 Officially Off For The Week Of Christmas And I'm So Excited To Share The Magic With Baby Liam For His First Christmas Share icon

#90 So Excited That Christmas Is Here Share icon

#91 Welcome To Our Entryway Share icon

#92 Welcome The Wonder Share icon

#93 There's A Special Kind Of "Magic" To Christmas Decor That Really Gets Me In A Happy Mood. I Like To Keep Things Neutral And Add A Pop Of Color In Just A Few Places Share icon

#94 Entryway Is Officially Christmas-Fied Share icon

#95 My Place At Christmas Share icon

#96 Christmas Day Lane With A Change Of Colours Share icon

#97 Beautiful And Whimsical Share icon

#98 Outdoor Holiday Decoration Share icon

#99 Even My Bathroom Got Some Christmas Vibes Share icon