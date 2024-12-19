“Beautiful And Timeless”: 100 Times People Nailed Their Christmas Decorations (New Pics)
As the queen of the festive season, Mariah Carey, would say, “It’s tiiimeee!” to deck the halls with boughs of holly. Whether you’re chasing trends, sticking to the classics, or doing retro this year, there’s no wrong or right way to decorate for Christmas.
But if by any chance you’re struggling with ideas this year, you better not pout, as our team of little elves at Bored Panda has compiled a whole list of holiday ideas that are guaranteed to impress Santa himself. Scroll down to find them and make sure to upvote the ones that inspired you to get straight to decorating.
My Grandmother’s Christmas Village. The Details Have Always Captivated Me
Created My Own Hot Chocolate Station Today. I Am Obsessed And The Kids Went Crazy For It As Soon As They Got Home From School
We Turned The Dead Dogwood Tree In Our Front Yard Into A Charlie Brown Christmas Tree
Traditionally, Christmas decorations along with the tree should go up on the first day of Advent—the fourth Sunday before Christmas. This year, this date fell on the first of December.
However, many households do it earlier or later. At the end of the day, it all comes down to a preference.
We Are So Ready For Christmas
Our Skelly All Decorated For Christmas
Christmas Lights Always Look Better With Snow
"In recent years, it has not been uncommon for families to get ahead and welcome the festive season early, with some setting up their trees as soon as Halloween is over! Another popular choice for when to deck the halls is the slightly earlier date of December 1st,” said the team over at Christmas Tree World.
“Many households like to set up their tree and other festive decorations on the first day of the month to mark the start of the official countdown to the big day!"
My Christmas Decorations. So Happy Because My Kids Love It So Much And I Know They Will Remember It With Happiness And That Makes Me So Happy
Our Christmas Mantle
Finally Inherited The Family Christmas Houses From My Mom
In 2022, a survey by Lombardo Homes found that the most popular holiday decoration in America was the Christmas tree, with 67% of respondents preferring a real one and 33% of people prioritizing an artificial one. Runners up were garlands, Christmas lights, mistletoes, snowmen, stockings, wreaths, nativity scenes, angels and stars. On average, these decorations take around four hours to be put up.
My Pup Wishes You All A Merry Christmas
Single Dad Putting Effort Into Christmas
My Entry Way So Far
However, this year it seems to be all about bows. “The biggest trend for holiday 2024 is bows, bows, and more bows! As trends go, this one is refreshingly simple and affordable to take part in. Pick a ribbon or two from the craft store that coordinates with your existing decor and then go to town tying bows on everything that will sit still. Pro tip: don't double knot and post-holiday clean-up will be a breeze! The best part is you can save all your pre-cut ribbons for next year and deck the halls in half the time,” says interior designer Bethany Adams.
Feeling Festive
It's About To Get Real Festive
One Of Our Favorite Yearly Holiday Traditions Is Decorating A Mantel With Stockings. This Year We Went All Out
My favorite way of incorporating bows is by having them as huge centerpieces on Christmas trees. It requires no additional decorations and is the embodiment of elegance and feminine charm. One such example can be found by clicking here.
Our Dining Sideboard Is Ready For Christmas! I Just Love These Metal Deer. I Use Them All Over Our Home Each Year Again And Again And I Think They’re Beautiful And Timeless
Decided To Do Garland A Little Differently This Year. Penguin Snow Slide Anyone?
First Christmas With A Fireplace. I Might Never Take This Down
This holiday season is all about what’s cozy and comfortable, which means that homemade, simple decorations are another popular choice for decorators this year.
“People are embracing evergreen branches, pinecones, and ornaments made from handmade felt and wood, which creates such a warm, organic look. Personally, I decorate in this style every year because it feels timeless and comforting, with materials that reflect what’s in season. I also have a soft spot for anything handmade; those pieces are perfectly imperfect, bringing so much character and charm to holiday decor,” said Becky Shea, creative director and founder of Becky Shea Design.
Went All-Out For Christmas
1st Holiday Season In The New House! First Step, Garlands
My Holiday Bedding
In 2024, another Christmas decor tendency is nostalgia. But let’s be honest, when isn’t it? “People are embracing whimsical and playful elements, and velvety bows are big. Village themes, woodland motifs, and patchwork details evoke a joyful, childlike spirit,” said Linette Dai, founder and principal designer of Linette Dai Design.
Front Door This Year
I've Got Christmas Up
My Cozy Christmas Corner
The last trend of Christmas 2024 that we're mentioning today is nature. “My favorite holiday decor trend is definitely the use of natural elements that embrace the winter season,” says Shea. “I love decorating with balsam fir and fresh evergreen—the scent is incredible and brings such warmth into the home. Incorporating juniper berries and pinecones, and even making garlands from scratch, adds a special, personal touch. There’s something so meaningful about using these natural materials; it feels intricately considered and creates a cozy, inviting atmosphere that celebrates the season’s beauty.”