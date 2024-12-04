A Brief History of Santa Claus

As a Christian holiday, Christmas is intended to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. However, many people around the world secularly celebrate Christmas.

For instance, Santa Claus (also known as Saint Nicholas, Sinter Klass, Kris Kringle, and Father Christmas) is arguably one of the most recognized symbols of Christmas. Surprisingly, he, too, is related to the Christian faith; you will notice some parallels between him and Jesus.

According to History, Kris Kringle’s origins can be traced back to 280 AD in Patara (modern-day Turkey). A monk named Saint Nicholas was well-known for his kindness and for giving up his wealth to travel the countryside to help the poor and sick — sound familiar?

Saint Nicholas’ reputation and popularity quickly spread across Europe; he even became the patron saint of children. By the 1770s, Dutch families living in New York introduced the man in red to America.

America’s current version of Father Christmas emerged in the early 1800s; he was featured in advertising for Christmas shopping. By 1890, The Salvation Army began dressing unemployed men in red suits to collect money for charity — a tradition that continues to this day.

With his foundations in religion, jolly old Saint Nick is now a mainstay of Christmas celebrations worldwide for Christians, some other faiths, and even those who are secular.

With the twinkle in his eye and his eight tiny reindeer, Father Christmas gives children a little extra sprinkle of magic during the holiday season. He also helps parents ensure children behave with his naughty and nice list.