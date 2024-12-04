ADVERTISEMENT

It’s finally the season to spread joy, laughter, and a heartfelt “Merry Christmas”! And what better way to get into the holiday spirit than by sharing some side-splitting Christmas memes to bring cheer to your friends and family?

In this piece, we’ll explore why Christmas memes have become a festive favorite, take a quick look at the history of Santa Claus, and even share tips on how to create your own laugh-inducing memes. Plus, we’ll reflect on the true meaning of Christmas — reminding everyone of the joy, connection, and kindness that make the season special.

Get ready to unpack 45 of the “Merry Christmas” memes that are guaranteed to make your belly shake like a bowl full of jelly — just like jolly old Saint Nick himself.

“The Japanese Don’t Fully Understand Christmas Yet”

A Christmas meme featuring Santa on a cross in a Japanese store window display.

    “So I’m Giving Up”

    Smiling man giving thumbs up with a caption about Christmas and giving up, illustrating a funny Christmas meme.

    “Uninvite Your Children”

    Funny Christmas meme about dealing with kids who don't like dogs during holiday visits.

    Why Are Christmas Memes So Relatable?

    Christmas memes are relatable because they draw humorous contrasts between traditions/expectations and reality. While Christmas is a magical time of year, full of happiness, love, Christmas decorations, Christmas trees, family, and friends, it can also be a great source of stress. Christmas memes reassure people they aren't alone in their feelings by making light of how fraught the festive season can be.

    Some Christmas memes are funny because they relate Christmas to well-established cultural phenomena. For example, many merry memes feature nods to popular films, music, or politics, to name just a few. The quick recognition of an image or short clip, alongside a few written words, allows for a quick joke or pun to be communicated instantly.
    “Like What”

    Funny Christmas meme comparing a family dinner and a video game character.

    “So I Made Him This”

    Funny Christmas meme showing wire figure dancing on a baking tray as a humorous gift for an electrician.

    Creating Your Own Christmas Memes

    While the existing Christmas memes are great, why not try creating your own new meme for the holiday season? Today, anyone can easily make memes. Free online tools, such as Canva, Imgflip, or a range of available apps, have everything you need.

    Try using your own photos and include funny captions with some tried and true text from popular Christmas memes. If you’re looking to really show off creativity and wit, invent some unique captions.

    Once you’ve created a perfect merry masterpiece, it could be featured as your 2024 Christmas card. You could also share it online via social media — you never know, your funny festive meme may just become this year’s viral sensation!
    “Ready for Christmas”

    Funny Christmas meme with a cat under a decorated tree, lights on.

    “Joy to the World”

    Christmas meme with a tree made of waveform lines and text "Joy to the World" on a black background.

    A Brief History of Santa Claus

    As a Christian holiday, Christmas is intended to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. However, many people around the world secularly celebrate Christmas.

    For instance, Santa Claus (also known as Saint Nicholas, Sinter Klass, Kris Kringle, and Father Christmas) is arguably one of the most recognized symbols of Christmas. Surprisingly, he, too, is related to the Christian faith; you will notice some parallels between him and Jesus.

    According to History, Kris Kringle’s origins can be traced back to 280 AD in Patara (modern-day Turkey). A monk named Saint Nicholas was well-known for his kindness and for giving up his wealth to travel the countryside to help the poor and sick — sound familiar?

    Saint Nicholas’ reputation and popularity quickly spread across Europe; he even became the patron saint of children. By the 1770s, Dutch families living in New York introduced the man in red to America.

    America’s current version of Father Christmas emerged in the early 1800s; he was featured in advertising for Christmas shopping. By 1890, The Salvation Army began dressing unemployed men in red suits to collect money for charity — a tradition that continues to this day.

    With his foundations in religion, jolly old Saint Nick is now a mainstay of Christmas celebrations worldwide for Christians, some other faiths, and even those who are secular. 

    With the twinkle in his eye and his eight tiny reindeer, Father Christmas gives children a little extra sprinkle of magic during the holiday season. He also helps parents ensure children behave with his naughty and nice list.

    “Destroy It!”

    Funny Christmas meme with characters reenacting a dramatic scene about an ugly Christmas ornament.

    Christmas in Australia

    Funny Christmas meme comparing snowy and beach scenes in Australia with an upside-down Christmas tree.

    The True Meaning of Christmas

    As Linus stated in A Charlie Brown Christmas, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.” While Linus actually quoted the Christian Bible, most people will agree that the message of peace on earth and kindness towards others transcends all religions and beliefs. Sometimes, simply sharing a Christmas meme can help spread a little goodwill to others. 
    “Such a Good Burn”

    Tweet humor about Mariah Carey's Christmas song for funny Christmas memes.

    Missile Toads

    Funny Christmas meme with a toy frog hanging from the ceiling, labeled "missile toad."

    “He’s Closing the Word Document in Anger”

    Funny Christmas meme of a tweet about holiday list frustrations and Word document formatting issues.

    “Determined to Get Your Money’s Worth”

    Funny Christmas meme of a skeleton decorated like a Christmas tree in a yard.

    “YOU BETTER WATCH OUT”

    Creepy Santa close-up with repeating "You better watch out" text, capturing funny Christmas meme humor.

    The Last Hour of Work

    Funny Christmas meme with a cartoon character sweeping, captioned about the last hour of work before holiday break.

    Christmas Lights

    Funny Christmas meme with tangled colorful lights and text: "I am the human version of tangled Christmas lights."

    The Time Between

    Funny Christmas meme featuring fish in bags wondering "Now what?" during the time between Christmas and New Year.

    “It Knows” 

    Cat sleeping on Christmas gift under tree; funny holiday memes.

    “Home Malone”

    Funny Christmas meme with a mashup of a famous holiday movie scene and a well-known singer.

    A Stakeout

    Funny Christmas meme with surprised cartoon characters reacting to stolen cookies.

    A Special Time

    Funny Christmas meme about exchanging gift cards with a brother.

    Adults

    Funny Christmas meme with a woman and man arguing humorously about Christmas gift wishes.

    “Yeah Sure”

    Funny Christmas meme featuring a typo on a box of flickering lights in a store.

    Festive Nails

    Funny Christmas meme of a character in a Santa suit showing off festive nails with a humorous caption.

    “Clean Gravy Off a Wall”

    Funny Christmas meme about parenting struggles during the holiday meal, featuring a humorous tweet from The Dad.

    No Mistletoe Required

    Two cartoon figures on a couch with humorous Christmas gift exchange dialogue.

    “The Switch I Get for Christmas”

    Funny Christmas meme of a light switch labeled as a Nintendo Switch gift.

    “I Hope It’s a PS5”

    Wrapped bicycle as a Christmas gift in front of a tree, humorously captioned.

    “None of Your Present Have Barked Yet”

    Baby alien in a coat with text: "When it's Christmas Eve and none of your presents have barked yet" - Funny Christmas meme.

    “Get Ready”

    Funny Christmas meme about putting an angel on a tree, featuring a humorous dialogue between father and son.

    “Gandalf Looks Like a Low Carb Santa”

    Funny Christmas meme with a conversation about choosing a Christmas movie, suggesting "Lord of the Rings" for its elves.

    “An Empty Bag?”

    Cat enjoying an empty gift bag, showcasing funny Christmas meme humor.

    “About Last Christmas...”

    Funny Christmas meme with Yamaha, Huawei, Toshiba, and Samsung logos, parodying holiday song lyrics.

    A Gift

    Cat in Santa costume with text: "When you show up empty-handed and remind them you are the gift." Funny Christmas meme.

    “I Gladly I Accept It”

    Funny Christmas meme about getting socks as a gift at different ages.

    “Sounds Like a January Problem to Me”

    Funny Christmas meme with person dressed as Santa, caption reads email categories: "I'll sort that out" and "January problem."

    “It Should Be”

    Funny Christmas meme tweet about emailing someone.

    “No, I Don’t Think I Will”

    Funny Christmas meme with a dad humorously refusing to read assembly instructions on Christmas morning.

    “Since When?!”

    Santa hat characters in a funny Christmas meme about last-minute shopping, expressing surprise.

    “Patiently Waiting”

    Man in a Christmas-themed suit looks amused in front of a decorated tree; funny Christmas memes capture holiday spirit.

    Christmas Workout

    Corkscrew silhouettes create a funny Christmas meme about a workout routine.

    “Jingle Bell Rock”

    Man in Santa costume with text "Jingle Bell Rock" featured in a funny Christmas meme.

    “Chocolate for Breakfast”

    Funny Christmas meme about enjoying chocolate for breakfast after the holiday.

    “Here It Comes”

    A person appearing alarmed, anticipating holiday chaos, with Mariah Carey's Christmas album cover in the background.

    “My Taste in Music”

    Santa sitting with person in dark makeup, both showing rock hand signs; funny Christmas meme.

