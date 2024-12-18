Craft lovers and DIY enthusiasts, it’s time to let your creativity shine! With mid-December here and the holiday season in full swing, there’s no better moment to transform your home into a festive wonderland. To spark some inspiration, we’ve gathered a collection of stunning DIY Christmas decorations crafted by talented people. Scroll through, upvote your favorites, and maybe even try recreating a few yourself!

#1 I Finally Finished This Project, Just In Time For Christmas Share icon

#2 My Hand Painted "Starry Night" Christmas Ornaments Share icon

#3 Built And Decorated This 6'2 Nutcracker And I Think He’s Adorable! What Shall I Name Him? Share icon

#4 Randomly Decided To Make A Little Christmas Diorama Around Some Thrifted Place Card Holder Chairs Share icon

#5 I Made My Dad A Tiny Boot This Christmas Share icon

#6 Painted Christmas Tree. 5' Self For Scale Share icon

#7 Carved Myself A New Little Santa To Sit On The Shelf This Christmas Season Share icon

#8 I'm Making These With My Uncle And We Are In The Process Of Finishing It Share icon

#9 My Kids Asked For A Harry Potter Themed Christmas. I Did My Best To Make Them One Share icon I 3D printed and painted the figures, the rest is just random things I did.



#10 I Made Seals And Polar Bears Wearing Santa Hats For Christmas Share icon

#11 Tiny Rabbit Portrait I Painted Recently. It Can Be Used As A Brooch, A Miniature Painting Or A Christmas Tree Ornament Share icon

#12 Upcycle Cardboard Into A Gingerbread Home/Town Share icon

#13 Nativity Scene Ornament I Made From Polymer Clay Share icon

#14 This Will Probably Be My Latest Craft Project This Year: A Trio Of Christmas Themed Bag Charms For My Nieces And Nephew! Which One Is Your Favorite? Share icon

#15 Was Inspired By A Vintage Style Deer Figurine And Made These Giant Versions. I’m So Happy With How They Turned Out Share icon

#16 Nightmare Before Christmas Wreath Share icon

#17 I Spent An Embarrassing Amount Of Time Making 60 Feet Of Giant Christmas Lights That Actually Light Up Share icon

#18 This Years Christmas Stockings Share icon

#19 Gold Tea With Sequins Share icon

#20 First Christmassy Craft Share icon

#21 Another Little Deer, This Time For My Tree Share icon

#22 It Took Me A Few Days, But They Are Done. Now I Am Just Over Here Obsessing Over These Snowflakes I Made For The Kids' Room Share icon

#23 My Grandma Handmade These Mini Christmas Trees And Gave One Of These To Each Of Her Daughters Long Before I Was Born. Can’t Imagine The Patience To Hand Make This 4 Times Over Share icon

#24 My Newest Creation. I'm So Stinking Proud Of It Share icon

#25 I Always Thought Nutcrackers Were So Creepy And Never Matched My Home Decor, All I Had To Do Was Make My Own Share icon

#26 My Mario Wreath Share icon

#27 My Homemade Wreath, Very Time Consuming But I Love How It Turned Out Share icon

#28 Seraphim Is Ready For Christmas Share icon

#29 Picture Frame Christmas Ornament, Can't Wait To Do My Other Animals! So Fun Share icon

#30 I Love To Utilise Leather Scraps To Create Little Art Pieces. Here Are Some Rustic Christmas Tree Ornaments Share icon

#31 Added Linus, Lucy And Sally To This Year's Decorations! Now It Feels Like Christmas Share icon

#32 My DIY Mini Christmas Tree Made From Foraged Foliage Share icon

#33 Biblically Accurate Angel Tree Topper Share icon

#34 Christmas Reindeer Papercraft But Made With Aluminium Cans Share icon Took me about 3 months to complete.I Downloaded the model from the internet, resized the model to 1m tall and printed it in regular printer paper, bought a LOT of beers in order to gather the material (80 cans aprox.), glued the paper templates to the cans, used a craft knife and scissors to separate the parts.After uncountable cuts to my arms and hands during the assembly and superglueing my fingers to the aluminium several times, I'm very proud of the final result!



#35 I Just Finished A Set Of Christmas Ornaments Share icon

#36 Can We Just Appreciate How Cute These Christmas Decorations Are Share icon The schools mission was to make decorations with reused or recycled materials and we took on that challenge! The children collected the sticks and then glue gunned it altogether to make their own Rudolph’s.

Cannot wait to see their faces on Monday when the “Christmas elves” would have been in and decorated school with all their decorations!

#37 Why Pay $130 For A Christmas Front Door Bow When You Can Make One For $30! And It Literally Took Less Than Half An Hour Share icon

#38 Many Paper Stars For Many Wreaths Are Currently Passing Through My Hands Share icon

#39 I Was In The Mood To Start Some Holiday Art And I Made These Ornaments. I Cut Them From Patterned Cardstock Using Templates I’ve Had For Years Share icon

#40 Fun Up-Cycled Old Christmas Light Forms Share icon

#41 Add A Cosy, Colourful Woolly Wreath To Your Christmas Decor Share icon

#42 Christmas Village Share icon

#43 Easy To Make Christmas Garland Share icon

#44 My Handmade Christmas Tree Ornaments Share icon

#45 I Made Christmas Trees On A Stand: Green, Transparent And With White Snow. Which One Do You Like Best? Share icon

#46 He Makes Me Laugh Every Year. Nothing Says Christmas Quite Like Candycane Buttons And An Expression Of Horror Share icon

#47 Made My First Ornament! Lilac Wood From My Front Yard Share icon

#48 Burlap Wreath For A Holiday Gift Exchange. My First Wreath, I Think It Turned Out Ok Share icon

#49 Polymer Clay Opossum I Made While Visiting My Parents For Christmas Share icon He was very heavy and I was sad I wouldn't be able to string him up, so my mom put him in a little glass ornament.



#50 I Have No Christmas Tree Ornaments So I Hand Painted Some Share icon

#51 Made A Christmas Gnome And Just Laugh Every Time I See It. This Little Guy Definitely Brought Some Holiday Cheer Here Share icon

#52 Preparing For Christmas, So I Made This Cute Snowman Share icon

#53 This Is Beautiful Share icon

#54 All Natural Christmas Wreath Share icon

#55 All My Favorite Colors In One Ornament Share icon

#56 I Decided To Make Some Ornaments From An Antique Quilt This Week Share icon

#57 Christmas Tree Garlands Are Back Share icon

#58 Painted Mason Jars Are Quick And Easy To Make And A Great Way To Brighten Up A Room Share icon

#59 Anticipating The Magic Of Christmas Share icon

#60 A Little Christmas Craft Share icon

#61 Super Cute Christmas Bear Garland Share icon

#62 Our DIY Fireplace Last Year Share icon I was super proud of this last year and can't wait to do it even better this time! We painted a box black for the inside and added another box behind the brick kraft paper to keep it sturdy. My wife is a genius—she traced her iPhone for the bricks (you can tell where I helped paint lol) and rolled up kraft paper for logs. Everything was thrifted, and at night, it gets all cozy with the flickering lights that look like a real fire.

#63 I Cut Down A Medium Size Black Walnut Tree Off My Property, And Saved Some Of The Larger Branches To Look Like Mini Trees. Here's 3 Of The 7 Wrapped And Ready For The Season Share icon

#64 Getting Ready For Christmas Early! Just Crocheted A Santa Share icon

#65 My 5th Cloisonné Project - Christmas Ornaments Set Share icon

#66 Handpainted For A Grinch Loving Family Member. I Wish My Paint Pen Set Had A Better Green Color To Work With, But Oh, Well Share icon

#67 All Things Gingerbread Share icon

#68 Here's A Still Photo Of The Cloche I Created Yesterday. I Really Like How It Turned Out, Super Simple And It Just Adds Charm To My Traditional Christmas This Year Share icon

#69 Painted Wooden Christmas Trees I Made. Thoughts On This? Share icon

#70 My Quilled Christmas Ornaments In Copper Rings Share icon

#71 These Snowflake Ornaments Are Simple To Make And Add A Beautiful Organic Texture To Your Tree Share icon

#72 Making And Hanging These Nordic Style Snowflakes, Made Out Of Brown Lunch Bags, Has Become One Of My Favorite Holiday Traditions. A Simple Activity For Kids And A Great Decoration To Leave Up All Winter Share icon

#73 This Year I'm Going For A Lot Of Green, Warm Cinnamon Color And Some White Bears Share icon

#74 Which Christmas Deer Is Your Favourite? Share icon

#75 Handmade Wool Felt Ornament Share icon

#76 Christmas Crafting And Decorating Has Commenced. As Soon As I Saw A Cloche Filled With Santa Mugs Online I Had To Make One To Add To My Santa Collection Share icon

#77 Here Is My Nutcracker Made From Ironing Beads. I Loved This Zen Crafting Moment Share icon

#78 Vintage Inspired Candle Sculptures Share icon

#79 To Make These Pretty Ornaements, You Will Need Self-Hardening Clay, Paint, Markers And Little Hands! We Make These Every Year To Hang On Our Tree Share icon

#80 My Christmas Embroidery Share icon

#81 I Made A Few Ornaments As Christmas Presents For My Family. They Are All Made With Leather That I Hand-Painted With Metallic Acrylic Paint. Which One Is Your Favorite? Share icon

#82 I Made Some Spooky Christmas Ornaments Because Halloween Is Every Day Share icon

#83 A Simple Door Design My Daughter Made. She's Awesome Share icon

#84 Just Finished Making This Christmas Garland Last Night Share icon

#85 I'm So Happy With My Little Star Ornaments That I Made Share icon

#86 Made This Little Debbie Zebra Cake Christmas Tree Share icon

#87 Granny Square Christmas Tree Is Complete And I Love It Share icon

#88 A Rainbow-Colored Christmas Tree. Who Wouldn't Want To Have One? Share icon

#89 Whipped Up A Couple Of Gingerbread Men Ornaments For Our Christmas Tree. Husband Says They're Adorable But Look A Little Underbaked Share icon

#90 Deck The Halls With Handmade Magic Share icon

#91 Gathered My Flock Of Beautiful Schneeman Calico Birds. They're Perfect Tucked Into The Greenery Share icon

#92 How About Denim Stockings? Trendy Looking And Ready To Be Filled Share icon

#93 These DIY Poinsettia Ornaments Were A Quick Way To Dress Up A Little Tabletop Tree And Wouldn't They Make Great Gifts? Share icon

#94 Pom-Pom Berries And Holly Leaves To Brighten Up Your Front Door Share icon

#95 Are You Feeling The Holiday Magic Yet? Well Hopefully These Get You In The Mood Share icon

#96 A Cute Little Set That I Was Asked To Make In Icy Blue Share icon

#97 Not Long To Go Now Until Santa Is Coming Share icon

#98 Woodslice Christmas Ornaments. All You Need Is Some Rocks, Woodslices, Glue And String. Add A Little Paint For Detail And Ta Da Share icon

#99 My Wife Wanted A Christmas Welcome Sign. It Was Sold Out 1 Day After Going On Sale, So I Made Her One Share icon

#100 My Project This Weekend Has Been To Make A Tree Star. It’s Something I Hope To Have Forever And Maybe Even Pass Down Share icon

#101 Egg Carton Snowmen Share icon

#102 Made Ornaments From My Graduation Tassels Share icon