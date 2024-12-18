ADVERTISEMENT

Craft lovers and DIY enthusiasts, it’s time to let your creativity shine! With mid-December here and the holiday season in full swing, there’s no better moment to transform your home into a festive wonderland. To spark some inspiration, we’ve gathered a collection of stunning DIY Christmas decorations crafted by talented people. Scroll through, upvote your favorites, and maybe even try recreating a few yourself!

#1

I Finally Finished This Project, Just In Time For Christmas

Crochet blanket with peppermint swirl pattern draped over a couch, ideal for creative DIY Christmas decorations.

weeniehutrx Report

    #2

    My Hand Painted "Starry Night" Christmas Ornaments

    Hand-painted Christmas ornaments inspired by "Starry Night," a creative DIY Christmas decoration.

    mipittura Report

    #3

    Built And Decorated This 6'2 Nutcracker And I Think He’s Adorable! What Shall I Name Him?

    DIY nutcracker decoration made from cardboard tubes, featuring pink and gold details, great for creative Christmas decorations.

    blackberry_12 Report

    #4

    Randomly Decided To Make A Little Christmas Diorama Around Some Thrifted Place Card Holder Chairs

    Miniature room with a festive Christmas tree, cozy DIY decorations, gifts, and a warm fireplace setting.

    Ok_Emu_2143 Report

    #5

    I Made My Dad A Tiny Boot This Christmas

    Mini leather boot as a Creative DIY Christmas decoration hanging on a tree branch amidst glowing lights.

    Grandfatherhermit Report

    #6

    Painted Christmas Tree. 5' Self For Scale

    Person painting a Christmas tree mural on the wall for creative DIY Christmas decorations, with lights added.

    bestleftalonetwice Report

    #7

    Carved Myself A New Little Santa To Sit On The Shelf This Christmas Season

    Hand-carved Santa figurine displaying creative DIY Christmas decorations with pine branches in the background.

    sirwhittlesalot Report

    #8

    I'm Making These With My Uncle And We Are In The Process Of Finishing It

    Handcrafted wooden reindeer made from logs and branches, showcasing creative DIY Christmas decorations.

    Amazing_Interest2503 Report

    #9

    My Kids Asked For A Harry Potter Themed Christmas. I Did My Best To Make Them One

    Creative DIY Christmas decorations featuring a gold bird, floating candles, clay hat, and a tree with dragon ornaments.

    I 3D printed and painted the figures, the rest is just random things I did.

    jcfuwbs Report

    #10

    I Made Seals And Polar Bears Wearing Santa Hats For Christmas

    Cute DIY Christmas decorations featuring a seal and bear figurine with Santa hats on a hand.

    hannahloveceramics_ Report

    #11

    Tiny Rabbit Portrait I Painted Recently. It Can Be Used As A Brooch, A Miniature Painting Or A Christmas Tree Ornament

    Close-up of a handmade Christmas ornament featuring a rabbit portrait, illustrating creative DIY decorations.

    foxyandpaper Report

    #12

    Upcycle Cardboard Into A Gingerbread Home/Town

    DIY Christmas village decoration on windowsill with snowy rooftops, framed by lush green trees outside.

    littlethinkersplay Report

    #13

    Nativity Scene Ornament I Made From Polymer Clay

    DIY Christmas decoration featuring a handmade nativity scene ornament, held in a person's hand.

    NunoomJewelry Report

    #14

    This Will Probably Be My Latest Craft Project This Year: A Trio Of Christmas Themed Bag Charms For My Nieces And Nephew! Which One Is Your Favorite?

    Handmade Christmas ornaments featuring Santa, reindeer, and gnomes, perfect for DIY festive decorations.

    taod86 Report

    #15

    Was Inspired By A Vintage Style Deer Figurine And Made These Giant Versions. I’m So Happy With How They Turned Out

    Festive DIY Christmas decorations with pastel reindeer, mini trees, and a wreath by a pink door.

    aww.sam Report

    #16

    Nightmare Before Christmas Wreath

    Unique DIY Christmas wreath on a door, designed to look like a creature with a red bow.

    32RabbitTeeth Report

    #17

    I Spent An Embarrassing Amount Of Time Making 60 Feet Of Giant Christmas Lights That Actually Light Up

    Colorful DIY Christmas decorations with oversized light bulbs creatively displayed outdoors.

    courtneyrel Report

    #18

    This Years Christmas Stockings

    Cream knitted stockings with ribbons hanging from a mantel, showcasing creative DIY Christmas decorations.

    home_at_oldlands_drive Report

    #19

    Gold Tea With Sequins

    Felt teacup ornament hanging on a Christmas tree, showcasing creative DIY Christmas decorations.

    hannahdoodlecrafts Report

    #20

    First Christmassy Craft

    DIY Christmas wreath made from dried orange slices with a red ribbon bow.

    lisagoodey1 Report

    #21

    Another Little Deer, This Time For My Tree

    Handmade felt reindeer ornament for DIY Christmas decorations, held in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

    elisef03_craftlove Report

    #22

    It Took Me A Few Days, But They Are Done. Now I Am Just Over Here Obsessing Over These Snowflakes I Made For The Kids' Room

    DIY Christmas decorations made of paper snowflakes above a wooden bench with a candle and teacup.

    ourlovinghive Report

    #23

    My Grandma Handmade These Mini Christmas Trees And Gave One Of These To Each Of Her Daughters Long Before I Was Born. Can’t Imagine The Patience To Hand Make This 4 Times Over

    Miniature Christmas tree covered in a glass dome with DIY decorations and presents on a granite countertop.

    ashergs123 Report

    #24

    My Newest Creation. I'm So Stinking Proud Of It

    Handmade crochet Christmas stocking with a red truck design, surrounded by festive lights and pine cones.

    moonlightbeesarah Report

    #25

    I Always Thought Nutcrackers Were So Creepy And Never Matched My Home Decor, All I Had To Do Was Make My Own

    Colorful DIY Christmas nutcracker decorations with crowns displayed on a table.

    haylebd Report

    #26

    My Mario Wreath

    Festive DIY Christmas wreath featuring gaming theme, adorned with colorful ornaments, red bow, and a game controller.

    Delicious_disasters Report

    #27

    My Homemade Wreath, Very Time Consuming But I Love How It Turned Out

    Festive DIY Christmas decorations with mirror wreath, plaid bow, and mini red truck centerpiece on black table.

    Brandilyn20 Report

    #28

    Seraphim Is Ready For Christmas

    Crocheted star on a Christmas tree, featuring Creative DIY Christmas decorations for a festive home atmosphere.

    Fizzyguineapig Report

    #29

    Picture Frame Christmas Ornament, Can't Wait To Do My Other Animals! So Fun

    DIY Christmas decoration featuring a chicken portrait in a gold-fringed oval frame, held by a hand.

    dael1209 Report

    #30

    I Love To Utilise Leather Scraps To Create Little Art Pieces. Here Are Some Rustic Christmas Tree Ornaments

    Two DIY Christmas tree decorations made from curled wood against a leafy background.

    ElsieCubitt Report

    #31

    Added Linus, Lucy And Sally To This Year's Decorations! Now It Feels Like Christmas

    Cartoon characters as creative DIY Christmas decorations in a yard, featuring a small tree and festive scenes.

    TwoGunGonzalez Report

    #32

    My DIY Mini Christmas Tree Made From Foraged Foliage

    Miniature Christmas tree with lights and pinecones, showcasing a creative DIY decoration idea on a rustic wooden table.

    ohhomelygirl Report

    #33

    Biblically Accurate Angel Tree Topper

    Creative DIY Christmas decoration with feathers and googly eyes as a unique tree topper.

    slugsliveinmymouth Report

    #34

    Christmas Reindeer Papercraft But Made With Aluminium Cans

    Geometric DIY Christmas deer decoration made of metallic paper standing on a kitchen floor.

    Took me about 3 months to complete.I Downloaded the model from the internet, resized the model to 1m tall and printed it in regular printer paper, bought a LOT of beers in order to gather the material (80 cans aprox.), glued the paper templates to the cans, used a craft knife and scissors to separate the parts.After uncountable cuts to my arms and hands during the assembly and superglueing my fingers to the aluminium several times, I'm very proud of the final result!

    fschpp Report

    #35

    I Just Finished A Set Of Christmas Ornaments

    Handmade crochet Christmas decorations, featuring a snowman, gingerbread man, tree, and wreath.

    Sonja42 Report

    #36

    Can We Just Appreciate How Cute These Christmas Decorations Are

    DIY Christmas decorations made from wooden sticks and red pom-poms, resembling reindeer on a wooden table.

    The schools mission was to make decorations with reused or recycled materials and we took on that challenge! The children collected the sticks and then glue gunned it altogether to make their own Rudolph’s.
    Cannot wait to see their faces on Monday when the “Christmas elves” would have been in and decorated school with all their decorations!

    miss_hopkins_ect Report

    #37

    Why Pay $130 For A Christmas Front Door Bow When You Can Make One For $30! And It Literally Took Less Than Half An Hour

    Creative DIY Christmas decoration on a wooden door with a large green ribbon and bow.

    sunsetstripog Report

    #38

    Many Paper Stars For Many Wreaths Are Currently Passing Through My Hands

    Creative DIY Christmas wreaths made of colorful paper stars, hanging on a wall with wooden accents and ribbons.

    hej_hanse Report

    #39

    I Was In The Mood To Start Some Holiday Art And I Made These Ornaments. I Cut Them From Patterned Cardstock Using Templates I’ve Had For Years

    Creative DIY Christmas decorations featuring vintage-style tags and festive winter motifs.

    heartfullyinspiredbylinda Report

    #40

    Fun Up-Cycled Old Christmas Light Forms

    DIY Christmas decorations featuring straw reindeer with red accents on a grassy lawn in front of a house adorned with wreaths.

    spellacy_schroeder_interiors Report

    #41

    Add A Cosy, Colourful Woolly Wreath To Your Christmas Decor

    DIY Christmas wreaths being crafted with chunky wool in white and green, featuring ribbons for decoration.

    mizzknits Report

    #42

    Christmas Village

    DIY Christmas decorations featuring gingerbread houses, a white tree, and festive trees on a fluffy surface.

    green_baboo Report

    #43

    Easy To Make Christmas Garland

    DIY Christmas decorations with etched cardstock ornaments and string lights.

    jo.hill.art Report

    #44

    My Handmade Christmas Tree Ornaments

    Creative DIY Christmas decorations with cross-stitched Santa, snowman, and elf on fabric and in frames.

    Minikinsanlar Report

    #45

    I Made Christmas Trees On A Stand: Green, Transparent And With White Snow. Which One Do You Like Best?

    Hand holding creative DIY Christmas decorations made of glass in tree shapes.

    artglassceramic Report

    #46

    He Makes Me Laugh Every Year. Nothing Says Christmas Quite Like Candycane Buttons And An Expression Of Horror

    Gingerbread man felt ornament hanging on a Christmas tree, part of creative DIY Christmas decorations.

    tinydumplings_ Report

    #47

    Made My First Ornament! Lilac Wood From My Front Yard

    Handcrafted wooden moose figurine for DIY Christmas decorations.

    niche_scratcher Report

    #48

    Burlap Wreath For A Holiday Gift Exchange. My First Wreath, I Think It Turned Out Ok

    DIY Christmas wreath made of burlap, adorned with gold accents and pinecones, on a wooden background.

    palaverly Report

    #49

    Polymer Clay Opossum I Made While Visiting My Parents For Christmas

    DIY Christmas decoration featuring a figurine in a clear ornament with a red ribbon.

    He was very heavy and I was sad I wouldn't be able to string him up, so my mom put him in a little glass ornament.

    dusthymns Report

    #50

    I Have No Christmas Tree Ornaments So I Hand Painted Some

    DIY Christmas decorations featuring painted cartoon characters on clear ornaments.

    zwitter25 Report

    #51

    Made A Christmas Gnome And Just Laugh Every Time I See It. This Little Guy Definitely Brought Some Holiday Cheer Here

    Creative DIY Christmas decoration of a gnome with pine branches and a red hat on a porch.

    justmightdiy Report

    #52

    Preparing For Christmas, So I Made This Cute Snowman

    Crocheted snowman with a red hat and blue scarf, perfect for Creative DIY Christmas decorations.

    julietalecheva Report

    #53

    This Is Beautiful

    DIY Christmas decorations made from paper and berries on a tree branch.

    ina_momtographer Report

    #54

    All Natural Christmas Wreath

    DIY Christmas decorations with dried orange slices, pine branches, and cones on a wooden fence.

    anjas_landhauszauber Report

    #55

    All My Favorite Colors In One Ornament

    Colorful, handmade Christmas ornament hanging on a silver tree branch, showcasing creative DIY decorations.

    meganmorrisonmoxie Report

    #56

    I Decided To Make Some Ornaments From An Antique Quilt This Week

    Handmade quilted ornaments in a basket, perfect for creative DIY Christmas decorations.

    thehalseyhomestead Report

    #57

    Christmas Tree Garlands Are Back

    Handmade felt Christmas tree ornaments with star tops, featuring creative DIY designs in white and black accents.

    emmalouisecorry Report

    #58

    Painted Mason Jars Are Quick And Easy To Make And A Great Way To Brighten Up A Room

    Mason jars painted red, white, and gold with holiday accents, ideal for creative DIY Christmas decorations.

    messylittlemonster Report

    #59

    Anticipating The Magic Of Christmas

    Handcrafted gnome decorations made for creative DIY Christmas adornments, displayed on a snowy tree branch.

    milena_toys Report

    #60

    A Little Christmas Craft

    Three creative DIY Christmas decorations made from green tinsel, red ornaments, and silver stars with a bow.

    paragann78 Report

    #61

    Super Cute Christmas Bear Garland

    DIY Christmas decorations with felt bears, glitter stars, and crochet holly on a white background.

    aoife_and_me Report

    #62

    Our DIY Fireplace Last Year

    DIY Christmas decorations on a cardboard fireplace with stockings and a "Merry & Bright" sign.

    I was super proud of this last year and can't wait to do it even better this time! We painted a box black for the inside and added another box behind the brick kraft paper to keep it sturdy. My wife is a genius—she traced her iPhone for the bricks (you can tell where I helped paint lol) and rolled up kraft paper for logs. Everything was thrifted, and at night, it gets all cozy with the flickering lights that look like a real fire.

    MatieKaloney Report

    #63

    I Cut Down A Medium Size Black Walnut Tree Off My Property, And Saved Some Of The Larger Branches To Look Like Mini Trees. Here's 3 Of The 7 Wrapped And Ready For The Season

    DIY Christmas decorations using branches adorned with colorful lights.

    O_Neders Report

    #64

    Getting Ready For Christmas Early! Just Crocheted A Santa

    Crocheted Santa Claus toy as creative DIY Christmas decoration on a wooden table with plants.

    ButterflyBridge9 Report

    #65

    My 5th Cloisonné Project - Christmas Ornaments Set

    Creative DIY Christmas decorations with trees, lights, ornaments, and a stocking on white background circles.

    danny8664 Report

    #66

    Handpainted For A Grinch Loving Family Member. I Wish My Paint Pen Set Had A Better Green Color To Work With, But Oh, Well

    Hand holding a Creative DIY Christmas decoration featuring a green hand with a red ornament.

    Kskeen19 Report

    #67

    All Things Gingerbread

    DIY Christmas decoration with knitted gingerbread men and candy canes on a rustic wood background.

    just_pootling Report

    #68

    Here's A Still Photo Of The Cloche I Created Yesterday. I Really Like How It Turned Out, Super Simple And It Just Adds Charm To My Traditional Christmas This Year

    DIY Christmas decoration with vintage Santa card, greenery, and berries under a glass dome on a festive table.

    the_cole_farmhouse Report

    #69

    Painted Wooden Christmas Trees I Made. Thoughts On This?

    Wooden cone trees on a shelf, showcasing creative DIY Christmas decorations.

    AnakenSkaiwoker Report

    #70

    My Quilled Christmas Ornaments In Copper Rings

    Creative DIY Christmas decorations with quilled paper ornaments in various designs and colors, each with a ribbon bow.

    tfinest Report

    #71

    These Snowflake Ornaments Are Simple To Make And Add A Beautiful Organic Texture To Your Tree

    DIY Christmas decoration with a snowflake ornament made from clothespins on a frosted tree branch.

    lostandfoundcottage Report

    #72

    Making And Hanging These Nordic Style Snowflakes, Made Out Of Brown Lunch Bags, Has Become One Of My Favorite Holiday Traditions. A Simple Activity For Kids And A Great Decoration To Leave Up All Winter

    Child reading on a yellow sofa with DIY Christmas decorations hanging in front of windows.

    theunschooledproject Report

    #73

    This Year I'm Going For A Lot Of Green, Warm Cinnamon Color And Some White Bears

    Cozy room with creative DIY Christmas decorations, featuring a bear wreath, candles, and a small tree by a warm fireplace.

    karin_at_home Report

    #74

    Which Christmas Deer Is Your Favourite?

    Creative DIY Christmas decorations featuring handmade felt reindeer ornaments in a circular arrangement.

    aoife_and_me Report

    #75

    Handmade Wool Felt Ornament

    Handmade felt Christmas ornaments including Santa, a house, and stockings showcasing creative DIY Christmas decorations.

    mmmcrafts Report

    #76

    Christmas Crafting And Decorating Has Commenced. As Soon As I Saw A Cloche Filled With Santa Mugs Online I Had To Make One To Add To My Santa Collection

    Santa-themed Creative DIY Christmas decorations in a glass dome, surrounded by festive items.

    julianamichaels Report

    #77

    Here Is My Nutcracker Made From Ironing Beads. I Loved This Zen Crafting Moment

    Nutcracker made from beads, part of creative DIY Christmas decorations, against a snowy stone background.

    fetealulu Report

    #78

    Vintage Inspired Candle Sculptures

    DIY Christmas decorations featuring two candles with smiling faces on a festive table.

    aidentaylorofficial Report

    #79

    To Make These Pretty Ornaements, You Will Need Self-Hardening Clay, Paint, Markers And Little Hands! We Make These Every Year To Hang On Our Tree

    DIY Christmas decorations with handprint Santa crafts, candy canes, and dried orange slices on a wooden background.

    nosideescreatives Report

    #80

    My Christmas Embroidery

    Embroidered Christmas trees as creative DIY decorations displayed in wooden hoops.

    muline-tebe Report

    #81

    I Made A Few Ornaments As Christmas Presents For My Family. They Are All Made With Leather That I Hand-Painted With Metallic Acrylic Paint. Which One Is Your Favorite?

    Creative DIY Christmas decorations with handmade, colorful hanging ornaments on display.

    taod86 Report

    #82

    I Made Some Spooky Christmas Ornaments Because Halloween Is Every Day

    Creative DIY Christmas decorations with spooky skeleton and star designs on a purple background.

    frydagorgonart Report

    #83

    A Simple Door Design My Daughter Made. She's Awesome

    Creative DIY Christmas decoration of a paper snowman on a white door.

    goodlyearth Report

    #84

    Just Finished Making This Christmas Garland Last Night

    Creative DIY Christmas decorations made of felt leaves and berries hanging on a picture frame.

    critt89 Report

    #85

    I'm So Happy With My Little Star Ornaments That I Made

    Handmade star ornaments on wood slice, showcasing creative DIY Christmas decorations in various colors.

    Physalia- Report

    #86

    Made This Little Debbie Zebra Cake Christmas Tree

    DIY Christmas decoration, a colorful, layered cardboard tree with red, white, and green accents, on a cement surface.

    nihilisticpaintwater Report

    #87

    Granny Square Christmas Tree Is Complete And I Love It

    Crocheted Christmas tree with colorful decorations, showcasing creative DIY Christmas decorations on a desk.

    Allie0074 Report

    #88

    A Rainbow-Colored Christmas Tree. Who Wouldn't Want To Have One?

    Hand holding a colorful, clay DIY Christmas tree with a star on top against a blue sky background.

    BodhiLover9015 Report

    #89

    Whipped Up A Couple Of Gingerbread Men Ornaments For Our Christmas Tree. Husband Says They're Adorable But Look A Little Underbaked

    Hand holding a handmade felt gingerbread ornament with pink bow in front of decorated Christmas tree.

    hello.hachiko Report

    #90

    Deck The Halls With Handmade Magic

    Crocheted DIY Christmas decorations featuring stars and trees on a string against a wooden background.

    seeloveshare Report

    #91

    Gathered My Flock Of Beautiful Schneeman Calico Birds. They're Perfect Tucked Into The Greenery

    Handmade Christmas decorations with rustic birds, mini trees in pots, and greenery on a shelf.

    1871farmhouse Report

    #92

    How About Denim Stockings? Trendy Looking And Ready To Be Filled

    DIY Christmas stockings made from denim jeans with star and pocket designs on wooden floor.

    thecreativebarnus Report

    #93

    These DIY Poinsettia Ornaments Were A Quick Way To Dress Up A Little Tabletop Tree And Wouldn't They Make Great Gifts?

    Creative DIY Christmas decorations with red and white theme, featuring a small tree and festive handmade ornaments.

    diybeautify Report

    #94

    Pom-Pom Berries And Holly Leaves To Brighten Up Your Front Door

    DIY Christmas decorations with holly leaves, red pom-poms, and a decorative bow hanging on a wall.

    katewoodscrafts Report

    #95

    Are You Feeling The Holiday Magic Yet? Well Hopefully These Get You In The Mood

    DIY Christmas decorations featuring three felt Santa faces with colorful ribbon beards.

    aubrey_and_i Report

    #96

    A Cute Little Set That I Was Asked To Make In Icy Blue

    DIY Christmas decorations with a knitted snowman, ornament ball, and braided gnome hanging on a wooden rack.

    ellas_house_of_rainbows Report

    #97

    Not Long To Go Now Until Santa Is Coming

    DIY Christmas decorations featuring felt Santa faces with glittery red hats.

    aoife_and_me Report

    #98

    Woodslice Christmas Ornaments. All You Need Is Some Rocks, Woodslices, Glue And String. Add A Little Paint For Detail And Ta Da

    Handmade ornaments with pebbles on wooden slices for Creative DIY Christmas Decorations.

    keepingthelittlesbusy Report

    #99

    My Wife Wanted A Christmas Welcome Sign. It Was Sold Out 1 Day After Going On Sale, So I Made Her One

    DIY Christmas decoration with painted snowman sign and festive greenery on a porch.

    reddit.com Report

    #100

    My Project This Weekend Has Been To Make A Tree Star. It’s Something I Hope To Have Forever And Maybe Even Pass Down

    Handmade star tree topper with embroidered holiday patterns for creative DIY Christmas decorations.

    autumnfables Report

    #101

    Egg Carton Snowmen

    DIY Christmas decorations featuring two adorable snowmen made from recycled materials.

    doro__creative Report

    #102

    Made Ornaments From My Graduation Tassels

    Handmade Christmas ornament with colorful tassels inside, lit by festive string lights.

    violinmanuelmiranda Report

    #103

    I Tried Making A Wreath That I Can Hang On My Door. I Really Like How It Turned Out- Will Definitivly Try It Again

    DIY Christmas wreath with a snowman, pine leaves, and berries on a wooden background.

    aster_nadine Report

