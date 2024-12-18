103 People Who Absolutely Nailed Their DIY Christmas Decorations (New Pics)
Craft lovers and DIY enthusiasts, it’s time to let your creativity shine! With mid-December here and the holiday season in full swing, there’s no better moment to transform your home into a festive wonderland. To spark some inspiration, we’ve gathered a collection of stunning DIY Christmas decorations crafted by talented people. Scroll through, upvote your favorites, and maybe even try recreating a few yourself!
I Finally Finished This Project, Just In Time For Christmas
My Hand Painted "Starry Night" Christmas Ornaments
Built And Decorated This 6'2 Nutcracker And I Think He’s Adorable! What Shall I Name Him?
Randomly Decided To Make A Little Christmas Diorama Around Some Thrifted Place Card Holder Chairs
I Made My Dad A Tiny Boot This Christmas
Painted Christmas Tree. 5' Self For Scale
Carved Myself A New Little Santa To Sit On The Shelf This Christmas Season
I'm Making These With My Uncle And We Are In The Process Of Finishing It
My Kids Asked For A Harry Potter Themed Christmas. I Did My Best To Make Them One
I 3D printed and painted the figures, the rest is just random things I did.
I Made Seals And Polar Bears Wearing Santa Hats For Christmas
Tiny Rabbit Portrait I Painted Recently. It Can Be Used As A Brooch, A Miniature Painting Or A Christmas Tree Ornament
Upcycle Cardboard Into A Gingerbread Home/Town
Nativity Scene Ornament I Made From Polymer Clay
This Will Probably Be My Latest Craft Project This Year: A Trio Of Christmas Themed Bag Charms For My Nieces And Nephew! Which One Is Your Favorite?
Was Inspired By A Vintage Style Deer Figurine And Made These Giant Versions. I’m So Happy With How They Turned Out
Nightmare Before Christmas Wreath
I Spent An Embarrassing Amount Of Time Making 60 Feet Of Giant Christmas Lights That Actually Light Up
This Years Christmas Stockings
Gold Tea With Sequins
First Christmassy Craft
Another Little Deer, This Time For My Tree
It Took Me A Few Days, But They Are Done. Now I Am Just Over Here Obsessing Over These Snowflakes I Made For The Kids' Room
My Grandma Handmade These Mini Christmas Trees And Gave One Of These To Each Of Her Daughters Long Before I Was Born. Can’t Imagine The Patience To Hand Make This 4 Times Over
My Newest Creation. I'm So Stinking Proud Of It
I Always Thought Nutcrackers Were So Creepy And Never Matched My Home Decor, All I Had To Do Was Make My Own
My Mario Wreath
My Homemade Wreath, Very Time Consuming But I Love How It Turned Out
Seraphim Is Ready For Christmas
Picture Frame Christmas Ornament, Can't Wait To Do My Other Animals! So Fun
I Love To Utilise Leather Scraps To Create Little Art Pieces. Here Are Some Rustic Christmas Tree Ornaments
Added Linus, Lucy And Sally To This Year's Decorations! Now It Feels Like Christmas
My DIY Mini Christmas Tree Made From Foraged Foliage
Biblically Accurate Angel Tree Topper
Christmas Reindeer Papercraft But Made With Aluminium Cans
Took me about 3 months to complete.I Downloaded the model from the internet, resized the model to 1m tall and printed it in regular printer paper, bought a LOT of beers in order to gather the material (80 cans aprox.), glued the paper templates to the cans, used a craft knife and scissors to separate the parts.After uncountable cuts to my arms and hands during the assembly and superglueing my fingers to the aluminium several times, I'm very proud of the final result!
I Just Finished A Set Of Christmas Ornaments
Can We Just Appreciate How Cute These Christmas Decorations Are
The schools mission was to make decorations with reused or recycled materials and we took on that challenge! The children collected the sticks and then glue gunned it altogether to make their own Rudolph’s.
Cannot wait to see their faces on Monday when the “Christmas elves” would have been in and decorated school with all their decorations!
Why Pay $130 For A Christmas Front Door Bow When You Can Make One For $30! And It Literally Took Less Than Half An Hour
Many Paper Stars For Many Wreaths Are Currently Passing Through My Hands
I Was In The Mood To Start Some Holiday Art And I Made These Ornaments. I Cut Them From Patterned Cardstock Using Templates I’ve Had For Years
Fun Up-Cycled Old Christmas Light Forms
Add A Cosy, Colourful Woolly Wreath To Your Christmas Decor
Christmas Village
Easy To Make Christmas Garland
My Handmade Christmas Tree Ornaments
I Made Christmas Trees On A Stand: Green, Transparent And With White Snow. Which One Do You Like Best?
He Makes Me Laugh Every Year. Nothing Says Christmas Quite Like Candycane Buttons And An Expression Of Horror
Made My First Ornament! Lilac Wood From My Front Yard
Burlap Wreath For A Holiday Gift Exchange. My First Wreath, I Think It Turned Out Ok
Polymer Clay Opossum I Made While Visiting My Parents For Christmas
He was very heavy and I was sad I wouldn't be able to string him up, so my mom put him in a little glass ornament.
I Have No Christmas Tree Ornaments So I Hand Painted Some
Made A Christmas Gnome And Just Laugh Every Time I See It. This Little Guy Definitely Brought Some Holiday Cheer Here
Preparing For Christmas, So I Made This Cute Snowman
This Is Beautiful
All Natural Christmas Wreath
All My Favorite Colors In One Ornament
I Decided To Make Some Ornaments From An Antique Quilt This Week
Christmas Tree Garlands Are Back
Painted Mason Jars Are Quick And Easy To Make And A Great Way To Brighten Up A Room
Anticipating The Magic Of Christmas
A Little Christmas Craft
Super Cute Christmas Bear Garland
Our DIY Fireplace Last Year
I was super proud of this last year and can't wait to do it even better this time! We painted a box black for the inside and added another box behind the brick kraft paper to keep it sturdy. My wife is a genius—she traced her iPhone for the bricks (you can tell where I helped paint lol) and rolled up kraft paper for logs. Everything was thrifted, and at night, it gets all cozy with the flickering lights that look like a real fire.
I Cut Down A Medium Size Black Walnut Tree Off My Property, And Saved Some Of The Larger Branches To Look Like Mini Trees. Here's 3 Of The 7 Wrapped And Ready For The Season
Getting Ready For Christmas Early! Just Crocheted A Santa
My 5th Cloisonné Project - Christmas Ornaments Set
Handpainted For A Grinch Loving Family Member. I Wish My Paint Pen Set Had A Better Green Color To Work With, But Oh, Well
All Things Gingerbread
Here's A Still Photo Of The Cloche I Created Yesterday. I Really Like How It Turned Out, Super Simple And It Just Adds Charm To My Traditional Christmas This Year
Painted Wooden Christmas Trees I Made. Thoughts On This?
My Quilled Christmas Ornaments In Copper Rings
Very creative! Great to see quilling coming back into fashion! (from a fellow quiller).
These Snowflake Ornaments Are Simple To Make And Add A Beautiful Organic Texture To Your Tree
Making And Hanging These Nordic Style Snowflakes, Made Out Of Brown Lunch Bags, Has Become One Of My Favorite Holiday Traditions. A Simple Activity For Kids And A Great Decoration To Leave Up All Winter
This Year I'm Going For A Lot Of Green, Warm Cinnamon Color And Some White Bears
Which Christmas Deer Is Your Favourite?
Handmade Wool Felt Ornament
Beautiful work, and the color palette is gorgeous!