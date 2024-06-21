The talented actress had a close bond with her father, John Aniston. However, the relationship with her mom, Nancy Dow, was far more complex.



“She was from this world of, ‘Honey, take better care of yourself,’ or ‘Honey, put your face on,’ or all of those odd sound bites that I can remember from my childhood,” Jennifer revealed, speaking with Elle Magazine about her mother’s obsession with looks.



“She did it because that was what she grew up with. ‘You want to be happy. It’s hard for big girls.’ She was missing what was [actually] important.”



"I did not come out the model child she'd hoped for, and it was something that really resonated with me: this little girl just wanting to be seen and wanting to be loved by a mom who was too occupied with things that didn't quite matter,” the Friends star said after her mother’s passing.

