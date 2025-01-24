If you are scouting ideas to call it quits on your toxic boss, here’s a compilation of some iconic farewells that people online gave to their jobs . Trust us when we say that they are iconic because the list involves helicopters and toilet paper. Piqued your interest, have we? Just scroll down and check them out for yourself

Horrible bosses deserve all the horrible memes that are made about them or all the horrible backlash that they face online. But you know what’s cooler? When employees quit in the most epic way possible because, it is literally a slap in the face of these bosses !

#1 The entire staff at a chain breakfast restaurant, during a busy Sunday morning, dropped every dish at the same time. Broken glass, food etc was everywhere. The owner was a horrible human being and staff eventually said enough was enough. It was mostly teenage age workers, so they didn’t have a lot to lose.

#2 A friend loved his job but hated his boss. He finally could take no more and turned in his notice. The boss spent several minutes cussing him out in front of the whole office. My friend looked at his boss and said, ‘that is not a two week notice. It is a two minute warning.’ And walked out.

#3 Their boss was giving them the "You're Fired" talk, she interrupted him, and walked out. Ten years later, the boss worked for her at a different job. Karma!

Let's face it: we have all been through some or other toxic event at the workplace, but we don't immediately take the drastic step of quitting. As you scroll through the list, you might start wondering what pushed the person to resign in such a dramatic manner. To understand more about it, Bored Panda reached out to Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner. She said that workplace factors that often lead employees to quit in extreme ways typically stem from a buildup of frustration, resentment, or feeling undervalued. "Poor management, micromanaging, or outright abusive behavior from supervisors often push employees over the edge. These factors often lead to an "enough is enough" moment, where employees just want to show how much the toxicity has affected them and make a statement while resigning," she added.

#4 He wrote his two weeks notice on a piece of toilet paper.



He was an essential part of his workplace and they lost him all because they wouldn't allow him to come in 10 minutes later for a week.

#5 I saw a guy get picked up on his last day in a helicopter by his new employer.

#6 Truck driver set the truck on fire.

Our expert also spoke about the Great Resignation during the pandemic when over 47 million Americans quit their jobs. She mentioned that since then, the trend has been alive and kicking as employees refuse to settle for toxicity when there are healthier options available. Speaking about dramatic resignations, Apoorva claimed, "A bold resignation can symbolize taking back control in an environment where they felt powerless or micromanaged. Anger, frustration, or long-suppressed resentment often drive the need for a cathartic release, which a high-impact exit can provide." She also added that such actions may stem from a need for self-affirmation, proving to themselves (or others) that they are not passive victims but active agents of their destiny. She explained that some employees aim to leave a lasting impression, whether as a form of protest or simply to ensure they are remembered. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 A employee went to the photo copier and made several middle finger copies signed them and placed them on all managers desks.

#8 This is a little different but a waiter at a restaurant I was at he was obviously quitting soon and he was so honest about the dishes and trash talking the chef saying the food sucked.

#9 My old assistant manager took his shirt off and took out the key to the store, put it on the counter, waved at the camera then walked out.

Apoorva mentioned that such strong exits can create problems and disrupt the harmony of organizations; however, she understands where they are coming from. She strongly believes that these people are merely looking for catharsis after being treated badly by the companies, which she thinks is a fair enough thing to do. She emphasized, "The willingness to quit in a bold manner underscores a growing emphasis on mental health and rejecting environments that compromise personal well-being. Dramatic resignations reflect a shift in power dynamics, with employees feeling more empowered to stand up for themselves in a tight labor market or in industries with increasing mobility." "As job security and loyalty have become less emphasized, employees feel freer to leave unsatisfactory jobs without fear of long-term repercussions. These exits often signal a rejection of the idea that work should dominate life, reflecting a desire for balance and fulfillment beyond the job," Apoorva noted.

#10 I didn't return a double VHS copy of 'Saving Private Ryan" when I quit my job at Blockbuster video in 1999. Still have the tape. F**k that place.

#11 Years ago I worked at McDonald's. One busy Saturday during the lunch rush, we ran out of cooked nuggets. As they were frying, one of the girls working up front was getting impatient. She continually screamed, "I NEED A 6 PIECE NUGGET" over and over. When she saw my coworker D pull them from the oil, she started screaming it louder. He calmly put the nuggets in the tray, scooped a 6 piece into the box, and threw the nuggets at the back of the girls here while screaming "HERE'S YOUR F*****G NUGGETS" He immediately walked out the door, got in his car, and drove off....never to be seen again.

#12 I was interning for an accounting firm and I guess a manager quit by leaving a dvd in a partner’s computer with a video of the manager having [intercourse] with the partner’s daughter queued up.

Far from condemning the actions, Apoorva feels like managers can learn several critical lessons from bold resignations about addressing and preventing employee dissatisfaction. When we asked her to elaborate, she stressed these points: Prioritize open communication Recognize and reward contributions Address workplace toxicity proactively Foster a culture of respect and fairness Lastly, encourage work-life balance Apoorva concluded, "By addressing dissatisfaction proactively and fostering a supportive workplace culture, managers can reduce the likelihood of extreme resignations and create a more engaged and loyal workforce."

#13 Me telling my former colleague that he’s a biggest piece of s**t ever and that no wonder his wife wants a divorce.

#14 A former coworker went to Italy for a few weeks. He immediately put in his notice after coming back.

#15 So I didn’t specifically see this but I heard about this. About 6 months before I started at my current job, there was a huge incident involving 3 employees.



A VP of the company found out that his wife (also working for the company) was cheating on him with another VP of the company. Instead of keeping it civil, the VP sent a company wide email (it’s an international company so the email went all over the world) about the situation of his cheating spouse and the other VP. He then walked over to security and mic dropped his security badge and walked out.



Funniest s**t I have heard in years.

That definitely sounds like something all horrible bosses could learn from, doesn't it? Well, that's it from our end, as we now give the platform over to you. Which one is your favorite from the list? Also, have you heard of any such dramatic quitting instances? Feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments. We would love to hear from you!

#16 My friend lied and got a job at a auto sunroof shop in the 90’s. The first car he worked on he cut the hole too large. There was no going back. He simply went home.

#17 Had a co worker do something wrong and when she was confronted by the office manager she just said "I don't need to lose sleep over this" and walked straight out of the office without another word. Then tried filing for unemployment.

#18 She f****d the boss's dad.

#19 Once saw a prep cook dump a 20 qt Cambro of BBQ sauce he had just made down the sink before walking out in the middle of his shift.

#20 A guy in the same line of work (public administration) did a newspaper interview and basically said his current community didn't fully appreciate him so their loss was the new city's gain. New city saw the interview and revoked his offer of employment. Never heard from him again. Shot himself in the foot so many times, he had to stop and reload.

#21 Guy in my company left his company van, loaded with tools and parts, running in the middle of a major intersection and just walked away. He told them what he was doing and left the company cell phone in the car. I didn’t know him but I know the guy who got there first and moved the van.

#22 I was a trainer in a call center but for tech support so it was a ten day intro course. one of my participants was playing with a pokerchip the whole damn ten days... talking about playing for big money and so on... annoying as hell but he did his work so no problem...



after his two weeks of training it's on the job and he did good the first week. but the second week he didn't show up on monday



neither did he call or show up for tuesday... or wednesday or thirsday. at that time we had written him off but friday he arrives and asks for a meeting, proudly informing us he was sorry but he was playing a big tournement and he had won so he decided to go full time pro...



out of curiosity we asked what he won... it was about 2 months pay, before taxes. we wished him all the best...

#23 Knew a guy that worked for UPS and quit. Sent his uniforms back Fed Ex. Said he’d heard a story or read it somewhere and thought it would be funny.

#24 Delivery driver for a major office supply chain returned to his warehouse hub with a totally full truck. He did not make one stop or delivery all day. Just handed them the keys and quit.

#25 I worked at Mcdonalds for way too long, ended up becoming a department manager. The upper management was terrible and didn't give a s**t about us. The job got so bad I was having panic attacks just from being at my job. My boss said something that pissed me off after I told her about a customer screaming at me and that was the last straw. I was the closing manager so I had my boyfriend bring me a change of clothes and all of my uniforms from home, put them all in a trash bag and left my keys with it, walked out and never looked back. I quit a few days before a huge visit from corporate. F**k that place.

#26 It wasn't quitting, but at my job, when you retired you had to send a retirement letter up the chain of command at least two weeks before your retirement date to be considered as having retired in good standing. So on my retirement letter I managed to arrange it so that when you read the first letter of each line from the bottom up, it read "P**S OFF". I only let a few people know, and didn't do that until after I had my separation payments already in hand.

#27 It's what he did after getting fired for theft. He was in the committee in charged of the Christmas party so he went to the Hotel and upgraded everything. Cost the company a couple of thousand $.

#28 Friend of mine’s dad worked at Morgan Stanley. They gave him a massive bonus, which for those of you who don’t know is for the purpose of encouraging someone to continue working wherever they work. Dude took the bonus and then quit immediately.

#29 I started an admin job with a transport company. After my first day I knew it wasn’t for me. At the end of the week I spoke to my manager and told him honestly that it was not a nice work environment with very toxic people. Told him I have worked in similar places before but not this bad and I’m leaving now for my own mental health.