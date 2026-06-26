Woman Shares How Her Best Friend Digitally Kidnapped Her Daughter, Reveals The Messages That Changed Everything

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A mother has gone viral after revealing how she discovered that her best friend had allegedly been pretending to be her daughter’s mother for months.

Marissa, whose TikTok video has racked up more than 2.3 million views, shared the shocking story in a series of videos that left viewers stunned.

What started as a random message request from a stranger quickly unraveled into a disturbing web of lies.

Highlights A mother named Marissa went viral on TikTok after revealing how a stranger messaged her exposing Marissa’s own best friend secret.

The whistleblower sent disturbing screenshots showing the best friend sharing photos.

After being confronted with the evidence, the former friend confessed and resigned from her job.

“Please press charges, that is so terrifying,” one viewer commented.

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A message from a stranger exposed a secret her best friend had been hiding

Image credits: marissalayb/TikTok

According to Marissa, everything began on March 15, when she received a Facebook Messenger message from a woman she didn’t know.

The message read, “Mom to mom, I just feel like you need to know that one of your friends is posing as your daughter’s mother.”

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Marissa asked who the person was talking about.

The woman responded with the name of Marissa’s best friend.

Rather than continuing the conversation, Marissa immediately contacted her friend and sent her a screenshot of the message.

Image credits: marissalayb/TikTok

Within seconds, her friend called.

According to Marissa, her friend claimed the woman was a coworker who had been causing problems at work and was taking things out of context.

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“She said, ‘I call her my little girl sometimes, and she’s misconstruing it. I’ve never said I was her mom,” Marissa recalled.

The friend repeatedly insisted that the coworker was “crazy” and urged Marissa to block her.

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But something felt off.

“She kept asking me if I blocked her,” Marissa explained. “There was just something weird about it.”

Marissa shared screenshots that revealed her friend had been presenting the child as her own

Image credits: marissalayb/TikTok

After discussing the situation with her husband, Marissa decided not to block the coworker. Instead, she messaged her back and asked whether there was any evidence to support the allegations. Turns out, there was.

The coworker began sending screenshots of conversations she had exchanged with Marissa’s friend.

One message showed the friend talking about taking “her daughter” to the doctor.

Another included a Christmas photo of Marissa’s daughter that Marissa herself had originally sent to her friend. The image had later been forwarded to the coworker alongside a message that made it appear as though the child belonged to her.

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Then came a photo that particularly disturbed Marissa.

Image credits: marissalayb/TikTok

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A few days after Christmas, her friend had taken a picture of the toddler while visiting her home. The child was wearing only a diaper at the time.

Marissa said she thought the picture had simply been taken as a cute keepsake.

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Instead, the friend allegedly sent it to a coworker while discussing how “her daughter” was adjusting after the holidays.

“She was sitting next to me at the tattoo shop when she sent it,” Marissa said.

The screenshots continued.

Some images were reportedly downloaded directly from Marissa’s Facebook page, including photos of her daughter’s first snowfall.

According to the messages, the friend described the child’s experiences as if she were the parent.

Among the screenshots was one that left Marissa particularly stunned

Image credits: marissalayb/TikTok

The coworker shared messages in which the friend appeared to describe giving birth to the child herself.

Marissa said the story was completely fabricated.

“This is her birth story, apparently with my daughter,” she explained in the video.

She also revealed that some of the other messages contained additional lies unrelated to her daughter, though she chose not to share those publicly.

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The coworker eventually explained how the deception had been uncovered.

Image credits: marissalayb/TikTok

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While speaking with another person, she mentioned how cute her coworker’s daughter was.

The other woman immediately corrected her.

According to Marissa, the woman knew both of them and pointed out that the child actually belonged to Marissa.

The coworker initially disagreed because she had seen numerous photos and stories shared by the friend.

The confusion eventually led people to compare social media profiles, exposing the truth.

After reviewing the screenshots for several hours, Marissa finally confronted her friend

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By that point, the friend had already resigned from her job after coworkers learned what had happened.

According to Marissa, the woman admitted the allegations were true.

“She said she was sorry and she didn’t know why she did it,” Marissa recalled.

The friend later asked to meet in person, but Marissa refused.

Instead, she agreed to a phone call and recorded the conversation.

Because her state has one-party consent laws, Marissa said she was legally allowed to record the call without informing the other person.

She claims the recording captured her former friend admitting to the deception.

Viewers praised the coworker who came forward and urged Marissa to take legal action

Image credits: marissalayb/TikTok

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The story quickly spread across TikTok, where thousands of viewers expressed shock at what had happened.

Many praised the coworker who contacted Marissa.

“Thank you to that woman for reaching out and keeping you safe! Oh my word!!!” one commenter wrote.

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Another said, “S/O to the coworker that took the time to reach out because this is SCARY.”

Others focused on how unusual the behavior appeared.

“I’ve NEVERRRRR had this much communication with a coworker in my life,” one viewer joked.

Image credits: marissalayb/TikTok

“This is such dangerous behavior, omg,” another wrote.

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Several people urged Marissa to pursue legal action.

“Talk to a lawyer, get an order of protection, and file charges. You might save someone else’s child’s life,” one person commented.

Marissa revealed that she did contact law enforcement. According to her, a deputy later went to the woman’s home and watched as she deleted photos of the child from her phone.

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Although Marissa was told she could press charges, she said she has chosen not to do so for now.

Image credits: marissalayb/TikTok

The experience also sparked a broader discussion about posting children’s photos online.

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“This is why I stopped posting my child online!!!! You NEVER know someone’s intentions,” one commenter wrote.

Another praised Marissa for sharing the story without exposing her daughter’s identity.

“I love that you gave us the tea without including any info on your daughter,” the viewer commented. “You can definitely talk about your kids online and still completely protect their privacy.”

“What was her reasoning? This is wild,” questioned one user

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