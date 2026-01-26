ADVERTISEMENT

In many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, winter has covered the landscape with its white blanket. But not everyone minds the cold. Armed with warm clothes and a sense of adventure, some embrace the season with enthusiasm.

Over on the subreddit r/snow, a community of skiers, snowboarders, mushers, and everyday folk share their experiences, tips, and tricks for navigating the slopes, building snowmen, and, of course, pictures that show why they adore this time of the year more than any other.

#1

Winter In Kyoto, Japan

Snowy places with heavy snowfall on a quiet street featuring traditional buildings and a pagoda in the background.

PickingMadison Report

8points
POST
    #2

    Cats In Snow🐈‍⬛❄️

    Close-up of a gray cat’s head with a single snowflake on its fur in a snowy place that looks straight out of a fairytale.

    GrapefruitSome3410 Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Snow In Osaka, Japan

    Snowy place with a traditional castle surrounded by water, framed by snow-covered tree branches in a fairytale winter scene.

    AkitaBorn Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    Bergen, Norway

    Snowy places with charming houses and glowing street lamps, creating a magical winter fairytale scene.

    OllieSmithurst Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Colorado

    Snowy places covered in deep snow with cars parked on snow-filled streets and people walking through the winter scene.

    brolbo Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    Beautiful Sight

    Husky sled team racing across snowy landscape under vibrant northern lights in beautiful snowy places.

    cemreorkun Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    -35 In Siberia

    Man bundled in winter clothing with frost on face gear standing in a snowy place among frosted trees.

    thapanio Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    How Beautiful !!

    Snowy places at night with snow-covered cars and trees lining a quiet street under soft streetlights.

    sibalmrt20 Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Snow In Yosemite

    Snowy places with tall pine trees along a river and a large snow-covered mountain in the background under a cloudy sky.

    AkitaBorn Report

    6points
    POST
    #10

    Germany

    Border collie standing on a snowy path surrounded by snow-covered trees in a snowy place that looks like a fairytale.

    Appropriate-Cost-486 Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Nagano & Niigata, Japan Have Gotten An Insane Amount Of Snow Recently

    Snowy place with high snow walls and a snow blower clearing a narrow path under warm lighting at night.

    frozenpandaman Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Happy First Day Of Winter!

    Person in a colorful costume using snow blower on a snowy street in a residential neighborhood with snow-covered houses.

    Cornelius74d Report

    6points
    POST
    #13

    Iceland

    Snowy place with a small cabin and a car covered in snow under a deep blue sky, evoking a fairytale scene.

    brolbo Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Central Park, New York

    Snowy places in an urban park at dusk with snow-covered trees, lit lampposts, and tall buildings in the background.

    LegitimateKaitlyn Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Massachusetts, USA

    Snow-covered branches close up with a snowy house and cars on a quiet street in a snowy place that looks fairytale-like.

    its_mertz Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Nature Is Truly Wonderful!

    Snowy places at night with glowing town lights, snow-covered trees, and mountains creating a fairytale winter scene.

    BreadSlight9518 Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    My Nana’s House

    Snowy place with a charming brick house surrounded by snow-covered trees and bushes in a magical winter setting.

    BroadAkita Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Alberobello, Town In The South Of Italy!

    Snowy village street covered in fresh snow with quaint rooftops, creating a magical snowy place look.

    brolbo Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Manhattan Bridge On A Snow Day In NYC

    Snow-covered street with cars and brick buildings framed by a snowy place that looks straight out of a fairytale.

    brolbo Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Boston Massachusetts

    Snowy city street lined with trees and historic buildings blanketed in snow, creating a magical winter scene.

    brolbo Report

    5points
    POST
    lisagillies86 avatar
    KnightOwl
    KnightOwl
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one kinda freaks me out, i live in an almost identical street here in Scotland.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Snowy Season In Prague

    Snowy places with charming streets and historic buildings covered in fresh snow, creating a magical winter atmosphere.

    LivelyCatherine Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Finland In Winter ❄️

    Snowy place with frost-covered trees and a snowy forest landscape under a clear winter sky.

    Emergency-Camera-914 Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Snow In Kyoto. Photo By: @criss1016

    Snowy places featuring a traditional temple surrounded by snow-covered trees and a reflective frozen pond.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    The Walk I Take To The Gym Every Day 🇳🇴

    Snowy places with a sunlit trail through a forest, sparkling snow, and clear blue sky creating a fairytale scene.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Winter In Prague

    Snowy places with historic stone towers and statues, blanketed in fresh snow under soft evening lights.

    ImaginaryCandace Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Somewhere In Northern Sweden

    Snowy places with snow-covered trees along a quiet road under a dark blue twilight sky in a winter forest.

    Wrong_Document617 Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    On The Way To Yosemite

    Snowy forest road winding through tall trees covered in fresh snow, creating a peaceful snowy place scene.

    Unhappy_Concept237 Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Emerald Lake Oct 19th 2025

    Snowy mountain landscape with a cabin, pine trees, and a calm lake reflecting the winter scene.

    hockeyspy Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Pennsylvania Winter

    Snowy places with trees and frozen lake under a bright sun and dramatic clouds, looking like a fairytale winter scene.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Stamsund, Norway

    Snowy places with colorful houses and a serene harbor surrounded by snow-covered mountains under a moody sky.

    lmkndrs Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    View From My Window Now. Norway

    Snowy place with trees covered in thick snow and a glowing lamp post creating a fairytale winter scene.

    Sound_of_Norway Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Winter Season In Bergen, Norway

    Snowy places at night with illuminated colorful houses and snow-covered trees on a hillside creating a fairytale scene.

    Lol-Akita Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Beautiful Place

    Snowy places with a flowing blue stream surrounded by snow-covered trees and a small wooden bridge ahead.

    Old-Hawk3274 Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    The Road Through The Magical Forest In Finland 🇫🇮 Jukka Risikko!

    Snow-covered trees and a winding path in a snowy place that looks straight out of a fairytale forest scene.

    brolbo Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Gothic Snow

    Snowy places with large trees covered in fresh snow, creating a magical winter fairytale atmosphere in a quiet neighborhood.

    Trunl Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Kentucky, USA

    Icicles hanging from a rocky cave opening with a snowy forest landscape outside, showcasing winter snowy places.

    SnooSuggestions7179 Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    Do You Think He Loves Snow?

    Gray tabby cat standing in a snowy place with snowflakes on its face, surrounded by winter trees and a wooden fence.

    More_Implement_7405 Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    Autriche Last Year ( September 2024)

    Snowy places covered in deep snow with buildings and glowing windows creating a magical winter scene.

    mollsquall Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Banff Alberta Canada

    Snowy place with a mountain backdrop and snow-covered street lined with lit buildings at night, looking like a fairytale scene.

    brolbo Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Photos I Took In The Snowy Streets Of Toronto

    Snowy places in a city at night with glowing streetlights and falling snow creating a fairytale-like atmosphere.

    Tylers_Journey Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Walking Alone, Just Me, The Snow, And The Quiet

    Snowy street at night with fresh snowfall covering cars and road, creating a peaceful snowy place that looks like a fairytale.

    FreedomFriedRice Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Winter☃️

    Collage of snowy places glowing with red light, showcasing magical winter scenes in snowy places that look straight out of a fairytale.

    GrapefruitSome3410 Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    My Brother's Shed

    Snow-covered cabin surrounded by snowy trees and deep snow, showcasing a magical snowy place in winter.

    AmateurPhotog57 Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Oslo, Norway

    Snowy town square at night with historic buildings and a church tower, capturing magical snowy places like a fairytale.

    Consistent_Self_1598 Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Snow Vibes🌚❄️

    Snowy places at night with snow-covered trees and footsteps on a quiet sidewalk under streetlights.

    GrapefruitSome3410 Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    215 Inches Of Snow So Far Here In Parts Of Upper Michigan

    Snowy place at night with a large white house surrounded by snow-covered trees and thick snowbanks.

    ilovelabattblue Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Winter Nights In London

    Snowy street with parked cars and houses decorated with lights, creating a magical snowy place that looks like a fairytale.

    ImaginaryCandace Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    St. John’s Newfoundland And Labrador, Canada

    Snowy place at night with snow-covered trees and a bridge reflecting colorful lights on a calm river.

    brolbo Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Winter Night In Zermatt, Switzerland

    Snowy places at night with illuminated buildings and snow-covered rooftops creating a magical winter fairytale scene.

    pacinianC Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Mount Fuji, Japan

    Snowy mountain peak piercing through dense cloud cover, viewed from airplane window wing on a clear day.

    brolbo Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Just Calm!

    Snowy place with a house and trees covered in snow under a colorful sky, resembling a fairytale winter scene.

    brolbo Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    I Love Going Home At This Time Of Day, After A Noisy Day. Deafening Silence, The Only Thing That Can Be Heard Is The Wind And Snow Underfoot

    Snowy village street at dusk with snow-covered roofs and soft glowing streetlights in a peaceful winter scene.

    Impossible_Scale_283 Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    View From My Living Room

    Snowy places with frosted trees and a misty landscape under a soft blue sky creating a fairytale winter scene.

    gaggzi Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Snow Today In Aberdeenshire!

    Snowy place with a straight path lined by trees covered in snow creating a peaceful winter fairytale scene.

    Consistent_Farm_7478 Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    Central Park In NYC

    Snowy places in a city park with trees covered in snow and a calm river reflecting surrounding winter landscape.

    Old-Hawk3274 Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    The Magnificent Winter Landscape In Canada!

    Snowy places at night with streetlights illuminating a quiet residential neighborhood covered in fresh snow.

    brolbo Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    Calm And Peace

    Snowy path lined with trees covered in snow, creating a magical and serene snowy place in a winter landscape.

    Naive-Singer9372 Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    My Peaceful Place

    Snowy residential street at night with cars and rooftops covered in snow, creating a fairytale snowy place scene.

    Fresh-Fee-3396 Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    Toronto

    Two red trams moving through a snowy city street with heavy snowfall and snow-covered trees and signs.

    brolbo Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Simply A Beautiful Winter Night In Quebec

    Snowy residential street at night with cars and trees covered in fresh snow, creating magical snowy places atmosphere.

    brolbo Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    Banff, Canada

    Snowy places with mountain views and cozy buildings lining a quiet street at dusk in a wintery fairytale setting.

    CandlelightTease Report

    4points
    POST
    #62

    Goodmorning❄️🥶

    Snowy street lined with trees covered in snow, parked cars blanketed by snow, creating a peaceful snowy place scene.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #63

    ...💙

    Snowy place at night with a snow-covered path and trees creating a magical fairytale winter scene.

    Heavy_Caramel_4757 Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    Newfoundland Canada

    Snow-covered cars parked on a street with large snowbanks in a snowy place that looks straight out of a fairytale.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #65

    Netherlands

    Snowy bicycles and trees covered in snow along a quiet city street in a magical snowy place.

    yourdanka Report

    4points
    POST
    #66

    ...💙

    Snowy forest path covered in fresh snow with tall snow-covered trees creating a tranquil, fairytale-like scene.

    Heavy_Caramel_4757 Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    This Morning In Whitehorse, Yukon

    Snowy places at night with cars and trees covered in thick snow creating a peaceful fairytale-like winter scene.

    brolbo Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    ❄️❄️❄️

    Snowy place at night with houses, a winding river, and snow-covered banks creating a fairytale-like winter scene.

    Lucifermichea_lson Report

    4points
    POST
    #69

    Horsham, UK

    Snowy street scene at night with an illuminated fountain and falling snow in a charming snowy place.

    Prestigious-Deal2168 Report

    4points
    POST
    #70

    Gryon, Switzerland

    Cozy wooden cabin surrounded by snowy trees in a peaceful snowy place that looks straight out of a fairytale.

    brunosh92 Report

    4points
    POST
    #71

    5am Boston

    Snow-covered bus stop at night with heavy snowfall and a person walking on a snowy path in a snowy place.

    litanyliberty Report

    4points
    POST
    #72

    My Home Town

    Snowy neighborhood at night with houses and cars covered in thick snow, lit by warm streetlights and a calm winter atmosphere.

    Aelmastive Report

    4points
    POST
    #73

    Scotland Is Snowy Today

    Snowy place covered in thick white snow with bushes, trees, and a house creating a winter fairytale scene.

    AgentSlow8800 Report

    4points
    POST
    #74

    View From My Window This Morning ❄️

    Snowy places with thick snow covering outdoor furniture and a forested background, creating a fairytale-like winter scene.

    BuggYRedd Report

    4points
    POST
    #75

    First Real Snow Of The Season Yesterday

    Snowy places with snow-covered trees lining a winding road seen from a vehicle driving through a winter landscape.

    BruceMitchell73 Report

    4points
    POST
    #76

    Beloved Snow :)

    Snowy place with trees covered in fresh snow under a soft sunrise sky, creating a fairytale winter landscape.

    Exciting-Librarian93 Report

    4points
    POST
    #77

    Golden Nights & Falling Snow

    Snowy places with heavy snowfall at night, illuminated by streetlights along a quiet snow-covered path and trees.

    Maximum-Mango130 Report

    4points
    POST
    #78

    Snow Sunrise!

    Snowy place with icicles hanging from roof, bare trees covered in snow, and golden sunset casting warm light on snow.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #79

    I Moved Across The Country For This! ❄️

    Snowy trees and forest landscape covered in fresh snow, showcasing beautiful snowy places that look straight out of a fairytale.

    MeowLove69 Report

    4points
    POST
    #80

    Across The Fresh Snow

    Snow-covered forest path with trees blanketed in snow, showcasing serene snowy places that look like a fairytale.

    tb_yonshi Report

    4points
    POST
    #81

    Peaceful Morning

    Snowy place at night with snow-covered trees and street illuminated by warm streetlights in a quiet winter scene.

    Acceptable-Truth-912 Report

    4points
    POST
    #82

    Where Even The Cold Feels Calm

    Snowy park with benches and lamp posts covered in fresh snow during a winter snowfall in a snowy place.

    DueCustomer7683 Report

    4points
    POST
    #83

    December 17th 2020. My Most Memorable Snowfall

    Snowy place at night with a pathway through deep snow, streetlights illuminating houses and snow-covered trees.

    G0lf4jr95 Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    Hes Walkingg

    White cat walking through a snowy place with deep snowbanks on either side, under bright winter sunlight.

    lucas-rosa Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    I Miss Living Here

    Snowy places at night with fresh snow covering the streets and illuminated by streetlights in an urban setting.

    Beautiful-Wheel-319 Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    Picturesque Snow

    Snowy places with colorful lights on trees, snow-covered benches, and a serene winter cityscape at night.

    jh99solo Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    I Wish It Was Winter

    Snowy places with bright sun and frosted trees under a clear blue sky, creating a fairytale winter landscape.

    Redsox4lyfe5 Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    New-York, USA 📸 Raylivez

    Snowy city street at night with cars and a pedestrian, bright red traffic lights glowing through foggy snowy places.

    brolbo Report

    3points
    POST
    #89

    Winter Nights In Switzerland

    Snowy place at night with illuminated wooden chalets and snow-covered trees under dramatic mountain skies.

    LivelyCatherine Report

    3points
    POST
    #90

    Cracow, Poland

    Snowy place with a bench covered in snow and a wooden house in the background, creating a fairytale winter scene.

    its_mertz Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    Snowed In My Town For The First Time In Almost 7 Years

    Cozy cabin with warm lights surrounded by snowy trees in a peaceful snowy place that looks straight out of a fairytale.

    pug_lit Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    Snowstorm In Montreal, Canada, 1881

    Snowy street with tall snowbanks and two people walking near historic buildings and church spires in the background.

    Aposor Report

    3points
    POST
    #93

    Connecticut At 2am This Morning

    Snowy suburban neighborhood at night with houses and vehicles covered in snow, creating a fairytale winter scene.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    3points
    POST
    #94

    My Favorite View Ever

    Snowy places at night with glowing street lamps, a wooden house, and large snowflakes creating a fairytale winter scene.

    Asyakerem50 Report

    3points
    POST
    #95

    After A Couple Days Of Snow Last Winter

    Heavy snow covering a porch and surrounding trees during a snowy place snowfall that looks straight out of a fairytale.

    Coonor9 Report

    3points
    POST
    #96

    Cool

    Snowy places with snow-covered trees along a winding path under a pastel sunset sky in a fairytale landscape.

    True-Cicada-4400 Report

    3points
    POST
    #97

    Zermatt, Switzerland

    Snowy mountain village with wooden cabins and snow-covered trees showcasing enchanting snowy places in winter.

    pacinianC Report

    3points
    POST
    #98

    Another Two Feet Added To My Backyard In Upper Michigan

    Snowy place with thick snow covering the ground, bare trees, and bird feeders during a heavy winter snowfall.

    ilovelabattblue Report

    3points
    POST
    #99

    Solitude Ski Resort, Solitude Nordic Center, United States

    Red cabin surrounded by snowy trees in a peaceful winter landscape of snowy places that look like a fairytale.

    LegitimateKaitlyn Report

    3points
    POST
    #100

    Iceland 🥶🥶

    Snowy places with trees and a path covered in fresh snow, showcasing a peaceful winter landscape.

    Do-Wschodu Report

    3points
    POST
    #101

    Snowing

    Snowy places with snow-covered trees lining a narrow road, creating a serene winter landscape that looks like a fairytale.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #102

    Let It Snow ❄️

    Snowy park landscape with frozen pond and trees covered in snow, showcasing breathtaking snowy places in winter.

    Ok_Currency1896 Report

    3points
    POST
    #103

    Lyngen, Norway

    Snowy mountain peaks reflected in a clear lake, showcasing a serene and magical snowy place with calm waters.

    arti44 Report

    3points
    POST
    #104

    My Favourite Winter Place – Zakopane, Poland

    Snowy village houses at night covered in snow with glowing lights, creating a fairytale winter scene.

    Aggravating-Push1374 Report

    3points
    POST
    #105

    Fresh Snow In Yosemite With Half Dome In The Distance

    Snowy places with pine trees covered in thick snow and a mountain peak shrouded in mist under a gray sky.

    5HT2C Report

    3points
    POST
    #106

    Left The Christmas Lights Up Too Long…….or Did I?

    Snowy places with a large tree wrapped in glowing white lights, creating a magical winter night scene.

    Ciceronic Report

    3points
    POST
    #107

    Michigan Snow

    Snowy place with icy rocks and frozen water under clear blue sky, surrounded by snow-covered trees and landscape.

    Mystic_Cats Report

    3points
    POST
    #108

    Baff, Alberta, 🇨🇦

    Snowy mountain town street covered in snow with towering snow-covered peaks in the background at sunset.

    brolbo Report

    3points
    POST
    #109

    White Silence

    Snowy places with a snow-covered bench and trees overlooking a snow-blanketed valley at sunset in a fairytale setting

    No_Bother_6971 Report

    3points
    POST
    #110

    Snowstorm By The Lake In Rural Canada

    Snowy place with bare trees and heavy snowfall creating a magical and serene winter atmosphere resembling a fairytale scene.

    Prestigious_Car9440 Report

    3points
    POST
    #111

    Silent Glow On A Snowy Night

    Snowy places at night with snow-covered trees and a glowing light along a quiet winter path.

    Objective-Cellist679 Report

    3points
    POST
    #112

    Bangor, Maine And The Blizzard Of 1962

    Snowy street scene with heavy snow-covered cars and pedestrians walking through a winter wonderland in a snowy place.

    brolbo Report

    3points
    POST
    #113

    Winter By Ameia Milton

    Snowy places with a cabin by a frozen river surrounded by snow-covered trees in a peaceful winter landscape

    Complete-Tadpole-728 Report

    3points
    POST
    #114

    Just Gonna Leave This Here

    Snow-covered pathway lined with frosted trees creating a serene snowy place that looks like a fairytale scene.

    whassupreddit Report

    3points
    POST
    #115

    A Snow Day Is A Pause Button On Life

    Cozy snowy village at night with snow-covered mountains and pine trees under a starry sky in a snowy place.

    Independent_Bag6513 Report

    3points
    POST
    #116

    After A Mini Snowstorm

    Snowy places under a golden sky with a snow-covered road leading into a misty, fairytale-like winter landscape.

    bigchungus2ps4 Report

    3points
    POST
    #117

    4 Weeks In A Frozen Wilderness, “Alone” Yes Or No ?

    Cozy cabin with warm lights in a snowy place surrounded by frosted trees, creating a fairytale winter landscape.

    LovelyXenithraa Report

    3points
    POST
    #118

    Norway 🇳🇴

    Snowy places with towering mountains and quaint red houses by a calm icy lake under a pink and purple winter sky.

    brolbo Report

    3points
    POST
    #119

    11” In The Last 12 Hours In Anchorage, AK

    Snowy places at night with benches and trees covered in thick snow, creating a magical winter scene.

    altonbrownie Report

    2points
    POST
    #120

    Halifax

    Snowy places with snow-covered trees and benches along a quiet path, creating a fairytale-like winter scene at night.

    brolbo Report

    2points
    POST
    #121

    Snow Under A Cloudy Sky

    Snow-covered benches and pine trees in a snowy place at night with heavy snow falling and glowing streetlights.

    VirtualCantaloupe737 Report

    2points
    POST
    #122

    Very Beautiful

    Sunlight shining through snow-covered trees over a frozen stream in a snowy place that looks like a fairytale.

    mm1530791 Report

    2points
    POST
    #123

    Minnesota First Snow Oct. 31st 2024

    Empty road cutting through a snowy place with foggy atmosphere, capturing serene snowy places that look straight out of a fairytale.

    okbreeze Report

    2points
    POST
    #124

    Winter Road At Dusk. ❄️

    Snowy places with a frosty road flanked by snow-covered trees under a colorful twilight sky in a fairytale setting

    Thehikingpothead Report

    2points
    POST
    #125

    Winter’s Quiet Magic

    Snowy places with snow-covered trees and lamppost glowing softly along a quiet winter pathway at dusk.

    Sea_Western5174 Report

    2points
    POST
    #126

    Practicing My New Camera, Did I Shot Great?

    Snowy places in a quiet city street with cars covered in snow and snow-laden trees forming a winter fairytale scene.

    Defiant-Charge-917 Report

    2points
    POST
    #127

    Cozy Looking Homes In St Moritz

    Snowy places with snow-covered trees and houses glowing warmly at night, creating a magical winter scene.

    pacinianC Report

    2points
    POST
    #128

    This Morning Going To Work

    Snowy place with a snow-covered road and bare trees lining the path, creating a fairytale winter scene.

    Hauckenator Report

    2points
    POST
    #129

    Winter Lights And Quiet Nights

    Snowy city park at night with benches, leafless trees, and buildings decorated with colorful lights.

    Practical_Maybe7159 Report

    2points
    POST
    #130

    Real Winter Has Finally Come To St. Petersburg

    Snowy places captured during a heavy snowfall at night with streetlights illuminating the road and cars driving through.

    coldsequence Report

    2points
    POST
    #131

    Buffalo, New York USA 🇺🇸

    Person standing in a snowy backyard almost buried in tall snow, showcasing deep snow in snowy places like a fairytale scene.

    brolbo Report

    2points
    POST

