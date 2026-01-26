ADVERTISEMENT

In many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, winter has covered the landscape with its white blanket. But not everyone minds the cold. Armed with warm clothes and a sense of adventure, some embrace the season with enthusiasm.

Over on the subreddit r/snow, a community of skiers, snowboarders, mushers, and everyday folk share their experiences, tips, and tricks for navigating the slopes, building snowmen, and, of course, pictures that show why they adore this time of the year more than any other.