79 Savage Comments Left By People Who Have No Chill
If you never check the comments section on the internet, this is your sign to start. There are people hiding in there who belong on a standup stage but instead chose to be devastatingly funny under a stranger’s photo of their lunch. Or a random cat video. Or a government announcement. Nothing is safe, really.
We’ve collected a whole lot of examples from “Cursed Comments” on X, and they’re all waiting below. Scroll down to read them and upvote your favorites. And don’t be shy about dropping a witty line of your own while you’re at it.
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I love my kids so much and it is so sweet these kiddos are watching, gripped in awe and suspense but I'd be asking them to back the f up a couple paces and let me cook 😆