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If you never check the comments section on the internet, this is your sign to start. There are people hiding in there who belong on a standup stage but instead chose to be devastatingly funny under a stranger’s photo of their lunch. Or a random cat video. Or a government announcement. Nothing is safe, really.

We’ve collected a whole lot of examples from “Cursed Comments” on X, and they’re all waiting below. Scroll down to read them and upvote your favorites. And don’t be shy about dropping a witty line of your own while you’re at it.