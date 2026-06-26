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If you never check the comments section on the internet, this is your sign to start. There are people hiding in there who belong on a standup stage but instead chose to be devastatingly funny under a stranger’s photo of their lunch. Or a random cat video. Or a government announcement. Nothing is safe, really.

We’ve collected a whole lot of examples from “Cursed Comments” on X, and they’re all waiting below. Scroll down to read them and upvote your favorites. And don’t be shy about dropping a witty line of your own while you’re at it.

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#1

A woman with smeared mascara and tears on her face with a savage comment about her makeup.

cursedcommentss Report

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    #2

    A screenshot of a social media thread with multiple savage comments in a playful exchange.

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    #3

    A close-up of hamster food with a savage comment from a user about its generic appearance.

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    #4

    A bull terrier behind a fence with a 'Beware, I live here' sign featuring its face, inspiring savage comments.

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    #5

    A person holding the giant ears of a white rabbit, illustrating the savage comments.

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    #6

    A small bird yelling at an Angry Birds figurine, showcasing savage comments and funny interactions.

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    #7

    A meme with a person in a car and a savage comment questioning why everyone is in the car.

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    #8

    A horse with an open mouth in a stall, above a savage comment about its appearance.

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    #9

    A person playing a Nintendo Switch while lying down, with a savage comment underneath asking, 'jealous?'

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    #10

    A screenshot showing multiple savage comments on a post, including one about needing air due to asthma.

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    #11

    A before and after comparison of a facelift, with a savage comment stating, 'Looks like same.'

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    #12

    A man in a blue polo doing a hip stretch with text overlay and a savage comment.

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    #13

    Tweet about the world's oldest baby, showing the baby's parents and the baby, with a savage comment.

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    #14

    Close-up of a white fluffy dog, with a savage comment and a humorous drawing of the dog.

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    #15

    A Twitter post asking what happens if you microwave nothing, with a reply saying Fire, followed by the original poster's savage comment.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A black dog with glowing eyes and visible teeth, illustrating a savage comment asking if it is a hell hound.

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    #17

    A Twitter conversation where a parent thanks Amazon for hiring their 12-year-old son as a driver, leading to a savage comment exchange.

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    #18

    An illustration of a man carrying a cross with a child, followed by a savage comment revealing its biblical origin.

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    #19

    A tweet with a savage comment about overcharging for a sandwich, suggesting extreme measures.

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    #20

    A tweet and a savage comment from a doctor, surprised people are home during his house calls.

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    #21

    A mom and four kids intently looking at a Game Boy screen, receiving a savage comment comparing it to a Renaissance painting.

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    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love my kids so much and it is so sweet these kiddos are watching, gripped in awe and suspense but I'd be asking them to back the f up a couple paces and let me cook 😆

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    #22

    A person with glasses looks up at a savage comment about asbestos on a black text bubble.

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    #23

    A photo of a pink smoothie with a savage comment asking if it is for losing or gaining weight.

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    #24

    A dramatic lightning bolt striking a tall building during a dark storm, an example of savage comments about nature.

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    #25

    A humorous exchange about a horse-drawn bus from the 1890s, with a savage comment.

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    #26

    A screenshot showing a savage comment about Batman saying 'y'all' in a fanfiction.

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    #27

    A screenshot of savage comments, where one user states their goal is acres of land, not Gucci bags.

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    #28

    A screenshot of savage comments from people with no chill, discussing space temperature in a funny exchange.

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    #29

    A hand-drawn sketch of a man holding a baby up to a painting, a humorous example of savage comments.

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    #30

    A social media post asking 'what is the cringiest thing a man has ever said to you?' with a savage comment.

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    #31

    A screenshot of savage comments showing a person holding a packaging with nothing inside, sparking funny comments.

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    #32

    A shadow figure with dandelions for eyes, described as a surprisingly unnerving image in the savage comments.

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    #33

    A McDonald's menu screen showing water as out of stock, with savage comments expressing no chill.

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    #34

    A girl crying while reading savage comments about grammar mistakes, showcasing people with no chill.

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    #35

    A tweet and an image of a man looking serious, illustrating savage comments about a girlfriend's course and showing people with no chill.

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    #36

    A meme with a background of a burning Washington D.C. and text describing savage comments about Covid, highlighting people with no chill.

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    #37

    A person holding a small mouse wrapped in a towel. Savage comments questioning the mouse's existence.

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    #38

    A text conversation with savage comments, including a picture of the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland.

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    #39

    A photographer shooting a dog on a beach, with an implied savage comment about the elaborate setup.

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    #40

    A humorous image showing a sewer drain with text saying Pennywise getting lazy, representing a savage comment.

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    #41

    X-rays showing a stomach full of nails, with a savage comment below.

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    #42

    Tweet about having a crush, with a savage comment asking to describe the crush.

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    #43

    An aerial view of Las Vegas ending abruptly, paired with a savage comment questioning the altitude.

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    #44

    A restaurant review complaining about a rat, met with a savage comment from the owner saying 'That's called a mirror'.

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    #45

    A person holding a basketball with a shadow that resembles a bald man drinking a juice box, a funny image from savage comments.

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    #46

    A giant sushi roll, described as super sushi, with a humorous comment about sharks hoping for it instead of fiber optic cables, a savage comment.

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    #47

    A screenshot of savage comments with a text message and image of fish in fishnets, humorously titled FISHnets.

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    #48

    A screenshot of a savage comment and meme of Buzz Lightyear, showing a person's regret for messaging like a kid.

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    #49

    A screenshot showing savage comments about the Kool-Aid man, questioning if he is the jar or liquid.

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    #50

    A burning ship on water with a comment about spoilers, demonstrating savage comments from people with no chill.

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    #51

    A display of birthday cards with years I heart 66 through 71, an example of savage comments on the internet.

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    #52

    A toilet and trash can with flame decals, described as what Animal Crossing developers think is cool, with savage comments.

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    #53

    Two paintings titled The Worker and The Builder, with a savage comment suggesting the woman is about to slap the man.

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    #54

    A side-by-side comparison of a pixelated image versus a clear image of Walter White, illustrating funny 1080p comments.

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    #55

    An image with the POV of finding someone attractive, below which is a savage comment left by someone with no chill.

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    #56

    A text message conversation with savage comments, revealing a friend's lack of chill after a baby's birth.

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    #57

    A tweet about savage comments regarding childhood pictures ruined by someone acting like the Undertaker, depicting people with no chill.

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    #58

    A screenshot of savage comments in a chat about IQ, with someone sacrificing himself to destroy his enemy, showing people with no chill.

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    #59

    A screenshot of savage comments about pre-workout coffee and a memorable username, demonstrating people who have no chill.

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    #60

    A graph titled Titanic Annual Deaths, with a sharp spike in 1912, a visual part of savage comments.

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    #61

    A tweet showing images of gathered mushrooms and berries, sparking savage comments about hunting and gathering.

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    #62

    An animation still of characters facing off, with savage comments about martial arts and a great darkness.

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    #63

    A man making a peace sign, captioned People in Ancient Rome ordering 5 beers, a moment of savage comments.

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    #64

    A baby in oversized shoes and a jersey, part of savage comments by people with no chill.

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    #65

    A creepy, distorted drawing of a face with many eyes and mouths. A savage comment about a psych ward drawing.

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    #66

    A Mike Wazowski engagement ring box holding a ring and a flower. A savage comment proposing to wife Wazowski.

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    #67

    Two bathroom doors, one with an M and one with a W. A savage comment about bar bathroom signs.

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    #68

    A park with trees that appear to be 'loading chunks' with a savage comment about it.

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    #69

    A toy turtle on a laptop keyboard, looking at the screen. A savage comment about eating Excel.

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    #70

    A Twitter post with a savage comment about cows being calm despite the floor being food.

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    #71

    A creeper plush toy from Minecraft sitting on a shelf with a savage comment above it.

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    #72

    A user's savage comment about someone getting french nails wrong on TikTok.

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    #73

    A savage comment from a child's school worksheet that says My favorite thing to do at school is... leaving.

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    #74

    A savage comment about a Doordash delivery with a dramatic shadow of the driver.

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    #75

    A savage comment about a Who Would Win? meme between Australian creatures and Florida Men.

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    #76

    A savage comment on an old tablet showing desperate messages from a Talking Tom-like app.

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    #77

    A savage comment of a cat's head on a spring with the word Boing below.

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    #78

    A 3D rendering of a confused face, illustrating a savage comment about infinity.

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    #79

    An image of a parakeet with edited wings and the text Long Live Lewis, featuring savage comments left by people with no chill.

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