As a person who has pretty high myopia, I'm used to my eyes playing tricks on me. What's more concerning during hikes is when a person with 20/20 vision next to me points out a bird or some other critter blended in with nature that I didn't initially see. That's usually a recipe for a mild heart attack.

Simple things can sometimes look more interesting from certain angles, and, luckily for us, there's an online group where folks document such photographs: the Confusing Perspective subreddit. Scroll down if you're up for some silly and interesting visual surprises!

More info: Reddit

#1

Just An Owl Disguised As A Giant Moth To Give Someone A Heart Attack

Confusing perspective: An owl perched on a curtain rod blends into the drapes, creating an unexpected visual illusion.

Moebs000 Report

    #2

    A Photo I Took In An Abandoned Factory Using The Reflection In A Puddle Of Water

    Graffiti-covered hallway reflecting in water, creating a confusing perspective.

    Urbanexploration2021 Report

    #3

    Look At Those Two Buildings In The Background. Which One Is Closer ?

    Confusing perspectives of wavy skyscrapers against a clear sky.

    Trishabellita Report

    #4

    Leg Spreading In The Nude

    A couple on a boat with confusing perspective, creating an optical illusion against a scenic water backdrop.

    Inevitable-Cell-1375 Report

    #5

    I Will Take A Bite

    A person appears to be holding a glowing light due to the confusing perspective.

    GodIsFckingMeHard Report

    #6

    One Eyed Dog

    Fluffy black object with an eye, creating a confusing perspective alongside a baby on the floor.

    danzha Report

    #7

    Defying Gravity?

    Confusing perspective of a black cat twisted on a couch, creating an optical illusion.

    theaftergl0w11 Report

    #8

    Nice Cat

    A black cat on glass creates a confusing perspective with its reflection.

    2infNbynd Report

    #9

    Big Head, Little Body?

    A man hugs two dogs on a bed, creating a confusing perspective.

    stevewillz Report

    #10

    Catdog

    Confusing perspective: A fluffy puppy in a crate with an illusion of having a cat's body.

    FinnRazzel Report

    #11

    Cat At Dangerous Height?

    Cat leaping between rocks, creating a confusing perspective over clear water filled with green moss.

    Bright-Property-3825 Report

    #12

    Dinosaurs

    Toy figures in a Jeep with a cat and dinosaur create a confusing perspective scene.

    al_cohen Report

    #13

    The Cerberus Starter Pack

    Two black dogs sitting closely, creating a confusing perspective on a rocky terrain.

    CatCreampie Report

    #14

    Criminal Bottle

    Confusing perspective in a classroom: stripes align with the chair, creating an optical illusion of a missing back.

    Due_Ad5055 Report

    #15

    Woof

    Woman smiling with a dog wrapped around her neck, creating a confusing perspective.

    MSotallyTober Report

    #16

    Skinwalker

    A man and a dog sleeping, creating a confusing perspective where their bodies seem merged.

    SweettSofia Report

    #17

    How Did He Fit In There

    Confusing perspective image of two hikers, one appearing to wear the other as a backpack, in a scenic outdoor setting.

    Initial-Beautiful499 Report

    #18

    He's Comfortable Up There

    Confusing perspective of a person on a ladder creating an optical illusion with another person on the ground.

    kwenlu Report

    #19

    It Startled Me The Other Day. Who Else Is In My Kitchen?

    Confusing perspectives: shadow casts a profile of a person on the wall next to a shelf with various decorative items.

    RiverDane Report

    #20

    How Many Pipes Do You See?

    Confusing perspective of a white wall with vertical pipes that blend in, creating an optical illusion.

    bobamess Report

    #21

    The Side Of The Building Is Reflecting The Sky So Perfectly That It Looks Like It’s Two Dimensional

    Confusing perspective of buildings with angled architecture and a sky backdrop.

    OxySempra Report

    #22

    Side View Of The Pepsi-Cola Sign At Night In Queens, NYC

    Confusing perspectives image with contrasting red and dark sidewalk, creating an optical illusion against cityscape.

    DayTrippin2112 Report

    #23

    My Nephew Is Half Dog Half Boy LOL

    A child hugging a smiling woman in an optical illusion creating confusing perspective.

    racecarjohnny2825 Report

    #24

    Lycanthrope

    Confusing perspective with a person appearing to have a dog's head in a grassy field.

    Pixel-Princess-85 Report

    #25

    Still Not Sure About Wtf Is Going On

    A cat sitting with a confusing perspective, creating an optical illusion as if it has human-like legs in jeans.

    Thatoo888 Report

    #26

    Why The Long Face?

    Confusing perspective with a person appearing to have a horse's head in a grassy field.

    CertainMood4362 Report

    #27

    Our Dog's Paw Looks Like A Mini-Version Of Him

    A dog seemingly merged with a cushion, creating a confusing perspective.

    ObnoxiousOyster Report

    #28

    See-Through Newspaper?

    Man reading newspaper with confusing perspective, creating optical illusion on a train.

    NortonBurns Report

    #29

    Tiny F-15 Parked On Helicopter Rotor Blade

    Helicopter blade aligned with distant jet; creates confusing perspective.

    -What-on-Earth- Report

    #30

    This Snow Angel Appears To Be Coming Out Of The Snow

    Snow angel impression on fresh snow, creating a confusing perspective.

    pezx Report

    #31

    Get Your Horse On A Boat

    Confusing perspective: A horse appears to stand inside a boat on a calm water surface under a clear sky.

    Reasonable-Fishing85 Report

    #32

    Bird Blocking A Forklift

    Confusing perspective with a crow seemingly perched on a forklift below.

    Harbarde Report

    #33

    How Baby Cats Are Born

    Siamese cats sitting with a confusing perspective, creating an optical illusion.

    Capable_Okra Report

    #34

    Selfie Monkey

    Confusing perspective: A monkey seemingly taking a selfie, with a reflection of a person holding a phone.

    jackalopelexy Report

    #35

    Mega UPS Van

    UPS truck appears elongated due to confusing perspective in a lush neighborhood setting.

    Spathiinc Report

    #36

    A Bridge Of Clips?

    Confusing perspectives: rooftop with optical illusion of a bent roof, cloudy sky, and cityscape in the background.

    Rainflix Report

    #37

    Mutant Goat?

    Confusing perspectives: A goat with an illusion making it appear two-headed in a natural setting.

    Earl_E_DeMise Report

    #38

    Tiled Floor Or Strange Wall

    Confusing perspectives of stairwell creating optical illusion with ceiling appearing as floor.

    Abyttleplants Report

    #39

    Whose Arm?

    Couple sitting at a wooden table outdoors, showcasing confusing perspectives.

    Local-Grass-2468 Report

    #40

    Gigantic Boy Descends Upon A Serene Lakeshore

    Confusing perspective of a child peering through layers of ice with a reflective surface below.

    Litcandle1 Report

    #41

    Let Me Just Set This Tool Down

    Confusing perspective image of a small object casting a shadow on a shiny surface.

    cowboyhat06 Report

    #42

    Brother In Law Having A Nap By The Creek

    Man sitting with towel draped, creating a confusing perspective with his head hidden by a hat.

    grug-grug-grug Report

    #43

    I Legit Thought I Was Witnessing A Plane Crash A Few Minutes Ago

    Paraglider above trees with a confusing perspective, creating an illusion of a smoke trail in the sky.

    Canonconstructor Report

    #44

    The Williams Tower Looks Like A Hologram In The Houston Fog

    Confusing perspective creates an illusion of a building floating above mist-covered houses and trees.

    Megaseth Report

    #45

    Dad Saw The Circle On The Tablecloth And Thought It Was A Plate

    Confusing perspective: a hand appears to shape rice piled on a plate, creating an unusual visual illusion.

    caiubi Report

    #46

    I Now Pronounce You Man And Horse Wife

    Bride walking with groom, dress creates confusing perspective with horse legs.

    DesperateAsk7091 Report

    #47

    Brasilia Is A Very Good Name

    TV screen displays four people from different cities creating confusing perspective.

    Jimbrutan Report

    #48

    Bomber Behemoth

    Confusing perspective of a large aircraft appearing to fly low over a cityscape, creating an optical illusion.

    SalTez Report

    #49

    Um, Two Heads… Not Today Janus!

    Confusing perspective of a cat peering through a narrow doorway, with a decorated tree visible outside.

    iworks Report

    #50

    She Needs To Step Forward

    Confusing perspective photo showing people on a street with an unexpected large hole in the foreground.

    hatdoggggggg Report

    #51

    Human Collider

    Two cricketers in green uniforms appear to collide on the field, creating a confusing perspective.

    DumpsterFlyer Report

    #52

    Bug Or Part Of A Plant?

    Confusing plant perspective resembles a coiled snake in a pot.

    Professional_Row_388 Report

    #53

    Zoo Escape?

    Confusing perspective shows a dog resembling a thylacine behind a fence, creating an optical illusion.

    MsMarfi Report

    #54

    Indoor/Outdoor Tree

    Confusing perspective with a cyclist appearing to ride through a Christmas tree inside a store with an "open" sign.

    HikariBenja Report

    #55

    No Wonder Why They Broke Up, His Arm Was Too Damn Long!

    Four people sitting closely on a red couch, creating a confusing perspective.

    Catz0003 Report

    #56

    He Is Not Wearing Heels

    Man seated on chair appears to wear high heels, creating a confusing perspective.

    dogezoff Report

    #57

    Floating Effortlessly?

    Woman in red sweater standing in a park with confusing perspective; shadow creates an unusual optical illusion.

    milescowperthwaite Report

    #58

    It’s A 3D Blanket

    Confusing perspective of a bed with a 3D crochet blanket resembling a series of deep boxes.

    ByteByMe Report

    #59

    Smooth As A Ken Doll

    Two men with an optical illusion creating confusing perspectives at a summer gathering.

    Dazzling-Roof3481 Report

    #60

    Sometimes You Need A Shoulder To Cry On

    Confusing perspective at a bus stop with two people seated, surrounded by bicycles and cars.

    joeygallinal Report

    #61

    Wait, What..!

    Confusing perspectives: a floor pattern appears flat, hiding stairs.

    HeavyGuidance Report

    #62

    Happy Belly

    "Confusing perspectives: two men appear to be filling a cooler with a hose in an optical illusion."

    Vicente636 Report

    #63

    Hand With Wonderful Locks

    Confusing perspective showing a hand holding a wig styled with a zigzag pattern, creating an optical illusion.

    SpaghettiLord_126 Report

    #64

    Someone In A Kindle Group Posted This

    Confusing perspective of a hand holding an open Kindle, displaying Chapter Six text, in a cluttered room.

    iturn2dj Report

    #65

    Mount Chimberazo, No Clouds

    Confusing perspective showing fluffy clouds appearing like a snow-covered landscape at sunset.

    Roku80 Report

    #66

    Wide Angle Lens Photo Makes It Seem Like The Carters Are Tiny And The Bidens Are Giants

    Confusing perspective photo of four people seated in a room with framed portraits on the walls.

    ghostofbobbryar Report

    #67

    The Reflections In An Arkansas River

    Confusing perspective image showing mirrored landscape with trees and branches, creating an illusion of symmetry.

    the_turnpiker Report

    #68

    Prehistoric

    Person balancing on hands with leg outstretched, creating a confusing perspective against a sunny outdoor backdrop.

    foxxxmagical Report

    #69

    Building On The Right Looks 2D

    Confusing perspective of buildings with trees and buses in foreground, creating an optical illusion.

    Gremick92 Report

    #70

    Secret McDonald's

    Confusing perspective in desert landscape with distant McDonald's arches blending into the scenery.

    Januszek_Zajaczek Report

    #71

    Decapitated Puppy?

    Fluffy puppy on a couch with a confusing perspective.

    Own_Clock2864 Report

    #72

    I Thought There Was Someone Laying On Her Lap In A White Shirt

    Confusing perspective image of a person sitting with arms raised, creating an illusion with a pillow on their lap.

    Massive808 Report

    #73

    Doge With Human Legs

    Confusing perspective of a dog's head perfectly aligned with the reflection of human legs below.

    Next_Airport_7230 Report

    #74

    This Cat Dollhouse

    Cat sitting in a cozy living room with confusing perspective, featuring a colorful rug and eclectic decor.

    MysticCannon Report

    #75

    Sassy Waiter

    Confusing perspective: Lamp appears as man's head in a busy outdoor restaurant setting.

    inkymug Report

    #76

    I Got Then Looong Legs

    Confusing perspective of two people and dogs on a couch, with TV showing a Christmas scene in a cozy living room.

    gamerleo_1 Report

    #77

    Pretty Blue Bird In A Tree

    Floral wallpaper and window create a confusing perspective with snowy trees and a distant blue jay outside.

    HaywireSteaks Report

    #78

    Deer Picture I Took

    Deer grazing in a field, creating a confusing perspective with antlers aligning with another in the background.

    the66thsenate Report

    #79

    Got A Little Maine Coon Baby This Weekend, And Her Ears + My Beard Made For A Little Confusion!

    Man holding a large, fluffy cat on staircase, creating a confusing perspective illusion.

    lasermuffin Report

