ADVERTISEMENT

As a person who has pretty high myopia, I'm used to my eyes playing tricks on me. What's more concerning during hikes is when a person with 20/20 vision next to me points out a bird or some other critter blended in with nature that I didn't initially see. That's usually a recipe for a mild heart attack.

Simple things can sometimes look more interesting from certain angles, and, luckily for us, there's an online group where folks document such photographs: the Confusing Perspective subreddit. Scroll down if you're up for some silly and interesting visual surprises!

More info: Reddit