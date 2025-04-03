ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping up with Internet slang and trends nowadays can seem impossible. A new viral word or challenge pops up every week, and those who spend little time online often struggle to understand them when they appear on their feed. Even though it’s not new, I still find it difficult to pinpoint what it means exactly when something ‘goes hard.’ It might be because the term has many different interpretations. However, the main consensus is, according to Urban Dictionary, that something has to be interesting, cool, or dope to be considered ‘hard’ in internet culture.To really understand what it means, we have a whole list of some of the hardest images online, courtesy of the ‘Hardest Post’ Instagram account. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote those photos that embody your definition of ‘going hard.’