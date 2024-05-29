This Instagram Page Features A Collection Of Images That Go Hard (38 New Pics)
Seeing an online collection of snapshots meant for amusement and chuckles is always a treat. One such example is the Hard Images Instagram page.
With 2.1 million followers as of this posting, the account features pictures that "go hard." For those who don't know, it's a slang term for a photo that looks cool and interesting enough to evoke an emotion.
Of course, that definition varies from person to person, so scroll away, and you be the judge.
You don’t have to be a professional to be able to take a photo that captures attention. But if you want to know the rules, here’s an introduction from San Diego-based photographer Stephen Bay.
The first is uniqueness. Bay says he has made it a habit to find something distinct in a photo that no one else has covered.
“If my subject is a well-known landmark, I ask myself, is this composition one that I’ve seen before? If the answer is yes, what will be different about my photo? What am I trying to say that’s different from everybody else? If I can’t answer that, I won’t take the picture.”
Picture timing master level. Looks like a scene from a cartoon. Masha & Mishka vibes here.
Composition, as Bay explained, is the manner in which the photographer arranges the visual elements of a scene. The central focal point, the area that naturally draws the eye and demands the most attention, is one of those key elements. Here’s Bay sharing how he picks his central focal point:
“I look at how the light and shadows in the scene may lead the viewer’s eyes between focal points. I look at the geometry of objects (and for landscapes, the terrain) and how this may guide the viewer’s eye around the scene.”
Lighting, as we know, can affect the mood of a photo. And if this is something you would usually play around with when taking pictures, here are some tips from Bay:
“Overcast light is often good for low-key scenes with a somber mood. It’s also very good light for showing details and texture. Taking the photo shown below during golden hour would have resulted in a very different emotional impact.”
If you prefer landscape photos, Bay advises taking them during the “magic hour.” This is the time during sunset or daybreak when the sky turns a bright, golden hue.
“This light results in colorful skies, warm saturated colors, and shadows that help define subjects but aren’t too harsh.”
Photography, as veteran photographer Ivan Martinez explains, “shows the world through your eyes.” And finding inspiration, he says, is about “developing your own view of the world” instead of just abiding by technical rules.
“Some photographers skip the ‘unwritten rules’ of photography and still end up with great pieces—just because of the interesting view of the world they showed through their work.”
The rule of thirds is one of those technical guidelines. In a nutshell, it places the subject either on the right or left third of the frame, leaving two-thirds of empty space. It’s an effective concept, but breaking the rule of thirds can also yield interesting results. Photographer Derek Boyd gives an example.
“If your subject is going to be a really small part of the image, sometimes the best way to highlight them is to break the rule of thirds and put them almost dead center.”
Timing is another key element in taking a good photo. Martinez's description was fitting: “Taking a photograph is essentially being able to freeze time.”
Martinez says capturing that perfect moment requires a bit of anticipation, planning, and knowing what story you want to tell through the image. The concept applies whether you take a sunset snapshot or an Instagram story of your piña colada by the beach.
“Anticipation will depend on what you are photographing, and your planning can be more casual depending on what you intend on capturing.”
Color and tones likewise play a role in the emotions evoked by a photo. Martinez describes tone as the brightness levels of an image.
Warm tones like orange, red, and yellow may express gentleness and romance. Meanwhile, harsher, cool colors like violet may convey passion or danger.