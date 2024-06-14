“Those Who Have Been Blocked By A Celebrity, What Happened?” (50 Answers)

Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently opened up about what they did that got them blocked by certain celebrities. Ranging from jokes gone wrong to misunderstandings, and beyond, some of their stories are rather amusing, so if you want to see what can get you blocked by someone famous , continue reading to find out.

Chances are, the people with the longest ‘blocked’ list are those with the biggest following, who are often celebrities . But despite being regularly put on the pedestal or having millions of fans, they’re only human, too, which means they might also block you if you do something they don’t like.

If you’re an avid social media user, it’s quite likely that you have blocked a person or two on certain platforms, maybe even have been blocked yourself. And there can be hundreds of reasons for that, from someone being rude or creepy , to being in a fight, among numerous other scenarios.

#1 I was blocked by Lufthansa for asking if they had in flight waffles, and if they called them "Luftwaffles".

You May Also Like:

#2 Not a celebrity, but the Head and Shoulders twitter account blocked me because I tweeted them every day for a month asking why they don't have a foot wash line called "Knees and Toes".



I still don't understand why they don't!

#3 In the 8th grade, I called Dr Phil daddy on Instagram & he blocked me for that.

#4 When the Mars rover played a black eyed peas song on mars I tweeted “Great, now the martians will definitely be hostile” and got blocked by Will.I.Am. I didn’t even mention him or anything so I’m kind of at loss as to how he saw it lmao.

#5 I got blocked by Gary Barlow from Take That.



Gary, if you’re reading this; whatever I said, whatever I did, I didn’t mean it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Ellie Goulding was talking about how meat was bad for you on instagram. I — being the insufferable teenage debate brain I was — wrote an entire essay explaining why she was wrong, the benefits of eating meat, how morality is based on more than someone’s diet etc. I spent about half an hour constructing it. She simply replied *“You have too much time on your hands”* and blocked me.



She wasn’t wrong lol.

#7 Way back I got blocked by a local weatherman. He was wearing a blazer that was super wrinkled. So I tweeted to him and the station that he should’ve ironed his blazer. The next time he came on screen, he wore a different blazer but it was an ugly bright yellow mustard color. So I tweeted, I said iron your blazer not put on an uglier one. Got blocked after that, haha. .

#8 I was massively into the Glee fandom back in the day



Dot Marie Jones (who plays coach beiste) would always tweet in CAPS and one day I just replied something like “WHY DO YOU ALWAYS TYPE IN CAPS” and got blocked lmao.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Got blocked by Kid Rock for saying he looked like a less masculine version of Dr Phil.

#10 I got blocked on Twitter by OJ Simpson in 2020 for asking him if he plans on purchasing the new Bronco in white when it’s released.

#11 Told Mark Hoppus I was “a big fan of his because Green Day was one my favorite bands in middle school” on Twitter. Got blocked.

#12 Posted the picture of a younger, balder Elon Musk in a reply to him.

#13 James Blunt once parked his car in front of my driveway and I couldn't get my car out :-(.

#14 Frank Ocean dropped out of Coachella last year two days before I was supposedly to see him live claiming he broke his ankle, so I DM’ed him saying “send me the xrays” and he blocked me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 I got blocked by Metallica on Facebook years ago when they posted themselves in expensive suits and I called them posers.

#16 KAT VON D





I made comments about how she's happy to slap "Chemicals" on her face in the way of her make up brand, and inject chemicals under her skin for her ink in her tattoos, and happily be paid to do this for others.





Yet the "Chemicals" in the whooping cough vaccine for her baby was unsafe and I called her a bad mum.





I was blocked within minutes and then she released some statement on her Instagram about being a "New" mum who makes mistakes.





Anyway, Shes a narcissistic small timer big time wannabe.

#17 I was blocked by James Charles on Grindr lol and it was the real him he verified and everything I reached out as a joke like oh yea I doubt it but no we talked for a while, anyways I asked him if he wanted to go to the club with me he just left me on read then I said oh sorry it’s not under 18 night and he instantly blocked me 💀.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I got blocked on soulja boy's twitch when I asked in chat when will my soulja boy console arrive because I never got any shipping info. He got really really pissed about my question haha.

#19 Not me, but my best friend got blocked by Tony the Tiger's Twitter account because she followed enough people who liked some furry content at some point, and whoever was running that account absolutely salted the earth to make sure no furries were following Tony.

#20



One day about 25 years ago, Steve buscemi was walking around horatio street down in greenwhich village. He was talking on a cell phone when he stepped onto the street to cross to the other side. As soon as he stepped onto the street, it was clear that he had blocked the path of an oncoming bicycle. Steve buscemi was hit by a teenager on a bicycle. That teenager was me. He probably doesn’t remember, it wasn’t a particularly hard hit. Now whenever I see him on screen, I have to let everyone around know that I hit him that one time down in the village.



Also, it was the first time I ever considered the dangers of cellphones. I can’t remember the exact year but I remember the knicks were freakin awesome. Ewing, Starks… maybe ‘94.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Not really a celebrity but there was a local realtor named Peggy Hill. I started posting king of the hill memes on her FB page and she blocked me.

#22 My friend got blocked by Dr. Phil forever ago on instagram. all he asked was “Are you a real doctor?”.

#23 I told hulk hogan I wasnt his brother, so he blocked me.



on google plus.

#24 On Twitter, I asked Gene Simmons, from KISS, if the Kiss cologne smells like his nutsack or Paul Stanley's. He blocked me.

#25 Mario Lopez accidentally followed me probably a decade ago on Twitter. I sent him a DM like 2 weeks later saying thanks for the follow and then was blocked lol.

#26 Not really a "celebrity" but Joel Osteen blocked me on Instagram for calling him out on his preventing people from taking refuge in his mega church during the hurricane.

#27 Phil Mickelson. I asked him if he needed to borrow some cash.

#28 Alec Baldwin blocked me on Twitter about 10 years ago. To be fair, I challenged him to a fight in my high school parking lot. Guess he didn't want no trouble.

#29 Kim K blocked me and I can’t remember why, but badge of honour.

#30 I got blocked by Hugh Jackman on Twitter several years ago.



He had posted a picture of himself golfing and I thought it'd be funny to post something smart-a*s like:



"Oh to be a rich c**t able to play golf and s**t".



I would've blocked me too tbh.

#31 Got blocked by the Smashing Pumpkins and Billy Corgan Facebook pages because I pointed out that Billy looks like a grown-up Caillou and could benefit from some better-fitting clothes. I've been blocked for six years now.



Edited to add: now banned by the official Smashing Pumpkins Reddit sub. I'm on a roll!

#32 I replied to a tweet by Steve Albini regarding something about the price associated with producing an album. I replied asking how many roast beef sandwiches you could buy for that price (which you would enjoy much more). He told me to f**k off and go bother somebody else and blocked me.

#33 I told Ted Cruz to sit on a cactus on Twitter years ago. He blocked me and then my account got banned. I appealed it with just “Come on guys it’s Ted Cruz” and to my surprise they unbanned me.

#34 Adam Baldwin blocked me on Twitter years ago because I told a friend of mine that he was basically Jayne Cobb irl. I guess he searches his name for people to get mad at because neither me nor my friend were big accounts.

#35 It wasn't me, but William Shatner was talking about his Tinnitus and someone suggested he "sleep with a fan". They meant an electric fan... He interpreted it a bit differently.

#36 Seven or eight years ago I used to follow Busy Phillips on instagram because I thought she was cute and funny.



However EVERY day she would post intense closeup videos of herself working out. Like on all fours, pouring sweat, staring into your soul.



No talking, just 3 or more “stories” of grunting and sweat. I didn’t understand it, now looking back, she was definitely getting paid by whatever workout studio she was filming from.



One day she posted a survey basically asking if she should stop posting these weird videos. I voted yes and she blocked my a*s. What a strange woman.

#37 I got blocked by Ron DeSantis because I spent two solid weeks on Twitter telling him to go f**k himself.

#38 When Lena Dunham was cast in American horror story, I tweeted that her season will be called attention w**re story and she blocked me.

#39 Not really a celebrity, or me, but my niece made a fake FB page for The Bachelor (last name was Spinelli - I’ve never watched) and made him married to her. She would post things between the two of them. She received a cease and desist message and they blocked her. She was 16.

#40 Iced Tea blocked me when I told him “your gloves look silly” in response to a picture of him working on a stage with fingerless gloves.

#41 Scott Baio blocked me for tweeting the following: "Crazy how Scott Baio played a genius in Baby Geniuses 2 and plays a dumb**s in real life, that's some impressive range."





Knowing he saw it delights me to this day.

#42 I got drunk one night and tweeted Olive Garden that "your endless pasta bowls are b******t because you ended mine when I took off my pants"...



Was blocked within 5 minutes and loved showing people that. After a year they unblocked me so I guess it's automated.

#43 I told the wrestler Val Venis that I love his matches, because it gave me time to s**t and grab a snack, knowing I wouldn't miss anything.



The lead singer of Trapt was saying they were the biggest band of the 2000's, and could sell out arenas if they wanted to. I asked him why there were still tickets available to literally every show they had, and why did he choose to play at mostly restaurants. I called it the "Bar and Grille Tour" and he didn't like that.

#44 I was blocked by the producer for the Ellen show because I pointed out his misogyny regarding the 2016 election.



But then George Clinton followed me and I forgot the producers name.

#45 Alton Brown blocked me because I corrected his incorrect usage of "your" and "you're".

#46 Reality tv celebrity. I said her boyfriend was a jerk who would cheat on her and she blocked me. He cheated, they broke up.

#47 Steven Pinker blocked me, I assume because I followed one of the other 10,000,000 accounts he has blocked.

#48 Roseanne blocked me on Twitter about 15 years ago. I forget what she was saying, but it was a blanket statement about how people disagreed with her on a certain subject were un-American. I made some comment about singing the national anthem, and poof! I was blocked.



You probably have to be a certain age to even get the reference.

#49 I said Chris D'Elia posted a joke twice and he blocked me. Also, I'm over 18.