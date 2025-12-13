Marriage Falls Apart Before It’s Even Started After Wife Treats Husband As ATM Machine With Zero Shame

Marriage Falls Apart Before It’s Even Started After Wife Treats Husband As ATM Machine With Zero ShameInterview With Expert
Traditional gender roles suggested that men were the sole providers for the family. Not only were they expected to shoulder household expenses, but they also had to attend to their wives’ needs and wants.
While it’s a belief and practice that’s no longer as prevalent as before, some people still adhere to it, and to a toxic level, at that. This wife apparently demanded a hefty sum for shopping money the day after her wedding, while also announcing she was about to quit her job and rely entirely on her husband.
This obviously didn’t sit well with her spouse, who ended up pressing charges. Scroll through for the entire story.
A woman began acting entitled the day after her wedding
According to her husband, she began demanding a lavish life and planned to quit her job to live off him
The man ended up pressing charges as his wife’s family got involved and made things messier for him
Marriage and shared properties can strengthen a person’s sense of entitlement
Reading through the story’s absurd turn of events feels a bit like reading a movie plotline. Regardless of its authenticity, it’s a scenario that happens in real life. A woman develops a sense of entitlement after marriage and making things official.
According to criminal defense and high-conflict divorce lawyer Robert Tsigler, marriage can actually strengthen that sense of entitlement because of the shared properties.
“Entitlement behavior develops when a spouse finds that their use of emotional pressure or some form of disruption results in the other spouse complying with their demands,” Tsigler told Bored Panda.
Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Cassidy Blair points to the likelihood that the person grew up in an environment where boundaries were never enforced.
As she noted, this kind of entitled behavior may stem from unmet expectations because they anticipate receiving the same level of attention and goodwill their entire lives.
Things can get more complicated when in-laws get involved, much like what the husband in the story claimed to have experienced. Tsigler says aggressive responses put a spouse at risk of arrest because law enforcement typically responds to the first credible complaint.
It’s why he advises documenting all incidents, which includes dates, saved messages, and a paper trail that shows consistent behavior.
“Using calm and thoughtful language is helpful to avoid making any statements that could potentially be used against you in a court proceeding,” Tsigler said, adding that filing a restraining order is also an option for when things get out of hand.
Meanwhile, Dr. Blair advises seeking therapy because, as she put it, ignored issues never get resolved.
“There is no need for escalation or retaliation; simply set the table for mutual respect. If that does not occur, perhaps it’s time to determine if you want to continue in a relationship where this behavior exists,” Dr. Blair stated.
However, based on the husband’s claims, with his in-laws involved, it doesn’t seem like they will find a resolution. It may be best for him to file for divorce and seek a restraining order while also protecting his money.
Most people sided with the man and urged him to stay away from his wife
This is bordering on the unbelievable. I can't imagine anybody thinking there would be no repercussions after racking up almost 50k in bills on a 90k salary without discussion or permission. And no red flags before the marriage? I'm calling BS on this one.
A comment from the actual thread: This dude’s post history on Found and Expose is just shitloads of narratives like this about various people defrauding him for tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Scambot ya’ll.Load More Replies...
The point at which OP doubts himself confirms this as ragebait.
